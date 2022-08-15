Annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk happening Sept. 17

Laurel Ridge Community College’s annual 5K run/walk, Wits for Wellness, which raises money for student scholarships, returns to the Middletown Campus Saturday, Sept. 17. The multi-surface course weaves around the campus, starting and ending at the Student Union Building.

Those who register early – by Sept. 1 – pay a $20 entry fee and receive a race T-shirt. After that, it is $25 to register. Members of Shenandoah Valley Runners receive a $1 discount. Awards will be given to the top three male and woman finishers in each age group, which run from 10 and younger all the way up to 70 and over.

“We are thrilled to continue this annual tradition, bringing our college and community together to promote mental and physical wellness,” said Biology Professor/Science Academic Lead Liz Dingess, who is the new race director. “We’re moving away from the wave start, so all participants can run or walk at their own pace with one start time.”

This year’s race sponsors are Anthem Healthkeepers Plus, United Bank, Costco and Shenandoah Valley Runners. Shenandoah Valley Runners are keeping the time for the event.

To register or learn more, visit laurelridge.edu/5K.