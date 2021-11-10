Local Government
An end to local COVID ‘Emergency Declaration’ in sight; Fire Chief and Schools Superintendent give detailed reports
During its work session, Tuesday, November 9, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got detailed departmental updates from Warren County Public School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger, Fire and Rescue Department Chief James Bonzano, and Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall, the latter who has handled reports on the impact and County response to the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandates related to the pandemic and public safety.
On that latter front, Farrall noted the July 1 “expiration or termination” of all Virginia Gubernatorial Executive Orders regarding the COVID-19 “State of Emergency” declaration. That coupled with the receipt and spending of all available state or federal Coronavirus Relief (CFR) Funds and the December 31, 2021, end of the period of eligibility for FEMA COVID-19 Public Assistance (Category B) applications, led to a recommendation to end the County’s “Declaration of Local Emergency” related to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. That recommendation comes from Fire & Rescue Chief Bonzano and County Administrator Ed Daley, Farrall’s report near the meeting’s end noted.
A vote to approve that recommendation will be presented to the supervisors at their meeting of Thursday, November 18; however, if approved it will not go into effect until December 31, 2021.
On the operational side of public schools and fire & rescue, Ballenger and Bonzano, the latter particularly, pulled no punches on departmental needs and the cost to achieve them.
See Superintendent Ballenger’s report on Public Schools in unusual times as the first item of business near the outset of the County video, and Chief Bonzano’s description of the county’s emergency service needs versus the personnel and means to meet those needs by state or national standards around the 39-minute mark, along with other business discussed Tuesday evening. That business included applying to the State to put a name – Hidden Creek (not Hidden Ditch despite the humorous exchange between the board chair and county administrator) – to an unnamed creek along Buck Mountain Road that runs in front of the Hidden Springs Senior Living Center.
Crime/Court
Little civil consequence of more criminal prosecution delays in EDA case
Contacted about the new dates in late 2022 of trials in the now federal prosecutor-handled criminal indictments against former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, current EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne said while it has little, if any, impact on the EDA’s civil litigation seeking recovery of assets, he understands public frustration from continued delays on the criminal side of the EDA financial scandal.
“I don’t believe the delay in the criminal case impacts our civil case. We have no control over the criminal case, but it is frustrating that Warren County residents must wait so long for justice to be served. I understand the reasons for the delay, but it still is frustrating,” Browne told Royal Examiner.
The reason for the delay continues to be, as it has been from the outset for the most part, the volume of evidentiary documentation in the case, as well as the introduction of new attorneys into the legal equation who must absorb the information in that documentation estimated at well over a million pages.
Most recently, federal Judge Elizabeth Dillon granted McDonald’s newest attorney, court-appointed Andrea Harris’s request for a continuance of McDonald’s criminal trials slated for the first week of this month. The federal prosecutor from the Western District of Virginia did not object to the continuance. Consequently, new trial dates between October 11 and November 18, 2022, are now on federal docket. Since the delay came at the request of the defense, speedy trial guidelines will not come into play.
As Royal Examiner previously reported, on August 31 McDonald was re-arrested on a 34-count indictment handed down by the Western District of Virginia Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Harrisonburg.
Of those 34 counts, 16 were for money laundering, 10 for bank fraud, 7 for wire fraud, and 1 count of aggravated identity theft regarding someone identified as “T.T.” – our best guess representing ITFederal principal Truc “Curt” Tran. The 40-paragraph True Bill elaborating on the charges to a Harrisonburg Grand Jury is dated August 25, and signed by then-Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar. McDonald was once again released on bond.
The charges and outline of the case in support of them echo earlier criminal indictments filed at the state level before the State Special Prosecutor’s Office in Harrisonburg turned the case over to federal authorities in late 2019. The state special prosecutor had dropped the indictments it had filed to avoid speedy trial issues due to the volume of evidentiary material – estimated at 800,000 to over a million pages at the time. Failure to meet speedy trial deadlines could have led to defense motions for dismissal of charges on the criminal side of the EDA financial scandal case.
Local Government
Town Council covers a lot of ground before adjourning to closed session
A now post-special election full complement of the Front Royal Town Council, with Amber Morris taking Jacob Meza’s vacated position and Gary Gillespie present by remote phone hook-up, plowed through a series of budget amendments, ordinance amendments that will require public hearings, proposed operational or contractual agreements, along with some routine annual business at a work session Monday night, November 8, before adjourning to a five-item closed session.
The lead of this story, had it not been a closed session item, would likely have been topic four of five behind closed doors. That topic was “Consultation with legal counsel … concerning an existing agreement the Town is already a party to which has become problematic” about which the Town “wishes to consider its legal options”. WILD GUESS – the half-century-old, jointly-created Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority. As readers will recall, the Town has withdrawn involvement with the old EDA after initiating what became dueling civil lawsuits related to its EDA-financed business as the EDA financial scandal was developing from around 2014/2015 to late 2018. That litigation was launched by council during the tenure of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick over the objection of Mayor Gene Tewalt, who sought to sit down with a new EDA board and staff in a good faith effort to trace exactly who was owed what as a result of the EDA financial scandal. That as yet largely unresolved scandal included the alleged misdirection of EDA assets totaling somewhere between $26 million and $62 million during the tenure of former executive director Jennifer McDonald.
But alas, that topic is JUST a guess, not having been a fly on the wall inside the second floor Town Hall meeting room during that closed session. So, in summarizing the 70-minute open meeting we will highlight a few of the open session topics.
Those included movement toward a Town code for short-term tourist rentals and how that code might or might not match the County code, which Councilman Joseph McFadden suggested from a past applicant contact, might be too harsh and/or too confusing.
Short-term tourist rentals
McFadden pointed to a conversation with a woman he had while volunteering at the Visitors Center, whom he said had been “yelled at” by County staff during her application process due to confusion over taxing issues. “It sounded like a nightmare for her, at the same time she’s just trying to make a little extra money for she and her family,” McFadden reasoned. “They were telling her she needs to collect the tax; she thinks it’s the State that’s supposed to be collecting the tax from the Air B&B she’s renting through … They told her to stop renting immediately until she collected the tax,” McFadden said of the situation described to him.
“Not only that for her, one thing she talked about was that economically she pooled her money with somebody else to buy a small cabin up on Blue Mountain to turn it into this rental … And that $400 dollars (one-time application fee), that’s a lot of money to her … It sounds like the County is still struggling a little bit with this. So, I’m hoping that we can learn from some of those mistakes, maybe … If we have a $400 fee I just want to make sure it’s a clearer process,” McFadden told his colleagues.
Town-County Liaison topics
After Town Manager Steven Hicks introduced a preliminary list of carryover topics for the December 2nd Liaison Committee meeting, he asked if council wanted to add any new ones. Letasha Thompson suggested discussion of making use of the 15th Street football field at the old middle school site that is now the County’s Health and Human Services Complex, free of charge to the Midget Football League. Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell noted a previous presentation by the County in response to the issue in which those charges had been explained related to associated costs to the County.
“I just don’t understand why they’re charging a couple hundred dollars if the kids want to practice or have a game there when they’re not incurring any expenses. The teams carry their own insurance, they’re spending thousands of dollars. So, they’re (the County) just collecting this fee for the sake of collecting a fee. What else is going to happen at a football field? – Nothing,” Thompson asserted.
While agreeing liaison was a good place to continue the discussion, Vice-Mayor Cockrell observed, “I’m just saying they did a presentation and parks & rec discussed every one of their facilities and what they’re usage fees went for. And honestly I don’t remember what they said about the football field.”
New member Morris then entered the fray, noting costs related to field maintenance and marking the field for play. Lighting for night games or practice could be added to that list of costs. But Thompson was undeterred. “But if it’s $600 a game, that’s excessive,” she insisted.
Town Manager Hicks said he believed there were at least minutes from that previous County presentation on parks & Rec costs and fees, which could be pulled to review prior to the December 2 liaison committee meeting. Thompson asked who would represent the council at that meeting. Hicks said that the rotation system in use indicated Councilman McFadden and Lloyd would join the mayor. But he noted that other members could attend to observe. The next recently reinstituted Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee meeting is slated for December 2, at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Government Center.
The vice mayor suggested that in the future, whoever is the recording clerk for the hosting municipality, circulate the liaison minutes to all members of both elected bodies.
Other business
During open discussion Councilman Lloyd reminded his colleagues of his recent query about expanding the number of chickens town residents can keep in their respective “barnyards”. Town Manager Hicks said he believed there were state guidelines on Residentially-zoned area keeping of animals for what are generally considered farm uses that would need to be checked before expanding from the current number. A check with Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke set that current number at six per Front Royal household, with an Urban Agriculture Permit and management plan in place, the conduct of which is slated for annual review by the Town.
Also during the meeting Mayor Holloway noted that if a discussed federal mandate requiring all public employees to be COVID vaccinated or tested on a weekly basis were passed, he would not sign such a mandate into town code were it approved by council.
Council also agreed to amend its current code to reduce the number of town officials, staff or committee appointees who have to file Statements of Economic Interest and Real Estate Disclosures to those required by State Code to do so. Included in those required to disclose financially and/or real estate in an amended draft ordinance are the mayor and town councilmen, the executive director and board members of the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) currently in development, as well as the town manager, members of the planning commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Recommended for forwarding to the November 22 Consent Agenda for approval were a Boy Scout Troop 52 request for a waiver of a license tax to sell Christmas trees; another in a long list of annual requests for a one-year extension of the HEPTAD/Swan Estates development plan; a $130,000 contract with water-sewer Inflow & Infiltration System consultant CHA-recommended subcontractor Hydrostructures (recently acquired by Dukes Root Control) to perform extensive system CCTV inspections involving approximately 18,000 feet of sewer mains and 120 sewer lateral inspections; a $33,000 contract to CHA for a State-required Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) on a Centrifuge Conversion at the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. The latter two continue the Town’s federal and state mandated upgrades to its water-wastewater system.
Also approved were three FY2022 budget amendments, one of $2,090 to allow for receipt of a Virginia Department of Urban Forestry Grant; one totaling 240,602, including an Interfund Transfer of $104,957, to facilitate $1500 employee bonuses for work through the COVID-19 health pandemic; and the final one of $2,690 to allow acceptance of a Local Law Enforcement Block Grant. These items will also be moved forward to the November 22 Consent Agenda for final approval.
See all council open session discussions and business in the Town video. A close look at that video indicates the motion into closed session was approved at 8:12 p.m., the motion out at 9:39 p.m. followed quickly by adjournment of Monday’s work session.
Local Government
Opponents of Browntown commercial camping and event sites project poised to make their case at November 10 Planning Commission meeting
Four Conditional Use Permit (CUP) applications submitted to the Warren County Planning Commission for review by Edwin Wright appear to have stirred up a hornet’s nest of local opposition. Two of those CUPs are for the development of commercial campgrounds and two are for event facilities. Information received is that the two campgrounds are proposed for 100 individual sites each, and the event sites would accommodate up to 250 people each. The address submitted in the permitting applications for the two camping sites is 2905 Gooney Manor Loop on an agriculturally zoned property; the event site’s address is listed as 0 Wellspring Road, also on the agriculturally zoned property.
One prime issue for opponents is traffic that will be created on Gooney Manor Loop, described by one area resident as an “environmentally sensitive” Rural Rustic road, often reduced to the width of one lane. But that is just one of five categories of concern listed in an online petition circulated against the proposal. Others include potentially negative impacts on well water in the area; noise and light pollution; public safety in timely emergency service responses, as well as the current lack of adequate cell phone service; and a lack of experience of the applicant in managing such commercial operations.
Stacie Mikels, who launched the opposition petition “Stop Browntown Commercial Development”, was one of several people who contacted the Royal Examiner about the Wright commercial proposals poised for permitting hearings before the planning commission this Wednesday, Nov. 10. Of what she hopes is a gathering momentum of informed dissent, she said, “A group of Browntown residents got together and formed ‘Stop Browntown Commercial Development’. We’ve made a Facebook page and have an online petition that received over 100 signatures in the first 24 hours. We’re also making an effort to inform other neighbors and individuals that use this area frequently by placing informative signs in the area.”
And she contends this opposition is not simply a “not in our backyard” stance.
“Our number one concern is public safety. We already have lengthy waits for EMS and Fire in this area due to severely limited access to fire and rescue equipment and staff/volunteers in Browntown. When you add two campgrounds and two event centers to these narrow roads, it’s a recipe for disaster,” Mikels contends, adding, “We are hopeful that many of the residents will show up and voice their concerns at the public hearing on November 10th at 7 pm.”
Wright’s four public hearings are the 7th through 10th of 11 scheduled for the 7 p.m. planning commission meeting at the Warren County Government Center Wednesday evening.
Local Government
County Supervisors re-explore Regional Water Authority dynamics, cite potential benefits for Town and County
The day after learning what its post-2021 roster will be with two members not having run for re-election, the Warren County Board of Supervisors convened for a light agenda meeting, a lengthy Closed/Executive Session discussion of EDA-related litigation and related matters, and coming electoral redistricting, before concluding with a one-topic work session on Wednesday morning, November 3.
That work session topic may have held the day’s most long-term interest for the county’s future. At the request of outgoing Happy Creek District Supervisor Tony Carter (to be replaced in January by “Jay” Butler; with Vicky Cook in for Archie Fox in the Fork), the board revisited what it hopes will be a joint initiative exploration with the Town of Front Royal of joining a regional water authority spearheaded by the existing Frederick County Water Authority, and also involving Clarke County.
“I can’t speak for the Town, obviously, but I think they should be part of this conversation. On one hand, to me it seems like it would be well worth them exploring the opportunity to partner up and become part of the regional water authority because that does give them an additional source of water from the north end,” Carter said in explaining his asking the topic be brought back to another work session.
As previously reported, the Frederick Water Authority, which is an independent entity whose board is appointed by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, has ground sources of water and perpetual storage rights cited at 4 billion gallons, enough to give its current user base a year of backup water supply. The EPA cites 21 days of backup as a standard, while “most communities hope for 3-5 days of storage” Frederick Water Authority Executive Director Eric Lawrence told county officials on October 12.
Front Royal’s water utility draws its entire water supply from the Shenandoah River, which is drawn from by multiple municipal sources and faces pollution issues from time to time, temporarily limiting water utility access. Carter noted that there are many questions to be asked and answered as to how joining a regional water authority would impact the Town’s central water utility service. But the answers could be beneficial to the Town, Carter said, potentially spreading Town system costs across a broader support base and ultimately leading to lower operational, as well as customer, costs.
And the Town’s current commercial-industrial customer base in the county’s north corridor to Fairgrounds Road would be protected by the Route 522/340 Corridor Agreement, Carter pointed out of the 1990s document. How service would be provided to commercial-industrial or residential growth north of Fairgrounds Road was one of those questions still to be answered, but one that could likely be negotiated to everyone’s benefit, Carter surmised. Having served on the Front Royal Town Council for 7-1/2 years (7-1-94 to 1-1-02) before resigning after being elected to the county board when the Town still had May elections, Carter has a fairly broad perspective on how the Corridor Agreement facilitating the extension of Front Royal’s water utility into the county without annexation evolved.
County Board Chair Cullers agreed that a joint exploration of the regional option was the best path forward. Her major concern for the existing Town water system was how much backup supply it has that could cover maintaining the water supply, particularly to the Dominion Power Plant, which is dependent on a large water supply to fuel its cooling system. The regional option could expand the available backup in such an emergency, and perhaps reduce the cost of the redundant water line the Town is now planning for the north corridor, Cullers suggested.
“One of the biggest things that’s come out of this is to get the Town and the County talking totally about this water – because without (that discussion) it’s not going to happen,” Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe surmised, drawing Cullers’ agreement.
See the discussion in its entirety in the County meeting/work session video, beginning at the 1-hour-10-minute-25-second mark.
Local Government
South River citizens tired of waiting for adequate cell phone and broadband Internet service
Following a monthly report on local projects from the Virginia Department Of Transportation’s Ed Carter, the Warren County Board of Supervisors were questioned by two of Chairman Cheryl Cullers South River District constituents about a long-festering sore point – adequate cell phone and broadband Internet service in that southern section of the county. First, Brian Wilkinson and then Paul Balserak, both of Gooney Manor Loop in Browntown asked the board to expedite efforts to bring those technological services many at this point in the 21st century take for granted to them and their neighbors.
Wilkinson, a 25-year resident of the county, told the board he brought a petition with him signed by 169 people he described as “primarily of the Browntown valley across into Bentonville”. But citing conversations with others on the issue of broadband and cell service, added he believed the issue was more widespread throughout more remote portions of the county.
While commending the board for its recent inquiries into participating in a regional broadband initiative – “We’re very hopeful for that,” he said, adding, “But we need you to give us sustained attention to this whole process. I track back over the last 10 years and the county has, frankly, given lip service to improving these kinds of services in our area.” Now was the time for follow-thru on such promises, Wilkinson told the board, asking that citizens be involved in the implementation process to assure timely progress.
“We feel we’re at risk in many different kinds of ways. COVID has accentuated this. Last year in particular, access to educational materials for our children was diminished. We still have children who are going and sitting in the parking lots of their schools in order to access the Internet, he told the board.
The next speaker expanded on Wilkinson’s comments on problems accessing emergency services being a life-threatening aspect of the problem. Noting his age of 83, and medical conditions including asthma and what he called a “severe” allergic reaction to yellow jacket bee stings, Paul Balserak noted occasional personal “urgency” in being able to reach county emergency medical services when necessary. He said that at times even landline phone service hasn’t functioned when needed – “And I haven’t been able to get in touch with them because we have no cell phone service,” he said of his home area’s communication breakdown to the outside world. “So, please help us. I don’t know why it’s taking us so long to get decent service to our part of the county,” Balserak concluded as he thanked the board for listening to his and the previous speaker’s concerns.
During his report, County Administrator Ed Daley told the board a state-level decision on the awarding of grants to facilitate regional broadband service applications was expected by the end of December because the outgoing governor wanted to announce the grants before leaving office. Daley noted the county’s projected costs for the broadband expansion at $19 million.
Down one member, Delores Oates was absent with a cited “family emergency”, the board also got a report from Stacy Swain of the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office. That report included a summary of the return of 4-H members to the Warren County Fairgrounds for their livestock exhibits after a COVID-aborted Fair situation in 2020.
The Clarke County factor in the ‘Farms’
In other business the board voted 4-0 on a motion by Mabe, seconded by Fox, to accept a request from the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) for the county to take on an estimated $1325.51 quarterly expense related to attempting to get Clarke County resident of the “Farms” to pay “deeded lot fees”. A letter from POSF Chairman Ralph Rinaldi explained the situation currently involving 34 Farms residents over the county line into Clarke who has deeded lot fees attached to their deeds. That is 34 of a total of over 200 Farms residents who live in Clarke County. Interim County Attorney Jason Ham explained that neither the POSF nor the County has the authority to collect the fees from out-of-county residents.
Approval of the request will keep the POSF from having to increase its deeded lot fees to Warren County residents by $322.49 to $$1,648.
Other business
The board also approved a 12-item consent agenda with one item having been removed at the meeting’s outset. That item was the approval of the 2022 board meeting schedule. Tony Carter, who will not be present for next year’s meeting schedule, suggested letting the newly aligned board seated in January with his and Archie Fox’s – neither ran for reelection – replacements in place, work with returning board members to approve that meeting schedule. The primary reason he cited was the recent discussion of moving the 9 a.m. morning meetings to later in the day. Allowing the board who will have those meetings to make the decision seemed the fair thing to do, Carter suggested. The board approved the Consent Agenda as amended, by a 4-0 vote.
The board also heard several departmental reports during the County Administrator’s report, updating personnel and project management items. Among those was Fire & Rescue’s update on its “Boot Drive” scheduled physically for this weekend, with an additional online aspect available as well (see Royal Examiner’s Community Events Calendar). The board also was informed of the arrival of Alisa Scott into the County’s Purchasing Department. Scott was Purchasing Agent for the Town of Front Royal. She is the second staffer, IT Director Todd Jones being the first, to move from Town to County employment in recent months.
Following the two-hour Closed/Executive Session, the county administrator publicly briefed the board on the necessity for the redistricting discussed in the closed session. That reason, Daley explained is countywide population changes over the past 10 years that have taken some electoral districts out of a mandated 5% proximity to each other.
The full meeting and post-closed session work session are viewable in the County video.
EDA in Focus
EDA emerges from lengthy Closed Session to consider assistance to Angel Tree Program and C-CAP winter food storage
(Editor’s note: The Salvation Army notified Royal Examiner that their holiday toy collection/distribution program is known as Angel Tree, as opposed to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots effort. We in turn notified the EDA Board Chairman and received permission to make the correction to this press release.)
The EDA Board of Directors met today for their regular monthly meeting. All board members were present along with legal counsel. The Board went into closed session for approximately two and half hours to discuss transition, personnel, loan restructure, and disposition of property. The Board returned to open session at approximately 11:30.
The Board discussed the transition and how the county and the EDA were working well together. Taryn Logan, Assistant County Administrator, is also the Interim EDA Executive Director working on new prospects and marketing of EDA property. Ed Daley, County Administrator will work with the EDA on current projects. The County and EDA are actively recruiting a new Executive Director and administrative assistant. Jeff Browne thanked board members for stepping up to keep the EDA operation running smoothly.
Jeff Browne discussed the use of a portion the EDA administrative building through December 22nd for the Salvation Army Angel Tree holiday toy collection and distribution campaign. The EDA will also assist C-CAP in finding proper storage for needed food through the winter.
Jeff Browne and Scott Jenkins discussed the use of interns beginning in January to assist with EDA research and future projects. Scott Jenkins reviewed the “job description”. Taryn Logan stated the use of interns by the county has been a very successful venture in the past. Ed Daley, County Administrator, also supported the proposed program.
Marjorie Martin (Jorie) will assume the duties to update the website working with Queen Consulting. Meeting dates, and updated site information will posted.
The Board is working with vendors to clean the air conditioning ducts in the EDA administration building.
Next EDA Board Meeting: Combined meeting for November and December, December 3, 2021: The meeting will be held via zoom at 9:00 AM
