American Heritage Girls honor their country

American Heritage Girls (AHG), a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5 to 18, is committed to honoring their country and those who have served. Recently, the girls in Troop VA 2206 honored the American flag in an original flag retirement ceremony.

AHG Troop VA 2206 is chartered at the Front Royal Church of the Brethren.

Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from ten troops and 100 members to more than 50,000 members across 15 countries and in 50 states. AHG helps girls to know who they are and whose they are through service work, badge work, leadership opportunities and more.

With an emphasis on faith, service and fun, girls choose from more than 240 badges, participate in service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences. Troops are led by adult volunteers who facilitate the AHG program while encouraging girl leadership. Faith-based organizations like churches, schools and civic organizations charter AHG Troops to achieve their ministry goals for youth.

Throughout the past year, the troop has been collecting American flags that needed to be retired. On May 4, the girls came together to perform an original flag retirement ceremony, with the assistance of Warren County Fire and Rescue on Commerce Avenue. This event was performed in conjunction with the girls earning their Our Flag badge, which emphasized both flag etiquette, the Federal Flag Code in addition to exploring Francis Scott Key and the “Star Spangled Banner”. The flag retirement ceremony was one of the many ways AHG Troop VA 2206 honored their country this year. The girls also worked to cleaned up sections of Cedar Creek National Battlefield, visited Arlington National Cemetery and recreated a boot camp to learn about all the different branches of the U.S. military.

American Heritage Girls (AHG) is a faith-based character development program for girls 5-18 years of age. AHG is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country. Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from ten troops and 100 members to more than 50,000 members across 15 countries and in 50 states. Girl members participate in badge programs, service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement.

Visit the AHG website at americanheritagegirls.org to learn more. Visit AHG’s YouTube Channel to view “Faith, Service, Fun,” a 30-second video about AHG.

To request an interview with Patti Garibay, AHG Executive Director and Founder, contact Michelle Beckham-Corbin, Director of Marketing and Communications, at news@ahgonline.org.