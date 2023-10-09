Animals – and Insects – Blessed in Front Royal Church Outdoor Ceremony

The Rev. Valerie Hayes of Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Front Royal conducted a “St. Francis Blessing of the Animals” ceremony in the church’s parking lot, attracting some 20 dogs, one cat, and, for the first time at this annual event, two bees!

Owners and the animals gathered on the lot late Saturday afternoon, October 7, for the annual ceremonial at which Hayes, rector of Calvary Episcopal, officiated at the annual ceremony to which both parishioners and the public were invited with their pets.

The honey bees, a recently beleaguered animal due to climate change, among other things, buzzed around in a jar during the blessing, later to be released to take their blessings to town and county hives in the area (see additional photos at end of story).

Hayes was accompanied at the event by her husband, Jim Wolfe, who had in hand the couple’s two dogs, Max and Molly.

The lone cat, named Colonel Mosby, was accompanied by his owners, Michael Marin and Clarke Cooper. Among the dogs’ owners, Corie Silcox presented Leo and Annie, who were individually sprinkled with water as Hayes recited the blessing as she passed among all of the pets after reciting a prayer that included the phrase “Gracious God … bless us in our care for our pets and animals, and bless them as your own creation … protect your creatures and guard them from all evil, now and forever.”

As she sprinkled the holy water on each owner and their animal, accompanied by barks and yelps, she intoned: “May you be blessed in the name of God who created you, and may you … enjoy life together with our God.”

Among church members and members of the public invited to participate in the ceremony was Melissa Chapman, owner of Luna, a sister of Hayes’ dog, Molly; Linda Litchfield, a U.S. Army veteran senior NCO, with rescue dog Gretchen; Patti Jones with 13-year-old Lulu; Caitlin Howarth with Shelties Archie, Bear and Coco, and others who all were invited to a table laden with dog and kitty bags of treats to take home for the animals.

Hayes said the St. Francis Blessing of the Animals dates back to George Washington’s era when the former president introduced a camel among his animals at his Mount Vernon home in Virginia.