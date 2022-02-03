Regional News
Amid new allegations against Washington team owner, lawmakers debate congressional role
WASHINGTON – After years of anguish and trauma, Tiffani A. Johnston said she finally had summoned the courage to speak out.
Sitting in front of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday, Johnston, a former employee of the now-Washington Commanders football team, recounted a dinner she said she once had with team owner Daniel Snyder.
At that dinner, Johnston alleged, Snyder, placed his hand on her thigh without consent. She removed it. Fearful of losing her job if she made a scene, Johnston said she couldn’t call out the powerful owner in front of her co-workers.
After dinner, Snyder placed his hand on her lower back as he tried to push her into a limo, Johnston told lawmakers. She said Snyder’s lawyer intervened and stated that the incident was “a bad idea,” which allowed Johnston to slip away.
Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-New York, read a letter from Jason Friedman, a former executive for the Washington team, that corroborated Johnston’s limousine account.
But Snyder issued a statement denying Johnston’s allegations.
“While past conduct at the team was unacceptable, the allegations leveled against me personally in today’s roundtable – many of which are well over 13 years old – are outright lies,” Snyder said.
The account of the dinner represented a new allegation against Snyder and one of many “lessons” Johnston said she learned in her time with the team as a cheerleader and a marketing manager.
She told the panel that she received many other inappropriate comments while on the job and in meetings, including a reference to a pearl necklace, a sexual innuendo unfamiliar to her at the time.
Johnston added that she was encouraged to wear revealing clothing while making important sales pitches to suite-holders and was told to take part in inappropriate stunts.
The National Football League last July fined the team $10 million after a review of the franchise’s workplace culture.
In a statement at that time, Commissioner Roger Goodell “concluded that for many years the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional,” the NFL said.
“Bullying and intimidation frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace,” according to the NFL.
As for Johnston’s allegations Thursday, Snyder said in his statement: “I unequivocally deny having participated in any such conduct, at any time and with respect to any person.”
“Tanya (Snyder) and I will not be distracted by those with a contrary agenda from continuing with the positive personnel and cultural changes that have been made at the team over the past 18 months, and those that we continue to make both on and off the field,” Snyder said.
Johnston and five other former Washington employees’ testimony came a day after the team rebranded as the Commanders. But it appears the new coat of paint on the sports franchise won’t come close to washing away alleged misconduct.
“It is going to take more than a name change to fix the broken culture,” Maloney said.
The panel’s roundtable sparked controversy among Democrats and Republicans as to whether the allegations against the Commanders, formerly known as the Redskins and until the rebranding The Washington Football Team, are a committee issue — or if they should be addressed in a court of law.
“…Democrats on this committee continue to ignore these and other crises that are impacting Americans’ everyday lives,” said Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the top Republican on the oversight committee. “Democrats instead are holding a roundtable about the work culture in one single private organization.”
But Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, chairman of the oversight panel’s economic and consumer policy subcommittee, said that Congress does play a role.
“The NFL holds itself to a higher standard, yet it repeatedly shirked its responsibility to keep workers safe,” he said. “It is up to Congress to get to the bottom of why.”
Democrats said they empathized with the victims of the alleged sexual misconduct.
“I have a 22-year-old and an 18-year-old daughter. My 22-year-old daughter is embarking on the very career path now that you young women described at the outset of your careers,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, told the witnesses. “And you put fear in my heart, for her and my younger daughter.”
Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Baltimore, was not in attendance at the hearing because it conflicted with his responsibilities as vice-chair of the Small Business Committee.
“The roundtable was important as it adds another perspective to the controversy,” Mfume said in a statement. “I am fully supportive of whatever direction Chairwoman Maloney chooses to pursue next.”
Krishnamoorthi said he hoped his colleagues could find common ground. But he also signaled that the Democratic majority wants to delve deeper into the work culture at Washington’s NFL franchise.
“Today is the beginning, not the end,” Krishnamoorthi said.
Regional News
Rep. Cline demands accountability from ICE regarding the Biden Administration’s failed Catch and Release Program
WASHINGTON – On February 3, 2022, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) was joined by 80 of his House colleagues in sending a letter to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) demanding answers related to President Biden’s failed Catch and Release program.
This letter comes in response to reports that 47,705 illegal aliens who were conditionally released from ICE custody with a Notice to Report failed to check in with authorities between March and August of 2021.
“Catch and Release was a failure during the Obama Administration and is once again failing under President Biden,” Cline said. “Those who cross our border illegally should be detained and deported, not released into the interior of our country on an unenforceable promise to reappear. It is nothing short of reckless for the Biden Administration to lose track of nearly 48,000 illegal aliens. Catch and Release make Americans less safe, and the program must be halted immediately.”
Text of the letter is found here.
Congressman Cline was joined in sending this letter by Representatives Rob Wittman (VA-01), Elise M. Stefanik (NY-21), Dan Meuser (PA-09), Doug Lamborn (CO-05), Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Rodney Davis (IL-13), Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (IA-02), Bob Good (VA-05), Louie Gohmert (TX-01), John H. Rutherford (FL-04), Randy K. Weber (TX-14), Fred Keller (PA-12), John R. Moolenaar (MI-04), Mary E. Miller (IL-15), Dan Bishop (CA-09), Ted Budd (NC-13), David McKinley (WV-01), Bob Gibbs (OH-07), Tom Emmer (MN-06), Jody Hice (GA-10), Bill Posey (FL-08), Jim Hagedorn (MN-01), Kat Cammack (FL-03), Barry Loudermilk (GA-11), William Timmons (SC-04), Jerry Carl (AL-01), Ronny L. Jackson (TX-13), Carlos Gimenez (FL-26), Michael Waltz (FL-06), Pat Fallon (TX-04), Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), Troy Nehls (TX-02), Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), Lauren Boebert (CO-03), Madison Cawthorn (NC-11), Victoria Spartz (IN-05), Jack Bergman (MI-01), August Pfluger (TX-11), Ralph Norman (SC-05), Virginia Foxx (NC-05), Gus M. Bilirakis (FL-12), Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05), John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), Matthew Rosendale, Sr. (MT-01), Garret Graves (LA-06), David Rouzer (NC-07), Brian Babin, D.D.S. (TX-36), Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14), Warren Davidson (OH-08), Mike Garcia (CA-25), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05), Troy Balderson (OH-12), Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (GA-01), Tom McClintock (CA-04), Vicky Hartzler (MO-04), Chip Roy (TX-21), Darrell Issa (CA-50), Matt Gaetz (FL-01), Tim Burchett (TN-02), Pete Sessions (TX-17), Richard Hudson (NC-08), Tim Walberg (MI-07), Clay Higgins (LA-03), Byron Donalds (FL-19), Brian Mast (FL- 18), Gregory F. Murphy, M.D. (NC- 03), Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15), Rick Crawford (AR-01), Roger Williams (TX-25), Sam Graves (MO-06), Mike Kelly (PA-16), Tony Gonzales (TX-23), Scott Perry (PA-10), Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Lance Gooden (TX-05), Joe Wilson (SC-02), Pete Stauber (MN-08), Michael Cloud (TX-27), and Mike Carey (OH-15).
Local News
Virginia Department of Veterans Services present free computers to VCU student veterans and military spouses
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) presented thirty laptop computers to Virginia Commonwealth University to be donated to eligible military veterans and spouses currently enrolled at the University at a special ceremony held on February 3 on the VCU campus.
These laptop donations are part of an initiative coordinated by the DVS Military Education Workforce Initiative, a program that creates partnerships with private employers and educational institutions throughout the Commonwealth. The refurbished computers are obtained from Tech for Troops, a Richmond-based nonprofit that provides computers to military veterans. This initiative is made possible by funds donated by the Altria Group to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF).
During 2021, 225 laptop computers were donated to eligible student veterans and spouses attending Reynolds and Tyler Community Colleges through this ongoing program.
DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade noted, “I am very pleased to join with Stephen Ross, VCU Director of Military Student Services, and his colleagues to provide these laptops to these student veterans and spouses. One of our primary missions at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services is assisting Virginia’s military veterans who wish to further their education as they transition from active duty status to jobs in the civilian workforce. This project is the result of a collaborative effort among VCU, the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation and our agency that can make a real difference. We are especially appreciative of the generous financial support from the Altria Group that made this project a reality here in the Commonwealth.”
“VCU Military Student Services has had a great working relationship with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation for quite some time,” said VCU Director of Military Student Services Stephen Ross. “Their various divisions and programs such as the Virginia Women Veterans Program, the Education Symposium, the Virginia War Memorial and more have brought us together on numerous occasions to help our military-affiliated students. Partnering with DVS, VVSF, the Altria Group and Tech for Troops on this laptop donation initiative is one more opportunity for VCU to be part of something that moves the needle for our students. Having access to quality laptops is essential to our students so they can set the bar higher with their academic accomplishments. We are proud to be part of this impactful program.”
“All of us who serve on the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation are pleased to continue our partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University and DVS in donating these laptop computers to student veterans and military spouses so they have the resources they need to further their education,” said John Lesinski, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “It is because of the commitment to Virginia veterans and the generosity of great corporate partners such as the Altria Group that our nonprofit Foundation can continue to provide resources such as these laptops and other financial assistance to our Virginia veterans and their families. These veterans served us and it is up to all of us to serve them.”
For more information on this project and to obtain an application to receive a free laptop, please visit this link. Questions regarding this program may be directed to Patrice Jones, DVS Director of Education Programs, patrice.jones@dvs.virginia.gov or 804-212-8091.
About the DVS Military Education & Workforce Initiative
The DVS Military & Education Workforce Initiative uses a three-pronged approach to assist transitioning veterans that have chosen educational institutions as their preferred path to employment. Identifying and promoting employment pipelines, creating internship and fellowship opportunities, and highlighting community service initiatives are three methods used by the initiative to support Virginia veterans on their path to employment. Connectivity to fellow DVS programs, such as the V3 Transition Program and the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program also serve to assure valuable services are available throughout the entirety of veterans journeys to their education and employment goals. For more information, go to dvs.virginia.gov/education-employment.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare,
housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two state veterans nursing homes, provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries, and operates the Virginia War Memorial. For more information, please visit dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation
The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) is a state agency established to support the interest of Virginia veterans and their families through programs and services offered by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. The Foundation provides supplemental funding for designated programs when state and federal funds are not available and depends solely on contributions from veteran and community organizations, businesses, grants and caring individuals. Each dollar raised stays in Virginia and 100 percent of all contributions made to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation go directly to veterans in crisis or in need of assistance. For more information, visit vvsf.org.
Crime/Court
Update on VSP Investigation into Bridgewater College Fatal Shootings
As the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office continues to follow up with witnesses and work through the criminal investigation, we are able to release the following updates:
Alexander W. Campbell, 27, of Ashland, Va., was appointed an attorney today. His arraignment in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Circuit Court was continued to Feb. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. Campbell is still being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond on the following charges:
- 1 felony count of aggravated murder of a police officer (Code of VA 18.2-31)
- 1 felony count of first degree murder (Code of VA 18.2-32)
- 1 felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons within 3 years (Code of VA 18.2-31)
- 1 felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons (Code of VA 18.2-31)
- 1 felony count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony (Code of VA 18.2-53.1)
The investigation continues into determining if Campbell was shot by Officer Painter or suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No additional details related to motive, circumstances of the interaction between Campbell and the officers, or any evidence collected during the course of the investigation will be released at this time. State police are still encouraging anyone with video/images or information related to this shooting, to please share with investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.
A law enforcement procession returning Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon A. “JJ” Jefferson, 48, home from Roanoke will take place Thursday, Feb. 3, at approximately 2 p.m. along Interstate 81.
VSP investigation continues into Bridgewater College fatal shootings
Regional News
American Cancer Society and Sleep Number partner to study impact of quality sleep on cancer prevention and survivorship
The American Cancer Society (ACS) and Sleep Number Corporation announce a landmark partnership to embark upon foundational sleep research to inform the first-ever sleep guidelines for cancer. Over six years, ACS will conduct research with contributions from Sleep Number’s proprietary sleep data and sleep expertise to identify the impact of quality sleep on cancer prevention and recovery, leading to improved sleep outcomes for cancer patients and survivors.
Sleep problems can be common in people with cancer and can affect a person’s ability to do everyday activities. Sometimes changes in sleep are temporary, while others may last several months to years after cancer treatment. This can lead to having lower energy levels and can affect tasks at home, work, or school. It can also affect the enjoyment of social activities, friends, family, or hobbies.
There is limited knowledge of the biologic mechanisms by which sleep may affect cancer risk or outcomes after a cancer diagnosis, and while poor sleep quality may be associated with the risk of developing some types of cancer, evidence to date is limited. ACS will pair ongoing cancer prevention studies, utilizing over 13 billion hours of sleep data from Sleep Number. The collaboration between the two organizations will enable cancer research and prevention studies tied explicitly to quality sleep and, with Sleep Number’s previously announced support of ACS’s Hope Lodge communities, provide support for patients and caregivers who need sleep to bolster their physical, mental, and emotional resilience.
“Sleep quality is a documented problem for cancer patients and longer term in cancer survivors, and the ability to formally study sleep’s impact on cancer has been limited. We plan to close that gap,” said Dr. Karen Knudsen, American Cancer Society Chief Executive Officer.” Through our partnership with Sleep Number, the ACS research team will more precisely measure the impact of sleep quality, with the potential of developing evidence-based sleep guidelines. As such, this research endeavor is fully aligned to our mission to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families.”
The study will take place as part of an ongoing ACS cohort study. Sleep Number’s contributions will enable targeted, cancer-related sleep science exploration, combining the magnitude of the ACS body of evidence regarding cancer prevention with the 360 smart bed’s highly accurate, longitudinal sleep data to meaningfully advance cancer-related sleep interventions.
“Our partnership with American Cancer Society will directly support our company purpose – to improve the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep. We will utilize our 360 smart bed’s proprietary sleep data and sleep expertise, along with ACS’s tremendous body of research, to benefit cancer patients and survivors, and society at large,” said Shelly Ibach, President and CEO, Sleep Number. “Cancer is undiscriminating – it affects everyone. Sleep is also universal. Our hope is that sleep guidelines will help to eradicate this devastating disease and improve millions of lives. We are honored to join ACS in the fight for a world without cancer.”
Crime/Court
VSP investigation continues into Bridgewater College fatal shootings
The Virginia State Police investigation remains underway into Tuesday’s fatal shooting of two Bridgewater College officers. The remains of Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “JJ” A. Jefferson, 48, were transported Tuesday to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
Alexander W. Campbell, 27, will be arraigned on the four felony charges today, Feb. 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County General District Court.
Those on campus and within the town of Bridgewater can expect to see Virginia State Police personnel returning to the area today (Feb. 3).Their presence and activities are related to the ongoing investigation that is focusing on retracing the shooter’s movements from the time the shooting occurred on the campus to his apprehension on the island in the North River.
FEB. 1, 2022 PRESS RELEASE:
The investigation remains underway by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office into the fatal shootings of two officers on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday (Feb. 1, 2022).
The incident began at approximately 1:20 p.m. Tuesday when a Bridgewater College Police Officer and a Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer responded to call for a suspicious adult male being located on the grounds of Memorial Hall. After a brief interaction with the man, the subject opened fire and shot both officers. The man then fled on foot.
Immediately following a 911 call, the Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police immediately responded to the scene. Search efforts were immediately underway across the campus.
A man fitting the shooter’s description was located on Riverside Drive in the town of Bridgewater. He then waded through the river and onto an island in the North River, which is located in the town of Bridgewater. Harrisonburg Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Virginia State Police Special Agents took the individual into custody without further incident.
The man, identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Campbell was transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. State police is still working to determine if he was shot by the Bridgewater College Police Officer or suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Multiple firearms associated with Campbell have been recovered as evidence. Campbell’s last known address was Ashland, Va.
Virginia State Police charged Campbell with a total of four felonies: 2 counts of capital murder, 1 count of first degree murder, and 1 count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Campbell is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
State police are requesting anyone with video/images or information related to this shooting, to please share with investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.
The FBI and ATF are assisting with the ongoing criminal investigation.
Despite the valiant efforts of responding officers and paramedics, the two officers succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Community Events
LFCC celebrating Black History through books, film, events and more
In celebration of Black History Month, LFCC is hosting a variety of performances and interactive events throughout February.
“While LFCC celebrates the lives of Black students and staff daily, we welcome the opportunity to highlight the contributions of Black individuals and groups who have made considerable selfless sacrifices for our nation and the world around us throughout Black History month and beyond,” said Chris Lambert, coordinator of Student Life & Engagement at LFCC. “I hope our students will take the time to appreciate and honor these varied and numerous contributions of Black communities near and far in the past, present, and future.”
LFCC’s Black History Month events:
- Bingo Movie Play-Along featuring “Rafiki,” the story of two Kenyan girls drawn together despite their families pulling them apart. Compete for a $25 gift card. 7 p.m., Feb. 10.
- Zuzu African Acrobats. The troupe combines circus arts with traditional Bantu movement and music. Their signature acts are pyramid building, hand balance, unicycling, chair balance, and movement. Catch them live at 12:30 p.m., Feb. 16, in the Corron Community Development Center on the Middletown Campus.
- HBCU Transfer Fair. The Virginia Community College System Peer Advising Group is hosting a virtual transfer fair featuring historically black colleges and universities. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 16.
- Guest Talk: Afrofuturism in Science Fiction. Dr. Isiah Lavender, the Sterling Goodman Professor of English at the University of Georgia and author of four books, Afrofuturism Rising: The Literary Prehistory of a Movement; Race in American Science Fiction; Black and Brown Planets: The Politics of Race in Science Fiction; and Dis-Orienting Planets: Racial Representations of Asia in Science Fiction, will give a Zoom presentation on the rise of Afrofuturism in science fiction. 7 p.m., Feb. 17.
- Author and stand-up comedian Maya May performs virtually 5:30-6:30 p.m., Feb. 21.
- Book Talk: Octavia Butler’s Kindred. This virtual book club discussion will focus on the adaption of Butler’s book into a graphic novel by Damian Duffy. 4 p.m., Feb. 22.
- Black History Month Trivia Challenge. Compete for a gift card in this virtual game. 3 p.m., Feb. 24.
- Black History Bingo. Live Zoom with Cedric Baggett. Players will have a chance to win Amazon gift cards. 8 p.m., Feb. 24.
For more information about LFCC’s Black History events, including how to sign up, visit www.lfcc.edu/blackhistory.
