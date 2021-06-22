Local News
Annual Independence Day Fireworks return to 4-H Center
On June 22, 2021, the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center announced that their annual Independence Weekend Fireworks Festival is returning to its normal time over the 4th of July Weekend. After postponement to Labor Day weekend in 2020, the annual celebration that can easily draw thousands to the 4-H Center will take place this year on Friday, July 2nd, with festivities beginning at 6:00 PM and fireworks set to launch just after dusk.
“Last year’s event, despite being postponed into September, was a great success. I heard from several spectators that felt last year’s fireworks were the best they’d ever seen at the 4-H Center. We’re excited to have the same vendor again this year for what should be an even better show. We’re also excited to welcome back the American Legion Community Band for another fantastic performance,” said 4-H Center Executive Director Jeremy Stanford on the decision.
The event will once again feature live patriotic music from the American Legion Community Band, food and dessert trucks, a 50/50 drawing, and a professional fireworks display. The event costs are borne entirely by the 4-H Center, so while the event is free to the public, 4-H Center Board members will be accepting donations at the gate (suggested $5-$10/vehicle) and corporate sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information, please contact Jeremy Stanford at jstanford@vt.edu.
(Press Release)
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Fowler’s Toad
Toad-ally Awesome Recovery Story!
This Fowler’s Toad was found at Shenandoah River State Park with a right tibia fracture and multiple lacerations. Luckily he was stable enough for surgery on the day of admission. Prior to surgery, this toad was given a dilute betadine soak to help clean the wounds prior to flushing, debridement and closure.
We use a combination of injectable and gas anesthetics for surgical procedures on these small animals. Once under general anesthesia (and with pain medications and antibiotics on board), our veterinarian was able to clean and close the wounds and stabilize the tibia fracture.
The wounds were closed and the leg splinted to itself to stabilize the tibia fracture. The tibia fracture and lacerations have healed well since surgery and this patient was soon able to move around well and comfortably.
This patient was able to be released a few days ago. We’re thrilled to be able to get this little guy home!
Comcast introduces fastest internet speeds over Wi-Fi across Virginia with latest launches in Front Royal
Comcast announced on June 22, 2021, that it now offers the fastest internet speeds over Wi-Fi across Virginia, as the company has invested to introduce Gigabit service to residential and business customers in Culpeper, Emporia, Front Royal, Lynchburg, and Palmyra.
Customers in these areas now will be able to take advantage of advanced Wi-Fi technology that is capable of delivering Wi-Fi speeds faster than a Gig to support the ever-increasing number of connected devices in their homes.
“We continue to innovate our products and services to meet the ever-evolving expectations of our customers,” said Michael Parker, senior vice president of Comcast’s Beltway Region, which serves Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and parts of Delaware, North Carolina, and West Virginia. “Customers in the areas we serve in Culpeper, Emporia, Front Royal, Lynchburg, and Palmyra can enjoy faster speeds, state-of-the-art gateways with Wi-Fi 6 technology, wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage, personalized tools, and controls, and advanced cybersecurity protection.”
“I am happy to see that Comcast is making this investment in our area,” said John Egertson, Culpeper County Administrator. “Having reliable broadband and faster internet speeds is crucial, especially as many people are still working and schooling from home.”
“Gig-speed is the future of internet connectivity, especially with the growing number of connected devices in the home,” said John Hughes, IV, assistant city manager of the City of Lynchburg. “We’re excited that Comcast is giving our residents access to faster speeds and more bandwidth, which can be used for gaming or to download movies while enjoying quality time with family and friends.”
Comcast’s Xfinity Gigabit Internet service is delivered using Comcast’s existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers’ homes. Since 2017 alone, Comcast has devoted more than $15 billion to strengthening and expanding its network – including building more than 39,000 new route miles of fiber. Every 2.5 years, the company adds as much capacity to the network as was added in all the previous years combined.
Comcast is one of the first U.S. Internet Service Providers to offer a WiFi 6 Certified gateway with the latest version of its xFi Advanced Gateway, which is capable of delivering multi-Gigabit speeds via ethernet and has laid the groundwork for Gigabit speeds over Wi-Fi.
According to The Xfinity Cyber Health Report, some users have dozens of devices in their home. Increased internet speeds support faster connections and more capacity to support the growing number of smart home devices that are being added to home Wi-Fi networks today and in the future.
Comcast’s residential broadband service is powered by xFi – a simple, digital dashboard for Xfinity customers to control their home Wi-Fi network. In addition to parental control features like pausing Wi-Fi and screen time scheduling, xFi provides content filters that ensure younger children only can access age-appropriate content. xFi now also comes with xFi Advanced Security, which protects all the devices connected to a customers’ home network from malware and other security threats. xFi can be accessed via the Xfinity mobile app (iOS and Android), or on the TV, on X1 and Flex, with the Xfinity Voice Remote. The feature is available at no extra cost to about 20 million Xfinity Internet customers who lease a compatible xFi gateway.
Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.
(Press Release)
Outgoing president distributes a final round of Front Royal Rotary awards
In his penultimate meeting as president of the Rotary Club of Front Royal, Derrick Leisure presented another $7,600 in gifts to eight non-profits and announced that a recent annual golf tournament for the club’s scholarship winners had sent $15,000 to the bank for next year’s group of high school applicants.
At the June 18 meeting, Leisure also singled out a group of fellow Rotarians for personal thanks, including next year’s president, Katie McIntyre, who partnered with Ken Evans on the successful golf tournament project last month.
Leisure steps down Friday, June 25, during a special luncheon function at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Remaining in Leisure’s bucket list of successful applicants for funds were Warren County DARE program, $500; Warren County Little League softball, $100; Blue Ridge Arts Council, $1,000; Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP, $500; Samuel’s Library, $1,000; Warren County Educational Endowment, $1,000; Warren Heritage Society, $1,000; and United Way of Front Royal/Warren County, $2,500.
A community’s musical sub-culture rallies around one of its own
It was a musical and social community coming together in support of one of its own on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021, at Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Virginia Beer Museum. The father and long-time musical fixture at the center of the event was James Vaughan, drummer in a series of family-grounded bands over four decades based out of Front Royal. Vaughan, whose current band is Aftershock with brother Duane (aka Dewey), daughter Reno, cousin Dean Smith, guitarist Doug Hess, and Lenny Barnhart on the chessboard, vocals and keyboards, is recovering from a series of two strokes suffered April 30.
Sunday’s benefit show, silent auctions and other fundraising efforts featuring what was advertised as a dozen musical acts, give or take, was to help defer medical costs associated with James’ stroke. But even more so as the event billed “Front Royal’s Woodstock” progressed from 1 p.m. to slightly after 9 p.m., it seemed an expression of affection and concern for an integral part of the local musical arts community.
“This is like a high school reunion, except with people you WANT to hang out with,” was one description of the myriad familiar faces with perhaps a few more years on them than the last time you encountered them on or off stage.
James brother Dewey made a point of thanking all the involved musicians for the time, talent and energy they contributed to the event. He also acknowledged the large turnout of friends, fans and patrons that made the fundraising aspect what he called “very successful”. Included among those friends and patrons Caterer Will Bryan of “So Mote it Beef” also provided exquisite beef brisket at no charge, with cash contributions going to the fundraising effort for his brother, Dewey noted.
This story will be updated if additional ID or other information becomes available – and don’t forget to scroll down beyond the ads, there are 39 more photos attached to this story:
Traffic Delays Expected – Happy Creek Roadway Project (VDOT)
Residents and visitors are advised that Happy Creek Road, from the Town of Front Royal limits east to the railroad crossing near Dismal Hollow Road, is now closed to local traffic only. Dismal
Hollow Road will remain open and accessible from the east side of Happy Creek Road / Low Water Bridge / and Howellsville Road.
VDOT anticipates Norfolk Southern (NS) will begin railroad crossing work sometime between Monday, July 5, and Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Norfolk Southern will attempt to minimize the amount of time the crossing is physically impassible during construction; however, residents should be mindful that such closure requires careful planning for all emergency responses, which will be approached as if the crossing is impassible at that time.
The Warren County Emergency Communications Center Emergency (ECC) will continually monitor the situation to provide the best coordination for fire, rescue, and law enforcement response to the area impacted by the construction. The ECC will maintain contact with the on-site VDOT inspector during the project, as appropriate.
(Press Release, Warren County Sheriff’s Office)
Portion of Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) in Warren County to close for road construction work this summer
Newcomer florist arrives in town, takes over Fussell Florist from retiree Betty Showers
Front Royal flower lady Betty Showers called it quits Thursday, June 17, handing over the ownership papers of her flower shop, Front Royal Fussell Florist, to new owner Katie Bonnet who will reopen for business on Monday, June 21.
Showers, who has owned and operated the popular store at the corner of East 2nd Street and Commerce Avenue since December 2002, has a busy retirement schedule planned, including considerable travel around far flung relatives before settling in to quieter times with husband Steve at their 18th Street home. In all, she has enjoyed a total of 30 years in the flower business in Front Royal.
Meanwhile, Bonnet, 27, and husband of four years, Daniel, an engineer, have settled into a downtown condominium while shopping around for a house in the area. Bonnet described a family interest in her store. Her parents, Mary and Chris O’Donnell, moved into the area with their daughter from Fairfax County, recently buying a house in nearby Middletown.
As described by Katie in an interview, the parents own the store and lease it to her, making it a family enterprise.
Despite her young age, Bonnet comes with experience as a floral designer having worked at Burke Florist in Fairfax, at the same time completing a degree in business from George Mason University.
Warmly attractive, Bonnet describes a future at her new store to include a small café, confessing that “hospitality” is the name of the game for her in future business. “It is a large part of my heart,” she said.
According to Showers, Front Royal Fussell Florist has been part of downtown commerce in Front Royal since September 1948 when Thomas F. Fussell opened the original store at 122 South Royal Avenue. It has flourished under several owners over the years, with the same name. It will continue as Fussell’s Florist with Katie Bonnet.
As for Betty Showers, she isn’t giving up lightly. After her travels, she vows to get a part-time job in town, maybe even returning to help out Katie if needed during the busy, holiday times. Also, she will remain active in the community gardens activity that provides all manner of vegetables to needy citizens. As for another run in politics? Not ever, she vows, after a first unsuccessful dip into town politics in 2019.
Royal Examiner wishes Betty “a happy retirement” and her successor, Katie, a warm welcome to Front Royal and “much success in your business endeavor.”
