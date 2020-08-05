Scavenger Hunt
Announcing the winners of the Front Royal Scavenger Hunt, week one
Congratulations to our first round of winners for the Front Royal Scavenger Hunt #1!
$500 prize package:
- Leanna Ramsey
Winners of local gift card package, up to $100:
- Jeremy Minick
- Virginia Warner
- Eileen Zehring
Be sure to join in on this week’s scavenger hunt and be the next big winner:
Front Royal Scavenger Hunt #2
Scavenger Hunt & Contests Rules and Regulations:
- The weekly Scavenger hunts and other contests will run weekly from Monday, July 27-Friday, August 23.
- No purchase is necessary to enter.
- No age limits or age restrictions to participate in the scavenger hunt.
- If anyone under the age of 18 is involved in your group’s scavenger hunt, they must always be supervised by their parents or other adults in the group.
- Must be 18 years old to win and claim prize.
- All illegal activity is forbidden.
- Vandalism, trespassing and creating a nuisance are grounds for disqualification and appropriate action by the Town of Front Royal.
- Participants must obey all traffic laws and practice caution when crossing streets, walking on town roads/streets and driving a vehicle.
- The Town of Front Royal is not responsible for incidents, tickets, accidents or injuries that occur during the scavenger hunt or in pursuit of items related to hunt.
- Play Fair-Have fun and try to win but don’t let your competitive instincts drive you to take chances or ruin other people’s chance to win.
- Participants must submit scavenger hunt answers to discovered@discoverfrontroyal.com to qualify for prizes.
- Winners will be chosen at random from answers emailed to above email address.
- Prizes will be drawn (at random) each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the previous week.
- Town of Front Royal Employees or Elected Officials with budget authority or oversite are not eligible to win prizes.
- Board Members or Executive Committee Members of the Front Royal Independent Business Alliance are not eligible to win aforementioned prizes.
- Board Members or Employees of the Front Royal Warren County Chamber of Commerce are not eligible to win aforementioned prizes.
- No prizes will be mailed. All prizes must be picked up at the FRWC Chamber of Commerce office, the Royal Examiner office, or The River 95.3 radio station by appointment. Please bring a valid driver’s license or other official document which validates age.
- All prizes have been obtained from local businesses in the Town of Front Royal and can be redeemed for goods and services in the respective business.
Enter Royal Examiner’s Subscription Contest to win hundreds during the month of August
Beginning Saturday, August 1, the Royal Examiner, with the support of the Town of Front Royal, the Front Royal Warren County (FRWC) Chamber of Commerce and the Front Royal Independent Business Alliance (FRIBA), will host a subscription contest to promote the town, its businesses, natural beauty, and landmarks to residents and guests.
HUNDREDS of dollars in local business gift cards will be given away daily throughout the month of August — All you have to do is subscribe to win! This subscription contest, along with the Town’s Scavenger Hunts, are designed to support and promote local Town of Front Royal businesses and are a part of The Town of Front Royal’s #BackToBusiness #BacktoNature campaign.
SUBSCRIBE TO ROYAL EXAMINER TODAY, and be sure to keep reading royalexaminer.com, as we will post the winners of all contests online! And don’t forget to share your winnings with the hashtags #BackToBusiness #BacktoNature!
Front Royal Scavenger Hunt #1
Weekly Scavenger Hunt begins Monday, July 27, to support local Front Royal businesses
Beginning Monday, July 27, the Town of Front Royal, the Front Royal Warren County (FRWC) Chamber of Commerce and the Front Royal Independent Business Alliance (FRIBA) will host four weekly Scavenger Hunts to promote the town, its businesses, natural beauty, and landmarks to residents and guests.
THOUSANDS of dollars in local business gift cards will be given away through weekly scavenger hunts and drawings, at random, of winners through media partners, The River 95.3, and Royal Examiner contests. The scavenger hunts and contests are designed to support and promote local Town of Front Royal businesses and are a part of The Town of Front Royal’s #BackToBusiness #BacktoNature campaign.
One $500 Scavenger Hunt Grand Prize gift card package will be awarded each week. Additional weekly gift card prizes will also be given to lucky winners.
Access the scavenger hunt clues each week from July 27-August 23 at discoverfrontroyal.com or on Facebook @DiscoverFrontRoyal and enjoy a socially distanced drive or walk around town while solving the weekly clues. Email answers to discovered@discoverfrontroyal.com for a chance to win the $500 Scavenger Hunt Grand Prize or additional gift card prizes.
Like many towns across America, Front Royal’s small businesses are the backbone of the community, and residents and guests are encouraged to Eat and Shop Local. The Town of Front Royal, The Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, and the Front Royal Warren County (FRWC) Chamber of Commerce are proud to help locals support their local businesses.
Scavenger Hunt & Contests Rules and Regulations
