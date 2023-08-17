Ann-Louise Scoggin Brown (1955 -2023)

James Michael “Mike” Atkins, our beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather, passed away on August 8, 2023, at his home in White Post, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family.

The service and burial will be private.

Mike was born on January 11, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Vincent Lee Atkins and Rena Mae Atkins (Foster). He was also preceded in death by his daughter Carrie Anne Holt.

Surviving are his wife and life partner of 35 years, Caroline “Carrie” Atkins, and two devoted daughters, Jamie Atkins Lacey (Joe) and Rebecca Leigh “Boo” Atkins. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Gail Hammond (Mike), and brother, Ronald Lee Atkins. Mike leaves behind nine grandchildren, all of whom adored him and referred lovingly to him as “PopPop” or “Pops,” Joseph Berry Lacey V; James Michael Lacey, Kalei Nicole Cameron, Joshua Maurice Lacey, Amiliyana Grayce Holt, DaMarko Amir Porter, Ashlyn Renee Lacey, Mercey Fayth Holt, and Bryson Lee Atkins, in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Mike graduated in 1979 from Rappahannock High School. He went to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation in 1985 in Northern Virginia and retired 33 years later. He took great pride in his dedication to improving and maintaining the safety of the highways he was assigned.

His most notable accomplishment was the home improvement business he operated from 1996 to 2008 and then again after retirement in 2018. Mike was always looked upon by his clients as a fair and reasonable businessman. One who took the time to be courteous and professional in every job he had.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mike’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.