Obituaries
Amy Lynne Sajeski (1981 – 2022)
Amy Lynne Sajeski, 41, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on September 11, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Amy was born on December 4, 1981, in Fairfax, Virginia, to Phillip Norman Anderson and Eunice Payne Anderson.
Surviving along with her parents are her husband of 17 years, William Anthony Sajeski Jr.; grandmother, Hazel Mae Anderson; two sons, Alexander Scott-Payne Kubela and Robert D. Chilson; four daughters, Kayla Marie Nelson Anderson, Rhiannon Jayde Anderson, Morgan Lynne Sajeski and Dakota Elizabeth Sajeski; two sisters, K. Nicole “Nikki” France and Savannah Leigh Anderson; father-in-law, William Sajeski Sr.; mother-in-law, Jerry Ann Sajeski and brother-in-law, Aaron M. Sajeski.
Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 of Boy Scouts of America Troop 52 at donations.scouting.org.
Barbara Jane Snyder (1944 – 2022)
Barbara Jane Snyder, 78, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away at Commonwealth Assisted Living on September 14, 2022.
Services will be private.
Barbara was born on June 6, 1944, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to the late Fred and Grace Holt.
Surviving Barbara is her loving husband of 46 years, Roger Snyder; her children, Scott Snyder (Cindy), Scott Schindler (Remy), Kelly Snyder, Mitchell Schindler, Ira Schindler (Kate), and David Schindler; her brothers, Don Holt (Karla) of Vineland, New Jersey and Brad Holt of Boise, Idaho; her grandchildren, Marife, Marrissa, Kit, Levi, and Nate; and her five great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a very accomplished stained glass artist and had won many awards for her work. Barbara went to Vineland High School in New Jersey and graduated in 1963.
William Henry Hooten III (1932 – 2022)
William Henry Hooten III, aka “Hooter,” aka “Wild Bill,” of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the ripe and ornery old age of 90. He lived a much fuller life than most, bringing joy, shouts of exclamation, and laughter from children and adults alike.
A Rosary will be for Bill at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal. A viewing will follow from 9:30 am until 11:30 am when we process to Shenandoah Memorial Park for the committal service. There will be a celebration of life party at Front Royal Country Club from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. All are welcome.
Bill was born in Virginia on January 3, 1932, to the late William Henry Hooten II and Margaret Simmons Habel. Bill was raised by his late parents, John and Margaret Habel. His wife, Lois Anne Hooten, was preceded in death, with whom he shared 52 loving years of marriage. They enjoyed taking their four children out to water ski on the Shenandoah river, viewing the scenery on Skyline Drive, dining out at restaurants, and fully relished in their love for each other and the happy family they built together.
Surviving Bill is his loving children, Mary Elizabeth Bond (Robert G. Bond Sr.) of Front Royal, William Joseph “Billy” Hooten (Adana Hooten) of Hollidaysburg, PA, Karen Anne Waldron (Jack) of Munhall, PA, and Christopher Louis Hooten (Junko) of Culver City, CA; his siblings, Mary Frances Chilton (Hunter) of Boston, MA, Margaret Leary (late Joe) of Mineral, VA, and John Habel (Jan) of Cumberland, VA; his grandchildren, Lindsay Waldron-Burke (Christopher), Rachel Pollack (Todd), Emily Waldron, Robert Bond Jr. (Kayla), Sarah Fulton (Micah), William Hooten and Hannah Hooten; his great-grandchildren, Lilah, Isabella, Vincent and Alexis; and his cousin and lifelong best friend, Kenny Simmons.
Bill served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his military service, he began a career he loved as an Electrician in the IBEW Local 26. He excelled in the exacting nature his work required for 55 years, making lifelong friends and enemies along the way. He truly was a jack of all trades, and his generous heart lent him to helping anyone and everyone with their home projects.
Most of all, Bill will be missed and celebrated for his boisterous personality, his loving heart, his spicy quips, and hilarious anecdotes. He personally requested for everyone to have a giant party after he passed. Please join us in celebrating his extraordinary life. There will be Fireball.
Brian S. Stimson (1970 – 2022)
Brian S. Stimson, 52, of Linden, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 12, 2022, at his sister’s home in Front Royal.
All services will be private.
Brian was born August 12, 1970, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Donald E. and Ava C. Stimson.
He was a graduate of Warren County High School, Class of 1988. His family and friends will greatly miss him.
Surviving is his sister, Pam Kidwell of Front Royal; companion, Sharon Deavers of Linden; one niece; and two nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741
David Bedford Williamson
David Bedford Williamson, 79, of Woodstock, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 122 East Court Street, Woodstock, with the Rev. Kathleen Murray officiating. The interment will be private.
Mr. Williamson was born on January 23, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Rev. Dr. William and Blanche Heinbach Williamson. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Carol Theresa Williamson. He was the Human Resources Administrator with Temple University, Castle Energy Corporation, Pennsylvania Hospital, Diversified Health Services, and Fair Acres.
Survivors include his daughter, Kristin Iden (Charles); son, David E. Williamson (Kristina); sister, Ruth Anne Baran (Lawrence) and two grandchildren, Andrew Iden and Finnegan Iden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Kelly Marie Stevens (1959 – 2022)
Kelly Marie Stevens, 63, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones and with her beloved cats, BoomR and Colonel Sanderz, at her side.
Kelly, also known to some as “Peaches” and “Mom-Mom,” was born on March 22nd, 1959, in Warren County, Virginia, to Norman Ellwood Butler, Sr., and Mary Etta Reid Butler. After graduating from Warren County High School, she moved to California. While there, Peaches met the love of her life, Sherman “Doc Buzzard” Stevens, joining his biker gang “The Escondido Stoners” and later, their hands in marriage on July 11th, 1982.
Kelly spent her life as a caretaker – serving up smiles and friendly banter at Winchell’s Donut House while in California, her years of gardening and landscaping work once moving back to Virginia, and her in-home care of her parents as they grew older. Up until her last few months, she continued doing the outdoor work she thrived on with the people she loved at Stonebridge Farm. She never lost her wild streak, often competing with her daughter and granddaughter for most outrageous hair color (and winning with an orange and black Halloween combo that has yet to be topped), taking cruises to Alaska and the Bahamas, and still hanging with bands backstage into her 60’s.
Kelly Stevens was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Stevens, and her parents, Norman Ellwood Butler, Sr., and Mary Etta Reid Butler.
Surviving is her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Christopher; son-in-law, Jon-David C. Christopher; granddaughter, Anna Leigh Christopher; sister, Linda Mann; and nephew, George Reid Collins.
The family will receive friends and family at noon at her daughter’s home on Sunday, October 2nd.
In honor and memory of Kelly’s love of the outdoors and nature, the family is asking that in lieu of cut flowers, donations or memorial contributions be made to any non-profit organization that helps cats or pollinators, such as www.forthecatssake.org or www.saveourmonarchs.org.
Mark Walton Dick, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) U.S. Army (1968 -2022)
Mark Walton Dick, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) U.S. Army, 54, a Flint Hill, VA resident, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center with his loving wife Karen and stepson Alex Foster by his side.
Mark was born in Fairfax, VA, on April 15, 1968, the son of Sandra Ann Hall and the late Charles “Greg” Gregory Dick.
The Dick family moved to Front Royal in 1970, where Mark graduated from Warren County High School in 1986. He graduated from the Virginia Military Institute in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and holds a Master of Science in Management with a concentration in Information Systems and Technology from the Florida Institute of Technology. At VMI, Mark was a varsity letterman in Tennis, a trumpet player in Band Company, and led or participated in many other organizations and clubs. In May 1986, Mark was honored to receive the Beta Commission for the Kappa Alpha Order.
After graduating from VMI, Mark followed in his father’s footsteps and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. He became a valued logistician for the US Army Medical Service Corps. He served in a variety of military positions, including Department of the Army Systems Coordinator, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology), Project Manager for the Joint Medical Asset Repository (JMAR), and Medical Logistics Total Asset Visibility Program, Medical Operations and Logistics Director U.S. Army Materiel Command, Deputy Director of Logistics Services and Director of Materials Management Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Program Manager, Joint Trauma Analysis and Prevention of Injury in Combat (JTAPIC) Program under the Department of Defense (DoD) Blast Injury Research Program Executive Agency (EA).
Mark was published in several military and professional journals. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (3OLC), Joint Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2OLC), Army Achievement Medal, and Army Staff badge. He graduated from the US Army Airborne School, the AMEDD Officer Basic and Advance Courses, the U.S. Army Combined Arms & Services Staff School, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and numerous other educational certifications.
Upon retirement from the Army, he worked in the private sector and served on the Board of Trustees for Wakefield Country Day School in Huntly, Virginia, where he also enjoyed coaching tennis and basketball. He most recently served in a contractor role as the Director of Facilities for the Field Operations Canine Academy of the Department of Homeland Security in Front Royal, VA. Beyond Mark’s patriotic service and illustrious professional career, he valued the simpler things in life – he loved his family, friends, animals, and sports.
Mark is survived by his wife, Karen Keith Bowling Dick, and stepson, Guy Alexander Bowling Foster of Flint Hill, Virginia. Also surviving is Mark’s mother, Sandra Ann Hall of Norfolk, Virginia; sister, Kathryn Elizabeth Virginia Dick of Richmond, Virginia; his brothers Charles Matthew Dick and wife, Amber of Dallas, Texas, and Luke Tunstall Dick of Chesapeake, Virginia; his aunts, Anne Clare Dick Morrison and Mary Cecilia Dick Burton and husband, Neil; his uncles, John Matthew Dick and wife, Sally, Thomas Joseph Dick and wife, Trish, all of Winchester, Virginia. He also had a wonderful relationship with all of his numerous first cousins.
Mark’s celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Fauquier Springs Country Club, 9236 Tournament Drive, Warrenton, VA, 20186.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kappa Alpha Foundation KAOEF. The online form for donations is www.KAOEF.org/donate, or checks may be made payable to KAOEF and mailed to P.O. Box 1865, Lexington, VA 24450. In the alternative, as an avid supporter of animals, the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.