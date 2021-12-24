Angie Tennille Moyer (1976 – 2021)

”Big” Gary Lee Smelser, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Big Gary was born on May 18, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Lee and Irene Smelser.

Big Gary was happily married to the love of his life, Lisa Boyd. They enjoyed 40 plus years together.

Big Gary’s biggest achievement was the family he created with Lisa – his son “Little” Gary (Emily), daughters Kristen (Shawn), Becky (Griff), and his grandchildren Shawnee, Allie, Brody, and Marley “Monkey”.

Big Gary marched to the beat of his own drum, he was one of a kind and he truly never met a stranger.

He didn’t take life too seriously and was sure to always find a way to make you smile; he was a big kid at heart. He loved his snacks in his pockets and a good beach trip with his family.

He loved to fish, venture to flea markets and yard sales with His Lisa, sit on his front porch playing with his grandkids, and socialize with anyone else who walked by.

He was a hardworking man, as an avid tree climber for 20 plus years and his career at Family Dollar Distribution Center.

Big Gary was also survived by his brother (Best friend) Mike, sisters Faye, Wanda “Gaye”, and many other half brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his sister Connie

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. and the service will follow immediately after at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.