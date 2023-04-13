Community Events
Annual Report: County Humane Society operations break new ground, set service records, and maintain ‘no kill’ status
The saying is that “no news is good news”, but for at least one volunteer organization in Warren County, the good news now flows forth on cue from the Humane Society of Warren County at each year’s Annual Meeting, beating national rescue averages at its animal shelter and setting achievable goals for the years ahead.
This is a far cry from when, for example, I joined the HSWC ranks more than a decade ago when a mass meeting of members — more than 100 — voted unanimously to start over by replacing an entire board of directors with a small group of volunteers, including me, to carry on what some call “God’s work” and many others call the “hard work” of caring for the county’s forgotten or otherwise lost and sick animals that live among us.
Apart from perhaps one or two humanitarians who came before her, no one, except perhaps Julia Wagner, founder of Front Royal’s animal shelter back in the 1940s, has brought about the recent progress at the shelter more than its current executive director, Meghan Bowers, as indicated in each of the annual meetings she’s reported to this past four years.
At this year’s meeting at The Apple House on April 11 for example, records were set in adoptions, mainly dogs and cats, but this year including a feisty black pig, bringing the total adoptions to 674. According to ASPCA’s national figures, only 6% of lost dogs nationwide are found and reunited from an animal shelter. To a round of applause, Bowers announced that in Warren County, her shelter reunited 88% of its stray dogs with their owners. She said the pig was signed over to the shelter (does anyone out there have a home for a rather larger pig?).
Bowers is always ready to shower praise upon her staff of 17, including nine team leaders, and did so at this week’s meeting, singling out Julia Wagner Shelter Director Kayla Wines for an award recognizing her total of nine years service to the shelter, and also recognizing recent volunteers Jess and Shawn Cox for the 2022 Service Award “who have dedicated their lives to caring for the most vulnerable animals in the shelter.”
Over the past two years, on behalf of the HSWC, Bowers has opened two downtown satellite premises, a spay/neuter clinic which so far has completed more than 5,000 surgeries, including several “freebies” thanks to a new “Spay It Forward” program; and a “Pick of the Litter” thrift store that opened to a brisk business last November.
Treasurer Katrina Meade reported a total net profit of $89,601 from five fundraising events, along with a net shelter income of $865,821 less $782,307 shelter expenses, and a clinic income of $376,458 during its first full year of operation, minus expenses totaling $341,300, for a $35,158 net profit.
Twenty-eight foster families helped 115 dogs and cats during the year; 119 volunteers provided 1,389 hours of service.
Bowers was most proud of the live release rate for her “no kill” shelter – the rate for 2022 was 93.1%. Among the shelter goals she announced for 2023 were reduction of the longest residents’ length of stay; daily dog play groups and more enrichment for cats. Opened last year, a memorial garden dedicated to the “dogs of war” and law enforcement K-9s, will again schedule a ceremony at the shelter the Saturday (noon) of Memorial Day weekend May 27-29.
Culminating the 90-minute long meeting was the election or reelection of four board members, President Amanda Kindall, Krista Beahm, Kathy Dodge, and Renee Baker.
(Malcolm Barr Sr., Rockland resident and retired journalist, is a former HSWC president and, at age 90, remains active in animal welfare)
Community Events
Neighborhood clean-up day: A community effort for a greener, cleaner neighborhood
Warren County Habitat for Humanity invites all residents to join hands for a Neighborhood Clean Up Day on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The event will take place on Osage Street, behind Dunkin, extending to Laurel Street. This initiative aims to bring together community members in an effort to enhance the cleanliness and environmental well-being of our neighborhood.
We encourage individuals, families, and groups to participate in this collaborative event to show their commitment to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable environment. Participants will work together to remove litter, debris, and weeds from the streets, sidewalks, and public spaces in the designated area.
All necessary cleaning supplies and equipment, including gloves, trash bags, and grabbers, will be provided on-site. We ask that participants wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes appropriate for outdoor work. In the event of inclement weather, the clean-up will be rescheduled.
The Neighborhood Clean Up Day aims not only to improve the appearance and cleanliness of our community but also to inspire a sense of pride and responsibility among residents. This event provides an excellent opportunity for neighbors to connect, work together, and contribute to the overall health and beauty of the neighborhood.
We would like to thank our local sponsors and partners, including Dunkin, for their support and contributions to the success of this event. With the combined efforts of our residents, we can make a positive impact on our environment and quality of life.
For more information about the Neighborhood Clean Up Day, email info@warrencountyhabitat.org or call 540-551-3232.
Let’s work together to make our neighborhood a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful place to live!
Help Make a Difference: Sponsor Our Neighborhood Clean Up Day!
By becoming a sponsor, you’ll be making a lasting impact on our neighborhood’s cleanliness, beauty, and environmental health. Your support will empower our community members to work together to create a greener, more sustainable place to live.
Click here to download the sponsorship information.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 13th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, April 13:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3”
- “Fast X”
- “The Little Mermaid”
- “Big George Foreman”
Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (March 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
Barks & Bags Extravaganza 2023:
- April 14 – Get ready for a HOT event to benefit the Humane Society of Warren County. Last year was record breaking with a FULL house. We anticipate the same if not better this year. So many purses, clutches, handbags, and more have been donated for this 2023 extravaganza!
Shenandoah River Clean Up with Rotary Club of Warren County:
- Event link
- April 15 – The Rotary Club of Warren County along with Front Royal Outdoors will be hosting a river clean up on Saturday! The community is invited to help with these efforts too. If you are interested please text Michael Williams at 540.336.3127 to notify him for our headcount. We will be launching by 9am to begin the clean up efforts. Waivers will be available day of the event, just please arrive early to allow time to organize.
Randolph-Macon Academy 5K Run/Walk:
- NEW DATE April 15 – The Parent Association at Randolph-Macon Academy is organizing their 2nd annual 5K Run/Walk for the Upper School and Middle School including families and friends. We are considering opening the event to the community next year, so keep an eye out! But for now, we want to thank our COMMUNITY SPONSORS who helped support the event this year! We appreciate you so much!!
Special thanks to our GOLD sponsors: The Apple House, Beth Waller, Associate Broker – KW Solutions, Keller Williams Realty, Junk Luggers (Winchester), Hadeed Carpet, Marlow Motors, C & C Frozen Treats, Battlegrounds Fitness, Front Royal Dental Care, Mission Analytics, LLC.
Ride with Rotary (Rotary Club of Warren County):
- April 29 – Staggered starts beginning around 9am
- The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the 2nd annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting the local Concern Hotline.
- There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic Shenandoah Valley.
10 Mile – Casual Ride
24 Mile – Quarter Century Ride
50 Mile – Half Century Ride
64 Mile – Metric Century Ride
- This is a rain or shine event – Riders must be 18 years of age or older.
- See routes and more details on our eventbrite site.
- All riders must sign the waiver and present it at event registration. See copy of waiver in discussion post.
- REGISTER NOW! First 75 people to register will receive a free event T-Shirt. (Food vendors will be on-site to purchase food during and after the event)
- Watch this event video for details.
Community Prayer Garden Dedication Ceremony at Rockland Community Church:
- Event link
- April 29 – At 10am on Saturday morning there will be a dedication ceremony for the new Community Prayer Garden at Rockland Community Church! This event is going to be outstanding! Guest speakers, music, R-MA and more.
Nacho Average Party – Cinco De Mayo:
- Event link
- May 5 – Join Downtown Front Royal, Inc for our kick-off event! Meet DFR, Inc members and have an evening of fun supporting downtown businesses.
Stop by the gazebo for free activities and giveaways. Look for balloons outside of participating businesses. Stay tuned for additional information!
Safe At Home – The Un4gettable Series:
- Event link
- May 27 – Community Day will be held on May 27th, 2022 at Bing Crosby Stadium from 1PM – 5PM. The event will feature three timed exhibition baseball games featuring various athletes from our Warren County baseball community, along with games for children, a 50/50 raffle, and concessions. Warren County and Skyline High School students will also be supporting the event assisting with stands and entry. Entry to the event is $5 (plus fees) for adults and children 13 and under are free.
* Game 1 – Front Royal Little League
* Game 2 – Athletes from the current WCPS Baseball Programs
* Game 3 – WCHS Alumni vs SHS Alumni
- This year’s event will be held in memory of Skyline High School students, Harlee Hire and Nathan Jenkins, with proceeds going toward scholarships for athletes from Warren County and Skyline High Schools and the House of Hope. House of Hope is a program, based in Front Royal, for homeless men who are ready and committed to making a permanent change in their lives. They offer shelter, food and guidance developing a proactive plan with each client to re-enter society as a productive citizen with stable housing.
REAL ESTATE:
Warren County Market Report for March 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for March 2023.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -41.8%
- New Pending DOWN -27.6%
- Closed sales are UP 3.6%
- Average Median Sold $341,500
- Average Days on Market 39
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: March 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated April 2023
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Community Events
SAR commemorates Patriots Day
On April 8, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Patriots Day celebration held at the Warren Heritage Society, Front Royal, Virginia. Patriots Day commemorates the day a confrontation between the British Army and colonist militia from Massachusetts began the American Revolutionary War.
248 Years ago, tensions in the American colonies had risen to a fevered pitch. King George and the British Parliament had determined the colonies needed to pay for the French and Indian War. They imposed numerous taxes and restrictions on the colonies for that purpose. This included restraining acts and sanctions along with abuses of personal liberties. The colony revolted to include the Boston Tea Party.
In 1774, Thomas Gage was appointed Royal Governor of Massachusetts and given the task of stemming the tide of rebellion. He hoped to prevent violence by ordering the seizure of weapons and powder being stored in Concord, Massachusetts and capturing colonial leaders Sam Adams and John Hancock. About 5 a.m. on April 18, 1775, 700 British troops were sent to capture the patriot leaders and the arsenal of arms. Joseph Warren had learned of this plan and sent Paul Revere and William Dawes to warn the countryside and Adams and Hancock of the British intentions. The British troops marched into Lexington the morning of April 19th to find themselves facing a militia company of more than 70 men. At some point, a shot was fired, followed by a British volley that killed eight of the colonists. The British column then moved on to Concord, arriving about 8 a.m. 220 troops were sent to secure the North Bridge across the Concord River and on to Barrett Farm, where the cache of arms and powder were presumably located. Approximately 400 militiamen from the local area saw smoke rising from Concord and assumed the Redcoats were torching the town. The militia formed and marched towards the bridge, causing the British to retreat to the opposite shore and prepare a defensive posture. When the militia came within range, the Redcoats opened fire, killing two with the colonists returning fire, killing three and wounding nine. This exchange of fire became known as “the shot heard round the world” and sent the British into retreat.
The British began a march to return to Boston along the route that has become known as Battle Road. The news of the bloodshed resulted in thousands of volunteers known as Minute Men to converge on the British as they marched to Boston. For the next 12 miles, the British are attacked from behind cover, continually being ambushed by Minute Men shooting from behind rock walls, trees and buildings. Reinforcements for the British arrived at Lexington, but the colonists continued pursuing the royal troops until they reached Charlestown Neck where they gained the support of the British Naval ships in the harbor. On July 4, 1837, Ralph Waldo Emerson published the “Concord Hymn”, sung at the completion of the Battle Monument in Concord. The first stanza reads as follows:
“By the rude bridge that arched the flood,
Their flag to April’s breeze unfurled,
Here once the embattled farmers stood
and fired the shot heard round the world.”
What started out as a mission to capture leaders and armaments turned into a rout that set off a war that would last until 1783, culminating in the Treaty of Paris and the creation of the United States of America.
Warren Heritage Society sponsored the commemoration. The Ivy Lodge, Balthis House, Smoke House, Black Smith Shop and Outdoor Kitchen were open with members of the society dressed in colonial attire. Five chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution gave presentations on colonial living, Patriots Day, did a wreath presentation and fired a musket salute. Present for the SAR were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Jim Heflin, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Richard Tyler (Colonel James Wood II), Bryan Buck (Fort Harrison), Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves) and Robert Bruce (Norfolk). After a presentation by Dale Corey, wreaths were presented and then the musket salute.
Community Events
Don’t miss the Spring Fling with the Silver Tones Swing Band! Enjoy a night of classic swing tunes and dancing while supporting a worthy cause
Get ready to swing into spring with the Silver Tones Swing Band! The Front Royal Pregnancy Center is proud to present the Spring Fling with the Silver Tones Swing Band on Saturday, April 15th, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm at the New Hope Bible Church, 80 N Lake Ave. This event promises to be a night of nostalgia and fun with live music and dancing for all ages.
The Silver Tones Swing Band is known for its fabulous live performances, playing classic swing tunes that will have you dancing all
night long. The dance floor is huge, and there are plenty of seats for non-dancers who just want to enjoy the music. Admission is by donation (cash or check only), with all profits going towards supporting the Front Royal Pregnancy Center.
“We are thrilled to host the Spring Fling with the Silver Tones Swing Band,” said John Smith, Director of the Front Royal Pregnancy Center. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy some great music and dancing while supporting a worthy cause.”
All ages are welcome to attend, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors for an evening of fun and nostalgia. You won’t want to miss this exciting event!
To learn more about the Front Royal Pregnancy Center and our mission to support women and families in need, please visit our website.
Community Events
An evening of Chopin for cello and piano
Mountain View Music presents An Evening of Chopin for Cello and Piano featuring Larissa Fedoryka on cello and Rollin Wilbur on piano. The program will showcase the works of Chopin, along with additional pieces by Dvorak, Brahms, and more. Classical music enthusiasts are in for a treat as they witness the breathtaking performance of two exceptional musicians in the cozy and intimate setting of Mountain View Music.
The concerts will be held on Friday, May 12th, and Saturday, May 13th, at 7:30 p.m. at Mountain View Music, located at 217 E. Main Street, Front Royal, VA. Click here to purchase tickets for Friday and here for the Saturday performance.
Larissa Fedoryka, a Front Royal native, is a world-renowned cellist known for her emotional and powerful performances. She has performed at prestigious venues around the world and is excited to bring her talent back to her hometown. Accompanying her is Rollin Wilbur, an accomplished pianist who has performed with many esteemed orchestras and conductors.
“This is a rare opportunity for music lovers to experience the beauty of Chopin’s compositions in a small and intimate setting,” said Karena Tapsak, owner of Mountain View Music. “Larissa and Rollin are both incredibly talented musicians who are sure to impress the audience with their stunning performance.”
For more information on Mountain View Music and upcoming events, please visit our website at https://www.mountainviewmusic.org/ or call us at 540-251-7675.
Remember, space is limited for these performances, so be sure to purchase your tickets soon to ensure your spot at An Evening of Chopin for Cello and Piano. We can’t wait to see you there!
