Obituaries
Anthony “Tony” Wayne Burton (1980 – 2022)
Anthony “Tony” Wayne Burton, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, son, and friend died Friday, August 5, 2022, at his family’s home in Front Royal, Virginia. He was 41 years old.
Tony was born Anthony Wayne Burton (1980) in Hamilton, Ohio, to parents Paul and Wilma Burton. He is one of five children, having two brothers, Mike and Thomas; and two sisters, Paula (Reggie) and Christina (David).
In his earlier years, he loved watching wrestling, drawing, playing with dogs, and spending time with his siblings and cousins. He attended Hamilton High School and went on to study at Lord Fairfax Community College. Later, he resided in Russell Springs, Kentucky.
His earliest goals in life were him having his own animals and having his own family. Tony accomplished both of those goals, caring for and raising many dogs over the years, and marrying the love of his life, Cynthia Burton. Together they have three beautiful children, Miley, Bella, and Landon. As a family, they lived in Virginia and attended Rivermont Baptist Church. Tony was so proud of the gift of family that God gave him. He beamed with joy and happiness while participating in his favorite hobby, spending time with his kids. Tony, Cynthia, Miley, Bella, and Landon will forever be connected as a family. Tony loves his family very much, both in life and even now in death.
More recently, Tony also enjoyed working with his hands and watching the Packers play. His skill of trade always wrapped around his love of working on cars and industrial work. He aspired to open his own detailing business one day. He was currently employed at DB Schenkers International.
Tony is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Grace Burton; his maternal grandfather, Richard Bowling; his father, Paul Burton; and his brother, Thomas Burton.
He leaves behind his aforementioned wife; three kids; a mother; siblings; and a host of other family members and friends who all love him very much.
He is described by his loved ones as “loving”, “humble” and “a family man!” His friends remember him as “a good man,” a “pretty cool dude,” and someone with “such a huge heart!” His infectious smile & laughter will remain a precious memory for us all.
A graveside service for Tony will be hosted on August 11 at 11:00 a.m. in the Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Front Royal, VA. 22630.
He will be dearly missed by all, but especially by his family who loved him so. The world is emptier without you, Tony. We pray you are finally at peace.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, P.O. Box 442, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Vicky Francine Barton (1948 – 2022)
Vicky Francine Barton, 74, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her home.
Ms. Barton was born on January 11, 1948, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to the late Elwood and Frances Worrells Turlington. She was also preceded in death by her two sons, Richard Allen and Michael Allen, and her sister, Peggy Morris.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Allen (Kathleen Lawson) of Front Royal, Virginia; two brothers, Jerry Turlington of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Gene Turlington of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; sister, Kay Cameron of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Obituaries
Barbara J. “Bobbi” Woodward (1951 – 2022)
Bobbi passed away on August 4, 2022, while in the Hospice Care Unit in Winchester, Virginia.
Bobbi was born September 28, 1951, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Robert and Betty Nicholson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patty; and her brothers, Michael, and Dan Nicholson.
Bobbi is survived by her husband, Mike, whom she married on October 22, 1994; daughter, Liz Woodward; and son, Wade Nairn III. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Smith of Arizona, Diane Byrnes of Winchester, Virginia, Susan (Tony) Henry of Florida, and Mary (Ron) Kincer of Georgia; brother, John (Kate) Nicholson of North Carolina; mother-in-law, Pat Woodward of Vienna, Virginia; and brother-in-law, Richard Woodward of Front Royal.
Bobbi was employed by the Warren County Department of Social Services for 22 years, where she always put the needs of her clients above all else.
Bobbi was also very strong in her faith but also had a fun side in Bingo nights with her sisters, trips to Charles Town, and Christmas Eve parties that everyone enjoyed. It could be said that Bobbi lived her life to the fullest to the very end.
To honor Bobbi’s request, she will be cremated with no celebration or funeral service.
Due to the wonderful care she received from Blue Ridge Hospice, she wished that all donations to honor her life be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituaries
Charles Edward Frazier (1955 – 2022)
Charles Edward Frazier of Front Royal, VA, passed away on August 3, 2022.
Charlie, or as family and friends fondly knew him; Pops, Pawpaw, Skinner, Bujack, Hawk; was born November 9, 1955, son of the late Carl Frazier, Sr. & Emily Sue Nicholson Frazier.
Charlie will be so deeply missed by his wife and loving companion of 50 years, Barbara Frazier. Together they have proudly raised six children: late Susan Michelle Lockhart, John Taylor, Jr. (Missy), Bonnie Taylor (Byron), Tracy Vina (Manny), Melody Ramey (JR), and Chris Taylor (Julie). Also surviving; are ten grandchildren and 20 great-children. He enjoyed spending time with his ‘Special Little Man,’ Mason. Surviving siblings: Carl Frazier, Jr., Mary Soyars, Lynwood Frazier, Melvin (Caroline), and Brenda Williams. Charlie wanted his two special nephews to know he enjoyed guiding you through your childhood, DJ Snipes of Front Royal and Frankie Bridge of Front Royal.
Charlie retired after 35 years of service from Riverton Corporation as a Repairman Welder. During his tenure with Riverton, Charlie served as the Union President for many years with Local 225.
In his younger years, he enjoyed laying sod. One moment he often would boost about was laying sod for the front of the White House.
Charlie spent countless hours and years at Front Royal Little League, coaching his son, Chris, and grandchildren in the game of baseball. In Softball, he was a pitcher and 1st baseman, played on many teams, and had his team, CNF. Charlie considered his brother, Lynwood, his best friend. Together they would collect local metal, split and sell wood, and ride around ‘Buck Mountain”.
He was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 53, where he enjoyed volunteering, shooting pool, and having a few beers with his buddy, Dan Remillard. He was also a member of the local Moose Chapter 829.
Charlie will always be remembered for his willingness to lend a helping hand. To his children and grandchildren, “He is the strongest man we have ever known.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, sisters Susan Slusher, Shelby Foster, and Paula Frazier, and brothers James and Paul Dixon Frazier.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Sons of The American Legion, Post 53, 22 W 8th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
A celebration of life will be held on August 13 at the American Legion in Front Royal, from 12:00 to 4:oo pm.
Obituaries
Xandra Finlayson Hunter (1933 – 2022)
, 88, of The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Xandra was born on August 31, 1933, in Lake City, Florida, to the late John Finlayson and Myrtle Hammock Lewis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rear Admiral Charles B. Hunter, USN (Ret), and her son, Colonel Timothy Lewis Hunter, USMC (Ret).
She was formerly a long-time Gulfport, Florida resident and a Pasadena Yacht & Country Club member.
Survivors include her son, C. Bryan Hunter, Jr. of Front Royal, and his wife, Pamela; daughter-in-law, Claudia P. Hunter (Dayton, Ohio); granddaughter, Laura Hunter Drago (Santa Clarita, CA), and her husband, Matt.
She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband.
A service will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, #405 Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituaries
Rennie Emmitt “Pop” Cooke, III (1967 – 2022)
Rennie Emmitt “Pop” Cooke, III, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, in his home in Warren County, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 5 at 4:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends until 6:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private.
Rennie was born September 16, 1967, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Rennie Emmitt Cooke, II, and Shirley May Merchant Cooke.
He was a graduate of Warren County High School Class of 1985. He was married to the late Tina Marie Cooke.
Rennie enjoyed life and never met a stranger. He loved baseball, NASCAR, watching his grandson play football, his cornhole family, telling jokes, fishing, and being “Pop” to many children. He was a member of Helltown Baggers and S.V.C.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving is his loving fiancée and soulmate, Angie Buterakos, of Front Royal; two daughters, Brooke Ballard and husband Chris, who he thought of as a son, of Front Royal, and Desirae Cooke and fiancé Tyler Deavers of Bentonville; three brothers, Bro Cooke of Front Royal, Steve Cooke (Leanne) of Luray and Joe Cooke (Lindsey) of Front Royal; four sisters, Tammy Sealock (James) of Manassas, Pamela Maddox (Scott) of Front Royal, Katrina Saunders (Steve) of Front Royal, and Sandy Cooke (Raymond Henry, who was his life-long best friend) of Front Royal; two step-children, Seff Oates and Adrienne Hickerson; three grandchildren, Nathan Ballard, Cole Deavers, and Cohen Deavers; one step-grandson, Jude Oates; Leila, his dog, and faithful companion; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Caine Deavers; a brother, David Allen Cooke; and the mother of his girls, Tina Marie Cooke.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Obituaries
Rosa Ester Angeles Aranda Vega (1935 – 2022)
Rosa Ester Angeles Aranda Vega, 87, of Luray, Virginia, died on Monday, July 25, 2022.
She was born June 25, 1935, in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of the late Antonio Aranda and late Isabel Salazar Aranda. Ms. Aranda Vega was a long-time Luray, VA resident for 36 years. She was born a true Washingtonian and a hardcore Washington Football Team fan. Rosa was a first-generation American born and proud of her bloodline. Her family heritage bloodline expands from Columbia, South America, to Europe and Spain.
Rosa Aranda Vega worked and retired from Wrangler in Luray. She also was a translator for the courts of Richmond, Virginia. Ms. Aranda Vega helped and assisted her parent’s long-time restaurant business in Washington, D.C., called “El Sombrero.” She always said she was a tomboy, having two brothers, Jose and Juan. She was a Missionary for most of her life. She traveled to Central and South American countries to assist the poor and to do her mission of God. Her beliefs, healing, charity work, and passion she did nationwide and worldly were priceless but valuable to thousands she encountered.
She was a devoted Catholic, a religion that has been passed on from generations in the Aranda family. Sixty-Seven years ago, her mother started the celebration of St. Anthony at the Franciscan Monastery in Washington, D.C. A legacy that began in 1955 and will continue to be passed on to each generation in the Aranda family.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by five daughters, Caridad Vasquez-Moreland, Nereida Adkins, Blanca Shell, Jennifer Bevins, and Alejandrina Vega; 10 grandchildren, Jason Tippett, Thomas Adkins Jr., Annabella Vega, Charity Merchant, Charles Moreland III, Martina Vega, Sarah Bevins, Kim Shell, Ricky Shell, and Paul Butler; nine great-grandchildren, Mark Merchant Jr., Jason Tippett Jr., Nicholas Merchant, McKenna Vega, Kadence Vega, Alexander Merchant, Jared Heisey, Wesley Moreland, and Cecilia Moreland; and three sons-in-law, Charles Moreland Jr., Mark Merchant Sr., and George Bevins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anibal Vega; her brother, Jose Aranda; her son, Roberto Vega; her daughter, Elizabeth Vega; and her son-in-law, Thomas Adkins.
Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 200 Collins Avenue, Luray, VA 22835, on Friday, August 5, 2022.
The viewing is from 9:15 am to 11:15 am, and the mass service will follow immediately after.
Interment is in Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery, 211 Lee Highway, Luray, VA 22835.
Repass: 200 Collins Avenue, Luray, VA 22835.
Condolences and contributions can be made to Maddox Funeral Home. All donations are to benefit the Page County Animal Shelter.