American Legion Community Band Ushers in the Holidays with a Festive Concert
Front Royal Enjoys a Night of Seasonal Music at Randolph-Macon Academy.
The American Legion Community Band added a melodious touch to the holiday season with their Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the Boggs Chapel, Randolph-Macon Academy. This enchanting evening of music offered free to the public, was a celebration of community spirit and holiday cheer in Front Royal.
The concert featured an array of holiday music, expertly arranged and performed by the band. The audience was treated to pieces like “Jubilant Holiday” by Sean O’Loughlin, a lively arrangement of “Troika” by Harold L. Walters, and the poignant “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” arranged by Tom Wallace. The festive spirit continued with “Christmas Joy” by Sammy Nestico and a delightful rendition of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” arranged by Larry Clark.
After a brief intermission, the second half of the program resumed with classics such as “Themes from the Nutcracker Suite,” “Christmas Classics,” “Fum, Fum, Fum,” and a heartwarming “A Christmas Auld Lang Syne.” These performances showcased the band’s versatile talent and enveloped the chapel in a warm, festive atmosphere.
The concert also benefited the local C-CAP, highlighting the band’s commitment to community support. The Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion, the event’s proud sponsor, has long supported the Community Band’s endeavors. The band also extended gratitude to Randolph-Macon Academy for providing the venue and rehearsal space, Shen Valley Web Hosting for their web hosting services, and National Media Services for their promotional and recording contributions.
Formed in 1986, the American Legion Community Band has become an integral part of Front Royal’s cultural fabric. Comprising volunteer musicians, the band welcomes new members, fostering a close-knit community of music lovers and performers. Under the leadership of conductors Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek, the band rehearses weekly and performs a diverse range of music, from classical to contemporary, appealing to a broad audience.
The band’s Christmas Concert is a highlight of their performance season, which runs from September to July. It symbolizes the band’s dedication to bringing joy and music to the community, especially during the holiday season.
For those interested in experiencing or contributing to the musical artistry of the American Legion Community Band, rehearsals are held every Tuesday from 7:30 to 9:00 pm at the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy.
If you missed the joyous melodies of the American Legion Community Band’s Christmas Concert or simply wish to relive the festive evening, we have a special treat for you. Tune in to our recording of the concert and immerse yourself once again in the holiday spirit. Merry Christmas, and enjoy the music that filled the hearts of Front Royal with seasonal cheer!
Glow Party, Laser Light Shows, Street Performers, Apple Drop, Family Fun Run and Lots More Planned for 2024 New Year’s Celebration in Old Town Winchester
The City of Winchester, VA, Old Town Winchester, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester Economic Development Authority, and Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® have partnered to organize a New Year’s Celebration event throughout the day and evening on Sunday, December 31, 2023 and the morning of Monday, January 1, 2024 at various locations in Winchester, VA.
First Night Winchester at the MSV
Celebrate First Night at the MSV! Enjoy FREE family-oriented entertainment and admission by donation to the MSV galleries, Glen Burnie House, and gardens.
In the galleries building, Magic Shows will take place at 10 a.m. & noon (ticket required), the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will present programs at 2 & 4 p.m. (ticket required), and balloon animal making & face painting will take place from noon to 3 p.m. (no ticket required).
Light snacks and drinks will be available for purchase in the Museum Store from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Artists of all ages are also invited to participate in the First Night Winchester Coloring Contest! This annual MSV tradition includes prizes for the winners from each age group, and the winning coloring sheets will be on display on December 31.
On New Year’s Eve, the galleries building will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and The Trails at the MSV will be open from 7 a.m. to dusk.
Get tickets for the shows at www.themsv.org/fnw24 or by calling 540-662-1473, ext. 240; early registration encouraged as space is limited.
Ring in the New Year in Old Town Winchester
Make dinner reservations or enjoy live entertainment at one of Old Town Winchester’s many fine dining establishments and entertainment venues. FREE family-friendly entertainment will take place on the walking mall and at several venues from 5 p.m. until midnight including:
- 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. James Wood High School Jazz Band performance in the Grand Ball Room at The George Washington Hotel, A Wyndham Grand Hotel.
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Street performers along walking mall including fire jugglers, magicians, and more.
- 5 p.m. to Midnight Grab a selfie with friends! New Year’s Eve themed backdrops will be located at Bright Box Theater, The George Washington Hotel, Winchester Brew Works and Vibrissa Restaurant and Brewery. Stop by all four locations to snap and share photos!
- 6 p.m. to Midnight Glow Party (with DJ) and Laser Light Shows at the Old Court house Civil War Museum
- 6 p.m. Glow Party with DJ
- 7 p.m. Laser Light Show (‘60s and ‘70s music)
- 7:30 p.m. Glow Party with DJ
- 8:30 p.m. Laser Light Show (‘80s music)
- 10 p.m. Laser Light Show (‘90s music)
- 10:30 p.m. Glow Party with DJ
- 11:40 p.m. Laser Light Show
- Midnight Apple Drop
Visit www.thebloom.com for a full listing of activities and events on New Year’s Eve in Old Town Winchester. Local non-profits will be in Old Town selling glow bracelets as a fundraiser for their organizations.
FREE parking is available in the four downtown Autoparks from 12:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 12:00 p.m. New Year’s Day!
Race into the New Year at the New Year’s Day Fun Run
Kickoff 2024 with family wellness by participating in the New Year’s Day Fun Run on the trails at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Runners should plan to arrive at 8 a.m., and the Fun Run begins promptly at 9 a.m. The 2.4-mile course will weave runners through the beautiful and historic MSV campus. Post race, enjoy music by Summit Events and great food from Donut Dive and Billy Sous.
Adults – $35
12 and Under – $25
Sign up online at www.thebloom.com
The Fun Run is limited to 250 participants.
Special thanks to our generous partners: Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Monoflo International, Procter & Gamble, CNB Bank, Partlow Insurance, Valley Health Wellness & Fitness, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber – Young Professionals Group, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Johnny Blue, Summit Events, Mosaic Church, and Emerald Owl Productions.
Front Royal’s Goodie Fest: A Sweet Treat for the Community
United Women of Faith to Host a Delectable Holiday Event at the Methodist Church.
The Front Royal United Women of Faith are all set to spread some holiday cheer with their much-anticipated Goodie Fest. Scheduled for Saturday, December 16th, from 11 am to 2 pm, the event promises a delicious array of holiday treats for the local community. The festive gathering will take place in the Fellowship Hall of the Front Royal United Methodist Church.
This sweet extravaganza offers an opportunity for attendees to indulge in a variety of homemade delights. From cakes, cookies, and candy to muffins, breads, pies, and other holiday specialties, there’s something to satisfy every sweet tooth. All treats will be available for sale at $12 per pound or can be purchased individually, allowing guests to tailor their selections to their preferences. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own containers to fill up with their chosen goodies.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, the event will also feature grilled hot dog meals, available to go. This savory option perfectly complements the sweet offerings and ensures that there’s something for everyone at the Goodie Fest.
Located at 1 West Main Street in Front Royal, VA, the Front Royal United Methodist Church serves as an ideal venue for this community event. The church’s Fellowship Hall will transform into a festive market, brimming with the aroma of freshly baked treats and the warmth of community spirit.
The Goodie Fest is more than just a culinary delight; it’s a testament to the community’s strong sense of togetherness, and the spirit of giving that defines the holiday season. The event also showcases the talents and dedication of the United Women of Faith, who have worked tirelessly to prepare an array of homemade treats for the community.
As the holiday season approaches, the Goodie Fest at the Front Royal United Methodist Church offers a perfect opportunity for residents to come together, share in the joy of the season, and enjoy some delicious treats. For more information about the event, the Front Royal United Methodist Church can be contacted at 540-635-2935.
Empowering Teens: CPR and First Aid Skills to Save Lives
Warren County Fire & Rescue Offers Lifesaving Classes for Young Adults.
As the year draws to a close, Warren County Fire & Rescue is offering an opportunity for teenagers to step into the role of lifesavers. The Warren County Public Safety Building will host CPR and First Aid classes specifically tailored for young adults aged 14 to 19. These sessions are not just an escape from mundane chores but a chance to acquire skills that could one day turn an ordinary teen into a hero.
Scheduled for Thursday, December 28th, and Friday, December 29th, the classes promise a blend of learning and hands-on practice. From understanding the nuances of performing CPR on infants, children, and adults to mastering the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), the course covers it all. The curriculum includes basic first aid, techniques to assist someone who’s choking, and training on using an EpiPen and administering Naloxone (Narcan).
Priced at a nominal $25, this is a chance for teens not only to gain valuable skills but also to spend time engaging in a meaningful activity with friends. The sessions are designed to empower them to act confidently in emergency situations, whether at home, school or while working at camps or pools.
Given the limited class size of just 10 students per session, those interested are encouraged to register quickly by calling WCFR at 540-636-3830. This initiative by Warren County Fire & Rescue reflects a growing recognition of the importance of equipping the younger generation with the knowledge and skills to respond to emergencies. By learning these vital techniques, teenagers are being prepared not just for summer jobs like babysitting or camp counseling but for situations where their actions could make the difference between life and death.
Festive Flights of Fun: Front Royal-Warren County Airport Hosts ‘Breakfast for Dinner & Reindeer Games
A Unique Evening of Holiday Cheer and Community Engagement.
The Front Royal-Warren County Airport is all set to host an evening that promises to blend festive joy with a delightful twist. On Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 3 to 6 pm, the airport will transform into a Christmas-themed playground, offering an event titled ‘Breakfast for Dinner & Reindeer Games.’ This unique event is geared towards bringing families and community members together for an evening of fun, food, and holiday spirit.
The event is designed to offer something special for every attendee. The highlight is the ‘Breakfast for Dinner’ menu featuring mouth-watering reindeer-decorated pancakes alongside classic breakfast favorites like bacon and sausage. At an affordable cost of just $5 per person and free entry for veterans, this event makes for an inexpensive family outing.
But the excitement doesn’t stop at delicious food. The event has lined up a ‘Reindeer Games’ series to keep everyone entertained. Activities include ‘Shrinky Dink Ornament Making,’ where attendees can craft their own festive decorations, and ‘Pin the Nose on Rudolph,’ a holiday twist on the classic party game. Additionally, families can participate in spreading ‘Reindeer Food’ on the lawn, a magical way to guide reindeer to your home the night before Christmas. For those who love a keepsake, there’s an opportunity to get ‘Reindeer Portraits’ done, capturing the holiday spirit in a memorable way.
The Front Royal-Warren County Airport, typically known for its aviation services, has increasingly become a hub for community events. This holiday-themed event is a testament to the airport’s commitment to serving and engaging with the community in fun and innovative ways.
‘Breakfast for Dinner & Reindeer Games’ at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of community spirit and the joy of the holiday season. It offers an opportunity for families to come together, enjoy good food, partake in festive activities, and make lasting memories. This event is a shining example of how community spaces can be creatively used to bring people together and spread joy.
The Harlem Globetrotters: Bringing Hoops and Hope Back to Winchester
Shenandoah University Set to Host Globetrotters’ Exhilarating Performance on March 7.
The Harlem Globetrotters are gearing up to bring their unique blend of basketball artistry and family-friendly entertainment back to Winchester. Presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, the Globetrotters will showcase their skills at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics and Events Center, marking their fourth appearance at the venue.
As part of their 2024 World Tour, the Globetrotters are set to perform on Thursday, March 7, at 7 p.m., facing off against their long-time rivals, the Washington Generals. The event promises to be a spectacle of high-flying dunks, impressive ball handling, and comedic antics that have defined the Globetrotters’ performances worldwide.
Tickets for this much-anticipated event are available starting at $25, with a total of 1,800 seats up for grabs. Considering the team’s popularity and the sold-out shows in 2018, 2021, and last spring, early ticket purchase is advised to avoid missing out on this entertaining evening. Attendees can also opt for the Magic Pass, a special pregame experience offering an up-close chance to interact with the players through activities like learning tricks and taking photos.
Organized by Russ Potts Productions, Inc. (RPPI) and sponsored by United Bank, the event is more than just a basketball game. Zach Franz, president of RPPI, shared his excitement during a recent Shenandoah University basketball game, highlighting the family-friendly nature of the event and its importance to the community.
In keeping with the spirit of giving, a food drive will be conducted during the game to support Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester. This nonprofit organization works to meet the needs of local K-12 students, showcasing the Globetrotters’ commitment to community engagement.
The Harlem Globetrotters, with a rich history dating back to 1926, have always been more than just a basketball team. Known as the “Ambassadors of Goodwill,” they have played in 123 countries and territories, reaching more than 148 million fans globally. Their blend of athleticism, theater, and comedy continues to delight fans of all ages, making their events a memorable experience.
The Harlem Globetrotters’ return to Winchester is not just an exhibition of basketball prowess; it’s a celebration of community spirit and the joy of the sport. As they take to the court at Shenandoah University, they bring a legacy of goodwill and a promise of an evening filled with laughter, awe, and inspiration.
Ride for a Reason: Winchester Community Revs Up Support for Evans Home for Kids
Skyline Harley-Davidson Hosts Festive Fundraiser with Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders.
As the festive season approaches, the spirit of giving is revving up in Winchester, Virginia. The Henry and William Evans Home for Children has teamed up with the Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders (SVCR) for a unique Christmas fundraising event. Dubbed the “Christmas Fund Ride,” this event invites motorcycle enthusiasts and community members to hit the road for a noble cause: bringing holiday cheer to children in need.
Set against the scenic Shenandoah Valley backdrop, the event will kick off at the iconic Skyline Harley-Davidson, located at 140 Independence Road, Winchester. Registration begins at 2:00 p.m. on December 10, 2023, with engines starting at 2:15 p.m. In case of rain, the event has a backup date set for December 17, ensuring that the ride will go on, come rain or shine.
Leading the pack will be members of the SVCR, a local chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, known for their commitment to community service and love for the open road. Participants are encouraged to contribute $20 per rider or non-motorcycle vehicle and $10 for each motorcycle passenger. These donations will go directly towards purchasing Christmas gifts for the children residing at the Evans Home, making the holiday season brighter for those who need it most.
Mitch Berkenkemper, the President of SVCR, is the go-to person for more information about the ride. He can be reached at berke777@hotmail.com or via phone at 540/520-0330. His enthusiasm for the event is infectious, as he calls on the community to show their support not just as riders but as benefactors of a heartfelt cause.
This Christmas Fund Ride is more than just a motorcycle event; it’s a testament to the power of community spirit and the joy of giving. As the engines roar to life on December 10, it won’t just be about the thrill of the ride but the collective effort to make a difference in the lives of children. In the true spirit of the holiday season, the Winchester community is invited to come together, ride, and spread joy where it’s needed most.
