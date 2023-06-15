An Honorable Salute: Virginia’s Sons of the American Revolution join the Honor Flight Journey

On June 3, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) stepped onto a journey of gratitude and honor as they took part in the Honor Flight Top of Virginia’s Flight #17. The group is part of a broader Honor Flight Network, a respectful tribute to the selfless service of America’s veterans.

This engaging event commenced at Shenandoah University, setting the tone of respect and appreciation with a formal welcome ceremony. Here, the SAR played a key role in presenting the colors for the singing of the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. It was a powerful start to an emotional day as veterans, accompanied by their guardians, were escorted to waiting buses.

As these distinguished men and women stepped aboard, the color guard formed an honor line, their arms raised in tribute, a visual representation of the deep respect for the sacrifices these veterans made in service of their country. From here, the veterans embarked on a heartfelt journey to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to the conflicts in which they served.

Throughout the day, they reflected on the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and Vietnam Memorial. The day concluded at Arlington National Cemetery, where the veterans bore witness to a solemn changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Honor Flight Top of Virginia, a hub of the Honor Flight Network, services the Shenandoah Valley, Loudoun County, and beyond. They organize three flights annually, with their next flight slated for September 23rd from Harrisonburg. The intent is not only to honor the veterans but also to inspire the younger generations to appreciate the sacrifices made for the freedom they enjoy today.

Upon their return, the veterans were met with a heartwarming reception from family, friends, and fellow patriots, a testament to the everlasting respect for their dedication to the country.

The participation of the Colonel James Wood II color guard, composed of prominent figures such as Commander of the Guard Brett Osborn, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Richard Tyler, Bryan Buck, and Warner Workman, was a testament to the ongoing commitment of the SAR to honor the service and sacrifices of our country’s veterans. It’s these heartfelt gestures of recognition that ensure the spirit of gratitude endures and the legacy of our heroes lives on.