Obituaries
Angela “Angel” Marie Cooke (1977 – 2021)
Angela “Angel” Marie Cooke, 44 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 1052 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Angel was born on May 28, 1977, in Leesburg, Virginia to the late Stanley and Carol Schumacher Smallwood. She was also preceded in death by her son, Hayden Michael Cooke.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Joseph M. Cooke; daughter, Haley Elizabeth Cooke; two brothers, William Smallwood and Robert Smallwood and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Colton Smallwood, Alan Shaffer, Tyler Fisher, Barry Smallwood, Alex Whitmore, and Terrace Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Smallwood, Robert Smallwood, Cody Smallwood and Brian Schumacher.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
Flowers and plants are welcome.
Obituaries
Mary R. Baggarly (1927 – 2021)
Mary R. Baggarly, 94, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Baggarly Family Cemetery in Browntown.
Mrs. Baggarly was born January 17, 1927, in Luray, Virginia, daughter of the late John and Mittie Richards. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Stanley B. Baggarly, Sr.
Surviving is a daughter, Diane Pence, and husband Marvin of Browntown; one granddaughter, Dr. Kristen Pence, and husband, Josh Bowie of Browntown; one great-granddaughter, Tallulah Bowie of Browntown; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Baggarly was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers; sisters; and a son, Brad Baggarly.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Hidden Springs Senior Living for all of their love, support, and excellent care over the past year.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 30 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Browntown Community Center or the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
John Miles Baumgardner Jr. (1983 – 2021)
John Miles Baumgardner Jr., 37, of Winchester, Virginia went to be with Jesus on Monday, August 23, 2021.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at noon at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with the Rev. Jonathan C. Heddleston officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
John was born on November 12, 1983, in Front Royal to John Baumgardner Sr. and Sylvia Coffman Williams. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and of the Episcopal faith. He was a musician and loved to sing. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, cooking, dancing with his wife, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a history buff.
Surviving along with his parents are his wife, Krystal Baumgardner; grandmother, Ruth Baumgardner; sons, Jackson Miles Baumgardner and Tannen Jennings Baumgardner; step sons, Zayden and Zander; half-brothers, Thurston Willis, David, Stuart, and Garrett Baumgardner; half-sister, Laura Willis; stepfather, Vincent Williams; mother-in-law, Jeri Williams and father-in-law, Ronnie Williams.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Audrey Sterling (1955 – 2021)
Audrey Sterling, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Audrey was born March 15, 1955, in Ludowici, Georgia, daughter of Ben Harrison and Iola Agnes Goodman Cribbs of Jesup, Georgia.
She was a member of the 1st Assembly of God Church in Front Royal for many years.
Surviving with her parents, are her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, David Sterling; one daughter, Rebecca Sterling Cornell of Front Royal; two sons, Daniel Sterling and Joel Sterling, both of Florida; and four grandchildren, Alexandria, Alayna, Aliyah, and Connor.
She was preceded in death by her brother Duane Cribbs.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Isaac Donald Spencer, Sr. (1939 – 2021)
Isaac Donald Spencer, Sr., 82, of Warren County, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Donald was born July 21, 1939, in Carroll County, Virginia, son of the late Isaac Dewey and Margie Almeda Bobbitt Spencer. He retired after 42 dedicated years from O’Sullivan.
Surviving is his life-long friend, Juanita Spencer of Strasburg; one son, Donnie Spencer of Strasburg; two daughters, April Briggs (Matt) of Pensacola, Florida and Shannon Baker (Hugh) of Winchester; two brothers, Tony Spencer (Diane) of Raleigh, North Carolina and Bruce Spencer (Joyce) of Winchester; one sister, Irene Chapman (Harold) of Roanoke; one grandson, William Athey, III; one granddaughter, Danyell Payne; and three great-grandchildren, Carson, Lilly Ann, and Spencer.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill Spencer and Howard Spencer; and two sisters, Mary Ruth Blackburn and Helen Grove.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home on Thursday, August 26 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Obituaries
Sylvia Eileen Prescott (1935 – 2021)
Sylvia Eileen Prescott, 86, of Dale City, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 28 at 6:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia. The family will receive friends an hour prior. A private burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Sylvia was born on March 28, 1935, in Kettering, England to the late Arthur and Florence Hamson. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 29 years, James Henry Prescott; and her twin sons, Donald James Prescott and Stuart Bradley Prescott.
Sylvia was devoted to her family and her British heritage. Her courageous and adventurous spirit allowed her to marry an American Soldier, leave her English home, and venture “across the pond” to the U.S. She remained forever proud of her British heritage and was always a Royalist. She had a good sense of humor and was a lover of the arts – ballet, theater, and music of all kinds. She loved to garden, read, and collect books and fine things. She also had a special bond with animals of all kinds. Most of all, she loved and had an amazing knowledge of history.
Surviving Sylvia is her daughter, Janice Grenier and her husband Joseph of Fort Valley; her sister Sheila Kidman; her granddaughters, Christine Trotter and Amanda Haywood and her husband Andrew; her great-grandchildren, Alyssa Trotter, Maddilyn, Evelyn, and Jack Haywood; nephews David, Paul, Peter, and Chris Kidman, and her niece Valerie Whittaker.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Obituaries
Dennis Michael Bailey (1948 – 2021)
Dennis Michael Bailey, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia Passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 1 PM to 3 PM at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center, 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal.
Mr. Bailey was born on August 29, 1948, in Culpeper, Virginia to the late James Henry Bailey and Gladys Johnson Bailey Nokes.
Survivors include his two sons, Dennis Michael Bailey Jr. and Brian Odell Bailey; two brothers, James Crawford Bailey and Donald F. Bailey; sister, Joyce Ann Bailey; four grandchildren, Justin Bailey, Miya Bailey, Bryson Bailey, and Jaylin Dorsett Bailey and longtime companion, Vickie Osbourne.