Obituaries
Angie Tennille Moyer (1976 – 2021)
Angie Tennille Moyer, 45, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her home,
A graveside service was held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 1 PM at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, Rivermont Drive, Front Royal, with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating.
Mrs. Moyer was born on September 29, 1976, in Thomaston, Georgia to the late Robert and Rebecca Carr Dunn. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Dunn. She attended Front Royal Baptist Temple and worked in healthcare administration.
Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Daniel Bradley Moyer.
Obituaries
Andrew Scott Hammack, Jr. (1957 – 2021)
Andrew Scott Hammack, Jr., 64, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 19 2021 at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the North Warren Volunteer Fire Department, 266 Rockland Court, Front Royal. Inurnment will be private at a later date.
Scott was born March 21, 1957, in Washington D.C. son of Andrew Scott Hammack, Sr and the late Flotilde “Flo” Arevalo Hammack.
Surviving with his father, are one daughter, Hannah Percinsky of Idaho Falls, Idaho; one son, Josiah Piceno of Merced, California; two brothers, Douglas Hammack of Rocky Mount, North Carolina and Phillip Hammack of Christiansburg; one sister, Linda Sivertsen of Fredericksburg; and a special friend and companion, Joyce Holt of Woodstock.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at the fire hall.
Obituaries
Walter Smith Knave, Sr. (1937 – 2021)
Walter Smith Knave, Sr., 84, of Front Royal, Virginia enters into God’s tender loving care on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Dottie Holden officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Knave was born on May 9, 1937, in Linden, Virginia to the late Willie Smith Knave and the late Agnes Sprouse Dawson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Walter “Chip” Knave, Jr. He was a carpenter and served for the National Guard. He was a friend to everyone he met and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Helen M. Knave; son, Michael “Mike” Knave; daughter, Jeanie Deem-Tharpe; two sisters, Eleanor Clarke and Bessie Hawes; two grandsons, Sean Deem and Brandon “Drew” Deem and close friend that was like a son, Robert “Bob” Thomas.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Ronda Ann Knotts (1946 – 2021)
Ronda Ann Knotts, 75, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at her home.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, West Main Street, Front Royal.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11 AM at The Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal, with Pastor Butch Hammond officiating.
Mrs. Knotts was born on March 13, 1946, in Washington, DC to the late Willard and Marian Burgess Roberts. She was also preceded in death by her three brothers, Bill, Adrian, and Bruce Roberts.
Survivors include her three sons, Luther Knotts (Valeria), Keith Knotts, and Gary Knotts; daughter, Terrina “Tina” Knotts Long (Tom); two brothers, Charles Roberts and James Roberts; sister, Betty Dingess; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Obituaries
Mark Wayne Jordan (1974 – 2021)
Mark Wayne Jordan, 47, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at his home.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Mr. Jordan was born on October 20, 1974, in Leesburg, Virginia to the late Claude R. Jordan Jr. and Doris Sowers Jordan. He was preceded in death by his father; his beloved pets, Jinx and Wyatt, and his fur–sister, Gretchen. He was a graduate of Herndon High School class of 1993, a member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge, and formerly was a pipe fitter for Perry Engineering.
Surviving along with his mother are his wife, Christine Jordan; daughter Jennifer Barlow (Justin); two brothers, Allen Lee Jordan and Robert Lee Jordan (Pam); nephews, Brandon Jordan and Nick Hott; fur–children, Dixie and Mason; mother-in-law, Pauline Semanchick and his extended family, B.J. and Chrissy Lambert, Chrissy Saffer, and their families.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses care of Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Shawn D. Dofermire (1959 – 2021)
Shawn D. Dofermire, 62, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 27 at 2:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Shawn was born June 1, 1959, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Anna M. Dofermire Weaver. He was raised by his grandparents, Carroll and Dovvie Dofermire.
Shawn was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, dancing, going fishing, and trips to Charlestown. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving is 5 brothers; Paul Weaver and wife Margie of Front Royal, James Weaver and wife Julie of Indiana, Kirk Weaver and wife Lisa of Front Royal, Chris Weaver and wife Becky of Woodbridge, and Anthony Weaver of Woodbridge; two sisters, Candace “Candy” Summers and Diana “Cookie” Sibert and husband Dale all of Front Royal; thirteen nieces and nephews; and twenty-three great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents; and a brother Mark Stephen Weaver.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 27 from 1:30- 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
”Big” Gary Lee Smelser (1961 – 2021)
”Big” Gary Lee Smelser, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Big Gary was born on May 18, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Lee and Irene Smelser.
Big Gary was happily married to the love of his life, Lisa Boyd. They enjoyed 40 plus years together.
Big Gary’s biggest achievement was the family he created with Lisa – his son “Little” Gary (Emily), daughters Kristen (Shawn), Becky (Griff), and his grandchildren Shawnee, Allie, Brody, and Marley “Monkey”.
Big Gary marched to the beat of his own drum, he was one of a kind and he truly never met a stranger.
He didn’t take life too seriously and was sure to always find a way to make you smile; he was a big kid at heart. He loved his snacks in his pockets and a good beach trip with his family.
He loved to fish, venture to flea markets and yard sales with His Lisa, sit on his front porch playing with his grandkids, and socialize with anyone else who walked by.
He was a hardworking man, as an avid tree climber for 20 plus years and his career at Family Dollar Distribution Center.
Big Gary was also survived by his brother (Best friend) Mike, sisters Faye, Wanda “Gaye”, and many other half brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his sister Connie
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. and the service will follow immediately after at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.