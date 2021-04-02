Ann Townsend Wilson (1941 – 2021)

After a long battle with heart and lung disease, Ann Townsend Wilson, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Wilson was born on June 18, 1941, in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania to the late William “Handsome Bill” and Ann Boyd Townsend. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Louise Townsend. She was a member of the Calvary Episcopal Church. She also loved her volunteer work at Front Royal Visitor’s Center and enjoyed a very active social life with many lifelong, and new friends. Her work included many years at the Warren County Veterinary Clinic, followed by creating and co-owning the Chester House Bed and Breakfast. This was an important landmark in the historic district in Front Royal for almost 12 years.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, William G. Wilson; son, Stuart Wilson; two daughters, Jacqueline Miller and Jennifer Martin (Andy); sister, Charlotte Townsend and two grandsons, Daniel Miller and Benjamin Miller.

We would like to give special thanks to Deanne and Tommy DePyper, and Judy Pribish, for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.