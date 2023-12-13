American Legion Community Band Ushers in the Holidays with a Festive Concert

Front Royal Enjoys a Night of Seasonal Music at Randolph-Macon Academy.

The American Legion Community Band added a melodious touch to the holiday season with their Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the Boggs Chapel, Randolph-Macon Academy. This enchanting evening of music offered free to the public, was a celebration of community spirit and holiday cheer in Front Royal.

The concert featured an array of holiday music, expertly arranged and performed by the band. The audience was treated to pieces like “Jubilant Holiday” by Sean O’Loughlin, a lively arrangement of “Troika” by Harold L. Walters, and the poignant “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” arranged by Tom Wallace. The festive spirit continued with “Christmas Joy” by Sammy Nestico and a delightful rendition of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” arranged by Larry Clark.

After a brief intermission, the second half of the program resumed with classics such as “Themes from the Nutcracker Suite,” “Christmas Classics,” “Fum, Fum, Fum,” and a heartwarming “A Christmas Auld Lang Syne.” These performances showcased the band’s versatile talent and enveloped the chapel in a warm, festive atmosphere.

The concert also benefited the local C-CAP, highlighting the band’s commitment to community support. The Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion, the event’s proud sponsor, has long supported the Community Band’s endeavors. The band also extended gratitude to Randolph-Macon Academy for providing the venue and rehearsal space, Shen Valley Web Hosting for their web hosting services, and National Media Services for their promotional and recording contributions.

Formed in 1986, the American Legion Community Band has become an integral part of Front Royal’s cultural fabric. Comprising volunteer musicians, the band welcomes new members, fostering a close-knit community of music lovers and performers. Under the leadership of conductors Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek, the band rehearses weekly and performs a diverse range of music, from classical to contemporary, appealing to a broad audience.

The band’s Christmas Concert is a highlight of their performance season, which runs from September to July. It symbolizes the band’s dedication to bringing joy and music to the community, especially during the holiday season.

For those interested in experiencing or contributing to the musical artistry of the American Legion Community Band, rehearsals are held every Tuesday from 7:30 to 9:00 pm at the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy.

If you missed the joyous melodies of the American Legion Community Band’s Christmas Concert or simply wish to relive the festive evening, we have a special treat for you. Tune in to our recording of the concert and immerse yourself once again in the holiday spirit. Merry Christmas, and enjoy the music that filled the hearts of Front Royal with seasonal cheer!