Connect with us

Community Events

American Legion Community Band Ushers in the Holidays with a Festive Concert

Published

56 mins ago

on

Front Royal Enjoys a Night of Seasonal Music at Randolph-Macon Academy.

The American Legion Community Band added a melodious touch to the holiday season with their Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the Boggs Chapel, Randolph-Macon Academy. This enchanting evening of music offered free to the public, was a celebration of community spirit and holiday cheer in Front Royal.

The concert featured an array of holiday music, expertly arranged and performed by the band. The audience was treated to pieces like “Jubilant Holiday” by Sean O’Loughlin, a lively arrangement of “Troika” by Harold L. Walters, and the poignant “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” arranged by Tom Wallace. The festive spirit continued with “Christmas Joy” by Sammy Nestico and a delightful rendition of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” arranged by Larry Clark.

After a brief intermission, the second half of the program resumed with classics such as “Themes from the Nutcracker Suite,” “Christmas Classics,” “Fum, Fum, Fum,” and a heartwarming “A Christmas Auld Lang Syne.” These performances showcased the band’s versatile talent and enveloped the chapel in a warm, festive atmosphere.

The concert also benefited the local C-CAP, highlighting the band’s commitment to community support. The Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion, the event’s proud sponsor, has long supported the Community Band’s endeavors. The band also extended gratitude to Randolph-Macon Academy for providing the venue and rehearsal space, Shen Valley Web Hosting for their web hosting services, and National Media Services for their promotional and recording contributions.

Formed in 1986, the American Legion Community Band has become an integral part of Front Royal’s cultural fabric. Comprising volunteer musicians, the band welcomes new members, fostering a close-knit community of music lovers and performers. Under the leadership of conductors Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek, the band rehearses weekly and performs a diverse range of music, from classical to contemporary, appealing to a broad audience.

The band’s Christmas Concert is a highlight of their performance season, which runs from September to July. It symbolizes the band’s dedication to bringing joy and music to the community, especially during the holiday season.

For those interested in experiencing or contributing to the musical artistry of the American Legion Community Band, rehearsals are held every Tuesday from 7:30 to 9:00 pm at the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy.

If you missed the joyous melodies of the American Legion Community Band’s Christmas Concert or simply wish to relive the festive evening, we have a special treat for you. Tune in to our recording of the concert and immerse yourself once again in the holiday spirit. Merry Christmas, and enjoy the music that filled the hearts of Front Royal with seasonal cheer!

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Community Events

Glow Party, Laser Light Shows, Street Performers, Apple Drop, Family Fun Run and Lots More Planned for 2024 New Year’s Celebration in Old Town Winchester

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 13, 2023

By

The City of Winchester, VA, Old Town Winchester, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester Economic Development Authority, and Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® have partnered to organize a New Year’s Celebration event throughout the day and evening on Sunday, December 31, 2023 and the morning of Monday, January 1, 2024 at various locations in Winchester, VA.

First Night Winchester at the MSV

Celebrate First Night at the MSV! Enjoy FREE family-oriented entertainment and admission by donation to the MSV galleries, Glen Burnie House, and gardens.

In the galleries building, Magic Shows will take place at 10 a.m. & noon (ticket required), the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will present programs at 2 & 4 p.m. (ticket required), and balloon animal making & face painting will take place from noon to 3 p.m. (no ticket required).

Light snacks and drinks will be available for purchase in the Museum Store from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Artists of all ages are also invited to participate in the First Night Winchester Coloring Contest! This annual MSV tradition includes prizes for the winners from each age group, and the winning coloring sheets will be on display on December 31.

On New Year’s Eve, the galleries building will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and The Trails at the MSV will be open from 7 a.m. to dusk.

Get tickets for the shows at www.themsv.org/fnw24 or by calling 540-662-1473, ext. 240; early registration encouraged as space is limited.

Ring in the New Year in Old Town Winchester

Make dinner reservations or enjoy live entertainment at one of Old Town Winchester’s many fine dining establishments and entertainment venues. FREE family-friendly entertainment will take place on the walking mall and at several venues from 5 p.m. until midnight including:

  • 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. James Wood High School Jazz Band performance in the Grand Ball Room at The George Washington Hotel, A Wyndham Grand Hotel.
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Street performers along walking mall including fire jugglers, magicians, and more.
  • 5 p.m. to Midnight Grab a selfie with friends! New Year’s Eve themed backdrops will be located at Bright Box Theater, The George Washington Hotel, Winchester Brew Works and Vibrissa Restaurant and Brewery. Stop by all four locations to snap and share photos!
  • 6 p.m. to Midnight Glow Party (with DJ) and Laser Light Shows at the Old Court house Civil War Museum
    • 6 p.m. Glow Party with DJ
    • 7 p.m. Laser Light Show (‘60s and ‘70s music)
    • 7:30 p.m. Glow Party with DJ
    • 8:30 p.m. Laser Light Show (‘80s music)
    • 10 p.m. Laser Light Show (‘90s music)
    • 10:30 p.m. Glow Party with DJ
    • 11:40 p.m. Laser Light Show
    • Midnight Apple Drop

Visit www.thebloom.com for a full listing of activities and events on New Year’s Eve in Old Town Winchester. Local non-profits will be in Old Town selling glow bracelets as a fundraiser for their organizations.

FREE parking is available in the four downtown Autoparks from 12:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 12:00 p.m. New Year’s Day!

Race into the New Year at the New Year’s Day Fun Run

Kickoff 2024 with family wellness by participating in the New Year’s Day Fun Run on the trails at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Runners should plan to arrive at 8 a.m., and the Fun Run begins promptly at 9 a.m. The 2.4-mile course will weave runners through the beautiful and historic MSV campus. Post race, enjoy music by Summit Events and great food from Donut Dive and Billy Sous.

Adults – $35
12 and Under – $25
Sign up online at www.thebloom.com

The Fun Run is limited to 250 participants.


Special thanks to our generous partners: Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Monoflo International, Procter & Gamble, CNB Bank, Partlow Insurance, Valley Health Wellness & Fitness, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber – Young Professionals Group, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Johnny Blue, Summit Events, Mosaic Church, and Emerald Owl Productions.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Front Royal’s Goodie Fest: A Sweet Treat for the Community

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 12, 2023

By

United Women of Faith to Host a Delectable Holiday Event at the Methodist Church.

The Front Royal United Women of Faith are all set to spread some holiday cheer with their much-anticipated Goodie Fest. Scheduled for Saturday, December 16th, from 11 am to 2 pm, the event promises a delicious array of holiday treats for the local community. The festive gathering will take place in the Fellowship Hall of the Front Royal United Methodist Church.

This sweet extravaganza offers an opportunity for attendees to indulge in a variety of homemade delights. From cakes, cookies, and candy to muffins, breads, pies, and other holiday specialties, there’s something to satisfy every sweet tooth. All treats will be available for sale at $12 per pound or can be purchased individually, allowing guests to tailor their selections to their preferences. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own containers to fill up with their chosen goodies.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the event will also feature grilled hot dog meals, available to go. This savory option perfectly complements the sweet offerings and ensures that there’s something for everyone at the Goodie Fest.

Located at 1 West Main Street in Front Royal, VA, the Front Royal United Methodist Church serves as an ideal venue for this community event. The church’s Fellowship Hall will transform into a festive market, brimming with the aroma of freshly baked treats and the warmth of community spirit.

The Goodie Fest is more than just a culinary delight; it’s a testament to the community’s strong sense of togetherness, and the spirit of giving that defines the holiday season. The event also showcases the talents and dedication of the United Women of Faith, who have worked tirelessly to prepare an array of homemade treats for the community.

As the holiday season approaches, the Goodie Fest at the Front Royal United Methodist Church offers a perfect opportunity for residents to come together, share in the joy of the season, and enjoy some delicious treats. For more information about the event, the Front Royal United Methodist Church can be contacted at 540-635-2935.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Empowering Teens: CPR and First Aid Skills to Save Lives

Published

21 hours ago

on

December 12, 2023

By

Warren County Fire & Rescue Offers Lifesaving Classes for Young Adults.

As the year draws to a close, Warren County Fire & Rescue is offering an opportunity for teenagers to step into the role of lifesavers. The Warren County Public Safety Building will host CPR and First Aid classes specifically tailored for young adults aged 14 to 19. These sessions are not just an escape from mundane chores but a chance to acquire skills that could one day turn an ordinary teen into a hero.

Scheduled for Thursday, December 28th, and Friday, December 29th, the classes promise a blend of learning and hands-on practice. From understanding the nuances of performing CPR on infants, children, and adults to mastering the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), the course covers it all. The curriculum includes basic first aid, techniques to assist someone who’s choking, and training on using an EpiPen and administering Naloxone (Narcan).

Priced at a nominal $25, this is a chance for teens not only to gain valuable skills but also to spend time engaging in a meaningful activity with friends. The sessions are designed to empower them to act confidently in emergency situations, whether at home, school or while working at camps or pools.

Given the limited class size of just 10 students per session, those interested are encouraged to register quickly by calling WCFR at 540-636-3830. This initiative by Warren County Fire & Rescue reflects a growing recognition of the importance of equipping the younger generation with the knowledge and skills to respond to emergencies. By learning these vital techniques, teenagers are being prepared not just for summer jobs like babysitting or camp counseling but for situations where their actions could make the difference between life and death.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Festive Flights of Fun: Front Royal-Warren County Airport Hosts ‘Breakfast for Dinner & Reindeer Games

Published

6 days ago

on

December 7, 2023

By

A Unique Evening of Holiday Cheer and Community Engagement.

The Front Royal-Warren County Airport is all set to host an evening that promises to blend festive joy with a delightful twist. On Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 3 to 6 pm, the airport will transform into a Christmas-themed playground, offering an event titled ‘Breakfast for Dinner & Reindeer Games.’ This unique event is geared towards bringing families and community members together for an evening of fun, food, and holiday spirit.

The event is designed to offer something special for every attendee. The highlight is the ‘Breakfast for Dinner’ menu featuring mouth-watering reindeer-decorated pancakes alongside classic breakfast favorites like bacon and sausage. At an affordable cost of just $5 per person and free entry for veterans, this event makes for an inexpensive family outing.

But the excitement doesn’t stop at delicious food. The event has lined up a ‘Reindeer Games’ series to keep everyone entertained. Activities include ‘Shrinky Dink Ornament Making,’ where attendees can craft their own festive decorations, and ‘Pin the Nose on Rudolph,’ a holiday twist on the classic party game. Additionally, families can participate in spreading ‘Reindeer Food’ on the lawn, a magical way to guide reindeer to your home the night before Christmas. For those who love a keepsake, there’s an opportunity to get ‘Reindeer Portraits’ done, capturing the holiday spirit in a memorable way.

The Front Royal-Warren County Airport, typically known for its aviation services, has increasingly become a hub for community events. This holiday-themed event is a testament to the airport’s commitment to serving and engaging with the community in fun and innovative ways.

‘Breakfast for Dinner & Reindeer Games’ at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of community spirit and the joy of the holiday season. It offers an opportunity for families to come together, enjoy good food, partake in festive activities, and make lasting memories. This event is a shining example of how community spaces can be creatively used to bring people together and spread joy.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

The Harlem Globetrotters: Bringing Hoops and Hope Back to Winchester

Published

6 days ago

on

December 7, 2023

By

Shenandoah University Set to Host Globetrotters’ Exhilarating Performance on March 7.

The Harlem Globetrotters are gearing up to bring their unique blend of basketball artistry and family-friendly entertainment back to Winchester. Presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, the Globetrotters will showcase their skills at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics and Events Center, marking their fourth appearance at the venue.

As part of their 2024 World Tour, the Globetrotters are set to perform on Thursday, March 7, at 7 p.m., facing off against their long-time rivals, the Washington Generals. The event promises to be a spectacle of high-flying dunks, impressive ball handling, and comedic antics that have defined the Globetrotters’ performances worldwide.

Tickets for this much-anticipated event are available starting at $25, with a total of 1,800 seats up for grabs. Considering the team’s popularity and the sold-out shows in 2018, 2021, and last spring, early ticket purchase is advised to avoid missing out on this entertaining evening. Attendees can also opt for the Magic Pass, a special pregame experience offering an up-close chance to interact with the players through activities like learning tricks and taking photos.

Organized by Russ Potts Productions, Inc. (RPPI) and sponsored by United Bank, the event is more than just a basketball game. Zach Franz, president of RPPI, shared his excitement during a recent Shenandoah University basketball game, highlighting the family-friendly nature of the event and its importance to the community.

In keeping with the spirit of giving, a food drive will be conducted during the game to support Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester. This nonprofit organization works to meet the needs of local K-12 students, showcasing the Globetrotters’ commitment to community engagement.

The Harlem Globetrotters, with a rich history dating back to 1926, have always been more than just a basketball team. Known as the “Ambassadors of Goodwill,” they have played in 123 countries and territories, reaching more than 148 million fans globally. Their blend of athleticism, theater, and comedy continues to delight fans of all ages, making their events a memorable experience.

The Harlem Globetrotters’ return to Winchester is not just an exhibition of basketball prowess; it’s a celebration of community spirit and the joy of the sport. As they take to the court at Shenandoah University, they bring a legacy of goodwill and a promise of an evening filled with laughter, awe, and inspiration.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Ride for a Reason: Winchester Community Revs Up Support for Evans Home for Kids

Published

7 days ago

on

December 6, 2023

By

Skyline Harley-Davidson Hosts Festive Fundraiser with Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders.

As the festive season approaches, the spirit of giving is revving up in Winchester, Virginia. The Henry and William Evans Home for Children has teamed up with the Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders (SVCR) for a unique Christmas fundraising event. Dubbed the “Christmas Fund Ride,” this event invites motorcycle enthusiasts and community members to hit the road for a noble cause: bringing holiday cheer to children in need.

Set against the scenic Shenandoah Valley backdrop, the event will kick off at the iconic Skyline Harley-Davidson, located at 140 Independence Road, Winchester. Registration begins at 2:00 p.m. on December 10, 2023, with engines starting at 2:15 p.m. In case of rain, the event has a backup date set for December 17, ensuring that the ride will go on, come rain or shine.

Leading the pack will be members of the SVCR, a local chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, known for their commitment to community service and love for the open road. Participants are encouraged to contribute $20 per rider or non-motorcycle vehicle and $10 for each motorcycle passenger. These donations will go directly towards purchasing Christmas gifts for the children residing at the Evans Home, making the holiday season brighter for those who need it most.

Mitch Berkenkemper, the President of SVCR, is the go-to person for more information about the ride. He can be reached at berke777@hotmail.com or via phone at 540/520-0330. His enthusiasm for the event is infectious, as he calls on the community to show their support not just as riders but as benefactors of a heartfelt cause.

This Christmas Fund Ride is more than just a motorcycle event; it’s a testament to the power of community spirit and the joy of giving. As the engines roar to life on December 10, it won’t just be about the thrill of the ride but the collective effort to make a difference in the lives of children. In the true spirit of the holiday season, the Winchester community is invited to come together, ride, and spread joy where it’s needed most.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal, VA
48°
Sunny
7:22 am4:51 pm EST
Feels like: 46°F
Wind: 4mph WNW
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 30.59"Hg
UV index: 2
ThuFriSat
46°F / 28°F
57°F / 30°F
55°F / 34°F
powered by Weather Atlas

Upcoming Events

Dec
13
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 13 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
16
Sat
7:00 am Pancake Breakfast @ Riverton United Methodist Church
Pancake Breakfast @ Riverton United Methodist Church
Dec 16 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Pancake Breakfast @ Riverton United Methodist Church
Join us for pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, sausage gravy, and juice/coffee! All are invited for this FREE event. Offering will be accepted.
10:00 am 10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Dec 16 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and smells of a Civil War Encampment during the holidays. Interact with the 10th VA Infantry, also known as the Valley Guards,[...]
11:00 am Goodie Fest @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Goodie Fest @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Dec 16 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Goodie Fest @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
The Front Royal United Women of Faith is hosting a Goodie Fest on Saturday, December 16th, from 11am to 2pm, in the Front Royal United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Cakes, cookies, candy, muffins, breads, pies[...]
1:00 pm The Nutcracker @ Skyline High School
The Nutcracker @ Skyline High School
Dec 16 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
The Nutcracker @ Skyline High School
Italia Performing Arts is pleased to announce its own student production of The Nutcracker, a Christmas classic to be enjoyed by the whole family! When: Saturday, December 16th at 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM Where:[...]
Dec
17
Sun
10:00 am 10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Dec 17 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and smells of a Civil War Encampment during the holidays. Interact with the 10th VA Infantry, also known as the Valley Guards,[...]
Dec
20
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 20 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
27
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 27 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
1
Mon
5:30 am First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 1 @ 5:30 am – 1:00 pm
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: While the American tradition of celebrating the New Year occurs at midnight on New Year’s Eve, other cultures celebrate by enjoying the sunrise on New Year’s Day. As part of the continuing American[...]
Jan
3
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 3 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]