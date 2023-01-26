Obituaries
Amelia Caroline Henson Robinson (1939 – 2023)
In loving memory of Amelia Caroline Henson Robinson, 83, of Panama City Beach, Bay County, FL, who passed away unexpectedly following a stroke on August 27, 2022, in Florida.
She was born in Front Royal, Warren County, VA, on September 12, 1939, the daughter of the late Page Kenneth Henson and Grace Virginia Mitchell Henson. She attended Warren County Public Schools and was a 1957 Warren County High School graduate.
Amelia married Franklin Delano Robinson, son of Butcher Howard Robinson and Pannie Elizabeth Stegall Robinson, in Alexandria, VA, on March 30, 1963. She was employed for 40 years by the Federal Government at the FBI Headquarters in downtown Washington, D. C. She and her family made their home in nearby Silver Spring, MD.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Frank, along with their son David and her sister Aurelia Henson all of Panama City Beach, FL, as well as a brother Page Kenneth Henson, Jr. of Front Royal, VA, and his family. She was predeceased by both parents and a sister, Mary Susan Henson.
Amelia was well known for her distinctive handwriting, concern, and consideration for others. She has been described as the most wonderful person and the best of the best, and she always wanted to do everything right, properly, and honestly.
Amelia loved traveling and collecting mementos from every state except Alaska, including trips to Europe, England, Canada, and many Mexico cruises and joining her husband on 26 insurance company trips.
Per her request, she was cremated without a public memorial service.
Amelia shall always be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, co-worker, and friend and will be sorely missed by all.
Any memorials to honor her memory should be directed to your favorite charity.
Thomas Edward Zinn II (1960 – 2023)
Thomas Edward Zinn II passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023, in Winchester, VA, after a long battle with Merkel cell carcinoma. Friends and family surrounded him.
Tom was born on December 8, 1960, at Lakehurst Naval Air Base in Lakehurst, New Jersey. He attended Warren County High School, where he excelled in football and tennis. Tom formed the garage band Stratus while in high school, where he enjoyed playing drums and guitar with his best friend. During that time, he served his community and grew in his faith by participating in youth groups at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal and New Direction in Rappahannock County.
After high school, Tom enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Zaragoza, Spain. While there, he made numerous lifelong friends, played drums at his local church (where he was known as “the barefoot drummer”), and became nearly fluent in Spanish. Tom began taking flying lessons while serving overseas to fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot.
After his duty with the Air Force, Tom attended George Mason University, where he majored in Spanish and was active in the George Mason Christian Fellowship. Inspired to serve the Lord, Tom used his piloting skills for air ambulance missions work with Mission Aviation Fellowship, flying between villages throughout Central America. With his exceptional technical skills and passion for communication, Tom regularly connected with friends and family in the States using ham radio.
To be closer to home, Tom moved his young family from the mission field back to the Fairfax, VA area, where he worked for various companies as a technical writer and network engineer. While advancing in his IT career, Tom used his fluency in Spanish and his love of Latin culture to live and work in Panama. There, he helped create safer communities through the innovative technology startup ShotSpotter.
Returning to Northern Virginia, Tom secured a job with AT&T and became Lead Sales Systems Engineer. Although a talented network engineer, Tom’s true passion was aviation. Tom was a private flight instructor, taught flying at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, and was a Pilot Mentor for middle and high school students for the STEM Flights flying program in Winchester, VA. He was a man of endless hobbies, including motorcycling (a Christian Motorcyclists Association member), amateur radio, boating, camping, guitar, piano, and drums. Tom’s novel, The Big Ten, was published and released on Amazon only two days before his passing. He was a devoted Christian who loved Jesus and served others. He was an active member of Restoration Fellowship Church in Strasburg, VA.
Tom is survived by his mother, Lynda Turner; sister Tanya Zinn Jones and husband Warren; wife of three years, Elma Aracely Martinez Zinn; nephew Jonathan Garland; nieces, Christen and Kathryn Garland; stepbrothers, Tildon Turner and wife Gioia, and Wayne Turner and wife Anne. Tom’s children from a previous marriage include daughters Katelyn Marie Zinn, Monica Zinn, Megan Zinn Rose (and her husband Brian), and son Kyle Zinn; Tom had one grandchild, Wallace Rose; Tom is predeceased by his father, Thomas Edward Zinn and his daughter Katelyn Marie Zinn.
The family will receive visitors at Restoration Fellowship Church in Strasburg, VA, on Sunday, January 29, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm. The funeral will be held at Restoration Fellowship Church on Monday, January 30, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am and service beginning at 11:00 am. Internment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
The family encourages those interested to make donations to the STEM Flights program (stemflights.org) at Winchester Regional Airport, where Tom was active as a Pilot Mentor.
Mary Lou Boies (1929 – 2023)
Mary Lou Boies, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was a Woods Cove Assisted Living resident in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 26, at 12:00 pm at Refuge United Methodist Church in Stephens City, with Pastor Latitia Schoeman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.
Mary Lou was a member of the Izaak Walton Ladies Chapter and the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. She was a Refuge United Methodist Church member in Stephens City and worked for Warren Memorial Hospital for seventeen years.
Surviving is her husband, Thomas B. Boies, Jr.; daughter, Julie Nowell (Mike); son, Thomas B. Boies, III (Cindy); three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Yockey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Ohrt.
A special thanks to the staff at Woods Cove Assisted Living for all the love and care they gave to Mary Lou and Gentiva Hospice staff that cared for her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Lou Boies Memorial Fund, Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, Virginia 22655.
Tracy Ann Gifft-Settle (1973 – 2023)
Tracy Ann (Gifft) Settle of Front Royal, Va, passed away peacefully in her home on January 18, 2023, with her mother by her side.
Tracy was born on August 10, 1973, in Ranson, West Virginia. She is the daughter of Peggy Lucille Nicholson (Gifft) and the late Raymond Spencer Cleveland Gifft. She attended school in Warren County, Va. Tracy later married and left behind two sons, Jason M. Settle and Michael L. Settle of Washington, Va, along with her little dog “Peaches”.
Tracy was preceded in death by her nephew Jeffery Fincham, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Peggy Nicholson, her brother, Darrin R. Gifft (wife Kelly), her sister, Kelly (Gifft) Carter, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tracy was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed by many. We will always remember and cherish her beautiful smile and cheerful laughter. May she Rest In Peace.
Bobbie Lee Butler (1949 – 2023)
Bobbie Lee Butler, 73, of Wardensville, West Virginia, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Front Royal Moose Lodge, upstairs, 1340 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Butler was born on February 21, 1949, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Garfield and Audrey Grimsley Butler. He was an Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Butler; daughter, Michelle Butler; brother, John Butler; and sister, Marilyn Davis.
Donald R. Sims (1942 – 2023)
Donald R. Sims, 80, of Waterlick, VA, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Donald was born on June 1, 1942, to Delma and Willie Sims in Charlottesville, VA, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patty Sims; daughters, Susie Poe (Donnie) and Julie Reinhardt (Martin); best friend and faithful four-legged companion, Mick. Grandchildren, Mandy Poe Newman, Emily Reinhardt, Deuce Newman, and Hudson Newman; and step-grandchildren, Jason Poe, and Kaitlin Poe. He is also survived by his brothers, Charles Sims (Jennifer), Doug Sims (Beverly), and Michael Sims, all of Waterlick, VA.
Donald and Patty met in 1959 and married three years later. Donald began an accomplished career at a young age and mastered many trades. He retired from the Smithsonian Conservation and Research Center.
After his retirement, being a lifelong “do-er,” Donald continued to work on various projects alongside his wife. In his free time, Donald most enjoyed farming, boating, and meticulously maintaining his homestead on one of his trusty John Deere Tractors. He looked forward to hay season each and every year. He especially enjoyed his time boating on the Shenandoah River and Smith Mountain Lake – both of which he enjoyed for many years.
His family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, January 26 at 10 AM at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Burial will immediately follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, VA. A fellowship meal will be held afterwards at 19820 Fort Valley Road, Strasburg, VA.
Pallbearers will be Donald Poe, Martin Reinhardt, Sean Newman, Arthur Saffelle, Manuel Tederick, and Jimmy North.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gilbert Himes, Billy Biggs, Mark Merchant, J.R. Dove, Greg Johnson, Charlie Johnson, Dave Coffey, Irvin Rudacille, and Fernando Marquez Velazquez.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice and the Warren County Humane Society.
Jeanette M. Smoot (1943 – 2023)
Jeanette M. Smoot, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, January 16, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 24, at 1:00 pm. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Jeanette was born March 18, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Clarke Casper and Margaret Marie Jenkins Taylor.
She retired after many dedicated years from Walmart in Front Royal and was a loyal and faithful member of the Front Royal Church of the Brethren.
She was married to the late Walter Ashby Smoot, who preceded her in death in 2011.
Surviving is a son, Mark T. Smoot, and wife, Shana of Front Royal; one daughter, Tina M. Richard of Timberville; four grandchildren, Shannon Johnson, Daniel Richard, Mackenzie Jankauskas, and Allison Smoot; and six great-grandchildren, Ashby Richard, Anton Johnson, Amar’e Johnson, Aryanna Johnson, Aspen Johnson, and Nora Jankauskas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Ronald Taylor.
Marcus Johnson, Ray Carter, Carroll Hawes, Donald Grandstaff, Tommy Dawson, and Wyatt Jankauskas will be pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 24th, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm.