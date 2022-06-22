Amy Blanche Jenkins (1948 – 2022)

Amy Blanche Jenkins, 74, of Browntown, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her home in Browntown.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 24 at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Campbell and Brother Tony Cubbage officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Amy was born April 28, 1948, in Warren County, the daughter of the late Lovel Partlow and Verda Smelser Partlow. She was a member of the Flint Hill Pentecostal Church.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Bobby Wilson Jenkins, whom she married on August 14, 1968; three sons, David Jenkins and wife Christel of Browntown, Daniel Jenkins and Wife Frankie of Linden, and Bobby “Buster” Jenkins and wife Misty of Strasburg; two brothers, Earl Partlow of Winchester and George Partlow of Stephens City; 8 grandchildren, Laura Corathers and husband Anthony, Matthew Jenkins, Jacob Jenkins, Courtney Davis and husband Justin, Brooke Robison and husband Cameron, Andrew Jenkins, Katie Funk, Linkyn Bosworth; and 7 great-grandchildren, Bradley, Lincoln and Charlie Corathers, Waylon and Aubrey (and Alana on the way) Davis and Charlotte and Bonnie Robison.

Amy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robbie Partlow; and sisters, Clemmie Henry, Polly Matthews, and Louise Seal.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Jenkins, Jacob Jenkins, Andrew Jenkins, Linkyn Bosworth, Anthony Croathers, Justin Davis, and Cameron Robison.

Honorary pallbearers Laura Croathers, Courtney Davis, Brooke Robison, Katie Funk, and Michaela Banzhof.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or the Flint Hill Pentecostal Church, 161 Aileen Road, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627.