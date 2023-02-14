Connect with us

American Heart Month: Take extra care during the winter

Published

2 hours ago

on

Everything has a season — including heart attacks, which are more common during the winter.

According to the American Heart Association, even regions with mild climates see spikes in heart attacks during the winter months. As winter continues during American Heart Month, everyone should take stock of their risk factors and lifestyle and take steps to protect themselves.

According to Northwestern Medicine, the biggest risk factor is the cold, which causes blood vessels to contract and can raise blood pressure. Meanwhile, the heart works even harder to maintain body temperature. When body temperature falls below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, the resulting hypothermia can also lead to heart damage. You can also protect your heart by dressing for the weather with coats, hats, gloves, and socks.

Lifestyle factors can also increase risk. For many, shoveling or walking through the snow is more strenuous than usual activities, and the sudden increase in workload can strain the heart. Stay home if necessary, and don’t be afraid to ask for help clearing your sidewalk or driveway.


Emotional stress may also contribute to the winter heart attack spike—practice self-care to help manage your stress and seek help if necessary.

The most important tip: Year-round good habits, like regular exercise and eating a heart-healthy diet. Start now and be ready when the next cold season rolls in.

Shovel smart!

Published

1 day ago

on

February 13, 2023

By

The American Physical Therapy Association says there are things you can do to make shoveling snow a little less stressful for your body. They recommend:

* Shovel in the afternoon if you can. More slipped discs occur in the morning when the fluid pressure in spinal disks is higher because your body has rested all night.

* Warm up your muscles before starting a strenuous task. Do a few stretching exercises, so the work doesn’t come as a shock to your body.

* Freshly fallen snow is lighter than snow that has had a chance to pack down. If you have a choice, clear it when it stops falling or before.


* Push snow out of the way when you can — don’t lift. Pushing requires less effort.

* Lift smaller loads of snow rather than heavy ones. Always try to bend your knees and lift with your legs instead of your back.

* Don’t lift and twist. Step into the direction you are throwing the snow. When doing a driveway, shovel at right angles to the edge to toss the snow forward.

* Take frequent breaks. Go inside to warm up and rest for a time.

* Use a shovel that fits. Find one with a shaft that is about chest high on you, which lets you keep your back straight when lifting. Using a shovel with a short shaft causes your back to bend more to lift the load. A shovel that is too tall makes the weight heavier at the end.

Of course, one of the best pieces of safety advice is still to get a snow removal service or recruit a strong young person to do it for you. You can find people with the right equipment who want to do the job and know how to do it safely.

What you need to know about pneumococcal disease

Published

1 week ago

on

February 6, 2023

By

Pneumococcal disease is a name for any infection caused by pneumococcus bacteria. These bacteria are found in the respiratory tract, including the throat and nose, and are transmitted through direct contact with infected respiratory droplets.

It mainly affects children under the age of five, people over the age of 65, and individuals with certain diseases like diabetes and cirrhosis. Here’s an overview of what you need to know.

Symptoms
The pneumococcus bacteria can cause illnesses such as otitis, sinusitis, and bronchitis. Symptoms typically appear one to three days after a person is infected and can vary in severity depending on the area of the body affected. Here are a few examples.

• Confusion
• Convulsions
• Difficult or painful breathing
• Blue lips
• Severe neck stiffness
• Drowsiness


Although most infections can be treated with antibiotics, severe pneumococcal infections can lead to hospitalization and even be life-threatening.

Prevention and treatment
The best way to prevent pneumococcal disease is to get vaccinated. It’s also recommended to quit smoking, avoid contact with infected people and wash your hands often.

Pneumococcal disease should be taken seriously to avoid possible complications like pneumonia, meningitis, and brain damage. Contact a healthcare professional if you have any questions.

Heart Month: Learn the difference between cardiac arrest, heart attack

Published

1 week ago

on

February 4, 2023

By

February is National Heart Month, and doctors want Virginians to understand heart health better – specifically, heart attacks and cardiac arrest.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 800,000 people have heart attacks yearly, most of which are first-time heart attacks. Cardiac arrest can involve numerous factors, and heart attack is the most common.

Dr. Benjamin Galper, assistant chief of cardiology at Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group in northern Virginia, said this is partly why the two get mixed up. He said signs of a heart attack typically could be chest pressure, nausea, or sweating – but the signs of cardiac arrest are more dire.

“Cardiac arrest itself is not subtle,” he said. “If you’ve gotten to the point of cardiac arrest, it means the person is unconscious and doesn’t have a pulse when you take their pulse, and they’re not breathing. So, when someone’s had cardiac arrest, it’s usually obvious and usually quite concerning.”


National Heart Month is a good time to commit to reducing those risks with a heart-healthy diet and regular exercise. Galper also encouraged people to get CPR training to aid someone having a heart attack until first responders arrive – and possibly save a life.

Underlying diseases such as diabetes or prediabetes can make a person more susceptible to heart problems. Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer at UnitedHealthcare, said genetics could be another risk factor.

“Things like Marfan Syndrome increases the risk of aneurysms and abnormal blood flow to the heart, and things of that sort, so there can be some genetic consequences,” he said. “There can also be genetic history; if your parents had problems with their hearts, there’s a higher likelihood that you may.”

He added that heart disease could affect people at any age. CDC research has found it can start as early as 35, and the risks increase with age. Anyone experiencing new chest pains or shortness of breath is encouraged to talk with their doctor about their heart-health options.

By Edwin J. Viera
Public News Service

Hey, watch your back!

Published

1 week ago

on

February 4, 2023

By

Watching your back — or watching out for it, to be precise — is a good practice for anyone. It’s especially true when lifting is involved.

Lifting injuries are a common cause of back pain. You can protect yourself by being physically fit, managing your weight, and practicing good lifting habits at home and in the workplace.

Your physical condition is important. For example, stiff joints and muscles can limit your ability to keep your back safe position as you lift. If your leg muscles are not very strong, you may find crouching hard. Low fitness will cause your muscles to tire quickly, placing more stress on your spine.

Twisting or jerking while lifting or carrying can injure the small facet joints that guide back movements. The discs that separate the vertebrae (bones) and the ligaments that hold them together are also at risk. Discs are composed of a jellylike core surrounded by a strong fibrous ring. Repeated unsafe lifting may tear or rupture the fibrous ring or its supporting ligaments.


Lifting while bent forward increases stress on your spine. Other factors can compound this stress, like the weight of the load, how far it is held away from your body, how often and how fast you lift, and how long you hold the load.

According to the Australian Physiotherapy Association, back injuries are most likely when the spine is bent forward and twisted simultaneously.

Make your work easier:

  • Always check the weight of the load and get help if necessary.
  • Wherever possible, lift and carry heavy items with a tool. Instead of carrying parcels, use a hand trolley.
  • Repackage heavy articles to reduce the size and weight of individual loads.
  • Wear comfortable clothing and flat, nonslip shoes.
  • Store loads at waist height so you don’t have to bend or lift overhead.
How heart disease and mental health are related

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 1, 2023

By

February is American Heart Month and is an excellent opportunity to focus on improving your cardiovascular health. After all, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Although many associate heart health with physical health, mental health can also negatively impact your ticker.

Studies show that people who experience depression, anxiety, and isolation often have elevated heart rates, increased blood pressure, and reduced circulation. Individuals with mental health disorders may experience changes to their nervous system and hormonal balance, which can contribute to heart arrhythmia.

Mental health disorders prevent people from maintaining a healthy lifestyle and increase the likelihood of adopting behaviors like smoking, excessive drinking, inactivity, and a poor diet. Consequently, it’s important to address mental health disorders early and provide access to support services to promote mental wellness and reduce the risk of heart disease. Here are a few ways to do so.

• Exercise regularly. Being active can help boost your mental health by releasing chemicals in your brain that ease anxiety and depression. Find an activity you enjoy and can commit to practicing consistently.


• Practice mindfulness. Relaxation techniques like meditation and guided breathing promote mental wellness by reducing stress, improving sleep quality, and helping you feel calmer and more balanced.

• Seek out meaningful social interactions. Taking up a new hobby, learning a new skill, joining a neighborhood group, and volunteering in your community are great ways to combat isolation and reduce chronic stress.

If you find it challenging to manage stress or are experiencing symptoms of depression or anxiety, reach out to a healthcare professional in your area.

True or false: human papillomavirus (HPV)

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 30, 2023

By

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted infection. Some strains can cause genital warts or cancer. These four true or false statements can help you learn more about this disease.

1. HPV is only transmitted through penetrative sex
False. HPV can be spread through skin-to-skin contact, such as intimate touching, oral sex, or sharing sex toys with an infected partner.

2. Treatment can cure HPV
False. There’s no cure for HPV. However, doctors can often treat warts and precancerous lesions caused by the infection.

3. A person can be infected with HPV without knowing it
True. HPV typically doesn’t cause symptoms, making it easy to transmit unknowingly. In most cases, the body’s immune system will get rid of the infection naturally within two years.


4. A diagnosis can be a sign of infidelity
False. Signs of infection, such as warts, can appear weeks, months, or even years after someone has been infected with the virus. It’s difficult to determine when or from whom the virus was transmitted, especially for people with multiple sexual partners.

Several vaccines can protect you against HPV. Talk to your healthcare provider about which ones are available to you.

Front Royal Virginia

