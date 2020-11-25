Annual Lights for Life Celebration goes virtual for 2020

Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc., formerly known as the Fauquier Hospital Auxiliary, Inc., announced that the 37th annual Lights for Life Celebration held at Fauquier Hospital will continue in a virtual manner in 2020. The lighting event is set to take place on December 2, 2020. The three spruce trees on hospital hill will remain lit throughout the end of the month.

According to Darlene B. Kelly, Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc., “This year we will honor and give special tribute to Fauquier Health Employees for being there every day on the front line and especially during the COVID-19.”

Anyone can support this event by donating $10 to designate a bulb on the tree in honor or memory of a loved one. Donations enable the Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc. to continue their support of health care scholarships for local students. Additional details can be found on their newly renovated website at fceaevents.org.

“We are honored that Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc. chose our healthcare heroes as the ‘top of the tree’ honorees this year,” expressed Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health expressed. “This has been a challenging year and we are grateful for the opportunity to host a virtual Lights for Life Celebration.”

About Fauquier Health

Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540.316.5000.