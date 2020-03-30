Interesting Things You Need to Know
Americans reluctant to invest
More than half of Americans (55%) say they don’t invest in the stock market, according to a survey by MetLife.
The company surveyed 8,000 U.S. adults over the age of 18. Those ages 18 to 34 are more likely to opt out of investing.
More women (59%) than men (44%) don’t invest.
But, according to CNBC, Americans who have a retirement plan don’t seem to realize they are actually investing, not just saving. A third of people surveyed by MetLife said they had a retirement plan.
Fear is one factor for people avoiding investing. Everyone knows the markets go up and down. The fear is you put your hard-earned savings into the market and lose it all. But, the fact is, the stock market has returned 10 percent annually over the last 100 years. Compare that to a savings account that returns much less than 1 percent.
To start investing, set goals. If you need the money in five years or less, use high-interest savings accounts or CDs.
For long-term goals, buy ETFs or Index funds.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Cannabis in America: what travelers should know
As the steady march toward decriminalization and legalization continues, marijuana is becoming increasingly available in the country. What’s more, cannabis tourism outside the U.S. is continuing to grow in popularity. Nonetheless, you should be careful when traveling with marijuana. Here’s what you should know.
Federal law
If you’re coming back from a cannabis-friendly destination while under the influence, it may result in a few extra questions at the border. However, it won’t lead to serious trouble unless you’re carrying the drug itself. Note that it doesn’t matter which state you arrive in, as security checkpoints are under federal jurisdiction.
This also applies to state lines. You can’t carry cannabis between states, even if both states have legalized it.
Repercussions
Regardless of a traveler’s point of origin, their destination and the quantity of cannabis they’re carrying, the Transport Security Administration (TSA) has to report infractions to local law enforcement. Because of this, repercussions can vary widely.
In states where marijuana is legalized, officers may allow travelers to go through security with a small amount of pot. Alternatively, they may ask them to leave it in their car or in an amnesty box located at the security checkpoint.
However, in states like Idaho, South Dakota, Kansas, and a few others, attempting to carry marijuana through security could mean serious trouble.
The bottom line is that traveling with cannabis is likely more trouble than it’s worth.
CBD and paraphernalia
As long as it’s extracted from hemp, CBD is legal, which has been the case since December 2018. However, TSA officials aren’t trained to differentiate between hemp- and cannabis-derived CBD, so carry it at your own risk. As for paraphernalia, you’re likely to run into trouble, or at least to have to sit through a few questions, if it’s found in your possession.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
April celebrity birthdays!
Do you share an April birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Ali MacGraw, “Love Story” actress, Pound Ridge, N.Y., 1939.
2 – Christopher Meloni, TV, movies, Washington, D.C., 1961.
3 – Eddie Murphy, “Beverly Hills Cop,” Brooklyn, N.Y., 1961.
4 – David Blaine, magician, Brooklyn, N.Y., 1973.
5 – Max Gail, “Barney Miller” actor, Grosse Point, Mich., 1943.
6 – Merle Haggard, singer, songwriter, Bakersfield, Calif., 1937.
7 – Russell Crowe, “Gladiator” actor, New Zealand, 1964.
8 – Patricia Arquette, “Medium” actress, Chicago, Ill., 1968.
9 – Cynthia Nixon, “Sex and the City,” actress, New York, 1966.
10 – Steven Seagal, “On Deadly Ground,” Lansing, Mich., 1951.
11 – Ellen Goodman, Pulitzer Prize, Newton, Mass., 1948.
14 – Loretta Lynn, singer, Butcher’s Hollow, Ky., 1935.
16 – Pope Benedict XVI, church leader, Germany, 1927.
17 – Jennifer Garner, “Alias” actress, Houston, Texas, 1972.
18 – Conan O’Brien, TV host, Brookline, Mass., 1963.
19 – Kate Hudson, “Almost Famous” actress, Los Angeles, 1979.
20 – Jessica Lange, two Academy Awards, Cloquet, Minn., 1949.
22 – Jack Nicholson, Academy Awards, Neptune, N.J., 1936.
23 – Lee Majors, “Fall Guy” actor, Wyandotte, Mich., 1940.
25 – Renee Zellweger, “Cold Mountain”, Katy, Texas, 1969.
26 – Joan Chen, “Twin Peaks” actress, China, 1961.
27 – Jack Klugman, “Quincy, ME” actor, Philadelphia, 1922.
28 – John Daly, golfer, Carmichael, Calif., 1966.
30 – Kirsten Dunst, “Spider-Man,” Point Pleasant, N.J, 1982.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
How hybrid clubs can improve your game
Over the last 10 years, hybrids have increasingly become a staple club among regular golfers. If you’re iffy about adding one to your own bag, here’s what you should know.
What are hybrids, exactly?
Hybrid clubs are those with a design borrowing from both woods and irons. They’re forgiving and far-hitting like woods but retain the familiar swing mechanics of irons.
The weight of hybrid clubs is concentrated low in the head of the golf club and toward the back. Compared with long irons, the clubs they typically replace in your bag, hybrids have more loft and longer shafts. These characteristics allow you to hit the golf ball higher and further when compared with a long iron and more consistently than a wood.
How to hit a hybrid
Hybrids should be played like an iron and not a wood. This means you shouldn’t try to sweep the ball but instead hit at a downward attack angle. Hybrids won’t usually take divots, but you should strike the ground after the ball as though to take a divot.
As for ball position, you should line up as you would with a 3-iron: with the ball toward the front foot, but not as far forward as with a wood.
Other uses for hybrids
Hybrids are also great for punch shots and hitting from difficult lies, which is why they’re also known as rescue clubs. Moreover, they can be used for pitch shots around the green. This requires that you choke down on the grip and use a putter-stroke.
If you’re looking to take a few strokes off your scorecard, using a hybrid club may be the answer.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
One emotion is a social media pandemic
Anger.
Joy.
Sadness.
Disgust.
In more or less that order, researchers have found that social media emotions move from one to another until huge circles of people have it.
That’s fine if it is about a feel-good cat clip, but it is a feature of viral content that nothing moves faster than anger.
Wharton School professor Jonah Berger says anger sells because it is a high arousal emotion that fires people up and drives them to pass the emotion on. Wharton’s recent study analyzed 7,000 articles published during a 3-month period. He found that people’s reaction to the articles — not necessarily the tone of the articles — was what made an article go viral.
So, for example, a controversial figure posts on your favorite social media platform. The people who dislike him or her are provoked to anger. The people who like him or her are mobilized and subsequently resentful of the people provoked to anger.
Anger travels through the groups person-to-person like the flu.
People who constantly engage in social media debate get tangled in a web of anger that raises blood pressure, heart beat, anxiety, and stress.
Chronic anger, says anger management coach John Schinnerer, can lead to a host of bad physical symptoms. It has been linked to insomnia, brain fog, fatigue, and anxiety. When anger becomes a lingering mood, it can cause increased heart attack risk, higher blood pressure, migraines, depression, and stroke.
When social media gets toxic, people have to break the cycle of anger.
Some recommendations:
– Become more aware of anger in the present moment, according to US News. Try to pause and look at anger with curiosity. Maybe ask yourself if you will let this person control your emotions.
– Breathe deeply, get some exercise.
– Try progressive muscle relaxation by tightening and releasing major muscle groups in succession.
– Avoid mobs of angry posters.
– Log out.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Beware! Coronavirus used as bait in phishing attacks
Although the Wuhan coronavirus has not caused significant infections in the U.S., it is still being used in email phishing attacks to infect computers.
The infected emails contain links to pdfs or .doc files that purport to be a list of people in the area infected with the virus. The links may appear to come from the Centers for Disease Control, but in fact, redirect users to a page that appears to be Outlook. Or, it can offer ‘safety measures’ in the form of a pdf. Clicking on any of these links exposes users to malware designed to access bank accounts, financial data, and bitcoin wallets, according to Bleeping Computer.
It’s worth noting that major events or holidays have also been used with these phishing attempts. It was infamously used to invite recipients to a demonstration by global warming activist Greta Thunberg. It has also been used in invitations to Christmas and Halloween parties.
Protect yourself by never opening attachments unless confirming over the phone with the sender.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
The different types of retirement homes
If you’re looking for a retirement home for yourself or a loved one, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and confused. How¬ever, it helps to first understand what types of residences are available and what they can offer you. Here are the four main kinds of retirement homes available to seniors.
Independent living
This type of facility is ideal for seniors in good health but who no longer want to deal with the hassles of homeownership. Meal and housekeeping services are often available, but residents live in their own apartment and care for themselves.
Assisted living
Assisted living homes are best for seniors who can still live alone but need a little help with the more challenging parts of their daily routine. Meal and housekeeping services are generally included, as are help with dressing and personal hygiene.
Complex care
This type of care is designed for seniors who need a high level of assistance, including those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Residents have access to care 24-hours a day.
Respite care
Respite care facilities can benefit both seniors and their caregivers. It offers short-term arrangements to those who are recovering from illness or surgery or whose caregivers need a break.
In addition, many residences offer continuous care, which means that they offer services for seniors who require different levels of care. This allows people to remain in the same location as their needs change.
King Cartoons
Wind: 8mph SSW
Humidity: 34%
Pressure: 29.95"Hg
UV index: 2
54/39°F
56/38°F