Another Week, Another Winter Storm Forecasted

Travelers need to pay attention to weather along their routes and change plans based on road conditions

Another week is here, along with another forecast of snow, freezing rain, and mixed precipitation that may impact roads in Virginia tonight through Tuesday morning. Motorists should watch forecasts along their routes and change their plans based on road conditions.

VDOT crews in most of the commonwealth are currently pre-treating roads and bridges in anticipation of the storm. Pre-treatment is used as an attempt to prevent a bond from forming between the pavement and the snow and ice after a storm starts. Crews will be monitoring roadways and treating conditions as they develop. If 2 inches or more of snow accumulates on the pavement, plows will begin snow removal operations.

VDOT’S SNOW REMOVAL PRIORITIES

VDOT is responsible for snow removal on all state-maintained roads, while all cities and some towns maintain their roads. VDOT may support cities and towns if requested.

Snow removal priorities are as follows:

• The Interstate Highway System and limited-access roadways are VDOT’s first priority.

• Primary roads (routes numbered 1 to 599) and major secondary roads (routes numbered 600 and up) with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high-traffic volumes, will be cleared along with interstate and limited-access roadways as resources allow.

• Low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets will be treated after higher-priority routes are completed and additional resources are available.

MAKE SAFETY A PRIORITY

• It is best not to travel during a winter weather event.

• Monitor the forecast for your planned route and limit travel based on roadway conditions.

• Allow more time to reach your destination.

• Drive at lower speeds and keep a safe distance of at least five to 10 seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road.

• Don’t pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary.

• Use caution in locations where pavement freezes first, including bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas.

• Keep an emergency supply kit in your car at all times in case of a breakdown or stoppage. This should include:

• Flashlight and extra batteries

• Ice scraper

• Cell phone and charger

• Jumper cables

• Blankets or quilts

• First aid kit

• Bottled water

• Non-perishable food (nuts, energy bars)

• Abrasive material for traction (cat litter, sand)

• Shovel

INFORMATION ON ROAD CONDITIONS

Before traveling, check roadway conditions by using VDOT’s free 511 mobile app, which offers information about road conditions, traffic, incidents, construction, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, and more. Information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 while in Virginia.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

For more about travel during inclement weather, visit VDOT’s weather page.