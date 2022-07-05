American Cider Association launching new digital Virginia Cider Trail July 6

On July 6, The American Cider Association is launching a digital Virginia Cider Trail to encourage Virginians and visitors to explore the Commonwealth’s hard cideries and celebrate Virginia’s unique apples. The American Cider Association is the official organization of cider and perry producers in the United States representing cideries across 44 states and DC. They are working closely with the Virginia Cider Association to highlight the incredible ciders and apples made in the state.

The digital Virginia Cider Trail is a free program that all Virginians or visitors of age 21 and over can sign up for. The mobile-exclusive passport is a curated collection of 29 Virginia cideries, with many offering unique deals and discounts that guests can redeem during visits. The trail is a year-long offering that will run through June 25, 2023, and more cideries are expected to join throughout the year.

Participating cideries include:

Albemarle CiderWorks, North Garden

Big Fish Cider Co., Monterey

Blue Bee Cider, Richmond

Blue Toad Hard Cider Cidery & Event Barn, Roseland

Bold Rock Nellysford Cidery, Nellysford

Bryant’s Cider, Richmond

Bryant’s Cider & Brewery, Roseland

Buskey Cider, Richmond

Ciders From Mars, Staunton

Corcoran Vineyards & Cidery, Waterford

Courthouse Creeks, Maidens

Coyote Hole Ciderworks, Mineral

Ditchley Cider Works, Kilmarnock

Halcyon Days Cider Co, Natural Bridge

Henway Hard Cider, Bluemont

Lost Boy Cider, Alexandria

Moss Vineyards, Nortonsville

Mt. Defiance Cidery and Distillery Cider Barn, Middleburg

Old Town Cidery, Winchester

Potter’s Craft Cider, Charlottesville

Sage Bird Ciderworks, Harrisonburg

Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Hampton

Stable Craft Brewing, Waynesboro

Sugar Hill Cidery, Norton

The Winery at Kindred Pointe, Mt. Jackson

Tumbling Creek Cider Company – Taproom, Abingdon

Widow’s Watch Cider, Edinburg

Wild Hare Cider Cabin, Leesburg

Winchester Ciderworks, Winchester

“The new digital cider trail is a great opportunity for Virginians and visitors alike to experience all the wonderful cideries in the Commonwealth in an easy, mobile-friendly way,” said Michelle McGrath, executive director of the American Cider Association. “Participants don’t even need to download an app. When they sign up for the cider trail, their pass can be saved to their phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access.”

The platform will use geospatial technology that will allow users to simply check in and record visits to count towards prizes and redeem any available special discounts. The first 100 people to check in to 10 locations will win a “Virginia is for Cider Lovers” medal. Each check-in also enters users into a grand prize raffle for a chance to win a Cidery Airbnb stay at the end of the year or a Virginia Cider Trail hooded sweatshirt at the end of each quarter.

“Those who opt-in to participate in the trail have a whole year to explore all corners of this beautiful cider-rich state. We love the opportunity to get more people familiar with Virginia apples and the cider made from them – and why it’s so special,” said McGrath.

Funding for this project was made possible by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service through grant 21 SCBPVA1060-00. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the USDA.

For more on the Virginia Cider Trail and participating cideries, visit Virginia Cider Trail.

About the American Cider Association

The American Cider Association is an organization of cider and perry producers in the United States. Its mission is to grow a diverse and successful U.S. cider industry by providing valuable information, resources, and services to our members and by advocating on their behalf.