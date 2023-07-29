Anthony Wayne “Tony” Williams 1973 – 2023)

Linda B. Habron, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on July 24, 2023, in Warren Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be held for Linda on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 4;00 PM at Asa Hebron Cemetery, 1040 Habron Hollow Rd. Fort Valley, Virginia, with Pastor Larry Closter officiating.

Linda was born on August 9, 1943, in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, to the late David and Irja Marshall. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Janie and Susie, and her daughter, Kristine.

Surviving Linda is her loving husband of 23 years, John Habron; her children, Eric Carlson (Heather), Karin Carlson, Curtis Carlson (Candice), and Allisa Love; her grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Sarah, Brendon, Anna, Emma, William, Alexandra, Lincoln, Ashton, and Jameson; and her two great-grandchildren.

Linda was a proud member of the National Honor Society. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, loved her cats and her dogs, and adored trips to the beach.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarke County Humane Foundation.