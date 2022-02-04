Obituaries
Ann Brown Crim (1934 – 2022)
Ann Brown Crim, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 11 AM at Front Royal United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rachel Plemmons officiating. Burial will follow at Rest United Methodist Church Cemetery in Clearbrook, Virginia.
Mrs. Crim was born on March 14, 1934, in Frederick County, Virginia to the late Edgar and Lelia Heironimus Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Merritt Crim; two brothers, Ralph Brown and Denny Brown, and three sisters, Robertine Zuckerman, Linda O’Brien, and Hilda Switzer. She founded and managed the Warren County Senior Center, was on the board of Area Agency on Aging and the board for the Salvation Army. She was a member of United Methodist Women, Eastern Star #6, Beta Sigma Phi Virginia Master Psi Chapter, and Front Royal United Methodist Church. She was a long-time senior bowler at Royal Lanes on Front Royal.
Survivors include her two sons, Anthony “Tony” Crim (Tracey) of Front Royal and James Crim of Inwood, West Virginia; daughter, Catherine “Caz” Lohr (Dan) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Regan Crim, Haley Easter, and Dannah Lohr and great-grandson, Nolan Easter.
Pallbearers will be Marty Zuckerman, Larry Crim, Donnie Atwood, George Cline, Tom Zewatsky, and Scottie Easter.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Fellowship Class of Front Royal United Methodist Church and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Sisters and their husbands.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Warren County Senior Center Home Bound Program, 1217 Commonwealth Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630, or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Eithne Murphy (1929 – 2022)
Eithne Murphy, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Consulate Health Care Center in Woodstock, Virginia surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal with Father Daniel Gee officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Murphy was born on September 10, 1929, in Dublin, Ireland to the late Joseph and Monica Fleming Lawless. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Murphy, and three brothers, Frank, Colm, and Fergus Lawless. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Legion of Mary.
Survivors include her son, Fergus Murphy, and his wife, Toni of St. Cloud, Florida, and three grandchildren, Ciara, Aidan, and Brianna Murphy.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, P.O. Box 71450, Henrico, VA 23255; St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, or please send a Mass Card.
Obituaries
Barbara Ellen Costello (1952 – 2022)
Barbara Ellen Costello, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at her home.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 2 to 4 PM at Front Royal Fire Department on Commerce Avenue.
Ms. Costello was born on November 22, 1952, in Limeton, Virginia to the late Leroy and Esta Darr Boyd. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Costello. She was a member of Women of the Moose #829 and she retired from the United States Postal Service. She was currently working with her family at JAG Flooring.
Survivors include her two sons, Jeff Grim (Jennifer) and Chad Costello (Kelly); three sisters, Dorothy King, Kathy Costello, and Tammy Scott; two brothers, Delmas Boyd and Ricky Boyd; four grandchildren, Brandon LiCalzi, Alexis Grim, Kobie Costello, and Jordan Grim and five great-grandchildren.
Obituaries
Marguerite Darner Stauf (1937 – 2022)
Marguerite Darner Stauf, 84, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. Stauf was born on June 10, 1937, in Frederick, Maryland to the late William Humm and Marguerite Darner Werking. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alexander A. Stauf Jr., and two sons, Jon R. Stauf and Bruce Stauf.
Survivors include her son, Alexander A. Stauf III (Judy Atkins-Stauf); two daughters, Gretchen Madden and Stephenie Stauf; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Obituaries
Kendred L. Sellers Jr. (1931 – 2022)
Kendred L. “J.R.” Sellers Jr., 90, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 1 PM at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Sellers was born on January 31, 1931, in Caples, West Virginia to the late Kendred Sr. and Gertrude Gentry Sellers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Ann Sellers; daughter, Patty Weaver; sister, Beulah Shrewsbury and brother, James Sellers. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include his three children, Vicki Rasmussen (Butch), Kenneth Sellers and Donna McHan; eight grandchildren, Joshua Turner, Shane Turner, Chelsea Sellers, Cody Sellers, Kayla Sellers, Callie Jacklin, Tommy McHan, and Jamie Brown; seven great-grandchildren, Mikala Smith, Alana Turner, Sebastian Jacklin, Sullivan Jacklin, CJ Brown, Xavier Brown and T.J. Mchan; two brothers Billy Sellers and Johnny Sellers; sister, Sue Belcher and five grand furbabies, Junior, Goldie, Jack, Scoobie Doo and Ripken.
In lieu of flowers, to offer your sympathy during this difficult time you can send a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituaries
Fairleigh David Powell (1946 – 2022)
Fairleigh David Powell, 75, of Falls Church, Virginia and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia and Suwannee, Florida, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 25 2022 from various health problems.
Fairleigh was born November 26, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Fairleigh S. Powell and the late Lora V. Grubb.
He was a 1964 graduate of Suwannee High School. After graduating high school, he moved back to Virginia. He worked at various jobs but found his calling in 1968 in the graphic arts/printing industry. He worked a total of 54 years in that field with various companies within the Northern Virginia area. He finished his career with Day & Night Printing of Vienna, Virginia in 2017.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM. at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, 839 Rivermont Drive Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Obituaries
Frederick L. Cooley (1940 – 2022)
Frederick Lee Cooley, 81, of Front Royal, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born on June 14, 1940, in Mount Olive, Va., and was a son of the late Kenneth Gilpin Cooley and Hazel Inez Orndorff Cooley Huse.
Frederick was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked as a millwright at Avtex Fibers in Front Royal for 25 years and in maintenance for Reagan National Airport Authority for 12 years. He was a member of the Rockland Community Church and the Textile Workers Union of America (TWUA).
On Nov. 17, 1960, Frederick married Barbara Henry Cooley, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Christel C. Jenkins and husband David Jenkins of Bentonville, Christina R. Settle of Bentonville, Jackie A. Cooley and Significant other Rusty Cozart of Front Royal, and Teresa C. Adams and husband Tony Adams of Warsaw, Va.; a brother, Kenneth G. Cooley Jr. Of Front Royal; a brother-in-law, Dennis Henry of Front Royal; seven grandchildren, Kevin Adams, Kira Adams, Christopher and wife Alyson Pumphrey, Hanna and husband George Funk, Matthew Jenkins, Jacob Jenkins, and Laura and husband Anthony Corathers; and three great-grandchildren, Bradley, Lincoln and Charlie Corathers. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Greg Settle.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Rockland Community Church by the Rev. Jeff Fletcher, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Panorama Memorial Gardens in Strasburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockland Community Church or to Cool Springs Church of God.