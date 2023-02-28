Health
American Cancer Society releases new colorectal cancer statistics; rapid shifts to more advanced disease and younger people
Colorectal cancer is swiftly shifting to more advanced disease and younger individuals according to Colorectal Cancer Statistics 2023, a new report on cancer facts and trends by the American Cancer Society (ACS). Researchers showed the proportion of individuals in the United States diagnosed with advanced-stage colorectal cancer (CRC) increased from 52% in the mid-2000s to 60% in 2019. In addition, diagnoses of people under 55 years of age doubled from 11% (1 in 10) in 1995 to 20% (1 in 5) in 2019. Overall, in 2023, an estimated 153,020 people will be diagnosed with CRC in the U.S., and 52,550 people will die from the disease. These major findings are to be published today in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, alongside its consumer-friendly companion, Colorectal Facts & Figures 2023-2025, available on cancer.org.
“We know rates are increasing in young people, but it’s alarming to see how rapidly the whole patient population is shifting younger, despite shrinking numbers in the overall population,” said Rebecca Siegel, senior scientific director, surveillance research at the American Cancer Society, and lead author of the report. “The trend toward more advanced disease in people of all ages is also surprising and should motivate everyone 45 and older to get screened.”
CRC is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the third leading cause of cancer death in both men and women in the U.S. CRC incidence declined rapidly in people 50 and older during the 2000s, largely because of increased screening with colonoscopy, which can prevent cancer by removing premalignant polyps. However, this progress has slowed over the past decade with decreasing trends now confined to people 65 and older.
For the report, researchers used incidence data available through 2019 from 50 states and the District of Columbia from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) program of the National Cancer Institute and the National Program of Cancer Registries of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as provided by the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries. National mortality data available through 2020 were provided by the National Center for Health Statistics.
Other key findings from the report include:
- Progress against CRC has slowed from declines in incidence and mortality of 3%-4% per year during the 2000s to 1% per year for incidence and 2% per year for mortality during the past decade.
- The CRC incidence rate was 33% higher in men (41.5 per 100,000) than in women (31.2 per 100,000) during 2015-2019, likely reflecting differences in risk factor prevalence, such as excess body weight, processed meat consumption, and historical smoking.
- Declining incidence rates are confined to ages 65 and older since 2011; incidence rates have stabilized in ages 50-64 years and have increased by 2% per year in people younger than 50 years of age, as well as in people ages 50-54 years.
- Diagnoses have shifted to more advanced disease; the proportion of cancers that are regional (spread to nearby lymph nodes, organs, or tissues) or distant (spread to distant organs/lymph nodes) stage increased from a low of 52% in the mid-2000s to 60% in 2019 despite increased screening
- CRC death rates have increased since around 2005 by 1% annually in people younger than 50 years and by 0.6% in people ages 50-54.
- CRC incidence is highest in people who are Alaska Native (88.5 per 100,000), American Indian (46.0 per 100,000), or Black (41.7 per 100,000; versus 35.7 per 100,000 in Whites); mortality patterns are similar, with rates highest in people who are Alaska Native (50.5 per 100,000), American Indian (17.5 per 100,000), or Black (17.6 per 100,000; versus 13.1 per 100,000 in Whites).
“We have to address why the rates in young adults continue to trend in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Ahmedin Jemal, senior vice president, surveillance and health equity science at the American Cancer Society and senior author of the study. “We need to invest more in research to uncover the causes of the rising trends and to discover new treatment for advanced-stage diseases to reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with this disease in this young population, who are raising families and supporting other family members.”
“These highly concerning data illustrate the urgent need to invest in targeted cancer research studies dedicated to understanding and preventing early-onset colorectal cancer,” said Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society. “The shift to diagnosis of more advanced disease also underscores the importance of screening and early detection, which saves lives.”
ACS's advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), advocates for policy solutions that eliminate barriers to colorectal cancer screening, including those that ensure coverage of follow-on colonoscopies after a positive non-invasive test without cost sharing. In November 2022, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized its rule for Medicare to cover colonoscopies after non-invasive screening tests and lower the minimum age of screening to 45. To date, 11 states have passed such laws that would eliminate cost-sharing and lower the screening age to 45. ACS CAN will continue to advocate for the implementation of these policies at the state level.
ACS authors Dr. Nikita Wagle and Dr. Robert Smith also participated in the study.
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
How to properly adjust a cane
It feels like it happens overnight. Suddenly, your back or leg hurts, or your balance is off. Or perhaps evil arthritis starts to make walking painful — and then you find yourself at the drugstore to buy a cane.
According to the Archives of Physical and Medical Rehabilitation, most people don’t get medical advice on the device they need to help relieve pain. This may be a mistake since different devices serve different needs.
But if you prefer a cane, be sure you are using it properly.
Canes help improve balance and relieve pain in an injured or painful leg. To do this effectively, they need to be adjusted properly.
Here is how to adjust a single-end cane:
- Stand straight and rest the cane next to your leg. Relax your arm so that it hangs next to the cane. The handle of the cane should line up with where your wrist bends.
- Hold the cane slightly in front of your body and slightly to the side. Your arm will bend slightly if the cane is adjusted to the right height.
You can get four-pronged tips to increase balance or metal tips that improve balance on the ice.
The criteria of emotional maturity
At every age, people work to become emotionally stable and mature. Among the signs of emotional maturity:
- You realize the world isn’t populated with merely monsters or idiots, according to The School of Life.
- You realize that you can be wrong, a monster, or an idiot.
- You are flexible when things don’t go as planned, according to the American Behavioral Clinics.
- You bounce back after setbacks and disappointments.
- You can laugh at a joke, and you appreciate humor.
- You don’t feel threatened by different points of view.
- You can tolerate emotional discomfort, according to Psychologist Alexander Draghici.
- You don’t hold grudges, especially not because you disagree with someone.
- You don’t judge people on first impressions.
- You don’t expect perfection.
- You invest the time necessary to develop trust and love in relationships and friendships.
- You own your mistakes and don’t blame others.
- You are open to learning, according to MindOwl.
- You can control your own emotions, according to Psych Central.
Your body’s powerhouse: The heart
The heart is located behind the breastbone and in the middle of the rib cage and is the body’s most protected organ. This little powerhouse pumps 2,000 gallons of blood through the circulatory system daily, expanding and contracting more than 100,000 times. In the average human lifetime, it beats 2.5 billion times.
In fact, since the 1990s, scientists have understood that the heart has a cluster of 40,000 neurons that communicate with parts of the brain and may even be involved in pain, according to Pubmed. This so-called heart brain works with the brain in ways that are still being researched, but even now, it’s clear that the body’s organs are connected in an intricate system.
We aren’t generally aware of our heart’s efforts and struggles, but we can do some things to help it keep healthy, according to the American Heart Association.
Decide now your risk factors and what you can do about them. You can’t control your age or family history, but there are risk factors you can control:
- Quit smoking. Smoking is one of the most harmful things you can do to your heart.
- Control your blood pressure and take prescribed medications.
- Manage your weight. Gradual weight loss, followed by a stable, healthy weight, can help decrease your risks for cardiovascular complications.
- Eat better. Lots of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains combine to make weight loss easier and can help lower cholesterol.
- Get out and about. Brisk walks are great exercise. A combination of vigorous activity, resistance training, and flexibility exercise are better. It helps your heart, controls your weight, and makes you look and feel good.
- Don’t be jaded. You have heard this advice before. Act on it.
Be aware of the characteristics of grief
The death of a loved one sets off profound grief that can affect every part of someone’s life.
According to the Memorial Sloan Kettering cancer center, grieving people often feel overwhelmed and unable to tolerate their feelings.
Here are seven things that bereaved people should know:
1. It will get better. Some studies say there is a two-year grief cycle before life really begins to resemble something normal.
2. You can handle the grief. Move through the pain by making space for it. Take breaks, go for a walk, stretch, and sit quietly.
3. Nap, sleep more, and drink water. Grief is exhausting, so be kind to yourself. Try to avoid alcohol since it may make grief feel worse.
4. When grief hits, think about it as a loop. Your calm may suddenly give way to sadness and crying, but that’s not the end. The calm place will come again, and you will return to serenity.
5. It’s not just sadness. Grief can be a collection of emotions: Anger, regret, relief, fear, grief, sadness, loss, and guilt. All these feelings are normal.
6. Look for the meaning. Some have said grief itself seems useless, just suffering that seems to have no point. But you may also find room for a sense of peace, or it may realign your priorities. Be open to meaning.
7. Proceed gently. Pray, take a bath, avoid emotional TV or movies, but enjoy old favorites. Try not to make huge, impulsive changes in your life or lifestyle. Maybe quitting the job you love shouldn’t happen right now.
Super flexible joints can may indicate problems
Can you bend your thumb until it touches your forearm? Crank your pinky fingers back until they form 90-degree angles with the backs of your hands? Bend at the waist to plant your palms on the floor while your legs remain straight? Do your knees and elbows bend backward when you extend your arms and legs?
If at least two or three of these things sounds familiar, then you might be more than just garden-variety flexible — these are the signs of joint hypermobility. According to Versus Arthritis, only about one in four people have hypermobile joints, a trait that is thought to run in families.
Most people don’t experience any problems related to joint hypermobility, and it can even be an advantage for some activities. But a fraction of people with hypermobile joints may experience pain, fatigue, and other symptoms. An even smaller segment may have more serious genetic disorders like Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS). EDS is a connective tissue disorder affecting skin, joints, and blood vessel walls.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, the most common symptom of joint hypermobility syndrome is joint and muscle pain. Other common symptoms include fatigue, bladder and bowel issues, thin and stretchy skin, and frequent dislocations or sprains. Symptoms are often worse in young people and may improve with age.
According to CNN, more serious conditions like EDS can be very difficult to diagnose, with most patients receiving their diagnoses about a decade after the onset of symptoms.
Health in the news
Feds propose stricter rules for Medicare Advantage plans
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has proposed new rules requiring private Medicare Advantage plans to disclose the medical basis with any prior authorization request denial. Prior authorization, which requires patients to seek approval from their insurers before receiving certain services, has become increasingly commonplace in recent years. Prior authorization requests are often denied when insurers conclude that the proposed treatment is not medically necessary or the patient would receive equal benefit with a lower-cost approach.
The proposed rules come after complaints that medical services were wrongfully denied. According to the New York Times, the rules would also create tighter time limits for insurers to respond to prior authorization requests and give the medical opinions of specialists more weight during the clinical review process.
Dry shampoos recalled
According to CNET, the consumer goods company Unilever is recalling 19 dry shampoos after an internal investigation found elevated levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene. Long-term exposure to benzene is associated with leukemia and other cancers. Since dry shampoo is typically used indoors, each exposure may be prolonged as particles linger in the air.
US faces medication shortage
The Food and Drug Administration reports that finding medications to treat ear infections, sore throats, influenza, and upper respiratory infections in children may be difficult. According to Healthline, the early start of cold and flu season may be to blame for the increased demand. To combat the shortages, pharmacy giants CVS and Walgreens have both announced purchasing limits for children’s fever-reducing medications.
Shortages have also impacted adults. The Biden administration recently moved to release Tamiflu from the national stockpile to bolster scarce supply.
