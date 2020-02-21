Community Events
Annual membership tea party at the Warren Heritage Society
On February 14, 2020, the Warren Heritage Society held their annual membership tea party. Dale Corey of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Sons of the American Revolution, was the guest speaker. Dale gave a presentation on the history of tea and its effect on the American Revolutionary War. One example: In Wilmington, the women collected tea from residents and had a bonfire in the town square to protest the tariffs on tea. At the Society’s tea party, a collection of tea was made and ceremonial burning of the tea was conducted by Jan Long of the Warren Heritage Society.
If you would like to attend our future events at Warren Heritage Society, please stop by our location, 101 Chester Street, in Front Royal, and become a member today! Our next event will be “Laura Virginia Hale Day” on April 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. This event is open to the public and will be held at the Ivy Lodge and the Archive building.
National Read Across America Day event at the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke
Monday, March 2nd, 2020, is National Read Across America Day. Students of all ages are invited to come to the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke’s pet adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, to read “What Pet Should I Get?” to the shelter pets and enjoy Seuss inspired refreshments and activities.
Doors open at 10 a.m. with ½ price adoptions. The main event begins after school at 3 p.m.
“What Pet Should I Get?” is a collaboration between Gifts Giving Back and the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke to celebrate Dr. Seuss Day, encourage reading, enhance the human animal bond, and have some Dr. Seuss inspired fun!
United States Navy Country Current plays concert February 21, 2020
The 44th Annual Military School Band and Choir Festival will be held at Randolph-Macon Academy on February 21-23, bringing with it several events that are open to the public. After a full day of clinics and band auditions, the students will enjoy a concert performed by the U.S. Navy Band Country Current in Boggs Chapel. This concert, which takes place at 7:30 pm, is free and open to the public.
The United States Navy Band Country Current is the Navy’s premier country-bluegrass ensemble. The group is nationally renowned for its versatility and “eye-popping” musicianship, performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. This seven-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience in the music scenes of Nashville, Tenn., New York, New Orleans and more. In the tradition of country music, each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments. The band utilizes banjo, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, mandolin, fiddle, electric bass, upright bass, dobro, pedal steel guitar and drum set.
Formed in 1973, the band has a rich legacy of notable alumni including Bill Emerson, Wayne Taylor, Jerry Gilmore, and Frank Sollivan. They have performed at the Grand Ole Opry, for Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and overseas in Stockholm, Nova Scotia, and Beijing. With a fun-filled and family-friendly stage show, Country Current has been delighting its fans for over 40 years with their musical virtuosity and humor.
A staple of the bluegrass scene, Country Current has shared the stage with music luminaries Rhonda Vincent, Dailey and Vincent, Mountain Heart, Little Roy Lewis, Third Time Out, The Lonesome River Band, Josh Williams, The Seldom Scene, J.D. Crowe, Doyle Lawson, Ned Luberecki, Chris Jones and many others. Country Current routinely performs at bluegrass festivals such as Darrington, Windgap, Gettysburg, Lake Havasu, and Grass Valley. In 2011, Country Current became the first military band to perform at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas.
Country Current performs regularly for the president, vice-president, the secretary of the Navy, the chief of naval operations, the chairman and vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs Of Staff, the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy and numerous other dignitaries. Reaching out to communities both locally and nationally, they regularly perform for veterans, elementary schools, and in support of our active-duty Sailors.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 20th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, February 20:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Onward”
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
- “Mulan”
- “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
The Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) Blood Drive
All are invited to the Rotary Club of the Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) blood drive on Wednesday, February 19th, from 2pm-7pm, at the Front Royal United Methodist Church (1 W. Main St. Front Royal) to be a hero and give the GIFT OF LIFE! Go to www.redcrossblood.org for more info.
While not required, you can speed things up by completing your RapidPass®. The process is simple, just 4 steps – and takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Get started with some initial information, read through the pre-donation materials, answer your health history questions and print, download or email your RapidPass® to yourself, and bring it with you. ONE PINT OF BLOOD CAN SAVE UP TO THREE LIVES! Thanks to all of the loyal regular donors, and welcome to future donors who would like to become regulars on this drive series that runs approximately every 56ish days!
- Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
- Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
WHY give blood?
- You don’t need a special reason to give blood. You just need your own reason.
- Some of us give blood because we were asked by a friend.
- Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day.
- Some believe it is the right thing to do.
- Some do it for the free cookies and juice, cool sticker and time off from work.
- But EVERYONE enjoys the great feeling of helping save lives!
WHAT are the general Blood Donor Requirements?
Download the BLOOD DONOR APP to save time!
THANKS for joining us in helping to replenish the blood supply by donating! If you can’t give, please take a moment to invite someone else to donate! Sometimes, all it takes is a heartfelt ASK and a person will become a blood donor for LIFE, and YOU can be a part of saving countless lives by inspiring a new donor!
If you can’t make it, the next local community drives are being held at:
Macedonia United Methodist Church
1941 Macedonia Church Rd. | White Post, VA 22663
February 21st
1:30 PM – 7:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
7145 Browntown Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
March 14th
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
SPL’s Day of Giving: Double your donation and ways to love your library
In conjunction with “Love Your Library Month,” Samuels Public Library will hold its first “Day of Giving” on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Thanks to an anonymous donor, all donations made in-person at the Library or online, through the Library’s website or Facebook page, on February 27 will be doubled, up to $2500.
In addition to the donation match, Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) will have representatives available most of the day on February 27 to provide information on volunteering at the Library, Epilogue Book Store, and the yearly book sale. Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners will be on site from 1-4 p.m. (weather permitting) to begin site preparation on the new pollinator garden that will be located on the parking lot side of the building.
There are so many ways to ‘love your library’ not just in February, but all year. You can make a donation; volunteer; join the Friends of Samuels Library; and share with your friends, neighbors, and elected officials about the great resources and programs provided by Samuels and how important a great community library is to you.
And for the month of February, Samuels Public Library is a benefiting non-profit in MARTINS’ Bags 4 My Cause Program. SPL will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 Bags 4 My Cause Bag purchased at 409 South Street, Front Royal for the month of February. For more information contact the Library at (540) 635-3153 or visit www.samuelslibrary.net.
To donate or get more information about volunteering visit the Library, 330 East Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia, on February 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can make a donation online at www.samuelslibrary.net or www.facebook.com/samuelspubliclibrary.
Get your tickets for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center 2020 Dare to Dream Breakfast
The 2020 Dare to Dream grants and Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to Warren County women to follow their dreams. Members, non-members and friends are invited to attend. Reservations are a must and advanced ticket payment is preferred.
Please RSVP by Friday, March 20:
- Breakfast, Thursday March 26, 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM, at Shenandoah Golf Club.
- Online payments can be made online, or checks can be mailed to FRWRC, P.O. Box 1748, Front Royal, VA 22630.
- Questions or RSVPs can be directed to the office phone, 540-636-7007, or emailed to wrc@frwrc.org.
Please join us in supporting these phenomenal women. We invite the community, members, non-members and friends to attend.
The cost of this breakfast is $35 per person, which includes a plated breakfast and donation to the FRWRC. If you would like to bring a non-member guest, a guest ticket ($25) may be purchased when you purchase your ticket. In addition, please consider sponsoring a Dare to Dream grant recipient to the breakfast ($25). Thank you!
About The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community. To learn more, visit www.frwrc.org.
