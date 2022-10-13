Obituaries
Andrew J. “Doodle” Campbell (1935 – 2022)
Andrew J. “Doodle” Campbell, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
Per Doodle’s request, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Doodle was born February 2, 1935, in Browntown, Virginia, the son of the late Henry S. “Snoots” Campbell and Mazie Willingham Campbell.
Doodle was married to the love of his life, Ruth E. Campbell, for 57 years. He was a US Army veteran and, for 37 years, owned and operated Campbell’s Citgo in Front Royal. His greatest love was family, and he certainly became family to his many loyal patrons over the years. His ever-present smile and helpful demeanor were his calling card, and he will be sorely missed.
Along with his siblings, he was integral in sustaining the family farm on Buck Mountain for decades. He will be long remembered for his kindness, infectious laugh, cake baking, and love of desserts.
Surviving, along with his wife, is his siblings, Donald R. “Billy” Campbell and wife Johana of Front Royal, Ernest B. “Buster” Campbell and wife Judy of Front Royal, Lois C. “Mettie” Baker of Browntown, and Retha C. Smith and husband Jimmy of Front Royal, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Lawrence S. Campbell, Edith C. Welsh, and Charles B. “Charlie” Campbell; siblings-in-law Cordelia “Dee” Campbell, Jerry “Pete” Welsh, and Orviel Baker; and two nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601, or to a charity of your choice.
Obituaries
Violet Pullen McInturff (1934 – 2022)
Violet Pullen McInturff, 88, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on October 10, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 12:00 noon.
Violet was born May 3, 1934, in Smedley Hollow in Rappahannock County, Virginia, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Her fondest memories were days spent with her Grandparents, Aldridge and Sara Sisk, in nearby Gid Brown Hollow. She recalled often running across the footbridge as they sat waiting for her on the front porch.
Along with her Grandparents, many loved ones have passed before her, including her parents, Luther and Dorothy Atkins; husband and Love of her life, Raymond Pullen, Sr; oldest son, Raymond Pullen Jr; husband, Eugene McInturff; sisters, Bernice Welch, Margaret Jenkins, Shirley Baker, and Barbara Owens; two infant brothers; and great-granddaughter, Morgan Tarbell.
Violet leaves behind her loving family of one son, Billy Pullen (Brenda); two daughters, Diane Jenkins (Ronnie) and Patty Andrews (Ray); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Jenkins; and all of her second husband Eugene’s family.
She found the Love of her life, Raymond, and they eloped when she was fifteen. By the time she turned 20, she was a young mother of four. During those early years in Rappahannock County, life was simple but so very good. Mama always made sure we had everything we needed. She worked hard at taking care of four babies while making time for carrying water, milking cows, and gathering eggs.
She was a wonderful “Mama” and always made sure her children’s needs came first, from the very day we were born, continuing until her last day on this earth.
In 1964, we moved to what will forever be called “Our Home Place” off Strasburg Road in Warren County, which she hated at first. But in a short time, she grew to love every little nook and cranny of that farmhouse and treasured all the years we spent there.
For many years, she faithfully got up early every morning for her quiet time to read her Bible and start her day off with God. She continued this until her eyesight failed her.
She was such a great cook and always said her food tasted better because it was made with so much love. It must have been true because everything was always delicious, especially her fried chicken, biscuits, and gravy.
She loved to sew and could make anything she set her mind to. She made a lot of our clothes when we were small children.
Mama also loved her flowers and usually had them planted all the way around the house.
She worked at Avtex in Front Royal for 20 years and made many lasting friendships. Mama knew no strangers and made everyone’s day a little brighter if she was in the room.
She became widowed at only 32 years old. After losing our dad, she was lost and broken, facing a life without him. She trusted in God, focused on her children, and determined that, somehow, she would get through it. And she surely did, her faith in God never wavering. When she began having her precious grandchildren, her world became much brighter. She loved them all unconditionally and called them her “Special Blessings.”
Years later, she married her second husband, Eugene McInturff. They shared some really good years together serving and being active with Gideons International and faithfully attending church every Sunday morning at several local churches.
She sacrificed much in her lifetime, but her faith remained strong and steadfast through it all. Even during her most fragile days, she continued to encourage, inspire, and remain strong for her family.
Pallbearers will be Andy Royer, Buddy Pullen, Josh Andrews, Nelson Putnam, Raymond Pullen, and Tim Racer.
Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Obituaries
Viva “Vi” Landon Vierling (1947 – 2022)
Viva “Vi” Landon Vierling,74, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022, at her home in Flint Hill, VA. She was born on October 12, 1947, in Crisfield, MD.
Vi was the beloved wife for 44 years of Bruce Vierling. She was the devoted mother of Jennifer Vierling Thede, her husband Dan, and her son Doug Vierling. Vi was a doting Grammy of Landon & Hannah Thede and Dash Vierling.
She is survived by her brother of Crisfield, MD, Charles “Buffy” Henry Landon, Jr., wife Carolyn, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters.
Vi was a seamstress by trade, a lover of all animals, an awesome crafter, a wonderful photographer, an avid bird watcher, and a creator of Facebook groups, including two local Rappahannock groups, RappShares and Rappland Community Group.
Contributions in Vi’s name can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at brhospice.org/donate or 333 W. Cork St., #405 Winchester, VA 22601, or Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL) 160 Weaver Rd. Amissville, VA 20106. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Obituaries
Franklin H. Stephens (1940 – 2022)
Frank Stephens of Leesburg, Florida, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 16, 2022.
Frank was born October 7, 1940, in Warren County. He was the son of the late Wade A. Stephens, Jr. and Louise Hoffman Stephens. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and James “Skeeter” Stephens.
He graduated high school in 1959 from the Warren County Educational Foundation. After graduation, he went to work at the Central Intelligence Agency and remained there until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963. In 1965, his company was sent to Vietnam; in November 1965, he was honorably discharged.
After getting out of the Army, Frank returned to work at the CIA for four more years. He then went to work for the National Archives, retiring in 1994 after 34 years of government service. He received recognition from then-President Bill Clinton for his dedication and work at the National Archives.
Surviving is his sister, Nancy Barnes, and husband Charles; Sister-in-law, Betty Stephens; and Howard Sanders and family. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews: Kara, Tony, and Andrew Bates; Roger and Barbara Stephens; Kathy and Ronnie Whittington; Susan and Matthew Bennett; Carrie Stephens and Family; Sherry Stephens and family.
Services will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Visitation will take place at 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial and celebration of life at 2:00 p.m., conducted by Reverend Robert “Buzz” Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 49 Kendrick Ford Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Emily “Em” Michelle Viña (1989 – 2022)
Emily “Em” Michelle Viña, 33, gained her wings on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was reunited with her beloved Nana. Those who knew Em well knew she long yearned and dreamed of that day.
Emily was born on January 27, 1989, in Front Royal, Virginia, to Vicki Crafton and Manuel Viña.
At last, Emily is at peace, she struggles no more. She no longer has to battle her demons that, unfortunately, no amount of love, support, or help could take away. Em tried her best to take the steps to overcome her battle with addiction and depression. She wanted to be better, she wanted to prove people wrong. The demons inside her were just louder than the love.
Emily is survived by her parents, Vicki & Joey Crafton, and Manuel & Tracy Viña. Maternal grandfather Lynwood “paw paw” Frazier, Paternal grandparents Evelio (Edna) Viña. Sisters, Chasity Taylor and Kristin (Mark) Hajduk. Nieces, Kiera Vina, as Ems called her “her twin”, and Athena Hajduk. Nephews Elijah Taylor, Damian Rosenberry, Jayden Viña, and her special boy, Connor Viña-Poe. Em always spoke so highly of her nieces and nephews. She adored and loved being their Auntie Em. They were her light and her world. An aunt whom she viewed as her second mother, Robin “Roba” Hicks, a special uncle Lazaro “Albert” Viña, and numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she loved dearly.
Emily is preceded in death by her guardian angel, Ruth Frazier “Nana” (a piece of her left the day Nana gained her wings), maternal grandfather Wesley Taylor Jr, and paternal grandmother Mita Viña.
While addiction takes ahold of those you love, speak up, speak out, stand your ground and help them get the help, they swear they don’t need. Be there when they need you most. Don’t turn your back and fight the fight head-on with them. Chances are the signs are there, even if they are slight. You’re not alone. Have those tough conversations. You may not understand what’s going on inside their mind or why their reality is different from ours, but the truth is they probably don’t understand either.
As Ems was very loved, she also felt very alone. She requested all services be private, stating, “I never want anyone looking over me & crying”. Therefore we will be honoring that request.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Connie Elizabeth Clark (1961 – 2022)
Connie Elizabeth Clark, 61, of Luray, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Page County, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
Connie was born on July 31, 1961, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Lewis Francis Clark and Geneva Wines Elkins. She was also preceded in death by her two daughters, Michelle and Constance Forbus, and sister, Frances Toney. Her companion of 39 years, Larry Forbus, passed alongside her.
Surviving along with her mother are her daughter, Sheena Wright, and her husband, Waylon; son, Larry Forbus II; God son, Tyrelle Robinson and his wife, Carrie; two sisters, Sandra Cooksey and Crystal Zeisler; brother, Lewis “Randy” Clark; five grandchildren, Peyton, Haivyn and Harlow Wright and Landyn and Kaizlee Forbus and God grandson, Quinlan Robinson.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Larry Allen Forbus Sr. (1958 – 2022)
Larry Allen Forbus Sr., 64, of Luray, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Page County, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
Larry was born in Front Royal on April 11, 1958, to the late Kenneth Forbus and Patricia Blankenship Forbus. He was also preceded in death by his two daughters, Michelle and Constance Forbus; brother, Charles Forbus; sister, April Harmon; and childhood best friend Rick Morgan. His companion of 39 years, Connie Clark, passed alongside him.
Surviving along with his mother are his daughter, Sheena Wright and her husband, Waylon; son, Larry Forbus II; God son, Tyrelle Robinson and his wife, Carrie; brother, Kim Lynn Forbus; five grandchildren, Peyton, Haivyn and Harlow Wright and Landyn and Kaizlee Forbus and God grandson, Quinlan Robinson.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.