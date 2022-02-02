Regional News
American Cancer Society and Sleep Number partner to study impact of quality sleep on cancer prevention and survivorship
The American Cancer Society (ACS) and Sleep Number Corporation announce a landmark partnership to embark upon foundational sleep research to inform the first-ever sleep guidelines for cancer. Over six years, ACS will conduct research with contributions from Sleep Number’s proprietary sleep data and sleep expertise to identify the impact of quality sleep on cancer prevention and recovery, leading to improved sleep outcomes for cancer patients and survivors.
Sleep problems can be common in people with cancer and can affect a person’s ability to do everyday activities. Sometimes changes in sleep are temporary, while others may last several months to years after cancer treatment. This can lead to having lower energy levels and can affect tasks at home, work, or school. It can also affect the enjoyment of social activities, friends, family, or hobbies.
There is limited knowledge of the biologic mechanisms by which sleep may affect cancer risk or outcomes after a cancer diagnosis, and while poor sleep quality may be associated with the risk of developing some types of cancer, evidence to date is limited. ACS will pair ongoing cancer prevention studies, utilizing over 13 billion hours of sleep data from Sleep Number. The collaboration between the two organizations will enable cancer research and prevention studies tied explicitly to quality sleep and, with Sleep Number’s previously announced support of ACS’s Hope Lodge communities, provide support for patients and caregivers who need sleep to bolster their physical, mental, and emotional resilience.
“Sleep quality is a documented problem for cancer patients and longer term in cancer survivors, and the ability to formally study sleep’s impact on cancer has been limited. We plan to close that gap,” said Dr. Karen Knudsen, American Cancer Society Chief Executive Officer.” Through our partnership with Sleep Number, the ACS research team will more precisely measure the impact of sleep quality, with the potential of developing evidence-based sleep guidelines. As such, this research endeavor is fully aligned to our mission to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families.”
The study will take place as part of an ongoing ACS cohort study. Sleep Number’s contributions will enable targeted, cancer-related sleep science exploration, combining the magnitude of the ACS body of evidence regarding cancer prevention with the 360 smart bed’s highly accurate, longitudinal sleep data to meaningfully advance cancer-related sleep interventions.
“Our partnership with American Cancer Society will directly support our company purpose – to improve the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep. We will utilize our 360 smart bed’s proprietary sleep data and sleep expertise, along with ACS’s tremendous body of research, to benefit cancer patients and survivors, and society at large,” said Shelly Ibach, President and CEO, Sleep Number. “Cancer is undiscriminating – it affects everyone. Sleep is also universal. Our hope is that sleep guidelines will help to eradicate this devastating disease and improve millions of lives. We are honored to join ACS in the fight for a world without cancer.”
Crime/Court
VSP investigation continues into Bridgewater College fatal shootings
The Virginia State Police investigation remains underway into Tuesday’s fatal shooting of two Bridgewater College officers. The remains of Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “JJ” A. Jefferson, 48, were transported Tuesday to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
Alexander W. Campbell, 27, will be arraigned on the four felony charges today, Feb. 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County General District Court.
Those on campus and within the town of Bridgewater can expect to see Virginia State Police personnel returning to the area today (Feb. 3).Their presence and activities are related to the ongoing investigation that is focusing on retracing the shooter’s movements from the time the shooting occurred on the campus to his apprehension on the island in the North River.
FEB. 1, 2022 PRESS RELEASE:
The investigation remains underway by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office into the fatal shootings of two officers on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday (Feb. 1, 2022).
The incident began at approximately 1:20 p.m. Tuesday when a Bridgewater College Police Officer and a Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer responded to call for a suspicious adult male being located on the grounds of Memorial Hall. After a brief interaction with the man, the subject opened fire and shot both officers. The man then fled on foot.
Immediately following a 911 call, the Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police immediately responded to the scene. Search efforts were immediately underway across the campus.
A man fitting the shooter’s description was located on Riverside Drive in the town of Bridgewater. He then waded through the river and onto an island in the North River, which is located in the town of Bridgewater. Harrisonburg Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Virginia State Police Special Agents took the individual into custody without further incident.
The man, identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Campbell was transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. State police is still working to determine if he was shot by the Bridgewater College Police Officer or suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Multiple firearms associated with Campbell have been recovered as evidence. Campbell’s last known address was Ashland, Va.
Virginia State Police charged Campbell with a total of four felonies: 2 counts of capital murder, 1 count of first degree murder, and 1 count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Campbell is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
State police are requesting anyone with video/images or information related to this shooting, to please share with investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.
The FBI and ATF are assisting with the ongoing criminal investigation.
Despite the valiant efforts of responding officers and paramedics, the two officers succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Community Events
LFCC celebrating Black History through books, film, events and more
In celebration of Black History Month, LFCC is hosting a variety of performances and interactive events throughout February.
“While LFCC celebrates the lives of Black students and staff daily, we welcome the opportunity to highlight the contributions of Black individuals and groups who have made considerable selfless sacrifices for our nation and the world around us throughout Black History month and beyond,” said Chris Lambert, coordinator of Student Life & Engagement at LFCC. “I hope our students will take the time to appreciate and honor these varied and numerous contributions of Black communities near and far in the past, present, and future.”
LFCC’s Black History Month events:
- Bingo Movie Play-Along featuring “Rafiki,” the story of two Kenyan girls drawn together despite their families pulling them apart. Compete for a $25 gift card. 7 p.m., Feb. 10.
- Zuzu African Acrobats. The troupe combines circus arts with traditional Bantu movement and music. Their signature acts are pyramid building, hand balance, unicycling, chair balance, and movement. Catch them live at 12:30 p.m., Feb. 16, in the Corron Community Development Center on the Middletown Campus.
- HBCU Transfer Fair. The Virginia Community College System Peer Advising Group is hosting a virtual transfer fair featuring historically black colleges and universities. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 16.
- Guest Talk: Afrofuturism in Science Fiction. Dr. Isiah Lavender, the Sterling Goodman Professor of English at the University of Georgia and author of four books, Afrofuturism Rising: The Literary Prehistory of a Movement; Race in American Science Fiction; Black and Brown Planets: The Politics of Race in Science Fiction; and Dis-Orienting Planets: Racial Representations of Asia in Science Fiction, will give a Zoom presentation on the rise of Afrofuturism in science fiction. 7 p.m., Feb. 17.
- Author and stand-up comedian Maya May performs virtually 5:30-6:30 p.m., Feb. 21.
- Book Talk: Octavia Butler’s Kindred. This virtual book club discussion will focus on the adaption of Butler’s book into a graphic novel by Damian Duffy. 4 p.m., Feb. 22.
- Black History Month Trivia Challenge. Compete for a gift card in this virtual game. 3 p.m., Feb. 24.
- Black History Bingo. Live Zoom with Cedric Baggett. Players will have a chance to win Amazon gift cards. 8 p.m., Feb. 24.
For more information about LFCC’s Black History events, including how to sign up, visit www.lfcc.edu/blackhistory.
Crime/Court
Health
Fauquier Health celebrates Heart Month 2022 with a brief journey through the heart
The number one killer of mankind is heart attack and stroke—not cancer, not viruses. Plaque clog-up in our arteries leading to heart attacks is the most common form of heart disease. Sadly, this leading killer of mankind is largely a choice—a man-made disease—one driven by our behavior and our style of life. In the words of our esteemed colleague, Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, plaque build-up in the arteries is a “toothless paper tiger that need not exist.”
February is Heart Month, and with the words on this page, I am going to take you through a brief journey of heart disease. You will understand how best to take care of your heart, prevent the most common form of heart disease, and learn when to seek help from one of the many wonderful providers in our Fauquier County community.
The various forms of heart disease fall into one of three main categories:
- Anomalies that you’re born with, or what we call congenital disease.
- Degenerative, age-related conditions that occur as a function of time, radiation, and gravity chipping away at our tissues, impacting the roots of our DNA called telomeres.
- Man-made heart disease, the most common form, which includes heart attacks/coronary artery disease.
Any of the above categories of heart disease can impact the function of the heart’s muscle, electrical system, and valves. These impacts can lead to a range of symptoms, and if you have any of these, please report them to your primary care provider without delay. Symptoms can include:
- Shortness of breath on exertion
- Chest discomfort (particularly with physical activity, relieved quickly on rest)
- Palpitations
- Unusual fatigue with activity
- Lightheadedness or fainting spells
Folks often will have one or more of these symptoms for quite some time and attribute them to simply being ‘out of shape’ or ‘just simple old age.’ Of course, a symptom, such as breathlessness, can be due to excess body fat and muscular de-conditioning. Regardless, it is important to see your provider. Your primary care provider will render an assessment and will decide whether you would beneﬁt from referrals to a Cardiologist (heart specialist) and/or Pulmonologist (lung specialist).
So, how do we best care for our hearts? Keep in mind these key points:
- We cannot do anything to prevent anomalies with which we are born (i.e. congenital heart disease) and cannot do much to prevent degenerative age-related conditions. However, if we recognize symptoms from these conditions, as detailed above, we can often begin treating them with medications and/or surgeries.
- The most common form of heart disease, plaque clog-up in the arteries, can also be treated with medications and/or surgery. However, we usually don’t learn someone has heart disease until after they suffer their ﬁrst heart attack.
Heart attack/coronary artery disease is due to the unholy tango of cholesterol and inﬂammation in our blood vessels exacting damage, over our lifetimes, to the walls of those blood vessels.
Where does excess cholesterol and the predominant source of inﬂammation in our blood vessels come from?
- The food that we eat (animal-based foods, processed foods).
- The style of life that we lead (tobacco smoke, pollution, mental stress, physical inactivity, etc.).
When we look around the planet, we see large populations where individuals do not get heart disease and the other associated chronic diseases (diabetes, hypertension, certain common cancers) in anywhere near the frequency as do most Americans and other Western-style populations.
The tie that binds these populations (i.e., the original Okinawans, many Mediterranean Islanders, several rural Eastern African communities, and nearly a third of the Seventh Day Adventists right here in the US) are these key habits:
- Eating a largely whole-foods plant-based diet (with the elimination of most animal protein including chicken, turkey, beef, pork, eggs, dairy):
- Understand that animal foods bring cholesterol as well as inﬂammation into your body through a variety of biochemical mechanisms. When it comes to your heart health, lean or white meat are not truly considered as heart healthy.
- For those who think moderation is key, I have some advice for you. When something is not considered as healthy or is deemed as potentially harmful, we should try our best not to “use” it at all. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared that processed meat (i.e., ham, sausage, and pepperoni), is a Group 1 carcinogen, meaning cancer-causing, just as asbestos, plutonium, and combustible tobacco are. Consider that next time you are craving that slice of pepperoni pizza or order pizza for dinner because it is an easier meal option.
- Enjoying a lifestyle free of tobacco, drugs, and toxins.
- Insert plenty of movement into your everyday routine – such as yoga/meditation – and a culture rich with love and connectedness in the community.
There are plenty of randomized-controlled scientiﬁc trial data that supports the reality that transforming your diet to a whole-foods plant-based diet and leading a healthy lifestyle can prevent, arrest, and reverse plaque build-up that is already inside your arteries. The most striking of these studies was presented by Dr. Dean Ornish’s landmark Lifestyle Heart Trial, published in the prestigious medical journal called the Lancet.
Based in part on this work, Dr. Ornish gained approval from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for his ‘Ornish Reversal Program,’ an Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation program which helps individuals target these key reversible risk factors of chronic disease.
This is why we say with conﬁdence that the leading killer of mankind—a heart attack—is largely preventable. It can be prevented by the choices you make and if it is already present, can be arrested and reversed.
If you have any concerning symptoms as outlined in the article, or simply just want to learn more about how to best to care for the engine of your body, please start the conversation with your primary care provider or a Cardiologist.
Neel K. Shah, M.D., FACC, RPVI
Regional News
Icy road conditions cited in serious multiple vehicle Rockingham County accident
Virginia State Police Trooper S. Craig is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 3:55 p.m. that occurred in the 16000 block of (Route 617) Spar Mine Road in Rockingham County.
A 2000 Acura Integra was traveling east on Rte. 617 when it failed to safely maneuver a curve, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a westbound 2020 Jeep Renegade. The Acura came to rest in the eastbound travel lane.
A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Rte. 617 when it came through the same curve and came upon the crash scene. The Chevrolet was able to avoid the initial two-vehicle crash by running off the right side of the roadway.
A 2003 Ford F-150 also traveling east then came through the same curve, but was unable to avoid striking the Acura. The impact of that crash caused the Ford to then collide with the Chevrolet.
The driver of the Acura, a 34-year-old female from Timberville, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.
A front-seat passenger in the Acura, a 15-year-old female, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The female suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.
Two additional passengers in the Acura, a 10-year-old male, and a 13-year-old female, suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The male and female were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the Jeep, a 23-year-old male from Timberville, Va., and two adult passengers were uninjured in the crash. All three were wearing seatbelts.
The drivers of the Chevrolet and Ford were not injured and both were wearing seatbelts.
Icy conditions in that stretch of roadway are considered factors in each crash.
There had been an additional single-vehicle crash in that stretch of roadway 30 minutes prior to the 3:55 p.m. multi-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported in that crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Regional News
Realigned Route 647 in Frederick County opens January 31
A newly constructed portion of Route 647 (Aylor Road) in Frederick County is scheduled to open to traffic Monday afternoon, January 31. The realigned section of Aylor Road is about a quarter-mile in length and is located between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 1025 (Harmon Place) in the Stephens City area.
The relocation shifts Aylor Road to the east so it aligns with Route 1085 (Stickley Drive). This moves Aylor Road traffic away from the nearby intersection of Fairfax Pike and the Interstate 81 northbound ramps. The existing traffic signal at the intersection of Aylor Road/Route 1012 (Town Run Lane) and Fairfax Pike will be removed on January 31.
Drivers using Aylor Road or Stickley Drive will have dedicated right and left-turn lanes at the intersection with Fairfax Pike. The new section of Aylor Road will have a 10-foot shared-used path that is scheduled to open later this year.
The realignment of Aylor Road is part of a nearly three-year construction project bringing improvements to Fairfax Pike and several intersecting roads. The ongoing project extends from just east of the I-81 exit 307 interchange to just east of Route 641 (Double Church Road). The project will increase traffic capacity, enhance operational safety, and improve the connectivity of the regional roadway system.
Motorists using Fairfax Pike and intersecting roads in the project area should be alert for lane or shoulder closures, temporary roadway closures, and travel lane shifts. The Virginia Department of Transportation urges motorists to drive defensively and obey work zone speed limits. Pedestrians should expect temporary sidewalk closures in some areas, and use extreme caution throughout the work zone. Drivers and pedestrians should be alert for construction equipment and personnel during daytime and overnight hours.
When the project is complete, Fairfax Pike, Aylor Road, Stickley Drive, and Double Church Road will have new water and sewer lines, improved stormwater drainage, and reconstructed roadways. Fairfax Pike will be four lanes wide with a center median, a sidewalk, and a shared-use path. Several intersections will have new turn lanes and other improvements.
VDOT’s Fairfax Pike project page, found at https://bit.ly/Rt277Improvements, has additional details including design plans, and traffic alerts. Watch a video is below on this project.
The Commonwealth Transportation Board in May 2020 awarded an $18.2 million construction contract to General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton, Virginia. The Fairfax Pike project is funded by the SMART SCALE transportation prioritization program and has a contract completion date of June 1, 2023. Substantial completion is scheduled for late 2022.
All work is weather permitting.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.