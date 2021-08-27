Angela “Angel” Marie Cooke (1977 – 2021)

Angela “Angel” Marie Cooke, 44 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 1052 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Angel was born on May 28, 1977, in Leesburg, Virginia to the late Stanley and Carol Schumacher Smallwood. She was also preceded in death by her son, Hayden Michael Cooke.

Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Joseph M. Cooke; daughter, Haley Elizabeth Cooke; two brothers, William Smallwood and Robert Smallwood and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Colton Smallwood, Alan Shaffer, Tyler Fisher, Barry Smallwood, Alex Whitmore, and Terrace Thompson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Smallwood, Robert Smallwood, Cody Smallwood and Brian Schumacher.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.

Flowers and plants are welcome.