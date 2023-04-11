Mountain View Music presents An Evening of Chopin for Cello and Piano featuring Larissa Fedoryka on cello and Rollin Wilbur on piano. The program will showcase the works of Chopin, along with additional pieces by Dvorak, Brahms, and more. Classical music enthusiasts are in for a treat as they witness the breathtaking performance of two exceptional musicians in the cozy and intimate setting of Mountain View Music.

The concerts will be held on Friday, May 12th, and Saturday, May 13th, at 7:30 p.m. at Mountain View Music, located at 217 E. Main Street, Front Royal, VA. Click here to purchase tickets for Friday and here for the Saturday performance.

Larissa Fedoryka, a Front Royal native, is a world-renowned cellist known for her emotional and powerful performances. She has performed at prestigious venues around the world and is excited to bring her talent back to her hometown. Accompanying her is Rollin Wilbur, an accomplished pianist who has performed with many esteemed orchestras and conductors.

“This is a rare opportunity for music lovers to experience the beauty of Chopin’s compositions in a small and intimate setting,” said John Smith, owner of Mountain View Music. “Larissa and Rollin are both incredibly talented musicians who are sure to impress the audience with their stunning performance.”

For more information on Mountain View Music and upcoming events, please visit our website at https://www.mountainviewmusic.org/ or call us at 540-251-7675.

Remember, space is limited for these performances, so be sure to purchase your tickets soon to ensure your spot at An Evening of Chopin for Cello and Piano. We can’t wait to see you there!