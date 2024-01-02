State News
An Incoming Virginia Delegate Wants to Expand use of Speed Cameras
When they reconvene this month, Virginia lawmakers will consider a proposal to allow local governments to install speed cameras wherever they deem them necessary, with penalties of up to $100 for violations.
Bill patron Del.-elect Mike Jones, D-Richmond, said the legislation is intended to increase speed enforcement and reduce the number of traffic fatalities.
“It gives localities the decision of whether they want to do it or not,” said Jones. “So it’s not a ‘shall’ — every locality will have it — but for the ones that are concerned with this, it would help them out.”
In Virginia, local govts increasingly eye speed cameras to slow school and work zone traffic
State law currently allows local governments to install speed cameras in work and school zones as a way for drivers to go slower around children and construction workers. Jones’ bill would go further, allowing their placement in “any location deemed necessary” by local governments.
However, the use of more cameras to enforce speed laws has previously sparked controversy over privacy and public perceptions that the technology is just another way for a locality to raise revenue.
In November, amid a Frederick County debate, outgoing Supervisor Shawn Graber told the Mercury that “there should never be a time when a locality tries to simply put something in effect to make money from someone else’s misdoing.”
Jones said he understands the concerns, but argued people are asking for safer streets and safer neighborhoods.
“There’s not enough police for them and/or they don’t respond to neighborhoods simply because of numbers,” said Jones. “I understand the concern for the over-policing, I get that. I get that as an African American male, I get that as pastor of an African American church, a Black legislator that represented predominantly Black and brown people. I hear that, but the reality is this: People aren’t dying in a lot of these different neighborhoods; where they’re literally dying is in mine.”
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data found that last year, 20% of the 122,434 crashes in the state were speed-related, a 1% increase over the previous year. Virginia Department of Transportation crash data also shows that between 2018 and 2022, the annual number of traffic fatalities increased from 819 to 1,005.
The DMV said that, on average, 2.8 lives are lost, and 163 people injured every day because of traffic crashes.
Rob Billington, a spokesman for the Virginia Municipal League, which represents city and town governments in the commonwealth, said the league supports letting local governments expand the use of speed cameras on all roads at all times. He said traditionally, VML has supported local flexibility, and it sees Jones’ bill as providing that.
“VML has supported, and continues to support, expanding the availability of photo-camera traffic enforcement for all localities in the context of a defined transportation safety program that includes engineering, enforcement, education, and emergency response elements while respecting civil rights,” the group has said in a transportation policy statement.
The Virginia Association of Counties said it’s still reviewing the bill.
“We are aware of the bill and will closely monitor its progress during the General Assembly session,” said VACO Executive Director Dean Lynch in a statement. “We always welcome additional tools for local governments to better serve their communities and make them safer for other motorists, pedestrians, etc.”
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, who will chair the Senate Transportation Committee next session, said lawmakers have considered similar legislation in the past and have raised concerns about the accuracy of the cameras.
“One thing that we don’t want to do is inadvertently penalize somebody for faulty equipment,” Boysko said. “So for me, and I think for many of my colleagues, we want to make certain that before we approve expanding such an item that we want to make sure that it is accurate.”
However, she added, “Nobody can deny that the traffic exacerbation over the past couple of years has really caused some real problems with pedestrian injuries and death, and just overall the lack of concern for speed limits.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Federal Judge Dismisses Effort to Block Trump From Virginia Ballot
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit last week that sought to ban former President Donald Trump from Virginia’s presidential primary and general election ballots due to Trump’s efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.
In an opinion issued Dec. 29, U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema ruled that the pair of activists who filed the suit lacked legal standing to challenge Trump’s eligibility for office because they “totally failed” to show that Trump’s presence on Virginia’s ballot would cause them specific harm.
“Although this increasingly litigated legal question of whether former President Trump may be disqualified from running for or serving in public office raises issues of the utmost importance in our democratic system of self-governance, the Court cannot reach the merits of plaintiff’s claims because it lacks subject-matter jurisdiction,” Brinkema wrote.
The ruling indicates there won’t be any late-breaking developments regarding Trump’s eligibility as a primary candidate in Virginia, where early voting for the state’s March 5 presidential primaries is set to begin Jan.19.
As legal battles continue to play out elsewhere, the question of whether Trump’s role in the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol qualifies as an act of insurrection — which would bar him from holding office — could ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
In the Virginia challenge, the judge drew a distinction between the case before her and recent headline-grabbing decisions by authorities in Colorado and Maine to disqualify Trump from primary ballots on similar grounds. The Colorado Supreme Court and Maine’s secretary of state issued the rulings based on their own states’ election laws, Brinkema wrote, not in response to claims brought in federal court.
“Federal courts across the country have consistently held that individual citizens do not have … standing to challenge whether another citizen is qualified to hold public office,” Brinkema ruled.
Because the suit also named state elections officials as defendants, attorneys in the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares had asked the court to dismiss the case on largely technical grounds. State attorneys said the legal challenge was based on a misunderstanding of how Virginia primaries work, noting that state election officials “do not actively police the eligibility of presidential candidates” in primaries run by the state but overseen by political parties.
The Republican Party of Virginia also sought to intervene, arguing that if allowed to proceed, the lawsuit would threaten GOP voters’ rights to pick their own nominees for office.
In the opinion dismissing the case, Brinkema also chided the plaintiffs, Hampton Roads-area voters Roy L. Perry-Bey and Carlos A. Howard, for a variety of procedural irregularities as they attempted to represent themselves before the court, such as failing to include full contact information and claiming health concerns were preventing them from responding to new filings in a timely manner.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Agriculture
How Virginia’s Dept. of Forestry and Christmas Tree Growers Spruce up the Holidays
The annual holiday tradition of chopping down a Christmas tree from a local farm doesn’t just come with fond memories and green needles stuck everywhere. If you’re a Virginian, choosing to store presents under a white pine, Virginia pine, Scotch pine, or Norway spruce means there’s a chance you’ll also be supporting reforestation efforts by Virginia’s Department of Forestry.
Approximately 500,000 white pine seedlings grown at the department’s Augusta Nursery Center are sold to local Christmas tree farms throughout the commonwealth, said Assistant Nursery Manager Joshua McLaughlin. The goal isn’t to rake in profits for the department, McLaughlin said — it’s to ensure the commonwealth stays evergreen.
“We’re planting white pine for the purposes that it needs to be done,” McLaughlin said. “The nurseries are 100% self-supporting, so every season’s sale and everything that we do keeps this outfit continuously running.”
Seedlings from the state nursery can also be popular among local tree farms, said Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association President Ryan Clouse. While he encourages farms to shop around and compare prices, state seedlings could be less expensive to buy in bulk compared with commercial sellers.
Longtime Christmas tree farm growers Bill Francisco, John Houston, and former grower Charlie Conner all buy state seedlings for their operations. They said while Virginia Department of Forestry seedlings are grown primarily for reforestation purposes and may require more work to turn into a nice-looking tree, their benefits extend far beyond the holiday season.
“They definitely have everything priced really good to help with reforestation and cash crop timber,” said Houston, owner of Sweet Providence Christmas Tree Farm in Floyd County, which produced the tree currently displayed in Virginia’s Executive Mansion.
Not only are white pine trees a good source of timber, said National Christmas Tree Association spokesperson Jill Sidebottom, but their tips are used for roping wreaths and other decorations.
“That has become a big business which is associated with the Christmas tree industry and isn’t talked about a lot,” Sidebottom said. “They cut the bottom branches off of trees that are 15 to 20 feet tall to harvest the tips and then allow the trees to grow up into timber.”
According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, there are more than 460 Christmas tree farms throughout the Commonwealth. Virginia ranks seventh among U.S. states in terms of total Christmas tree inventory, sixth in total tree acreage in production, and 13th in the number of operations with Christmas tree sales.
Virginia Christmas trees generate more than $11.5 million in sales annually, said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr in a press release last month.
A new study from West Virginia University also found that shopping for a real Christmas tree is good for mental health, and the farmers said they can see why.
“Being a cut-your-own farm, I do think it’s relaxing for mental health for people to be able to just take a long walk in the country and wander around the field and look at trees and the scenery and the view and see wild animals perhaps and just be outside,” Francisco said.
One type of tree you won’t find the Virginia Department of Forestry growing is Fraser fir, one of the more popular Christmas tree species in the commonwealth, primarily grown in Southwest Virginia. But the department has helped to establish the Mount Rogers Christmas Tree Growers Association seed orchard, which grows approximately 1200 Fraser firs, said Conner, the former vice president of the association and owner of Mountain Magic Christmas Trees in Marion.
The association, alongside the department and other groups, “organized to address some research needs that needed to be taken care of, and we worked with the Forest Service as far as collecting seed for Fraser fir,” Conner said.
Clouse also purchases state seedlings for his Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm in Frederick County, but Fraser firs makes up the majority of the trees he sells. However, he said the department is currently testing to see if it can grow fir tree species at the nursery.
While Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently recognized this December as “Virginia Christmas Tree Month,” ensuring Virginians have access to good quality trees and fond memories during the holidays is a year-round operation for farmers.
“We have folks that will come in and take forever to cut it down because they’re cutting it at an angle, and all the kids are sitting there laughing at them,” Clouse said. “Or they’ll have some experience, ‘No, I want this tree, no, I want this tree,’ so they’re back and forth across the farm, and ultimately they come back to the first one, and that’s what they remember for Christmas time and Thanksgiving time. They’re going to talk about that — ‘You remember when Uncle Joe did this or Dad did this?’”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
‘Smash-and-Grab’ Robberies Fuel New Laws, But Critics Question the Need
Even before Virginia lawmakers passed a tough new law against organized retail crime earlier this year, Bradley Haywood, a public defender in Arlington, Virginia, challenged the rationale. The idea that retailers in the state had lost billions to organized theft was a myth manufactured by retailers themselves, Haywood argued.
Now, the outspoken lawyer has fresh ammunition for his effort to repeal the law: The National Retail Federation earlier this month retracted its April assertion that nearly half of the $94.5 billion in merchandise that went missing in 2021 was stolen by retail rings. The true percentage was only a small fraction of that amount, about 5%.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Virginia is one of at least 14 states that enacted retail theft laws over the past two years in response to reports of highly organized theft rings invading stores across the country and fleeing, collectively, with billions of dollars in merchandise. Social media posts showing thieves storming retail outlets helped fuel the crackdown.
Nine states passed new laws this year, either toughening punishment or creating task forces to study the potential threats posed by organized theft rings. At least one state — Texas — enacted two laws, one creating a task force and the other allowing potential thieves to avoid prosecution if they agree to an education course designed to steer them away from breaking the law.
In addition to Texas and Virginia, Alabama, Indiana, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Oregon enacted retail theft laws this year. California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, and North Carolina did so last year.
Over the past several years, retailers, prosecutors, and police have pushed state and federal lawmakers to crack down on thieves who, they say, have become increasingly sophisticated and violent. Some large retailers have shuttered stores with the largest losses. Shoppers at many stores have had to get used to asking clerks to open locked displays of merchandise vulnerable to theft. Some retailers have directed employees not to pursue shoplifters out of fear for their safety.
Despite emerging questions over the extent of the losses, law enforcement officers and prosecutors insist the threat is greater than ever, citing a recent series of busts against sometimes violent shoplifting rings amid the Christmas shopping season.
“To me, it’s getting worse,” said James Kneipp, a Houston Police Department detective. Police in the nation’s fourth-largest city recently arrested 13 suspects for allegedly participating in an organized theft ring, he said. “They’re getting bigger. They’re getting … braver,” Kneipp told Stateline. The investigation is ongoing.
Republican state Sen. Aaron Freeman authored the law in Indiana, which makes the organized retail theft of firearms or at least $50,000 in merchandise a Level 5 felony, which carries a penalty of up to six years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. After the recent arrests of two suspects accused of stealing tools valued at thousands of dollars, Freeman publicly warned anyone thinking of following suit.
“This isn’t misdemeanor land anymore,” he told Indianapolis Fox 59. “You’re going to play in felony world.”
A look at the numbers
The National Retail Federation, which describes itself as the world’s largest trade association, has been at the forefront of the lobbying campaign for tougher laws. In October, representatives from more than 30 retailers traveled to Washington, D.C., on a trip organized by the group to lobby for a major anti-theft bill in Congress.
But the organization’s campaign took a hit after it was forced to walk back its claim that nearly half of the so-called inventory shrink in 2021 was attributable to organized retail crime. Shrink is an industry term to describe all inventory losses from multiple causes, including theft. The true number was closer to 5%, or $4.7 billion. The trade publication Retail Dive first reported the error.
“Obviously, their account that they put out erroneous data hurts their credibility,” said Texas Democratic state Rep. Chris Turner, who authored the Lone Star State’s new law creating a 10-member task force headed by the state comptroller to examine the threat posed by organized retail theft. “From my vantage point, if someone brought me data from that organization in the future, I’d want to double- and triple-check it.”
Mary McGinty, vice president of communications and public affairs for the National Retail Federation, said in statements to news outlets, including Stateline, that the organization was adjusting its figures after discovering the error, which she said was made by an analyst for K2 Integrity, an advisory group that assisted with the report.
According to the federation’s revised 2023 national retail security survey, McGinty said, overall shrink accounted for $112.1 billion in losses in 2022, up from $93.9 billion in 2021. Internal and external theft of all kinds, “on par with previous years,” accounted for about two-thirds — or $73 billion — of retailers’ shrinkage, which she said can vary significantly from sector to sector.
Despite having to retract its initial estimate, retail federation officials said the industry hasn’t changed its position that organized retail theft is more than “just shoplifting.”
“We stand behind the widely understood fact that organized retail crime is a serious problem impacting retailers of all sizes and communities across our nation,” said McGinty.
Other experts, however, say the extent of retail theft is yet to be determined. “At this point, we just don’t have a strong grasp on the extent and changing nature of the shoplifting problem,” said Ernesto Lopez, research specialist for the Council on Criminal Justice, which advocates for safety and equality in the U.S. criminal justice system. “One reason for this is that we don’t know how many retailers are reporting theft incidents to police and how often they are reporting them. We also don’t know how anti-theft measures taken by retailers may be affecting theft levels. Without all of that information, any portrait of shoplifting will be incomplete.”
Although videos of “smash-and-grab” rings storming department stores have ratcheted up concern about theft, a recent report by Lopez’s organization found that such incidents “are rare and account for a very small percentage of overall shoplifting,” said the analyst. More than 95% percent of shoplifting incidents are carried out by “one to two people,” he said.
Public officials respond
But many law enforcement officials, now armed with tougher state laws, continue to assert that retail theft rings are often large and well-organized, made up of “boosters” (shoplifters) and fences who peddle the stolen merchandise online or to other stores.
Fences also provide hotels and rent cars for boosters, who often hit several cities a day to procure stolen goods, according to investigators. Boosters often are given an online shopping list to illegally procure items such as power tools, over-the-counter medical items, cosmetics and toiletries.
Prosecutors and authorities also describe a menacing picture in Alabama, which this year enacted a law that allows law enforcement and prosecutors to cross jurisdictional lines to pursue bands of thieves who hit retailers in multiple cities.
“The main thing is it allows us to go and get the higher-ups … the real people who are profiting off this crime,” said Barry Matson, executive director of the Alabama District Attorneys Association, which pushed for the law. “We’ve had major national retailers close their doors in Alabama because theft was so high.”
Matson disparaged what he called “pro-criminal” advocates, including critics in the media and liberal-leaning social policy groups, who are pushing back against law enforcement’s portrayal of a national retail theft problem. “I think there’s these groups that are more sympathetic to criminal defendants than they are [to] victims,” he told Stateline. “We know it in the numbers. We see the images of the thieves, people going in and cleaning out stores. And it’s been at the expense of victims of crime, and I’m sick of it.”
But in Virginia, Haywood remains skeptical. He says he will fight to repeal his state’s law next year, though he acknowledges that it’s a long shot.
“The notion that, like, the mafia is going to get rich selling air freshener and deodorant … that just seems pretty ridiculous to me,” he said.
Stateline is a sister publication of the Virginia Mercury within States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott S. Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org.
by David Montgomery, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia’s Labor Market: Steady Growth Amidst Economic Caution
Governor Youngkin Highlights Rising Employment and Participation.
Governor Glenn Youngkin recently revealed encouraging labor market trends for Virginia, emphasizing a growing workforce and moderate job growth in November. Statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) highlighted an increase in the state’s labor force and the number of employed Virginians.
Governor Youngkin remarked, “While more Virginians are working than ever before and participation in the labor force continues to climb, this month’s flat jobs report suggests the cautious approach we’ve taken in our economic outlook remains appropriate.” He emphasized his administration’s commitment to aggressive growth in labor participation and job creation, advocating for bolder steps to enhance opportunities for Virginians.
The labor force participation rate, a critical indicator of economic health, reached 66.9 percent in November, the highest since March 2012. This measure reflects the percentage of the civilian population over 16 that is either working or actively seeking work.
November’s data showed a slight increase in the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 2.9 percent, still below last year’s rate. The overall labor force saw an addition of 9,331 people, totaling 4,624,846, with the number of employed individuals rising to 4,492,761.
Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater highlighted the employment growth across all regions of the Commonwealth, stressing the need to provide resources for Virginians to improve their job situations and for employers to fill existing job openings.
Echoing this sentiment, Secretary of Commerce Caren Merrick focused on Virginia’s efforts to drive the economy forward, catering to current job demands and preparing for future opportunities. “We are encouraged by the number of Virginians continuing to seek job opportunities and to be an active participant in strengthening the vitality of the Commonwealth,” she said.
The BLS also publishes data from its Current Employment Statistics Survey (CES), which offers a different perspective on employment by counting jobs based on employer payroll records. This survey, unlike the LAUS, excludes business owners, the self-employed, and other non-payroll workers.
The report also detailed sector-specific employment changes. November saw job gains in eight out of eleven industry sectors, with Government, Leisure and Hospitality, and Education and Health Services leading the way. Notable gains were also observed in Construction, Information, Financial Activities, Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, and Manufacturing.
This nuanced view of Virginia’s labor market underscores a resilient economy, balancing growth with cautious optimism. With a focus on filling job vacancies and boosting participation rates, the state appears well-positioned to face the challenges and opportunities of the coming year.
For more details on Virginia’s labor market, visit the Virginia Works website at virginiaworks.com.
State News
What Would Virginia Need for a Future of Electric and Automated Aircraft?
Virginia Tech developers and aviation leaders are working to bring automated and electric aircraft to Virginia in the future. But before the state dives into investments, it’s waiting on a study and the federal government to determine what it would need to do to get the new industry off the ground.
“Advanced air mobility has been on the minds of industry and some of the scientific minds like NASA and [the Federal Aviation Administration] for quite a while, and it’s getting to that point now where it’s becoming a reality,” said John Campbell Jr., one of the directors of the Virginia Department of Aviation.
What is advanced air mobility, and why are officials interested in it?
Advanced air mobility is a term that refers to aircraft that are highly automated, more flexible than large commercial airplanes, and usually electric. They include electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, often referred to as air taxis. The concept has grown in popularity as a new way of offering travel and delivery services and reducing greenhouse gases.
The FAA has said such aircraft could help transport cargo and passengers, respond to emergencies, and connect to underserved and rural communities.
Because the technologies are new, regulations and infrastructure are still under development.
In June 2022, the U.S. joined countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to form the National Aviation Authorities Network, which is working to create certification criteria for the new forms of aircraft and plans for how to integrate them into the existing industry and airspace.
About a year later, the FAA released the Innovate28 plan outlining how these new air technologies can operate safely at one or more sites by 2028.
“This plan shows how all the pieces will come together, allowing the industry to scale with safety as the north star,” said Deputy FAA Administrator Katie Thomson in a July 18 statement.
According to the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation, a nonprofit group that studies economic development in the Commonwealth, the advanced air mobility industry could generate $16 billion in new business activity in the Commonwealth.
Virginia Tech study
Last year, Virginia Tech’s Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership, which is one of seven FAA-designated test sites for unmanned aerial vehicles like drones, was asked to conduct a study that looks at the minimum infrastructure that would be needed for the industry to develop in Virginia.
The Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance, a group made up of state officials and business, education, and space industry leaders, is also participating.
“I think the state is being really smart in making sure that they don’t just throw money at this new term of ‘advanced air mobility’ that everybody’s excited about, and instead, they’re looking at what can we do with our current airports that already exist,” said Tombo Jones, director of the Virginia Tech partnership.
The groups’ role is “to determine where they should spend money that stays within the state’s responsibility lanes, but also encourages public-private partnerships,” said Jones, who noted the study is expected to be completed at the start of the new year.
That study will highlight necessary infrastructure such as charging sites, radar services for tracking low-level aircraft, and landing areas known as vertiports where self-driving or electric aircraft can land and take off.
“The report is going to have a number of recommendations to enable the type of infrastructure that would benefit drone operations today, that would benefit advanced air mobility operations tomorrow without getting ahead of the regulatory environment,” Jones said.
While he didn’t provide specific recommendations, he said it would outline how Virginia could invest in existing test sites and create pilot programs using existing physical infrastructure.
Investing in current testing locations could help attract aircraft manufacturers to Virginia, where they could conduct flight operations at test centers closer to the FAA’s Washington, D.C. office rather than traveling across the country.
Ongoing development
In the meantime, companies such as Virginia-based Boeing’s Aurora Flight Sciences and Vermont-based BETA Technologies have been developing and improving concept vehicles in Virginia and across the country.
Carmen Smith, a spokeswoman for Aurora, said airports and government agencies are increasingly expressing interest in electric and self-driving aircraft.
Aurora is working with Wisk, a subsidiary of Boeing, to design and certify a self-flying eVTOL air taxi.
“It’s an exciting time for the advancement of air travel,” Smith said in a statement. “It’s not only the operational and logistical advantages of solutions like air taxis, but also about electrification. We’ve seen the auto industry make strides in electrification, and most of the aircraft solutions in the advanced air mobility segment are also electric. An important part of revolutionizing air travel is providing a solution that is more sustainable.”
BETA has two all-electric aircraft, the net-zero ALIA conventional takeoff and landing and the ALIA VTOL, and is developing a charging network along the East Coast, with 17 fast-charging sites built and 55 more under development. In that endeavor, the company is partnering with the U.S. military, UPS, and United Therapeutics, which delivers synthetic organs for human transplantation.
Campbell said some manufacturers have committed to completing their concepts by 2024-25, but they may have to wait for the FAA to certify them.
Virginia also has other efforts underway to prepare for the new technology. In November, it joined seven other states at the Advanced Air Mobility Multistate Collaborative in Northern Virginia to discuss ways to grow the industry, Virginia Business reported.
Campbell said experts have been exchanging information through the Virginia Flight Information program for much longer. He said rather than having 3,000 localities across the country create their own rules and regulations on how to fly new types of aircraft, it is wiser to talk with other states to work through some of the issues.
“While the FAA controls the airspace, we’ve got issues on the ground that need to be taken care of,” Campbell said. “We are working with local planners and community developers on infrastructure needs, such as electrical power, as well as zoning regulations to help get communities ready. We wanted to get that conversation started so we’re not caught behind the eight ball when that first eVTOL takes off.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Youngkin Budget Calls for Income Tax Cuts, Sales Tax Increases
At the halfway point of his administration, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled a budget proposal that calls for significant income tax cuts, increases in state sales and use tax — and a push to get rid of the car tax, which the Republican called “the single most hated tax” in Virginia.
“The car tax belongs in the trash can and not in your mailbox,” he said.
Speaking to the state’s joint money committees Wednesday morning, Youngkin reiterated his familiar themes that Virginia must take action to reverse ongoing population losses to other states and reduce residents’ tax burdens.
“Across the country today, there are winning states, and there are losing states,” he said. “Virginia must compete even harder.”
But the governor’s speech took a less political tone than earlier addresses to the state’s legislative budget architects, offering fewer criticisms of prior administrations and acknowledging that Virginia government remains divided after Democrats narrowly won control of both chambers of the legislature this November. That outcome dampened Youngkin’s prospects for a presidential run and will force him to work across the aisle to achieve his key priorities.
Because Virginia operates on a two-year budget that is amended annually, the “Unleashing Opportunity” budget presented by Youngkin Wednesday represents the governor’s first crack at crafting a state spending plan from whole cloth. The last two-year budget, which was passed in 2022, was based on a plan from outgoing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
With power divided between Democrats and Republicans in Richmond and historic state surpluses fueled by pandemic-era relief spending, the past few years have seen unusual levels of contention over the state budget. Amendments to the spending plan, ordinarily passed at the time the General Assembly adjourns in late February or early March, took until September this year to come to fruition as the parties bickered.
“I would ask us to deliver a budget on time when you adjourn sine die in March,” Youngkin told the money committees on Wednesday, referring to the final adjournment of the legislative session. “Virginians deserve it, and I know we can do it.”
This year, lawmakers will have less money at their disposal, with pandemic-era infusions of cash at an end and state economic officials projecting a mild recession beginning in the last quarter of fiscal year 2024.
The “overwhelming consensus” of state leaders, said Youngkin, was that in developing the budget, “we should build in caution.”
Democrats have already signaled concerns with the governor’s spending plan — and some surprise.
“I heard the governor say this was halftime. And he came back out as a Democrat, a lot of tax increases,” wisecracked incoming House Speaker Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, in an exchange with Virginia Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings.
Senate Democrats on Wednesday afternoon issued a statement calling the governor’s budget “absolutely disgraceful” and “a slap in the face of our most vulnerable individuals.”
“We are smart enough and bold enough to know that his speech was the highlight reel and that he omitted the dirty details of his plan,” the caucus wrote. “Governor Youngkin believes that ensuring more tax cuts for wealthier individuals is most beneficial for low-income individuals in our commonwealth.”
Wednesday’s proposal by the governor marks only the beginning of the state’s budget season. When the General Assembly convenes on Jan. 10, both chambers will have a chance to modify Youngkin’s budget, removing parts they don’t like and accepting or strengthening those they do. The House and Senate will then need to reconcile their two versions of the plan — a process that historically has occurred behind closed doors through the legislature’s opaque conference committee system — and send it to the governor for review.
“While we appreciate Governor Youngkin for sharing his budgetary vision today, it is imperative that we have a thorough examination of his proposal,” said Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, the incoming chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “This is the starting point to construct a budget that not only reflects our dedication but also secures prosperity and fairness for every resident in the commonwealth.”
Here’s some of what Youngkin is proposing at the starting line.
Tax reforms
Youngkin has heavily emphasized tax reduction over the course of his administration, and the issue is the centerpiece of his budget proposal. Reducing the cost of living for Virginians, he argued Wednesday, requires reducing tax burdens and modernizing the state’s sales tax code.
He is calling for a 12% cut in income taxes across the board that would see the tax rate drop from 2% to 1.75% for the lowest bracket and from 5.75% to 5.1% for the highest.
“This cut reduces the personal income tax burden on Virginians by $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2025 and $2.3 billion in fiscal year 2026 and is a major, major step towards competing,” Youngkin said. “The data is clear: Since 2021, 26 states have cut individual income tax rates.”
To partly offset that loss in state revenues, the governor proposes increasing the state’s sales and use tax from 4.3% to 5.2%, as well as expanding the base of goods and services that tax applies to.
“Virginia taxes a narrow set of goods while our peer states tax a broader set of goods and services,” said Youngkin. To remedy that, he is asking the state to close what he called the “Big Tech tax loophole” on digital goods such as software packages, digital downloads, streaming services, and more, “on which today, Virginia collects nothing.”
Democrats have already pushed back against the tax changes. In a statement, Scott said Virginia “must champion policies that address the pressing issues faced by our citizens – not those that would be detrimental to the financial well-being of low-income and middle-class households, exacerbating economic disparities. By lowering taxes for the wealthiest Virginians and raising local and state sales tax, the burden is shifted onto those least able to afford it.”
Asked about those concerns, Youngkin said he was “very cognizant” of them, “and that’s why we included an increase in the earned income tax credit so that, in fact, there would be support for Virginians who are on the lower-income scale.”
Under the governor’s plan, lower-income residents would be able to claim an enhanced earned income tax credit equal to 25% of the federal credit rather than the existing 20% credit.
“We can reduce the tax burden and include a very important tax reform, which is shifting the burden of personal income taxes onto a sales tax system that is truly outdated and archaic,” he said.
Car tax
While not included in his budget plan, the governor urged lawmakers to work to eliminate the car tax local governments permanently are currently allowed to levy and instead have localities rely on further increases in sales tax.
Outgoing Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, noted the commonwealth spends almost $1 billion annually to reduce the car tax in localities and asked whether getting rid of the tax would require a constitutional amendment.
“The [Virginia] Constitution gives the car tax to the localities,” he said. “So how’s [he] going to do that, to abolish the car tax?”
Cummings said eliminating the tax would require a complex process and “a lot of changes and legislation.”
After his presentation, Youngkin told reporters, “I believe we would not eliminate the state subsidy of $950 million a year, that we can work in collaboration with local governments to settle on an increase in local and state sales and use taxes.”
Continued increases in education spending
Over the next biennium, Youngkin is proposing an additional $764 million for Virginia’s K-12 schools, including $160 million for re-benchmarking — the process of updating the amounts the state provides in direct aid to schools — $122 million to cover another 2% raise for teachers in fiscal year 2026 and $53 million for a 1% bonus in fiscal year 2025.
Youngkin also proposed investing $61 million to expand the hiring of reading specialists, $40 million to support students seeking industry-recognized credentials through “Diploma Plus” grants, and $40 million to develop a new state assessment system.
Va. education workgroup recommends revisions to state educational testing
More behavioral health investments
Youngkin is proposing $316 million in the budget for his “Right Help, Right Now” plan to further expand access to behavioral and mental health services across the commonwealth. This includes over $150 million to add additional developmental disability waivers, which fund services for people with long-term care needs. The governor’s plan aims to provide waivers to the 3,400 Virginians currently on the “priority one” waitlist — consisting of those individuals who urgently need the services and support offered by the waiver in a year or less.
“This is going to be a big initiative, but with the providers out there seeing this money is there, I think we can generate the kind of infrastructure we need to help address this important area,” said Virginia Department of Planning and Budget Director Michael Maul.
Over $35 million will go toward funding additional crisis services, like Virginia’s 988 suicide and crisis system and crisis stabilization units, to minimize response services that rely on emergency rooms and hospitals.
An additional $58 million is being invested in behavioral health loan repayment, more clinical training sites and residency slots, and salary increases for state hospital clinicians. A new JLARC report this month found Virginia’s nine psychiatric hospitals are increasingly short on both beds and staff, which poses risks for both patients and personnel.
When it comes to hiring, “we are competing with McDonald’s and Starbucks,” Maul said, “and it’s hard sometimes to get the people we need.”
Medicaid spending
The budget includes $714 million to fund the cost of Medicaid while adjusting for inflation.
Maul said this biennial budget includes significantly more money than the previous two-year spending plan because the state’s Health Care Fund, which is sourced from tobacco taxes, has less money to cover Medicaid costs than it did in prior years.
During COVID, Maul said Medicaid enrollees “weren’t going to their doctors or getting their checkups,” so Virginia spent less to pay for providers than what was initially budgeted. Now, he said, the state is expecting a significant rise in utilization.
“We’re not expecting very big amounts to go into the Health Care Fund, and tobacco tax revenues are going down,” Maul said. “We believe we’re going to need over $250 million a year to help offset the fact that those funds will not be available to help with Medicaid.”
Child care
Youngkin announces plan for millions in early childhood and child care spending
The Building Blocks for Virginia Families initiative, announced by Youngkin earlier this month, would put $437 million toward child care and early childhood education programs in an effort to keep child care accessible to families struggling to shoulder its high costs.
Wednesday’s proposal is $10 million less than the governor previously outlined but would put $412 million toward the state child care subsidy program and $25 million to help with startup costs for providers in areas that lack child care services.
“We were using a big chunk of one-time funding, of public funding, to help subsidize the cost for child care,” said Maul. “That’s one of our biggest economic development issues because if workers can’t find child care, they can’t get to work.”
A state report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recently found that child care is unaffordable for the vast majority of Virginians.
“The whole goal is to make sure that anybody in the program today and those who would likely be in the program can continue to do so in the next biennium,” said Maul.
Funding for some wastewater projects, but not all
Richmond would get $50 million for its combined sewer overflow system, a 19th-century infrastructure with wastewater and stormwater flow through the same pipes. During heavy rainfall, the system becomes overwhelmed, causing wastewater to be released into the James River.
State funding for Richmond sewer project stripped out of budget deal
The General Assembly has set a 2035 deadline for the city to upgrade its system.
Last year, the General Assembly initially proposed giving Richmond an extra $100 million for the work, but it was eliminated from the September spending plan to fund other initiatives. The city has said it needs $100 million in state funds in each of the next five years to keep from raising customer rates.
Youngkin’s proposal lacks new additions to the Water Quality Improvement Fund for wastewater treatment projects, which have helped the state make strides in preventing pollution from entering waterways. A $238 million shortfall is projected for 10 projects over the next two years, Department of Environmental Quality Director Mike Rolband recently told the State Water Commission.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Director Chris Moore said, “While we applaud these historic investments, there remains significant need for resources to Virginia’s wastewater sector to continue the tremendous progress they have made in reducing pollution to the Bay.”
No new increases for Metro
Despite Metro’s threats of potential service cuts and fare increases in response to a $750 million shortfall, the governor’s budget includes no additional funding for the bus and rail operator above the state’s normal allocation.
Youngkin said before any funding is appropriated, a plan must be created to address the change in ridership and demand for services.
“I am a huge supporter of Metro,” Youngkin said after his presentation. “It is critically important to Virginia and the entire DMV. But we need to face reality here and develop a business plan that works for Virginia, for the District and for Maryland, and then we will talk about what we will do in order to support it.”
Metro said Virginia’s proposed contribution for fiscal year 2025 is $347.9 million.
Metro said it needs notification of what the neighboring jurisdictions will provide by mid-March to make any budget adjustments.
Virginia’s own biosciences ‘research triangle’
Youngkin is proposing $100 million for the creation of the Virginia Biotechnology, Life Sciences, and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Network, which the governor described as “Virginia’s own version of the research triangle.”
“It will be mainly to our research institutions and other entities that are helping us to become more competitive and to hopefully draw companies to Virginia who want to take advantage of those resources,” Maul told the money committees.
The University of Virginia’s Manning Institute for Biotechnology would receive $50 million, $27 million would go to Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and $13 million to VCU’s Medicines for All Institute, according to a Dec. 11 announcement.
Flood Fund
Virginia’s Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which helps pay for resilience projects to address flooding from stormwater and sea level rise, would get a $100 million boost from Youngkin, who is continuing to push for Virginia’s withdrawal from the regional carbon market that has been providing revenue for it.
“We just have so many challenges around Virginia dealing with storm surge and floods that we’re trying to address,” Maul said. Those challenges include sea levels in Norfolk, which are rising faster than anywhere else on the East Coast.
The fund has received half of the over $700 million the state has gotten from its participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which requires electricity producers to purchase allowances for the carbon they emit. Those funds are returned to the state, which directs 50% of them to flood planning and mitigation projects. The rest goes toward energy efficiency improvements and administrative costs.
Youngkin said allocating money to the Flood Fund is “how these programs should be funded.”
“It’s transparent, it’s part of something we need to do, and it’s not a hidden tax on someone’s bill that they never see that was sold as something that it was not,” he said. “By removing RGGI and taking up the responsibility to fund through the general fund, we have transparency and are still accomplishing our goal.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 4mph NW
Humidity: 45%
Pressure: 30.11"Hg
UV index: 0
41°F / 23°F
43°F / 27°F