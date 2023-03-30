Ann Elizabeth Messick (1926 – 2023)

Janice Lucille Sode of Front Royal, VA, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Saviour on March 15, 2023, with her family at her side.

Janice was born July 8, 1936, in Stoneham, Massachusetts, to Clarence and Velma Moores. She grew up in Malden, Massachusetts, in a loving home where life was simple. She remembered growing up in wartime and planting vegetables in the nearby victory garden. Her happiest childhood memories were spending family vacations at their lake cottage in Maine, where she developed an early love for fishing and the outdoors. After graduating from Malden High School, she attended finishing school and worked briefly as a secretary.

Janice married David W Jaynes at a young age after a brief courtship and was a beautiful bride at a December Naval ceremony. She persevered as a military wife, moving frequently between TX, MA, FL, CA, and VA while raising five children, often alone while her husband was deployed. She finally settled and raised her family in Hanover, MA.

When her children were older, she took a job at the Respiratory Therapy department at a local hospital. For many years after, she worked as a private caregiver for the elderly and special needs children. Janice found joy in being a lifelong caregiver into her 80s.

With her older children grown, Janice moved back to Virginia with her youngest daughter, who later married and brought her great delight with two granddaughters. Years later, after she married her second husband (George Sode), she moved to San Juan Capistrano, CA. Her love of the outdoors called her to Colorado, where she lived in a mountain home off-the-grid for 30 years. While there, she cared for her oldest son Bill, and her youngest son Bob joined them in Colorado, helping to care for them both. After Bill’s passing, she returned to Virginia to live with her daughter, Laura, and “son-in-love,” Randy Morton. She treasured attending Dynamic Life Ministries, where her church family called her Mama Janice, and her outreach efforts touched the hearts of many young people.

Janice had an adventurous spirit. She loved the outdoors, fishing, wildlife, and being in the mountains. She was passionate about her trip to Israel, lit up for her last birthday motorcycle ride, rode a camel, and checked off her life achievement list with ziplining at age 86.

Despite many hardships throughout her life, Janice remained strong and persevered, never complaining, and was the sweetest, kindest, and most compassionate soul to everyone she met. She made an indelible impact on the lives of so many. The world is a better place as a result of Janice’s shining love and inspiration.

Janice is survived by her beloved sister Eleanor Carlberg (David) of Naples, FL, and her loving children Susan Jaynes (Roger Cline) of Jericho, VT, Robert Jaynes (Michelle) of Colorado Springs, CO, Nancy Jaynes (Charles Rogers) of Naples FL, Laura Morton (Randy Morton) of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren Rachel Morris, P.J. Morris, Shay Osler, Mikaela Osler, and Liam Osler; nieces Janice Carlberg, Cindy Matuszewski, and nephew Eric Carlberg. She was predeceased by her son, William Jaynes.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm on Sunday, April 2nd, at Dynamic Life Ministries, 1600 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA 22630. Light refreshments to follow. As this is a celebration, please feel free to attend in Janice’s favorite colors, purple, light blue, and yellow (or other colorful clothing). Motorcycle attire is welcome!

In lieu of flowers, if anyone desires to make a gift in honor of Janice, please consider a gift to Dynamic Life Ministries of Front Royal, Donate Life America, or your state Donate Life chapter, and consider becoming an organ donor. Janice was eternally grateful to the family whose generosity gave her son Bill the gift of life.

Please contact janicewithjesus@mailbox.org or 540-692-9735 for additional information.