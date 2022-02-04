Ann Brown Crim (1934 – 2022)

Ann Brown Crim, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 11 AM at Front Royal United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rachel Plemmons officiating. Burial will follow at Rest United Methodist Church Cemetery in Clearbrook, Virginia.

Mrs. Crim was born on March 14, 1934, in Frederick County, Virginia to the late Edgar and Lelia Heironimus Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Merritt Crim; two brothers, Ralph Brown and Denny Brown, and three sisters, Robertine Zuckerman, Linda O’Brien, and Hilda Switzer. She founded and managed the Warren County Senior Center, was on the board of Area Agency on Aging and the board for the Salvation Army. She was a member of United Methodist Women, Eastern Star #6, Beta Sigma Phi Virginia Master Psi Chapter, and Front Royal United Methodist Church. She was a long-time senior bowler at Royal Lanes on Front Royal.

Survivors include her two sons, Anthony “Tony” Crim (Tracey) of Front Royal and James Crim of Inwood, West Virginia; daughter, Catherine “Caz” Lohr (Dan) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Regan Crim, Haley Easter, and Dannah Lohr and great-grandson, Nolan Easter.

Pallbearers will be Marty Zuckerman, Larry Crim, Donnie Atwood, George Cline, Tom Zewatsky, and Scottie Easter.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Fellowship Class of Front Royal United Methodist Church and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Sisters and their husbands.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Warren County Senior Center Home Bound Program, 1217 Commonwealth Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630, or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.