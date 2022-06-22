American Legion Community Band Concert – Thursday at 7:00 pm at the Gazebo

The American Legion Community Band will be performing on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Gazebo Gathering Concert on Main Street, Front Royal at 7:00 pm. This is a free event, sponsored by the Blue Ridge Arts Council.

The Conductors for the program will be Ed Richards, Ron Dye, and Mark Malechek, with announcers John Vance and Chris Fries.

The song selections will be:

1. The Star-Spangled Banner Arr. John Philip Sousa

2. A Festive Celebration Darren W. Jenkins

3. The Peanut Vendor (El Manisero) Arr. John Moss

4. Fantasy on an American Classic Arr. James Swearingen

5. The Fairest of the Fair Arr. Brion/Schissel

6. Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Arr. Paul Murtha

7. The Doors In Concert Arr. Paul Murtha

8. Parade of the Tall Ships Jay A. Chattaway

9. Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite Arr. Larry Kerchner

10. That’s Entertainment Arr. Warren Barker

11. Chicago (That Toddlin’ Town) Arr. Jerry Nowak

12. Stars and Stripes Forever John Philip Sousa



About:

The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, Va, was formed in 1986 and has been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area and new members are always welcome.

The band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. Our repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.

The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek. All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion Community Band’s performance season extends from September through July each year with public performances both indoors and out.