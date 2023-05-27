Community Events
American Legion Community Band announces Memorial Day Concert in Front Royal
The American Legion Community Band has announced its next public performance, a Memorial Day Concert, taking place on May 29, 2023. The event will kick off at 7:00 pm at the gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia. As per the band’s tradition, the concert is free, and everyone is welcome to enjoy the live music in the heart of the community.
The American Legion Community Band, a fixture of Front Royal since 1986, is renowned for its talented volunteer musicians from the local area. Under the baton of conductors Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek, the band offers a broad repertoire of music, from classical pieces to popular hits, marches to operatic overtures, and modern works specially composed for bands. Their performances always promise a delightful evening for audiences of all ages.
“We’re very excited to bring our music to the heart of Front Royal this Memorial Day,” said Ed Richards, one of the conductors. “Our band members always put their heart and soul into each performance, and we hope to offer a memorable experience for all who join us.”
The band’s Memorial Day Concert is part of its extensive performance season that runs from September through July each year. They grace stages both indoors and outdoors, ensuring that community members have ample opportunity to indulge in their versatile performances.
This dedicated group of musicians rehearses every Tuesday from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. The doors are always open to new members who play an instrument and wish to contribute to the local music scene.
Sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion, the band continues to be a beacon of community spirit, emphasizing inclusivity and a shared love for music. This Memorial Day, they look forward to commemorating the holiday with a concert that speaks to the unity and resilience of the Front Royal community.
Whether you’re a music enthusiast or simply looking for a unique way to celebrate Memorial Day, the American Legion Community Band’s upcoming concert is sure to offer a night of captivating performances. Mark your calendar for May 29, 2023, and come experience the joy of community music under the stars.
Community Events
Front Royal-Warren County EDA gears up for its Open-Door Business Session: An opportunity to shape Warren County’s future
In an effort to foster regional economic growth, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) has announced its next Open-Door Business Session. The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 1, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630. This event is a part of the EDA’s continuous initiative to strengthen Warren County’s workforce development and enhance the economic prosperity of the region.
The two-hour session will be packed with presentations, open discussions, and plenty of networking opportunities. The main focus of the event will be the exploration of Warren County’s workforce development prospects, overcoming related challenges, and celebrating its successes in economic development. Participants will have a chance to engage in meaningful discussions and network with key players influencing Warren County’s economic landscape.
While pre-registration for the session is not compulsory, the organizers have encouraged interested parties to RSVP by Tuesday, May 30, ensuring they don’t miss out on this influential meeting. Those interested can register via the provided link.
The Front Royal-Warren County EDA is known for its commitment to fostering an environment conducive to economic growth. Hosting these Open-Door Business Sessions, they provide a platform where individuals, businesses, and community members can discuss and strategize on various economic development issues, paving the way for a more prosperous Warren County.
Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with the local community, network with important stakeholders, and directly contribute to the future of Warren County’s economy.
For more information on the event and registration details, visit the REGISTRATION LINK.
Community Events
Fallen but not forgotten: Memorial Day in Front Royal honors the ultimate sacrifice
On Monday, May 29th, the Front Royal community will come together on the verdant front lawn of the Warren County Courthouse to pay tribute to America’s fallen servicemembers in an annual Memorial Day Commemoration. The one-hour event, set to kick off at 12 pm, is anticipated to be a heartfelt display of gratitude and remembrance.
The commemoration will be guided by co-chairs Skip Rogers and Robert MacDougall. The duo, who have been integral to the organization of this event, will also deliver remarks to honor and remember the servicemembers from Front Royal and Warren County that have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation.
Adding to the solemnity of the event, a flag detail comprised of disciplined and dedicated cadets from Randolph Macon Academy will perform. Their precise movements and synchronized actions in raising and lowering the flag are sure to instill a sense of deep respect and pride in those in attendance. Adding a touch of poignant tradition, a ceremonial bagpiper will contribute to the atmosphere with melodies evoking remembrance and respect.
This year, the guest of honor is former Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander Sean Glass. Glass, a 13-year veteran of the SEAL teams, has seen operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Eastern Africa, embodying bravery and commitment to service during his time in uniform. Glass, now a Warren County resident and father of five, continues to guide future leaders in his role as an instructor with the leadership training company Echelon Front. His presence and words will no doubt add a layer of authenticity and inspiration to the occasion.
The Front Royal community encourages the public to attend this free event to properly recognize the purpose of Memorial Day: to remember and honor those who have given their lives in service to our country. The ceremony will not only provide an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made but also remind attendees of the values and freedoms these heroes fought to preserve.
Those who can are invited to turn out, pay their respects, and join in remembering America’s fallen servicemembers this Memorial Day. After all, it is in remembering and honoring their sacrifice that we truly appreciate the cost of the freedom we enjoy every day.
Community Events
Immigration lawyer Diane Sheehy to shed light on immigration and resettlement issues
The Clarke County Democratic Committee (CCDC) is set to host a special event featuring immigration lawyer Diane Sheehy on June 8. The event, part of the CCDC Guest Speaker Series, is set to address pressing issues related to immigration, conflict, and resettlement. It will take place at 6:30 pm at the Sanctuary Wellness Center located at 208 N Buckmarsh St, Berryville, VA.
Ms. Sheehy, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) Managing Attorney for Immigration Services in Richmond and Charlottesville, VA, will lead the discussion. The IRC is a notable global refugee resettlement organization that works across more than 40 countries and 28 U.S. cities to assist those affected by humanitarian crises. Their mission is to help individuals recover, survive, and rebuild their lives after being displaced from their homes due to conflict or natural disasters.
The CCDC has opened this enlightening event to the public free of charge, allowing all interested parties to gain a deeper understanding of the intricate and complex issues surrounding immigration and resettlement, both locally and globally. Tony Reynolds, the CCDC contact for this event, can be reached at 443.421.0427 for further information.
With immigration issues at the forefront of societal and political discourse, Ms. Sheehy’s expertise and the IRC’s extensive global experience should provide invaluable insight into the challenges faced by immigrants and the ongoing efforts to aid their resettlement. The event serves as an excellent platform for community members to learn, ask questions, and engage in conversations that could help shape future immigration policies.
In a world where accurate, clear, and unbiased information is essential, this event represents an opportunity to learn from experts in the field and contribute to the broader understanding of a crucial issue affecting millions of lives worldwide.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 25th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, May 25:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Spider Man: Across The Spider-Verse”
- “Elemental”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of June
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of June 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Thursday, June 1
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. For ages 12-18. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be testing our knowledge of book characters as we play Guess Who? Registration is required.
Saturday, June 3
- 10:00 AM – Summer Reading Program begins. Find Your Voice! Come sign up to read and win prizes throughout the summer. Spin for prizes when you register!
- 10:00 AM – Cardinals Story Time. For all ages. Talk to the local baseball players and their mascot. Listen as they read stories in the play area.
- 2:00 PM – Bubble Party & Refreshments in the Garden. Come enjoy bubbles outside and get a snack, after you register for summer reading!
Monday, June 5
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, June 6
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Composting. Registration is required.
Wednesday, June 7
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about the Zoo! Siblings welcome. We will have a special visit from the Front Royal Fire Department! Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Zoo stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! We will have a special visit from the Front Royal Fire Department! Registration required.
Friday, June 9
- 10:00 AM – Toddler Trails. Bring your toddler to Rockland Park to learn about Wonderful Weeds! Join us for a walk, a story, and a craft! Registration is required.
Saturday, June 10
- 11:00 AM – Story Walk. Join us at Eastham Park as we read our new story, It’s Only One by Tracey Corderoy. There will be a guessing game, a craft, and information from the Anti-Litter Council of Front Royal.
Monday, June 12
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, June 13
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Composting. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, June 14
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Going Camping! Siblings welcome. We will have a special visit from the Front Royal Cardinals! Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Going Camping stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! We will have a special visit from the Front Royal Cardinals! Registration required.
Friday, June 16
- 2:00 PM – Painting With Carmine. Come join Carmine, the painting dog, as we create beautiful pictures! Ages 8-18. Registration is required.
Saturday, June 17
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This Book. For ages 12-18. What type of books do you like? Historical, Science Fiction, Mystery, Adventure…? Bring a book that you like and can talk about. Registration is required.
Monday, June 19
- The library will be closed in observance of Juneteenth.
Tuesday, June 20
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Hydroponic Plants. Registration is required.
Wednesday, June 21
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Summertime Fun! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Summertime Fun stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Friday, June 23
- 2:00 PM – Financial Well-Being 101 for Teens. For ages 12-18. Learn from Matt Dillingham, a financial advisor, about bank accounts, interest, credit, and investments. Registration is required.
Saturday, June 24
- 1:00 PM –Wildlife Happenings! For ages 8-18. Join Cindy Kreiman as we learn about animals and find our voice in art. Registration is required.
Monday, June 26
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, June 27
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Hydroponic Plants. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, June 28
- 11:00 AM – Rainbow Puppets presents Really Radical Reptile Revue. Meet all kinds of reptilian puppets, including an alligator, a crocodile, a Caiman, and the gigantic prehistoric Plesiosaurus! Fun for the whole family!
Thursday, June 29
- 4:00 PM – Special Needs Scavenger Hunt. For ages 5+, with a guardian. This will be a non-typical scavenger hunt in the Children’s Garden. It will be kid/special needs friendly. Registration is required.
Community Events
Emergency Shelter for Women and Children fundraiser extended to May 31st
The group of agencies raising funds for emergency shelter for women and children has extended their fundraiser to May 31st.
Warren Coalition, Blue Ridge Housing Network, Phoenix Project, Warren County Department of Social Services, and the Thermal Shelter have come together to create a fund that will be used to provide emergency shelter for women and children. This is a critical need in Warren County, as there is no shelter for them in the immediate area. Women who have children and lose their homes suddenly need a place where they and their children will be safe while they look for long-term housing options.
The group hosted a booth during the Wine & Craft Festival on May 20th to raise funds for this program, selling items and taking in donations. They were on pace to meet their goal of $1,200 for the day, but the afternoon downpours put a halt on both sales and donations. Though they began drawing names for the various prizes donated, the rain had chased away many of the attendees, and there was no response to the calls and text messages. As a result, they decided to pivot and extend the fund drive beyond the Wine & Craft Festival.
The fund drive will now go through May 31st. All those who donated during Wine & Craft remain entered in the drawing for the remaining prizes, and new donors making donations by May 31st will be entered as well. The remaining prizes will be awarded on June 1st after the fund drive has ended.
The prizes to be awarded on June 1st include:
- $170 gift certificate from Sun Stoppers Window Tinting
- Brunch for two from Village Square
- $50 gift card from Violino Ristorante
- $25 gift card from Picadilly’s
- $25 gift card from Crush Wine Bar
- Beach towel
- Vera Bradley Fleece Travel Blanket
- Handmade Afghan Blanket
- Scarf
- Matching necklace & earrings
- Brown handbag
- Precision Carving Board
- Longaberger small pail basket
Gifts may be made by writing a check to “Warren Coalition” (write “Emergency Shelter” in the memo line). The check can be sent to Warren Coalition, PO Box 2058, Front Royal, VA 22630. Donations may also be made online at warrencoalition.org (be sure to select “Emergency Shelter for Women and Children”) or dropped off in person at the Warren Coalition office at 538 Villa Ave, Front Royal, VA.
Wind: 1mph W
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 30.27"Hg
UV index: 0
70/54°F
72/55°F