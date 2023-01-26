Amelia Caroline Henson Robinson (1939 – 2023)

In loving memory of Amelia Caroline Henson Robinson, 83, of Panama City Beach, Bay County, FL, who passed away unexpectedly following a stroke on August 27, 2022, in Florida.

She was born in Front Royal, Warren County, VA, on September 12, 1939, the daughter of the late Page Kenneth Henson and Grace Virginia Mitchell Henson. She attended Warren County Public Schools and was a 1957 Warren County High School graduate.

Amelia married Franklin Delano Robinson, son of Butcher Howard Robinson and Pannie Elizabeth Stegall Robinson, in Alexandria, VA, on March 30, 1963. She was employed for 40 years by the Federal Government at the FBI Headquarters in downtown Washington, D. C. She and her family made their home in nearby Silver Spring, MD.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Frank, along with their son David and her sister Aurelia Henson all of Panama City Beach, FL, as well as a brother Page Kenneth Henson, Jr. of Front Royal, VA, and his family. She was predeceased by both parents and a sister, Mary Susan Henson.

Amelia was well known for her distinctive handwriting, concern, and consideration for others. She has been described as the most wonderful person and the best of the best, and she always wanted to do everything right, properly, and honestly.

Amelia loved traveling and collecting mementos from every state except Alaska, including trips to Europe, England, Canada, and many Mexico cruises and joining her husband on 26 insurance company trips.

Per her request, she was cremated without a public memorial service.

Amelia shall always be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, co-worker, and friend and will be sorely missed by all.

Any memorials to honor her memory should be directed to your favorite charity.