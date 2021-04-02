Obituaries
Ann Townsend Wilson (1941 – 2021)
After a long battle with heart and lung disease, Ann Townsend Wilson, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Wilson was born on June 18, 1941, in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania to the late William “Handsome Bill” and Ann Boyd Townsend. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Louise Townsend. She was a member of the Calvary Episcopal Church. She also loved her volunteer work at Front Royal Visitor’s Center and enjoyed a very active social life with many lifelong, and new friends. Her work included many years at the Warren County Veterinary Clinic, followed by creating and co-owning the Chester House Bed and Breakfast. This was an important landmark in the historic district in Front Royal for almost 12 years.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, William G. Wilson; son, Stuart Wilson; two daughters, Jacqueline Miller and Jennifer Martin (Andy); sister, Charlotte Townsend and two grandsons, Daniel Miller and Benjamin Miller.
We would like to give special thanks to Deanne and Tommy DePyper, and Judy Pribish, for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Robert “Bob” Beard (1947 -2021)
Robert “Bob” Beard, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away Wednesday, March 24th, 2021. Bob was born in Seattle, Washington, a part of the country he loved and would proudly tell stories about his whole life, was the son of Jackson Beard Sr. and Dorothy Beard.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Susan Beard, of 52 years and many family members and friends who mourn his passing. Bob proudly served his country as a United States Marine where he served on the presidential helicopters.
Bob’s love of technology and computers led him to a career in computer programming with Pace Applied Technologies.
Bob was a man of many interests and talents and seemed to always make friends with his quick wit. Bob spent his free time traveling the world with his wife Sue, camping or “trailering” as he called it, fishing, building epic model train sets, admiring and occasionally driving classic cars, attending the Front Royal Cardinals games, and along with Sue being a host family for many of the Cardinals players over the course of many seasons.
All services for Bob will be private.
Obituaries
Dean Wesley Martin (1960 – 2021)
Dean Wesley Martin, 60, of Front Royal, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on April 10, 2021, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Maddox Funeral Home.
He was born January 5, 1960, in Elizabeth, PA the son of Bob and Alma Hoffmiester-Martin. He was married to Regina “Tina” Martin for 34 years.
He loved riding his Harley, fishing, time with friends and family, his golden retriever Dexter and his Yorkie Pepper, and relaxing on his back porch with a glass of fine bourbon.
The way he died is just like he lived: he wrote his own rules, he fought authority, and he paved his own way. His impish smile, sarcastic sense of humor and stunning blue eyes could make anyone love him.
He lived 1000 years in the 60 calendar years we had with him because he attacked life; he grabbed it by the coat tails, kissed it. His motto was “when life knocks you down you gotta pick yourself up and keep putting one foot in front of the other.”
He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important. His acute awareness of the importance of a life lived, with the ones you love over any material possession, was only handicapped by his territorial attachment to his Harley-Davidson.
Of all the people he touched, both willing and unwilling, his most proud achievement in life was marrying his wife Tina who supported him in all his glory during his heyday and lovingly supported him after his retirement and raising a strong family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 sons, Sam Martin and Bobby Martin, accompanied by his wife, Jackee of Strasburg. One granddaughter, Juliet Marie Martin.
Obituaries
Sue Stickley Sealock (1954 – 2021)
On March 29th Sue Stickley Sealock passed away at Warren Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Front Royal VA on Oct 27th, 1954. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph William Stickley and her Mother Sarah “Dot” Andrews. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Wayne Sealock, two children Robbie Sealock (Jennifer), Nikki Legg (Billy) and 5 grandchildren Taylor, Lil Robbie, Kenadie, Nathan, and William, a sister Joyce Cottrill (Eric), and a brother David Jenkins, along with several nieces and nephews.
Sue was a seamstress for 23 years at the Warren Quality Shop until their closing. She spent 8 years as a dispatcher, matron, and DARE officer for the Warren County Sheriff’s office. In 2001, she was able to live out her dream and open her own alterations and embroidery shop which she ran for 19 years until her retirement. She spent several years as the president of the ladies auxiliary at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Dept, which led to her becoming the first female president of the department. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge #1194, holding the titles of Senior Regent, College of Regents, and Academy of Friendship Degree.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, riding the motorcycle, and her flower garden. She was a friend, confident, and helper to everyone she met.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of VACLEA, Pam Kenney, Kelly Foster, Sherriff Lenny Millholland and Major Steve Hawkins.
The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with a Women of the Moose service at 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mooseheart and the American Cancer Society.
Obituaries
Robert E. “Bobby” Rutherford (1939 – 2021)
Robert E. “Bobby” Rutherford, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in his home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sherry Hall and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Bobby was born October 18, 1939, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late James Albert Rutherford and Lillian Williams Rutherford. He was a graduate of Warren County High School Class of 1958.
After high school, he went to work for Melpar in Seven Corners, Virginia. Following that he worked as an automobile mechanic in Washington, D.C., which led him to return to his beloved Front Royal to work for Parkway Chevrolet. In 1985, he and Warren Brown, Jr. opened Brown and Rutherford Realty where he remained until his passing.
Surviving is his wife of 61 years Charlotte Menefee Rutherford; two sons Robert “Butch” Rutherford, Jr. (Jill), Larry M. Rutherford (Lisa); sister Jean Poe; five grandchildren Brooke Rutherford (Scott), Robert J. Rutherford, Joseph Rutherford, Logan Rutherford, and Landon Rutherford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Robert Rutherford, Joseph Rutherford, Logan Rutherford, Landon Rutherford, as well as Steve North and Mike Kenney.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Kenney, Warren Brown, Jr., Arnold Williams, Julie Shifflett, Alan Sealock, Frank Blankenship, David Blankenship, Kelly Martin, Ginger Higgs, Jack Ramey, Ronnie Pomeroy, John Ramey, and Eleanor Coons.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Front Royal Little League c/o Crystal Dolan, Treasurer, P.O. Box 1980, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 1 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19 face masks or coverings are to be worn at all times during the service.
Obituaries
“Bo” Martin Francis Manion Jr. (1962 – 2021)
“Bo” Martin Francis Manion Jr., 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the comfort of his home.
There will be a celebration of Bo’s journey at 1 P.M. on April 10, 2021, at the garage.
Bo was born on August 18, 1962, as a U.S. citizen near Frankfurt, Germany to the late Frances Adacusky Manion and Lt. Col (USAF) Martin Manion Sr.
Surviving Bo is his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Jennifer Manion; his daughter, Hunter-Belle Manion; his siblings, Cynthia Frances Manion Irby and husband, Galen, Christina Frances Anderson and husband, Todd, Colonel (USAF) Carolyn Frances Ammons and Jonathan Eric Dwight; his devoted, lifelong friend, Herb Linker and a special friend, Ricky Souder.
Obituaries
Daniel E. Campbell (1942 – 2021)
Daniel E. Campbell, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021.
Mr. Campbell was born on April 12, 1942, in Culpeper County, Virginia, to Frances and Leonard Campbell. He joined the U.S. Navy at a young age and had an opportunity to travel to many places around the world. Greece was one of his favorites. In 1964, he married Faye Wines, and they started a marriage that would last nearly 57 years. Together, they traveled all over the United States with their dear friends. He retired from R. L. Rider & Co. after 46 years and was a beloved member of their staff.
Daniel was known by family members as everyone’s “favorite uncle”. He had a sharp wit and loved a good joke. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a good round of golf. He was also quite the dancer and was often the highlight at family weddings.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Wines Campbell of Front Royal, his sister, Carolyn Bailey of Myrtle Beach, SC, his daughter, Sheen Campbell Childress of Manassas, his son, Daniel Shaun Campbell of Port St. Lucie Florida, and two grandchildren, Joti Mears and Zachary Campbell, also of Port St. Lucie Florida. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Judy Wines, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place on March 30th, at 11:00 am, at Panorama Memorial Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Rd, Strasburg, Virginia, 22657.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia.