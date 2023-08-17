Connect with us

Ann-Louise Scoggin Brown (1955 -2023)

Ann-Louise Scoggin Brown, 68, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

Ann-Louise Scoggin Brown

Ms. Brown was born January 6, 1955, in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of the late John Kyle Scoggin and Henny Tove Christiansen Scoggin.

She had a private practice as a psychotherapist.

Surviving is a daughter, Lindsay Brown, of Winchester, VA.

The family invites all to join them for a Celebration of Life 6:00 – 7:00 pm, and a service will follow at 7:00 pm Friday, August 18, 2023, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Dr. Ken Patrick officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reaching Out Now, P O Box 122, Middletown, VA 22645.

 

Helen Virginia Clatterbuck (1937 – 2023)

August 16, 2023

Helen Virginia Clatterbuck, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Lynn Care Center on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Mrs. Clatterbuck was born on December 17, 1937, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, to the late Charles Eastham and the late Goldie Waters Smoot.  She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Junior Eastham, Lewin Eastham, and Richard Eastham, and a son-in-law, John Shirley.

Survivors include three daughters, Barbara Jean Dodson (Stevie), Diane Shirley, and Louise McGuinn, all of Front Royal; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Charles Wilson “Scott” Scott (1945 – 2023)

August 16, 2023

Charles Wilson “Scott” Scott, 78, of Heathsville, Virginia, passed away at his home on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Charles Wilson “Scott” Scott

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Mount Morris Baptist Church, 5342 Leeds Manor Road, Hume, Virginia 22639, with the Rev. Ralph Williams officiating.  Burial will follow at Mount Morris Community Cemetery.

Scott was born on August 3, 1945, in Fairfax County, Virginia, to the late Woodrow Scott and Ethel Robinson Fields.  He retired from Fairfax County and was a member of the Cavalier Club and South River Temple #420.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Shelby Scott; daughter, Ebony Delrosario; stepdaughter, Tina Brown; stepson, Thomas Caison; brother, Carl Scott and three sisters, Joyce Fields, Jeraldine Harper, and Joan Scott.

The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.

 

.

Robert Earnest “Bob” Walker (1937 – 2023)

August 14, 2023

Robert Earnest “Bob” Walker, 85, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, Virginia.

The committal service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 am at Morningside Cemetery in Gaylordsville, CT. A celebration of life will follow from 2:00-4:00 pm at the New Milford VFW.

Bob was born to the late Audrey Sharon on November 2, 1937, in Morristown, New Jersey. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Weber.

Surviving Bob are his daughters, Marlene Baxter (Wayne) and Wendy Getchell (Edward); his grandchildren, Jeremiah, Matthew, Benjamin, Robert, Brittany, and Michael; and his 3 great-grandchildren.

Bob served in the United States Air Force. He was also employed by Scovill/Century Brass and Mitchell Oil during the time he resided in New Milford and New Preston, Connecticut. In his spare time, Bob loved playing softball and bowling.

Charles Davis Prince (1939 – 2023)

August 14, 2023

Charles Davis Prince, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Charles Davis Prince

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Adam Cubbage officiating.  Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Prince was born to the late Sammy and Rhoda Nicholson Prince on October 27, 1939, in Rappahannock County, Virginia.  He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lola Johnson Prince, and brother, Leroy Prince.  He retired from Perry-Judd’s Incorporated in Strasburg, Virginia, and was a life member of the Front Royal Fire Department and a member of Linden United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his son, Charles M. Prince (Faye) of Front Royal; daughter, Teresa D. Prince-Day (Kenneth) of Pensacola, Florida; three brothers, Gene, Melvin, and Curtis; three sisters, Joan, Fannie, and Linda; two grandsons, Dillon (Emily) and Justin (Alex) and one great-grandchild on the way.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 7 to 8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Barbara Lou Santmyers (1947 – 2023)

August 14, 2023

Barbara Lou Santmyers, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Heritage Hall.

Barbara Lou Santmyers

A funeral service will be held for Barbara at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Tancy Seal officiating. The family invites guests to visit the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Following the service, the burial will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens. Following the graveside, the family will be gathering for a celebration of life at Bethel Community Center.

Barbara was born on March 23, 1947, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Harry and Mary Day. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Alvin Day, John Day, Roy Day, Charlie Day, Bernard Day, and Ralph Day.

Surviving Barbara is her loving husband of 53 years, Donald W. Santmyers Sr.; her sons, David W. Santmyers and Donald W. Santmyers Jr.; her brother, Clifton “Bud” Day; her sister, Peggy Broome; her grandchildren, Dustin W. Santmyers, Allison N. Santmyers, Kelsey Santmyers, Sarah K. Rutherford, Wesley J. Rutherford, and David’s dog, Charlie Wayne; her great-grandchildren, Cole E. Santmyers and Conway W. Stonebreaker; her numerous nieces and nephews; and her precious dog that never left her side, Peanut.

Barbara enjoyed cooking for her beloved family and spending precious time visiting them.

Pallbearers will be Dustin Santmyers, Wesley Rutherford, Joshua Gordon, Alberto Flores, Terry Ray Santmyers and Mark Allen Santmyers.

Honorary Pallbearers are Tanner Steed, Dave’s Diversified Services employees, and Matt Malloy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, 221 N. Commerce Ave. Front Royal, Virginia, or to John Wesley United Methodist Church at 14 Church St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630

James Michael “Mike” Atkins (1961 – 2023)

August 14, 2023

James Michael “Mike” Atkins, our beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather, passed away on August 8, 2023, at his home in White Post, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family.

James Michael “Mike” Atkins

The service and burial will be private.

Mike was born on January 11, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Vincent Lee Atkins and Rena Mae Atkins (Foster). He was also preceded in death by his daughter Carrie Anne Holt.

Surviving are his wife and life partner of 35 years, Caroline “Carrie” Atkins, and two devoted daughters, Jamie Atkins Lacey (Joe) and Rebecca Leigh “Boo” Atkins. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Gail Hammond (Mike), and brother, Ronald Lee Atkins. Mike leaves behind nine grandchildren, all of whom adored him and referred lovingly to him as “PopPop” or “Pops,” Joseph Berry Lacey V; James Michael Lacey, Kalei Nicole Cameron, Joshua Maurice Lacey, Amiliyana Grayce Holt, DaMarko Amir Porter, Ashlyn Renee Lacey, Mercey Fayth Holt, and Bryson Lee Atkins, in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Mike graduated in 1979 from Rappahannock High School. He went to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation in 1985 in Northern Virginia and retired 33 years later. He took great pride in his dedication to improving and maintaining the safety of the highways he was assigned.

His most notable accomplishment was the home improvement business he operated from 1996 to 2008 and then again after retirement in 2018. Mike was always looked upon by his clients as a fair and reasonable businessman. One who took the time to be courteous and professional in every job he had.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mike’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.

