Opinion
An open letter to Sheriff Butler:
Congratulations to you and your men on their recent arrests of the people responsible for stealing ATVs, possession of drugs, and multiple other charges. They also scored a large drug bust, and sadly, arrested a man who had killed a motorcyclist. Great police work! But that’s where it all falls apart. The legal system puts them back on the street.
The guy who crossed the centerline in collision with motorcycle believed under the influence of drugs had previously been arrested about twenty times and was still on the street.
The alleged ATV thieves were well known to law enforcement but were out on the street again.
Mr. Capps, a felon, was found with a weapon and a considerable amount of drugs. Again, why was he on the street?
It would appear that the vast majority of arrests were of repeat offenders, all of which avoided jail time. It must be frustrating for you and your deputies to arrest felons only to have them released over and over again. Somewhere the system is badly broken. It is only a matter of time until a more massive tragedy occurs, only to have the question – why weren’t they in jail?
D.C. recently dismissed over 3000 misdemeanor warrants and has started a program to address charges via computer. These charges range from simple assault to driving on a suspended license. I have no idea how this will work, but it was started “to remove the stigma of an arrest” – I am concerned about the feelings of somebody believed to have broken the law?
Continue the outstanding work. Unfortunately, you will always have a job, but you should expect the judicial system to do its job too.
Sincerely,
F. Schwartz
Warren County, Virginia
Opinion
Would you like mustard with that hot dog?
I was going to write a letter about the now famed “Poop bust” and the ensuing temper tamper from the comedy team of Holloway/Tederick (Prov.) and their demands that the County government resign. But they taught the errant Supervisors, Sheriff, Administrator a severe punitive lesson by taking their valued trash elsewhere. Can I get a “harrumph”? Not to be outdone, the County decides to shoot itself in the foot by first listening to the citizens and denying Sheetz the ability to build yet another monument to Slim Jim’s and then rapidly bringing the issue back up and, led by the ubiquitous Tony Carter, blew by the citizen’s concerns and this time approved this Slushy haven.
Who/why? We have been informed of the deals, no deals to get a Bud Light Nirvana called Sheetz – a very large corporation with very deep pockets indeed. But, and this is where it gets Warren County goofy, Tony Carter suddenly has an epiphany, allegedly for some vague promise of a school bus stop, and bravely reverses his vote, mysteriously supporting Sheetz and demanding another vote. So, it was scheduled. Archie Fox wasn’t there, some strange car trouble (convenient), but Tony Carter, Happy Creek District, Cheryl Cullers, South River District and Delores Oates, North River District all voted for it! The only person who stuck by his principles and represented his district by voting against them was Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District.
Carter had earlier called in and said he wasn’t going to attend. I can imagine that when Sheetz heard this, a phone call was made, and Tony jumped.
Why? Mr. Carter’s voting has often been mysterious. If you remember, he once said, “I have known Jennifer McDonald for years, and she wouldn’t lie.” He went on seeming to attempt to stifle outside investigation of the EDA quagmire. Tony hasn’t been attending too many meetings lately. He voiced his distaste for his fellow supervisors by ranting in public, “I couldn’t stand spending three hours with you.” Can I get a harrumph?
Clearly, he is not going to run for re-election, so maybe he is setting himself up for a lucrative career filling day-old hot dog orders and selling Kodiak snuff, or maybe he took an early payday as my good friend Bob Hicks opines in his letter to the editor – it was a sell-out, plain and simple.
My worry is what will he sell next.
And the Town wants to reinvent the Constitution by telling those evil small, and large it seems, business owners that they can’t deny an unvaccinated person a job. – But that’s for later.
“So far, my restraint has been held in check. But I know it’s barely holding on by a thread.” ― Olivia T. Turner, Mountain Man Taken
I remain,
Your most worthy servant,
F. Schwartz
Warren County
Opinion
Abel’s prayer for our Nation on this July 4th
4th July Celebration this weekend. Numbers of appearances are coming up for old Abel Johnston, known as, Liberty Man!
This is a time we remember those who paid for our Freedom. They risked everything. Please, read the Declaration to your family and explain each word and what it means!
Post the Declaration in your home for all to see. Lay your Bible with it. Without the teachings of the “Good Book” we are a hollow Nation, empty of values, no Goals to aspire to, a rudderless People destined to smash ourselves upon the rocks of history far away from what our Founders intended.
Teach that God-Ordained this Nation, therefore we must appeal to Our Lord Jesus for Breath and Life to continue to be His Holy Creation. We give thee thanks, dear God, for this Land you have given US.
Amen
Larry Johnson, The Liberty Man
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Why get vaccinated against Covid? Here’s why
Two obituaries bearing the same last names on the same day, June 25, in the Northern Virginia Daily should have given non-vaccinated people pause upon reading – the deaths, just three days apart, were for a mother and her son, both taken by the COVID- 19 virus within three days of each other.
The “obits” were for Carol Lee Caldwell Cunius of Basye, who died May 24, and Scott Alexander Cunius of Winchester, who died May 27. Their joint memorial service will be held July 10 at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church in Mt. Jackson, Va.
A cautionary note was included in the mother’s death notice:
PLEASE ENCOURAGE YOUR LOVED ONES TO GET VACCINATED!
Opinion
Killed by someone arrested 21 times since 2012 – Not that funny
As Staff Satirist, I try to keep my comments on the funny side. However, this incident is just too sad and makes me too angry to do that. On a beautiful spring day, June 6, 33-year-old John Cunningham was enjoying his day riding his motorcycle on Strasburg Road.
Suddenly, Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle that occurred late Sunday morning, June 6, on Strasburg Road (Route 55 West). A Toyota pickup truck driven by Charles J. Corathers, who has been charged with being under the influence of drugs at the time, crossed the centerline and killed Mr. Cunningham.
Corathers was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, and possession of paraphernalia. In at least one man’s opinion, a charge of vehicular homicide should be added. However, a several-year pattern of lack of judicial action makes that only a vague possibility.
What makes this even more tragic is who Corathers is.
According to the General District Court database, he has been arrested over twenty times. Starting in Sept. 2012, he was arrested for drinking in a bar while in possession of a concealed weapon. According to General and Circuit Court District records, since then he has been charged with possession of marijuana, two charges of failure to obey a court order, twice for DWI, five times for possession of a controlled substance, one charge of forging a banknote, one child abuse, cruelty to a child, possession to distribute I/II controlled substances, two charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance precursor, and one possession of I/II controlled substance and one of oxymorphone.
“On September 29, 2019, A Wednesday morning welfare check on a 4-year-old boy by Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies led to the arrest of the child’s parents after police found what they believe to be a methamphetamine lab at the home.” Deputies arriving at the residence in the 1900 block of Drummer Hill Road found “a large amount of trash, items consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine and a possible methamphetamine lab on the front porch of the residence,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Joshua Corathers, 27, and Valerie Funk, 27, were in the home, along with their 4-year-old son, the release said.
Deputies also found “drugs, drug paraphernalia, and meth-making ingredients inside the home,” according to the statement.
So why in June 2021 was he able to drive a vehicle on a state road, and kill a person, better yet? Why was he even on the loose? It’s not the fault of the law enforcement agencies – they continue to arrest him only to see him bounce back out on the street. Clearly, he is not the only one with a record like this, but he becomes a classic example of a judicial system more interested in making plea deals than bringing a person to the full extent of justice. True, holding a trial is expensive, but what is the cost of a life? Interestingly, the two charges regarding child abuse were dropped.
One of the old sayings about Front Royal is that “it is impossible to go to jail.” Amongst the many one-liners that we hear, this one appears true, at least for any meaningful amount of time.
Opinion
SHAMEFUL!
It is just shameful that the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning, for a Sheetz gas station at the foot of Apple Mountain. I still have trouble believing that they allowed this to happen. They were voted in to represent US! They DIDN’T! They sided with Dudding Commercial Development. Even after the people of the community, spent hours, at several meetings, expressing their concerns, as to the negative impact that it would have on the community. All this, in the hopes they would hear us.
They DIDN’T!
I think the most shameful part of this decision, is that they tried to justify it, under the guise of needing a school bus stop. They expect us to believe that they voted down the rezoning in the first meeting for a gas station, yet, in the third meeting, they want us to believe they voted to rezone the same parcel of land for a school bus stop – As if we won’t notice the gas station next to it.
SHAMEFUL! The people of Warren County have lost all respect for the Board. They broke their promise to represent us and showed us they have no respect for their constituents. Again SHAMEFUL!
Jim Miceli
Linden, Virginia
Opinion
Linden Rezoning Disaster
The Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) June 15 decision approving the rezoning for development of a Sheetz at Interstate-66’s exit 13 is a disappointment. Since the justification for that decision was not apparent, I asked several supervisors who supported it what their reasoning was. Property rights were one response. However, in prior testimony to the BOS I offered that the landowner’s property rights had and were still intact, and he was able to conduct any of the permitted agricultural activities on his property. No one should be entitled to a zoning change just because it provides them a financial benefit.
What about the property rights and interests of the hundreds of nearby residents whose quality of life will be forever diminished, as well as the rights of other citizens who travel through that area who took the time to voice their opposition to this proposal? Plus, what about the concern that the proposed gas station posed a potential risk to the water supply of a residential community?
Another answer received was that commercial development at that exit was inevitable, which is nothing short of ridiculous, in my opinion. If that were true, there would be no need to analyze the pros and cons of any issue because the outcome would already be a certainty. A free people should have the right to determine what is in the best interest of their community on every separate matter on its independent merits. Just because something might be a nice fit at a location does not mean that it’s appropriate, beneficial, or desirable. Should commercial development be justified at every highway exit simply because it provides easy access?
A supervisor suggested that the landowner had been cooperative with the community and previously permitted the use of his property for a school bus stop for free, and thus he was entitled to special consideration, I guess as a reward. Should being a good neighbor and doing the right thing be an altruistic action rather than a business decision with an expectation of future compensation? What would that say about a person’s character?
None of the answers offered to date have provided reasonable justification for the rezoning. A Sheetz service station at that location will provide no significant benefit, beyond the school bus stop proffer, to the citizens of Warren County since similar types of businesses are already operating in proximity. Concerned residents made it abundantly clear that the bus stop provision in the planned development did not offset the negative aspects of the full proposal. Also, it was pointed out in public testimony that the proposed development was not consistent with our Comprehensive Plan, but that didn’t seem to be acknowledged by or influence the supervisors. If I didn’t know the supervisors better, I would think that we may have begun slipping back to the old political ways of good old boy, biased politics. But discounting that, I am at a loss to consider any critical thinking logic that could be used to support the rezoning approval.
Your guess is as good as mine as to why the Happy Creek Supervisor voted to approve the rezoning after initially opposing it. Strangely enough, he was the ringleader of the effort to reconsider the original decision which denied the rezoning request. Maybe he’ll be forthcoming with his reasoning at some point, but I won’t hold my breath waiting for his full transparency. Could it be just a last-minute opportunity to screw constituents who previously mounted a recall effort, (since it does not appear that he is pursuing another term in office)?
Up until now, I have been a consistent, vocal supporter of this Board, but the rezoning decision should cause concern for all Warren County citizens. If this Board can be so wrong on this matter, which should have been a unanimous denial, in my opinion, how can we feel comfortable that more nonsensical decisions will not follow in the future? The Board’s decision, which benefits only one citizen at the expense of many, is very troubling to me. At a minimum, the supervisors that supported this should be transparent and provide a clear and complete public explanation of why they chose to represent the interests of one, possibly greedy, property owner over the majority of citizens who were opposed.
Even more concerning than the recent bad rezoning decision is that this Board has indicated it may not be committed to having a fully participatory government by receiving citizen feedback, as is evidenced by the arbitrary 60 minutes in-person public comment period limit imposed at the Board meetings. Unlimited time should be permitted for the Board to hear the opinions of their constituents. Being able to send letters, emails and make personal contacts with the BOS is not as effective as in-person testimony in an open forum, in my view. I hope the Board will give this matter the attention it deserves and correct this bad policy.
Unfortunately, the rezoning is a done deal and that area will soon be despoiled forever. Once completed, the Sheetz at Exit 13 will be a constant reminder of how our representatives failed to protect the public’s interests when they had the opportunity. We can only hope this decision was a one-off, and we’ll witness better decision-making in the future. We’re all human, so making a mistake periodically can be expected and forgiven.
Gary Kushner
Bentonville, Virginia