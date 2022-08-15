Community Events
Annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk happening Sept. 17
Laurel Ridge Community College’s annual 5K run/walk, Wits for Wellness, which raises money for student scholarships, returns to the Middletown Campus Saturday, Sept. 17. The multi-surface course weaves around the campus, starting and ending at the Student Union Building.
Those who register early – by Sept. 1 – pay a $20 entry fee and receive a race T-shirt. After that, it is $25 to register. Members of Shenandoah Valley Runners receive a $1 discount. Awards will be given to the top three male and woman finishers in each age group, which run from 10 and younger all the way up to 70 and over.
“We are thrilled to continue this annual tradition, bringing our college and community together to promote mental and physical wellness,” said Biology Professor/Science Academic Lead Liz Dingess, who is the new race director. “We’re moving away from the wave start, so all participants can run or walk at their own pace with one start time.”
This year’s race sponsors are Anthem Healthkeepers Plus, United Bank, Costco and Shenandoah Valley Runners. Shenandoah Valley Runners are keeping the time for the event.
To register or learn more, visit laurelridge.edu/5K.
Community Events
SAR commemorates reading of Declaration of Independence, Loudoun County Courthouse
On August 13, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a ceremony to Commemorate the reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Loudoun County Courthouse on August 12, 1776.
In July of that year, the colonies were in a what amounted to a civil war against the British, who outnumbered them three to one and had the world’s top military. The Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia to formally declare the reasons for a state of rebellion existing within the colonies. It was in June 1776 that Richard Henry Lee submitted “The Resolution for Independence”, which was passed by the Congress on July 2, 1776. This resolution resolved that the Thirteen Colonies in America were “free and independent States” and the document known as the “Declaration of Independence” was adopted on July 4th. It was sent immediately to the printing shop of John Dunlap, who printed an estimated 200 copies. These were distributed throughout the colonies.
The first unofficial reading of the document was held in Philadelphia on July 4th to a small group of people. On July 8th, the bells of the city of Philadelphia called the citizens to an official reading to be conducted on the steps of the Pennsylvania State House by Colonel John Nixon. Declaring independence made it possible to take the Revolution onto the international stage as a war for independence. The simplicity and eloquence of the Declaration of Independence immediately gained the attention of the world and has inspired democratic movements ever since. Getting the word out was a priority. Congress decreed the document should be given the widest dissemination. It was sent throughout the American colonies, printed by newspapers and read in communities throughout the colonies. On August 12, 1776, as reflected by the court order book, a bell at the Leesburg Courthouse was rung, and by the order of Virginia Governor Patrick Henry, the declaration was read at the Courthouse by County Sheriff, Philip Noland.
To commemorate this event, the Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution conducted a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Loudoun County Courthouse grounds, near the site where the initial reading was conducted. They were supported by the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII), Fairfax Resolves (FR), George Mason (GM) and Sgt Lawrence Everhart (Maryland) SAR Chapters; Ketoctin, Lanes Mill, Mary Hemings Bell and Elizabeth McIntosh Hammill DAR Chapters and the Rev John Marks Society of the Children of the American Revolution.
Dignitaries included The Honorable Kelly Burk, Mayor of Leesburg and Peter Davenport, Vice President General, Atlantic Middle States District, SAR. Ken Bonner, President of the Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter was the emcee with Barry Schwoerer leading the presentation of wreaths and the reading of the Declaration.
The Virginia State Color Guard presented the National Flag, led by Barry Schwoere, with colors carried by Mark Sink (SMJC) and Kelly Ford (CJWII). The SAR 250th Anniversary and Chapter flags were presented by an Honor Guard led by Darrin Schmidt (FR) with Dave Cook (250th, FR), Anita Bonner (DAR), Steve Riddle (SMJC), Jim Cordes (FR), Ken Morris (GM), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), and Jacob Schwoerer (CWG C.A.R. Society). Sentinels Clay Robinson (CJWII) and Richard Tyler (CJWII) were placed with additional support provided by color guard members Peter Davenport (GM), Dale Corey (CJWII) and Marc Robinson (CJWII).
Community Events
Get your tickets for the SPCA CHAIR-ity Brunch
Tickets are now on sale for the Winchester SPCA CHAIR-ity Brunch! The event will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, beginning at 11:30 AM, at the George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester, VA.
The event features upcycled CHAIRS, a paw print-inspired art auction, a few rounds of musical chairs, a champagne toast, and brunch highlighted by a seasonal mimosa. All proceeds benefit the Winchester Area SPCA.
Tickets are $50 each. Once your purchase is complete, you will receive a ticket image to show as you enter the event. To purchase your online ticket, go to winchesterspca.org/chair-ity-brunch.
For more information, contact Lavenda Denney at 540-662-8616 or director@winchesterspca.org.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 12th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 12:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, August 23:
“Last Man On Earth” @7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Beast”
- “Barbarian”
- “Don’t Worry Darling”
Community Events
The Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley hosting blood drive
All are invited to the Rotary Club of the Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) blood drive on Wednesday, August 17th, from 1pm-6:30pm, at the Front Royal United Methodist Church (1 W. Main St. Front Royal), to be a hero and give the GIFT OF LIFE! Go to www.redcrossblood.org for more info–appointments are required.
If you can’t give, please take a moment to invite someone else to donate! Sometimes, all it takes is a heartfelt ASK and a person will become a blood donor for LIFE, and YOU can be a part of saving countless lives by inspiring a new donor!
While not required, you can speed things up by completing your RapidPass®. The process is simple, just 4 steps – and takes about 10 to 15 minutes (must be done on the day of donation). Get started with some initial information, read through the pre-donation materials, answer your health history questions and print, download or email your RapidPass® to yourself, and bring it with you. ONE PINT OF BLOOD CAN SAVE UP TO THREE LIVES! Thanks to all of the loyal regular donors, and welcome to future donors who would like to become regulars on this drive series that runs approximately every 56ish days!
Have you ever considered donating an impactful POWER RED donation (which can be done every 4 months)? There are slots available at all area drives, including this one! Learn more here.
- Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
- Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
WHY give blood?
- You don’t need a special reason to give blood. You just need your own reason.
- Some of us give blood because we were asked by a friend.
- Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day.
- Some believe it is the right thing to do.
- Some do it for the free cookies and juice, cool sticker and time off from work.
- But EVERYONE enjoys the great feeling of helping save lives!
WHAT are the general Blood Donor Requirements?
- Be in good general health and feeling well.
- Be at least 17 years old in most states (16 years old with parental consent in some states).
- Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.
- Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.
- Be in good general health and feeling well.
- Be at least 17 years old in most states (16 years old with parental consent in some states).
- Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.
- Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.
Download the BLOOD DONOR APP TO SAVE TIME!
THANKS for joining us in helping to replenish the blood supply by donating! To learn more about service through Rotary, please visit www.rotary.org or email our club directly at theAreaOneders@gmail.com.
Community Events
Black Cat Appreciation Day at the Winchester SPCA
To honor Black Cat Appreciation Day, consider adopting a kitty with black fur. Approved adopters can adopt any kitty with black fur at the Winchester SPCA adoption center (located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester) for just $17! This event is one day only, August 17, from 10am to 5pm.
To learn more about your local SPCA, go to winchesterspca.org.
Community Events
7th Annual Phoenix Project Wine Pull
Phoenix Project is excited to announce their Annual Wine Pull fundraising event once again this year. Come on out and socialize, have a glass of wine, enjoy good food and support a worthy cause.
- Where: Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club (456 Shadows Drive | Front Royal, VA 22630)
- Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022
- Time: 5:00-7:00 pm
- Tickets: $60 Purchased in Advance | $65 at the Door
- Tickets are available at our office (222 S. Royal Avenue | Front Royal, VA 22630) and online at Eventbrite.
Every ticket purchase includes food, a complimentary glass of wine, and a bottle of wine or wine tasting certificate.
For more information, visit phoenix-project.org, or call the office at 540-635-2302.
About Phoenix Project:
Phoenix Project is Front Royal/Warren County’s Domestic Violence Agency. Our mission is to ensure freedom from ALL forms of domestic violence through EMPOWERMENT, EDUCATION, and COMMUNITY.
Since January 1, 2022, through August 10, 2022, we have answered 759 domestic violence calls, 93 sexual assault calls, and 623 other service oriented calls. As you can see, we have a serious problem right here in our own community, and we appreciate your support!
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 87%
Pressure: 29.94"Hg
UV index: 1
79/57°F
82/61°F