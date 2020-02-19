What Matters Warren
Announcing the “Ignite What Matters” book series lead by Beth Medved Waller
On the evening of February 18, 2015, at Wolf Trap (as Beth Medved Waller sat with long-time best friends on the front row at an Edwin McCain concert), her friend Stacey slipped Edwin (who is best known for his hit 90’s songs “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More”) a note and asked him to play Beth’s favorite song, called “What Matters.” He did. Beth cried hysterically. And the idea for WHAT MATTERS was born.
After the concert, the local Realtor and avid volunteer began to name her philanthropic endeavors and videos “WHAT MATTERS Initiatives.” The Edwin “What Matters” song lyrics profess, “What matters is your heart,” and after that night, she started following hers. Little did she know this time 5 years ago that her heart would lead her all the way to Africa and that she’d eventually form a 501(c)(3) nonprofit named after the song she heard played live in February 2015.
She certainly had no idea that exactly five years later she’d be announcing a new book series called “Ignite What Matters,” as the first of her many upcoming global fundraising platforms. “I’ve designed each book to infuse a minimum of $35,000 into nonprofits, and I feel so blessed to have created a project that combines my passion of story-telling, writing, fundraising and spreading awareness about worthwhile causes,” said Beth of the new book series. She added, “I’m honored to be partnering with publisher JB Owen and the fabulous Ignite team. I’ve already worked with when I wrote about these last five years in an Ignite series book that launched in November and I’m a huge fan of their phenomenal publishing platform.”
Below is a portion from Beth’s chapter in the compilation book, “Ignite your life for Conscious Leaders.” Stay tuned for news of the brand new “Ignite What Matters” upcoming book projects that will each highlight 35 people who will share stories about how they too have ignited what matters in their own lives. Learn more at www.igniteyou.life (click on the Ignite What Matters upcoming books).
Listen to the song that inspired it all: What Matters, by Ewin McCain.
“Running Away from The American Dream—with a Soundtrack”
(An excerpt from the Amazon best-seller, “Ignite your Life for Conscious Leaders”)
In early 2015, I booked an evening out with my best friends from high school and college. All three of us are busy mothers and we hadn’t made time to get together for ages. When they said they could come with me to an Edwin McCain concert scheduled for the next month, I quickly logged online and booked our tickets.
Much to my dismay, about a week later, I received a phone call saying that the ticketing company couldn’t secure tickets and to call them for a refund. I was so disheartened that I couldn’t bring myself to return their call nor to tell my friends our evening was canceled. Weeks went by, and an unforgettable moment occurred when I was about to walk in to pick up my kids from my parents’ house. After a stressful day, I found myself in need of spiritual affirmation, and I pleaded for a sign that the major changes I was contemplating in my life would lead me in the right direction. Within seconds, my phone rang. “We’re calling to tell you that we’re over-nighting tickets for the Edwin McCain concert. You’ve been upgraded to front row center.”
I don’t know how or why that upgrade happened, but getting that phone call was an unforgettable moment. To this day, recalling that miraculous sign still brings tears to my eyes. But those tears are nothing compared to the sobbing I did when, on the night of the concert as I sat in the front row, on 2/18/2015 (EXACTLY 5 YEARS AGO TONIGHT), my friend slipped Edwin a note (which I now have on my wall) asking him to play “What Matters.” She knew that with everything going on in my life, I needed to hear my favorite song.
It’s impossible to describe what happened in my heart as I heard the lyrics being sung specifically for ME. I sobbed like I have never sobbed before or since. I was awestruck. The artists who wrote and performed the song that had been such an inspiration to me were playing it live, just feet away from me — FOR me. It was that experience that validated the profound truth that the “ask and you shall receive” and “anything is possible” verses can truly be realized. As the song finished and I wiped my eyes, I made a vow to stop “choking on a lifetime of never taking a chance,” as the song lyrics encouraged.
For more than a decade prior to that night at Wolf Trap when I heard the song live for the first time, I felt an uncanny comfort playing “What Matters” to remind me that, one day, I’d not awaken wishing I tried, as the lyrics encouraged. In hindsight as I look back on those years, I was trying too hard to reach some level of accomplishment that always had me longing for more. I had amassed, by anyone’s definition, the American Dream — complete with the boy, girl, dog, church-going family, positions of leadership in my community and blessings too numerous to count. I was debt- and mortgage-free (with large retirement accounts and college funds for the children), had a pontoon boat that we enjoyed taking out a handful of times each year, and I had a bright financial future with a thriving real estate team.
But I was wasting away inside. What looked like perfect to everyone else wasn’t right for me. Month after month, I’d sit on my therapist’s couch and weep while uttering the same frustrating question, “Why am I so miserable when my life is so perfect?” As time passed, my self-loathing increased as I punished myself for not feeling happiness or fulfillment, even when I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that I had more blessings than most. I felt like a fraud, living a life that didn’t belong to me. But even on my most stressful day with responsibilities spinning out of control, playing “What Matters” brought an absolute assurance that, one day, things would be different.
Since that monumental winter of 2015, I’ve been on a journey to discover my passion and purpose in life. It’s a transformation fueled by taking chances, discovering new ways to make a difference and unlocking one dream after another. What’s the secret to my newfound lease on life the past five years? It’s this: through the sweet sounds of music, I found my way back to myself.
I discovered that in trading my abundant American dream for my heart’s dream of nonprofit passion projects, I was blessed with even greater prosperity in all areas of my life. I’ve closed a thriving real estate brokerage to have more time for my mission. I created a 501(C)(3) nonprofit named WHAT MATTERS (after Edwin’s song, of course) and have formed initiatives from scholarships and interest-free loans… to a community meeting space and nonprofit center… to video interviews to promote causes and events. I’m now a thriving co-parent instead of an incompatible spouse and my travel has metamorphosed into frequent flights across the globe, including ten mission trips in less than two years. My passion for providing support to children in Africa (including the construction of a Ugandan primary school named after my hometown) is another long story with a soundtrack of its own.
Now, I live with my heart as my guide; and there’s even a song to prove it. I wrote the lyrics for a song of my own while at a recording studio in the ghettos of Kampala, Uganda. The song “What Matters is Your Heart” is my nonprofit’s theme song and is also the basis of the first of my global nonprofit fundraising endeavors centered around music.
I’m an everyday girl from a small town in Virginia who, through music, heard the song of my heart. What is YOUR heart trying to tell you? Make a decision TODAY to start listening and watch your life transform as you see proof that anything is possible and that it’s always working out, even when it isn’t. As my own lyrics declare, “What matters is your heart…let it lead the way.”
Visit www.whatmattersw2.com for more about the book and other WHAT MATTERS Initiatives.
- Audio version of the story (read by Julie Wise Covert and recorded at National Media)
- Her Chapter in print
- The Full Book (published by Jb Owen)
What Matters Warren
WHAT MATTERS Warren: Warren County High School indoor percussion
David Dingess, Director of Bands, and Scott Kittrell, Percussion Instructor, are leading a new Warren County High School indoor percussion group and lighting up audiences with their spectacular choreographed Hawaiian-themed performances. Placing first in class at Century High School, this group puts on a show you won’t want to miss! “I absolutely love doing this and giving these kids a positive experience,” says Kittrell, who can be reached at skittrell37@gmail.com with questions about upcoming competitions and performance locations.
Check them out locally as they play at Gordman’s Grand Opening on March 3, 2020. According to the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, the first 100 guests at the store ribbon cutting at 9am get a free insulated tote, plus a scratch off worth up to $50! Gordman’s will be located at 425 South Street (in the former Peebles Department Store). Learn more at www.gordmans.com/brandbash.
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Community Events
The Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) Blood Drive
All are invited to the Rotary Club of the Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) blood drive on Wednesday, February 19th, from 2pm-7pm, at the Front Royal United Methodist Church (1 W. Main St. Front Royal) to be a hero and give the GIFT OF LIFE! Go to www.redcrossblood.org for more info.
While not required, you can speed things up by completing your RapidPass®. The process is simple, just 4 steps – and takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Get started with some initial information, read through the pre-donation materials, answer your health history questions and print, download or email your RapidPass® to yourself, and bring it with you. ONE PINT OF BLOOD CAN SAVE UP TO THREE LIVES! Thanks to all of the loyal regular donors, and welcome to future donors who would like to become regulars on this drive series that runs approximately every 56ish days!
- Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
- Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
WHY give blood?
- You don’t need a special reason to give blood. You just need your own reason.
- Some of us give blood because we were asked by a friend.
- Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day.
- Some believe it is the right thing to do.
- Some do it for the free cookies and juice, cool sticker and time off from work.
- But EVERYONE enjoys the great feeling of helping save lives!
WHAT are the general Blood Donor Requirements?
- Be in good general health and feeling well.
- Be at least 17 years old in most states (16 years old with parental consent in some states).
- Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.
- Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.
- Be in good general health and feeling well.
- Be at least 17 years old in most states (16 years old with parental consent in some states).
- Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.
- Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.
Download the BLOOD DONOR APP to save time!
THANKS for joining us in helping to replenish the blood supply by donating! If you can’t give, please take a moment to invite someone else to donate! Sometimes, all it takes is a heartfelt ASK and a person will become a blood donor for LIFE, and YOU can be a part of saving countless lives by inspiring a new donor!
If you can’t make it, the next local community drives are being held at:
Macedonia United Methodist Church
1941 Macedonia Church Rd. | White Post, VA 22663
February 21st
1:30 PM – 7:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
7145 Browntown Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
March 14th
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
What Matters Warren
A peek inside the former Warren Paint & Supply
WHAT MATTERS Warren: This video was recorded during the HGTV Home Town Takeover video filming as Dr. Craig Zunka, D.D.S reminisces about the store his father ran and owned for more than 60 years. Constructed during the Civil War in 1863, 415 E. Main Street was built as the first downtown Front Royal Weaver’s department store building. It was constructed after the Weaver’s store, that was originally located in Bentonville, burned to the ground (apparently Bentonville was expected to be bustling and the department store was initially opened there). Later, the store moved farther west on Main Street, and in the early 1930’s the building became a supply store. His father bought the property in 1946 and ran it until 2010ish.
Dr. Zunka fondly recalls that due to its location across from the train station and near the Feed Mill, the store was “the heartbeat of this end of main street.” In the 1960’s his father expanded store offerings to include picture framing and art supplies, and it was a thriving establishment until it closed about 10 years ago. The property is currently listed for sale for $349,500 by Mike Silek and Suzanne Conrad who can be reached at Adams-Nelson & Associates at 540-667-2424.
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Local News
A peek inside the former Simonpietri’s gift shop
WHAT MATTERS Warren: This video was recorded during the HGTV Home Town Takeover video filming for those of us who fondly remember the old Simonpietri’s (and for those who don’t who have often wondered what the “story” is behind the dilapidated building on the way to Skyline Drive). Enjoy this peek inside the once thriving corner with commercial Realtor, Bill Barnett (of Edward Ogletree JR. Commercial Realty Services), who shares some history about the property he has listed for $750,000. He encourages buyers to “bring an offer” and that Front Royal/Warren County is very pro-business. He shares that local government has worked well with the many investors who contact him because they see the potential and existing opportunities 22630 has to offer. Historic Main Street’s recent enhancements prove the fact that Front Royal is appealing to entrepreneurs. Bill has sold 10 properties on Main Street in the last 3 years himself.
Simonpietri’s was originally constructed in the 1950’s as a souvenir and gift shop for the newly constructed Skyline Drive. It was quite the tourist destination due to its location so close to the entrance of the national park, Skyline Caverns and the Shenandoah River. For more information, contact billbarnett@centurylink.net or 540-671-0278.
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Local News
Click to watch the community video submission for HGTV’s Home Town Takeover
WHAT MATTERS WARREN: Thanks to all who participated in our mission to encourage HGTV to choose Front Royal for their new series for which The Home and Garden Network was accepting nominations in preparation for its largest ever renovation project, “Home Town Takeover.” Social media was flooded with uplifting discussions, photos, stories and videos about our 22630, and we hope people will continue to share local footage, pictures and inspiring comments about our community on the Facebook page “FRONT ROYAL HOME TOWN TAKEOVER.” The contest has concluded, and according to the HGTV website, applications are currently under review.
Special thanks to local social media strategist, Mitchell Smith (of Expressed Legacy Marketing), who led our social media campaign and brilliantly crafted our video submission. He had this to say about the project in which he devoted countless hours in collecting interviews and creating our message: “It made me fall in love with the town even more. I learned so much about the rich history of Front Royal and got to experience, first hand, the community coming together for a noble cause.”
Much of the history he discovered was from local historian and five-year Front Royal resident, Josh Ingram. Josh shared, “Front Royal has always been a town that comes back stronger after every setback it’s endured. Since its inception, it’s been built, desolated, and re-surged on the most heavily contested soil that this country has ever fought on or for. Although times have changed in its 250 years, there are those who still fervently believe in its perseverance… this video says so.” Melanie Salins, who spearheaded the local collaboration efforts added, “I have to say that this experience has made me fall in love even more with our community! I am so thankful for where we live. And hope this is the first step in healing our town!”
What Matters Warren
Dr. Sherri Yoder now offering Thriving Thoughts texts
WHAT MATTERS Warren: Dr. Sherri brings you Thriving Thoughts: Fresh ways of thinking, feeling, and doing to keep your mind, and your heart, on the path of thriving every day.
Let’s face it. Sometimes we feel like we’re just surviving. We want to know better, so we will do better. Yet, prioritizing personal growth and development by way of thick small-print books, and 20-minute Ted talks, seems like far-fetched fantasy.
So, Dr. Sherri (former Clinical Psychologist turned podcast host, thought coach, speaker, and author) developed Thriving Thoughts Texts to bring you proven, inspirational, educational, and applicable tips to transform your thought world and yield a life where you stop surviving and start thriving!
Text THRIVE to 540-369-2139 to sign up for Thriving Thoughts Texts. You’ll receive a welcome message from Dr. Sherri and 3 Thriving Thoughts Texts per week. It really is that simple. And, all of your texts come directly from Dr. Sherri who is the expert on offering powerful tips, in small chunks, for transforming your thoughts and your life, and will personally challenge you to immediately and consistently apply your thriving thoughts to every-day experiences.
What are you waiting for? Encouragement, accountability, and expertise right to your phone. Three times per week! And, of course, sharing of Dr. Sherri’s Thriving Thoughts Texts is highly recommended (You’ll definitely want to forward to a friend)! Text THRIVE to 540-369-2139 today!
About Dr. Sherri:
Dr. Sherri champions women to thrive in thought and life, in any and every circumstance! Through thought coaching, writing, speaking, and hosting her podcast, Thriving Thoughts with Dr. Sherri, she proclaims the message that women have the influence to speak truth over the little lies that threaten our purpose, fulfillment and, above all, our ability to thrive!
She’s live every Tuesday at 12:30 with a message on thriving), writing her first solo book, ‘Little Lies Big Truths.’ “Every day, through coaching, writing, teaching, and now hosting a podcast, I get to share my gifts. I get to develop others. I get to be a mirror to them that shows them the passion and purpose they have to fulfill, so they too can thrive. It’s worth every risk I’ve ever taken!”
Her remarkable story is one of uncovering her purpose, embracing her gifts and striving to inspire other women to do the same. She’s recently launched season two of ‘Thriving Thoughts: Little Lies/Big Truths’ that stream on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. She’s passionate about her newest project, “Every day, a woman reaches out to me to tell me how meaningful a particular episode is to her. That’s beyond gratifying. I could never have reached this many women had I stayed on my therapist’s couch at Chester Street.”
To learn more, read the remarkable stories shared, or nominate someone to be featured in one of her weekly episodes, women are invited to join her closed Facebook group, Thriving Thought Casters. It’s also easy to subscribe to the weekly podcast. WHAT MATTER’S Beth Medved Waller, was a guest on the new podcast. She spoke of the life changes she’s made the past 5 years and a concept that is the basis of a book she’s writing called, ‘Overcoming Abundance’. Her interview can be found here.
A note from Dr. Sherri:
I am convinced that our minds must be equipped with love, crafted with discipline, and transformed with grace to live the life we are intended. Women, including myself, have invested precious energy perfecting an unfit mind, one that is fueled by critique, pessimism, and unworthiness, all of which are adversaries to fulfillment, happiness, and ultimately hope. All women are susceptible to a malignancy of the mind; and all women are uniquely designed, called to a purpose, and deserving of a mind, and life, that thrives. Follow and connect with me on Facebook and Instagram.
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
King Cartoons
Wind: 7mph NW
Humidity: 25%
Pressure: 30.39"Hg
UV index: 0
39/19°F
40/24°F