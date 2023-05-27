American Legion Community Band announces Memorial Day Concert in Front Royal

The American Legion Community Band has announced its next public performance, a Memorial Day Concert, taking place on May 29, 2023. The event will kick off at 7:00 pm at the gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia. As per the band’s tradition, the concert is free, and everyone is welcome to enjoy the live music in the heart of the community.

The American Legion Community Band, a fixture of Front Royal since 1986, is renowned for its talented volunteer musicians from the local area. Under the baton of conductors Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek, the band offers a broad repertoire of music, from classical pieces to popular hits, marches to operatic overtures, and modern works specially composed for bands. Their performances always promise a delightful evening for audiences of all ages.

“We’re very excited to bring our music to the heart of Front Royal this Memorial Day,” said Ed Richards, one of the conductors. “Our band members always put their heart and soul into each performance, and we hope to offer a memorable experience for all who join us.”

The band’s Memorial Day Concert is part of its extensive performance season that runs from September through July each year. They grace stages both indoors and outdoors, ensuring that community members have ample opportunity to indulge in their versatile performances.

This dedicated group of musicians rehearses every Tuesday from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. The doors are always open to new members who play an instrument and wish to contribute to the local music scene.

Sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion, the band continues to be a beacon of community spirit, emphasizing inclusivity and a shared love for music. This Memorial Day, they look forward to commemorating the holiday with a concert that speaks to the unity and resilience of the Front Royal community.

Whether you’re a music enthusiast or simply looking for a unique way to celebrate Memorial Day, the American Legion Community Band’s upcoming concert is sure to offer a night of captivating performances. Mark your calendar for May 29, 2023, and come experience the joy of community music under the stars.