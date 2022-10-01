Answering 4 questions about orthodontics

Well-aligned teeth have many physical benefits, but did you know there are psychological benefits, too? October is National Orthodontic Health Month. In that spirit, here are four questions to help you learn more about what orthodontics can do for you or your child.

1. What’s orthodontics?

Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry specializing in diagnosing, preventing, and treating misaligned, overlapping, and protruding teeth for functional or cosmetic purposes.

2. Who can undergo orthodontic treatment?

You can realign your smile at any age. Therefore, orthodontics isn’t only for children and teenagers. It’s also for adults who want to straighten their smile, whether for appearance or health reasons.

3. What are the benefits?

Orthodontic treatments can prevent or correct many problems, including premature wear, difficulty chewing, speech problems, and muscle pain. Straight teeth are also easier to maintain and less prone to cavities. Moreover, a beautiful smile can boost your self-esteem.

4. What are the different types of treatments?

Depending on your needs, your orthodontist may suggest various solutions. Common treatments include traditional metal braces, ceramic braces, clear aligners, and retainers.

Talk to an orthodontist in your area to learn more about your options.