America on the Brink
More than a dozen Warren County citizens and I attended the ‘Stop the Steal’ protest in D.C. on January 6 along with hundreds of thousands of citizens from across the country. There were families with babies and toddlers, senior citizens, and representatives from all age groups and races. They were not ‘kooks’, ‘Trump cultists’, or ‘Deplorables. They were a melting pot of citizens that fervently believe there were election irregularities that diminished their votes and affected the election results. They represented a mere fraction of citizens that have lost their trust that a fair election occurred. They believe their concerns have not received a thorough judicial review but that most legal cases were dismissed due to political bias, procedural issues, or technicalities.
I did not interpret President Trump’s address to the crowd as an incitement to violence. What I heard was an urging to go to the Capitol, where Congress was addressing the Certification of Electoral votes, and let our Representatives see that much of the country believes the election was unfair and that efforts are necessary to investigate what happened and initiate action to correct any problems found. The Capitol march was a pre-planned goal not a last-minute idea of the President. The Capitol riot actually only involved a small percentage of protestors.
Articles on the internet indicated that ANTIFA wouldn’t mount a directed counter-protest but there were rumors that they planned to infiltrate the crowd with imposters and initiate trouble with the explicit goal of discrediting the peaceful protest. With the help of a small contingent of frustrated, misguided criminal protestors they clearly were successful.
After walking to the Capitol I witnessed several solid black flags that concerned me and were in contrast to the sea of Trump and American flags. I saw and heard several men yell that VP Pence was at that moment supporting the certification and urged the crowd to move forward and let their opposition be known. Police flash-bang devices could be heard and clouds of pepper spray were visible. I believe now that those were ANTIFA provocateurs and that their cohorts were leading the violence against law enforcement. Being concerned that the situation was changing into something more than a peaceful demonstration, plus the fact that my feet were frozen, I began my return home at around 2:45 PM.
The Establishment and the biased media are using the Capitol incident to further criticize and unfairly blame the President to divert attention from the election controversy and for political purposes. The intense response from the political Establishment is a reflection of their realization that they could actually be directly challenged by the American public
This Summer America witnessed ANTIFA and BLM, (Black Lives Matter, another socialist group), involved with the mayhem and destructive riots. Democrats refused to strongly condemn that criminal behavior and even supported it by falsely labeling it peaceful protest. Some Democrat leaders actually directed law enforcement to stand-down and permitted the criminality, and they even raised money to bail out arrested rioters. Some democrat governments refused to prosecute lawbreakers. The rule of law, one of the basic concepts of our democracy was abandoned.
America’s eyes and ears witnessed this reality regardless that social media and the mainstream media refused to report the truth to the American people and even censored First Amendment rights to free speech.
The bottom line is that our country is divided and in serious trouble. On one side are liberals who have attained total control of the government. They have openly advertised their intent to expand government, promote socialist policies, and globalism that would diminish individual liberty. Democrats have openly announced plans to ignore the conservative minority. So much for bi-partisanship and representation of all of our citizens! On the other side is the half of America who is in disagreement with that plan, and I am doubtful they will simply give up liberty and submit.
The peaceful protest and Capitol rioters should have affirmed that.
President-elect Biden has called for coming together and unity regardless that Democrats only focused on opposing President Trump the last 4 years. The only way for President-elect Biden and Democrats to walk the ‘UNITY’ talk is to support an independent bipartisan commission to study the 2020 election and report to the American people what really happened. Limiting the participants on such a commission to non-politicians would be a wise consideration. If the Democrats are certain that Biden and Harris were fairly chosen and are sincere in wanting a peaceful country in the future, why would they not support such an effort?
As the Capitol was being breached, grassroots anti-government demonstrations were happening in other cities across the country. Should the concerns of half of America not be addressed there is an increasing possibility that future protestors will leave their flags at home and instead carry weapons. In actuality, a second revolution would not mirror the organized red and blue army lines of 1776 but would be an insurgency of lone wolves. Over 240 years ago Americans resisted government tyranny at Concord and Lexington and secured the liberties we have enjoyed since. Let’s hope all are wise enough to avoid a repeat of that history.
An alternative to that bleak possibility would be to pursue a Convention of the States as referenced in Article V of the Constitution. That avenue would enable a peaceful solution to the opinion inappropriate expansion of the Federal government that many believe has occurred, and the potential transformation towards socialism, which conflicts with the original intent of the Framers. At that event, Amendments could be considered such as:
- term limits for Congress;
- Federal and Supreme Court judges;
- freezing the size of the Supreme Court to limit its politicization;
- ensuring the permanency of the Senate filibuster to protect the minority;
- campaign finance reform;
- eliminating the ability of private social media companies or oligarchs to restrict first amendment rights;
- establish a requirement for a balanced Federal budget;
- establish fair and incorruptible election procedures;
- and return full power to the States.
Those ideas could have substantial support from the populace. This effort is necessary because we could never expect that elected Representatives would support change that would keep their power in check.
The time for apathy, dialogue, and half measures has passed. All Warren County residents and U.S. citizens need to act or peace and the most successful and just country on the planet could descend into unimaginable chaos.
I urge all Warren County and American citizens to contact their Federal and State Representatives and seek an Election Study Commission and support for a Constitutional Convention. I know that there are those who would argue that the prospect of a second American revolution is absurd, but who would have entertained the thought that our Capitol could be breached by a handful of flag-bearing, unorganized protestors? Is it asking too much that we safeguard the security and liberty of our children and grandchildren?
Gary Kushner
Bentonville, Va.
2020: A Year of Years
2020 has certainty been a year of years. I do not need to recount the events of this year; we all know them too well. It is just strange to think that it was less than a year ago since we impeached the president, yet it seems more like a decade. As we think back over the events of the past 12 months, it may be helpful to know that 2020 is not unique. We have had other years in which we did not know if we would survive, especially years in the middle of wars. Yet we always did. One year in particular has come to my mind. As crazy as 2020 was, 1919 gave it a run for its money, and, like always, we endured and overcame.
The biggest problem in both years was the same, a nationwide pandemic. Though the outfits we wore looked completely different, one style was the same: facemasks. 1919 was not the worst year for the Spanish Flu but it did see a deadly third wave that caused businesses to close and social activities to end. If anything, technology has made 2020 easier than 2019. Going online was not an option then.
As with 2020, the biggest consequence of the pandemic was the death toll, but it also was a massive hit to the economy. Families had the same concerns of watching businesses collapse. Yet in 1919 they had the added burden of the effects of the de-escalation of WWI. As crazy as this sounds, WWI was good for our economy. During the war, we fed the world while most of the men were fighting. When the soldiers all returned to their own nations, American farmers took a hit.
At the same time, the economy was suffering from major labor issues. With the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, all labor strikes now looked like communist revolutions, throwing the nation into a “Red Scare.” Dozens of major strikes and riots occurred in cities, ending in the November Centralia Massacre that left six dead. In April and May, bombs mailed to important business leaders and politicians, killing two. The government’s answer was the J. Mitchell Palmer raids, where more than 300 suspects were either arrested or deported. All the labor unrest hurt the stock market. In many ways 1919 was harder on the economy than 2020 has been.
This past year has seen what seems like an unprecedented number of natural disasters, yet 1919 had its own share. In July a coal mine collapsed in West Virginia, trapping 221 men and capturing the nation’s attention. None were expected to make it out alive but, in the end, only six perished. Two months later in Corpus Christi, Texas, one of the largest hurricanes to hit the area came ashore and killed 700 people. 2020 may have had more disasters, but in terms of loss of life it did not beat 1919.
It’s hard to top an impeachment and the contested election of 2020, but 1919 did have issues. President Wilson was in the biggest fight of his life with Congress, which refused to ratify the Treaty of Versailles and join the League of Nations. Instead of working with Congress, Wilson stubbornly insisted it step in line and began a whistle stop tour of the nation to convince the American people to support his cause. In the end, he did not get the support he wanted and instead suffered a debilitating stroke, leaving him unable to function as the president and leaving the U.S. leaderless.
For many, dealing with these issues and quarantine would have been easier with sports. It seemed bad enough when 2020 started with the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but then in March, right before an Oklahoma City Thunder game, sports was canceled. Sports may not have shut down in 1919, but it had an even worse sports scandal. In October eight players on the Chicago White Sox were found to have accepted money to lose the World Series. Americans were crushed. With the sanctity of baseball now questioned, what, if anything, was sacred? Then that same year the Red Sox traded pitcher Babe Ruth to the Yankees, beginning the curse of the Bambino which lasted for 86 years. Sports has come back for us in 2020, but the Black Socks scandal took some time to get over.
Finally, to really understand how hard 1919 was, in October of that year Congress passed the Volstead Act outlawing alcohol. I myself am not a drinker, but from close friends it sounds like alcohol may have been 2020’s only saving grace. Whereas 1919 outlawed drinking, in 2020 we deemed it an essential business and even created home delivery. I guess for some at least, 2020 may have been better than 1919. I am just glad I will not be around for 2121.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
A Christmas stroll up Happy Creek
I’m taking this opportunity to share a Christmas walk along Happy Creek with my fellow residents. After two inches of rain, added to snowmelt, my husband and I wanted to see how the Front Street clear-cut and 8th Street riprap had held up. We also checked in on Lions Park and wandered up the stream to the Norfolk Southern crossing just south of 6th Street.
As you can see, Front Street was not at its best: silt fence and other Erosion & Sediment Control awry, a layer of sediment scrubbed from the shelf. And did you know that the project is to be completed by midnight December 31, 2020? If that’s not possible, Town Council can apply for a project extension before then or pay $34,700 to the Department of Environmental Quality in fines out of our tax dollars.
Evidently, the project budget we’ve all been asking for does not exist. Town Finance Director B.J. Wilson informed a Save Happy Creek Facebook follower that most expenses (personnel, etc) are coming out of the town operating budget. Technically there’s nothing wrong with this approach, but it does make it hard to determine how much of our taxes were actually spent on this unnecessary project. If the Town files for an extension, the $34,700 can be used to cover other project expenses. Since CHA Consulting was paid $8500 for plans that have now been revised twice (still no construction plan), that would leave $26,200. The Save Happy Creek Coalition figures that riprap alone will run about $100K, but since $34,700 may be going to pay the fine, how does that compute?
Heading down to the 8th Street site, we found the flood pictured below. (The Town Council apparently never applied for the Land Disturbance permit required for that project.) Unfortunately, until the low-water bridge is replaced, that “flood mitigation” project will remain dollars-and-water over the dam. Riprap attempted to address a symptom rather than the cause of the problem here. Why not do the right thing the first time around instead of paying more to fix it again later?
Pictured below, we spotted the Rosgen structures beautifully performing their function at Lions Park. Installed in 2006-07, Rosgens are monster-size boulders strategically placed in a stream to slow the water along the banks, channeling it toward the center to prevent erosion. They’re effective, natural, attractive, and good for you and the stream.
Unfortunately, we also spotted this manhole spouting sewage and stormwater into the stream where children play and trout are released. Taken a couple of days later, the second picture reveals encrustation along the sewer water’s path, a sign of persistent leakage into Happy Creek. Tax dollars allocated to Inflow & Infiltration by the Town over the past two years were intended to correct problems like this.
We were unprepared for what we discovered upstream, making us wonder all over again, why was a lovely functioning riparian buffer destroyed along Front Street when these problems could have been addressed instead?
Anyway, here’s wishing you clean streams in 2021! One can always hope.
Sonja Carlborg
Front Royal, Virginia
A note to 2020: What an unusual year
In most years, New Year messages wonder what we will remember about the old year. As far as 2020 goes, you have to ask: What won’t we remember?
A lot of it won’t be in the fond memory category.
But some of it will be.
In January 2020, did you think it would be possible that a woman would play in college football? No, but it happened to Sarah Fuller, a soccer player, who filled in when Vanderbilt University found it had no kickers due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, Vanderbilt never scored, so Sarah didn’t kick. But it was still extraordinary.
What we don’t know today is how 2020 changed us.
Will office work permanently remain mostly remote?
Right now public school enrollments are falling about 3 to 4 percent in favor of homeschooling and private schools. Will this change our whole society?
You might know that the company behind Lysol is making more disinfectant than ever before, with manufacturing running 24 hours per day. Will our houses stay permanently disinfected?
Most of us aren’t sad to see 2020 go. But you have to admit, 2020 was unique. It will have an impact on the future.
So, let’s welcome 2021 with relief, but also optimism and hope. Stay flexible, my friends. We are looking forward to a wonderful 2021.
Something rotten in the ‘State of Happy Creek’ – but where is the accountability?
Several days ago, Mr. Bianchini wrote another accurate yet sad summation of another fiasco. No, it wasn’t the Afton Inn fiasco; No, it wasn’t the Police Station Fiasco (both of these caused by Town Council petty childishness); No, it wasn’t even about our favorite scandal – the EDA embezzlement. It was about the insane decision to bypass or ignore highly competent, trained professionals – UFAC and the Tree Stewards (along with nearly a dozen other available conservation groups). They did this by ignoring Town Statutes and destroying a portion of Happy Creek. Although Mr. Tederick may view riprap as “beautiful”, the decision process was incredibly described by Mr. Sealock basically stating: Well we hadn’t done anything to it before, so we decided to replace trees with rocks now. – Why would we ask anybody in the field of tree and stream management if that was a good idea?
But put all of these missteps, fumbles, back door decisions together and one thing becomes painfully apparent. There is no accountability within the Town Council. You can pretty much say or do anything and sit back and complain that “people are calling you a crook” – Sorry Mr. Meza, your impression of Richard Nixon was somehow lacking.
Who was responsible for approving the Police Station construction, then trying to out bargain the EDA on a payment plan? Who crafted and forwarded a letter for the County and EDA to sign that said the Town had no moral or legal responsibility to pay for its police station? – What happened to them?
Who was responsible for dragging the Afton Inn around and around in circles, including the recent sophomoric act by the Town saying “you can’t sell it unless we say so” although the Town has previously fought that the EDA owns and is responsible for it. Besides, the Town quit the EDA, didn’t it?
What happened years ago when one developer wanted to raise the Afton’s height so it “towered” over the courthouse by ten feet! Holy Cow! That certainly was a deal breaker. I wonder how much higher the eye sore of the Power Plant is? But wait, they want another water line, why not let them pay for it or is the water line being built for something else – like further development?
As Mr. Tederick tried to defend the decision behind the Happy Creek mess, he said “we had a very experienced engineering firm recommend this action”. So was the engineering firm, who bungled the permits, punished in any way? No, instead they were chosen to be the engineers for the backup water pipe. The mind drifts to all sorts of conspiracy theories here. Wonder where Mr. Tederick will find his new six figure employment–Hmmm? I wonder who will be in charge of the Town EDA? – But didn’t someone already publicly ask that question, leading to laughter and a denial of interest by the interim town manager? But everyone’s entitled to change their mind, aren’t they? – After all, when your council calls you answer out of civic responsibility, don’t you?
Meanwhile, none of the rotting eye sores around town have been touched despite a new code to allow Town-mandated fixes.
But no accountability, none. Heck, we can’t even get Jennifer indicted. Nothing to see here but the good ole boys in action.
But Mr. Bianchini has said it best with the following:
“… over 20 years later that balance of proactive preservation of the town’s rural setting while accommodating thoughtful growth seems to have shifted to non-communication and outright amnesia of such matters, coupled with efforts focused on avoiding State-imposed financial sanctions or mandated upgrades for the consequences of recent infrastructure neglect.
“So, what appears to still be in motion through this 2020 holiday season at year’s end is a Town Council-endorsed plan to turn this formerly heavily treed section of the Shenandoah Greenway Trail and adjacent Happy Creek bank into a rock-strewn high-speed, hard-surface dumped stormwater management “sewer” headed, not only downstream toward some Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, formerly Department of Game and Inland Fisheries-stocked trout, but eventually into the Shenandoah River without a detour through the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.” (emphasis added)
So what happened during the recent heavy rains? It flooded, right where the Tree Stewards predicted. But I can guarantee you that nobody on the Town Council got wet.
F. Schwartz
Warren County, Virginia
A holiday message from Front Royal Unites
Each year the Holiday Season reminds us that we have much to be thankful for. Beginning with Thanksgiving and extending through New Year’s we remember and are thankful for many things. In our hearts, we honor and celebrate those who have impacted our lives in positive ways. In the past we have had celebrations with family, friends and co-workers. But during this pandemic year we are urged to limit our time spent with others, especially in enclosed spaces. The strain on our social and interpersonal wellbeing cannot be overstated. We face unprecedented insecurity as questions grow concerning our nation and world in regards to health, safety, and well-being.
2020 has also been a year in which we have witnessed a growing call from people of all races to look at and examine the harsh realities of both past and present racial injustice. Black people as a whole in the United States suffer still from knowing that a sizable group of individuals view them as “less than.” Worse, violence directed towards people of color is often due to only one thing: the color of their skin. We at Front Royal Unites have a deep desire to work with you in decreasing racial tensions and in building bridges of friendship and understanding. We earnestly desire peace for all people. The work “Unites” in our name reflects our sincere desire to be with you and to come together and engage in dialogue in hopes of building those bridges. Our goal is not to divide, but to unite. We believe that all people should be treated with respect and dignity. We are also realists, however. Not all people receive respect from others. Sometimes this is due to individual decisions, sometimes due to societal beliefs that enforce an “us versus them” mentality. Some troubling realities that fill us with sadness: from the offhand racially motivated putdown to the video evidence of brutality from citizens and from law enforcement– black people find themselves unsafe and afraid, marginalized, or worse, beaten, even killed.
We thought it helpful to share some of our goals with you:
- Many have lived in the Shenandoah Valley for several generations. Exploring history together helps us to grow in understanding, respect, and sympathy for one another. “But we’ve been here, we know what our history is,” many might think. History that is based on fact, that is not colored by strong emotion or personal bias, but stands on its own objective merit, can open windows of understanding and bring people closer together. A strong goal of ours is to have educational forums to look at where we have been, where we are now and where we would like to be. Our goal is for a strong Front Royal and Warren County where all are welcome to come to the table. As citizens, we are more alike in our hopes and dreams in life than we are different from one other. We all hope for a safe and welcoming space in which to raise our children. We all desire to prosper and grow and to be fulfilled in the work that we do. People need to feel safe and wanted and to have friendships in order to thrive. We wish that same grace, that same freedom and hope for ourselves, but also for all the citizens in Front Royal and beyond. As we live together in community, our goal for a prosperous and peaceful Front Royal are genuine and heart felt.
- We have a goal for integrity and courage from our elected officials and from the law enforcement community. Actions such as written statements condemning hate speech and calling out facial profiling are very important. An example of where town officials took positive action would be the immediate public written statement issued by the Luray Council in August 2020, stating that they rejected racism. Their words were in response to the unfortunate Facebook posting by Mayor Barry Presgraves. In the post, Mayor Presgraves compared African American women candidates for Vice President to Aunt Jemima. Such a comparison would have been deeply painful to those who understand history. Council members in Luray rejected such obvious racist statements and later sanctioned the mayor for his words. Remaining silent in the face of abject wrong is not an option for a healthy community. Silence ensures such wrongs will only continue. Calling them out allows for accountability and fosters positive change.
- Holding a forum concerning racial injustice and working towards community understanding is a strong goal that we have for Front Royal. Again pointing to Page County—they have held forums for its citizens to explore the topic of race relations. Discussions are ongoing and the goal of exploring objective truth and increasing commonality and friendships are in process. Other towns and cities in our nation are exploring or have already begun similar initiatives. To be together, to see each other, even if only on Zoom helps dispel the myth that “the other” does not measure up, or as has even been taught, “is less than human.” Being together allows people to relate as people, as individuals, one to another, for we believe that all people have inherent worth.
In posting this holiday letter, we wanted also to thank the leaders in Front Royal for being willing to engage with us this past year. We have appreciated Front Royal Council members and the Warren County Board of Supervisors for the time they have spent with us. We look forward to continuing the conversation and hope to grow and learn together. And our heartfelt goal at this time, is to wish the people of Front Royal and Warren County and beyond our best wishes and sincere greetings this holiday season. Our hope for you is that you are blessed in the New Year with all that you need and that you would experience peace and grace and love amidst the stresses of life. Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you, from the members of Front Royal Unites.
Front Royal Unites
Front Royal, Virginia
Former UFAC member – I would have resigned too
Thank you for your excellent article on the resignation of all UFAC members. As a 21-year member of the Tree Stewards and a former member of UFAC, I am appalled by the destructive actions taken along Happy Creek. If I were still a member of UFAC, I too would have resigned in protest. It is embarrassing that a “Tree City USA” did this! I appreciate the excellent coverage the Royal Examiner has given to this issue.
Joan Brubaker