Job Market
An electrifying career
Working as an electrician is exciting and unpredictable. Every day, there are new challenges and problems to solve. Therefore, if you’re looking for a career that will be interesting and keep you on your toes, becoming an electrician is a great option.
Electricians are paid well and respected for their intelligence and technical knowledge. After all, they’re responsible for people’s safety and must take various safety precautions to avoid injury.
Furthermore, electricians work in many specialty areas beyond construction and maintenance work. For example, they’re also needed for underwater cabling and fire alarm and security system installation.
Additionally, electricians have a good work-life balance. They typically work eight-hour days during the week and have weekends off. This is important if you value your free time with friends and family.
Finally, becoming an electrician is a great option if you dream of becoming your own boss. After completing the appropriate training, you could open a franchise or build your own company.
Don’t hesitate to find out about electrician training programs in your area.
Four booming career sectors
Are you considering a career change? If you want to switch things up this year but don’t know what direction to take, here are some employment sectors that are currently experiencing an upswing.
Vision care
An aging population has increased the demand for eyecare specialists. Ophthalmologists are medical doctors specializing in eye care and surgery. Optometrists have a doctorate in optometry and can examine eyes, prescribe medications and dispense corrective lenses. An optician is a technician who designs and fits glasses and contact lenses according to a prescription.
Human resources and recruitment
As a result of the Great Resignation, businesses in almost every sector are scrambling to fill vacant positions. A human resource professional will seek ways to meet employee needs while achieving business goals and potentially advocating for beneficial workplace changes.
Health care
Current healthcare workers are retiring in great numbers. If you have a compassionate nature and want to help people, plenty of positions are available in this sector. Home care workers, registered nurses, and paramedics are all in demand.
Software development and engineering
There’s a growing need for specialized workers in the field of information technology. Software developers write code from scratch to build programs for computers, tablets, and phone systems. Since they usually create entire programs from start to finish, this job involves independent work. Software engineers, however, create the tools to develop software, often working in teams to solve large-scale issues.
Talk to a career adviser in your area for guidance on your best next move.
Job Market
Rev up for a career as a mechanic
Auto mechanics inspect and repair vehicles like cars, vans, and small trucks to maintain optimal driving conditions. Being a mechanic is an exciting and fast-paced career. With so many vehicles on the road daily, there’s always a new project to work on.
Mechanics must be adaptable and have an in-depth knowledge of the ever-changing automotive industry. For instance, mechanics are now expected to work on complex vehicles using high-tech diagnostic equipment.
Auto mechanics must also have exceptional problem-solving and communication skills. They must determine which parts need fixing or replacing and regularly interact with customers to understand and diagnose issues. They must also clearly explain vehicle problems, necessary maintenance, and repair options to people who may not know much about cars.
For mechanics, seeing the tangible results of their work provides a rewarding feeling and a sense of accomplishment.
Lastly, if you aren’t afraid to get your hands dirty and put in the hard work required to get the job done, you may have what it takes to become a mechanic.
Job Market
Four tech jobs you may not know exist
Though you may think you have no skills to offer the technology sector, this industry provides opportunities for people of diverse interests and talents. Take a look at these surprising jobs in tech.
1. Chief listening officer
Social media posts are a critical marketing tool for most businesses. But equally important is having someone pay attention to what others post about your business. The chief listening officer monitors this online engagement and shares the information with the relevant individuals within the organization. This way, the company can respond and take the appropriate action to protect its brand image.
2. Drone flyer
Take to the skies with a drone while keeping your feet firmly planted on the ground. The marketing and film industries both need a variety of drone shots. Agriculture is another area where drone footage can be a valuable resource.
3. Video game tester
Video game makers need to be sure their investment will be a hit with consumers. If you’re searching for this job in employment listings, try the more professional title, “software quality assurance engineer.”
4. White hat hacker
Crucial players in the field of cyber security, white hat hackers are hired to play the bad guy. Sometimes called ethical hackers, these professionals hack into secure systems to eliminate vulnerabilities before criminals can find them.
To learn more about technology jobs and fill in any gaps in your skillset, visit a college in your area.
Job Market
How to survive the post-holiday slump
Are you dreading your return to work after a week or two away? It’s not unusual to feel fatigued or experience brain fog as you readjust to your nine-to-five. Here are some tips to help you ease back into your routine.
Take care of your body
After partaking in holiday indulgences, your body will likely benefit from a return to healthy habits. Before returning to the office, stock up on foods that boost your mood and pack a high nutritional punch. Oats, bananas, lentils, spinach, oily fish, and dark chocolate make great choices.
Organize your workspace
Clear dead weight from your inbox and desk. Flag high-priority messages and respond immediately to easily managed ones. Take breaks from your screen to organize your physical workspace. Remove any lingering traces of the holiday season, like cards and decorations.
Go easy on yourself
Don’t expect to be at full speed on day one. Take a moment during the day to step outdoors for fresh air. Better yet, reboot your bond with colleagues by making a coffee run for the whole team.
Finally, plan for the weekend so you have something to look forward to. It doesn’t need to be extravagant. A meal delivered to your home or a day at the spa is a good option. Plus, many local businesses offer post-holiday promotions.
Job Market
Volunteer to employee: what to ask yourself before making the switch
If you want your career to align with your personal values, you may want to earn a living with the non-profit organization you’re already committed. However, before making the transition from volunteer to a paid employee, there are several questions you should ask yourself.
Does the pay support your needs?
It may be tempting to prioritize the cause over your material needs. But be realistic about your living costs and financial goals. Remember, an inadequate income may stress your life and diminish your capacity to serve the organization.
Do you have the energy?
Be honest about your physical and emotional needs. A transition into paid work for a charitable organization often comes with unpaid overtime. You may be willing to give everything you have to the cause, but be sure you can maintain a healthy work-life balance.
What do you not know about the job?
You may not be aware of the organization’s operational pain points as a volunteer. You needn’t be deterred from these challenges, as problem-solving can be rewarding. However, it’s important to factor the inside perspective into your decision.
Does the position align with your skills?
When you’re a volunteer, it’s often enough to be enthusiastic. As an employee, however, you could face pressure to perform tasks to a certain standard. Plus, you’ll likely need to uphold the organization’s obligations and meet crucial deadlines. Before accepting a paid position, be sure you have, or can learn, the necessary skills to successfully fill the role.
Finally, it’s a good idea to have a frank conversation with some of the people who currently work for the organization. If there’s a gap in your skillset, check with local colleges about strengthening your aptitude for the desired position.
Job Market
What you should know about being a virtual assistant
Virtual assistants support their clients remotely. Since they work indepen¬dently, many of these professionals have more say in where and when they work. This enables them to travel or remain close to home, depending on their priorities. If you have domestic responsibilities or want to see more of the world, this career might be right for you.
You can offer a variety of services
The range of work provided by virtual assistants is continuously growing. Here are just some of the services you can offer remotely:
• Accounting and bookkeeping
• Administrative tasks like data entry, transcription, and scheduling
• Website design and development
• Blogging, newsletter writing, and social media management
• Customer service
• Client outreach and lead generation
You can work for yourself or an agency
Many virtual assistants start by finding work from within their contacts and building a reputation over time. If you take this approach, you’ll need to manage your own invoicing, payment collection, and taxes. A virtual assistant agency can take some of these tasks off your hands and help you find work. This will free you up to focus on what you do best.
You can get training online or at a college
You can take an online course to learn the ins and outs of being a virtual assistant. But first, ensure your skills are honed for whatever services you want. Your local college can help you prepare for the career you want.
