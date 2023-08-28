Community Events
Appaloosa Festival Returns with an Electrifying Line-up this Labor Day
A Roots Music Fest with the Promise of Discovering the Next Big Thing.
After an eventful year in the music industry, with many festivals facing cancellations, the much-anticipated Appaloosa Festival is set to reenergize spirits this Labor Day weekend, September 2-3, 2023. Located in the scenic foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Front Royal, VA, this roots music festival offers not just a captivating musical experience but also a journey into discovering budding talent.
What sets Appaloosa apart is its reputation for unveiling phenomenal artists, some of whom have gone on to win prestigious accolades. Molly Tuttle, last year’s headliner, bagged the Grammy for “Best Bluegrass Album”. The festival boasts an alumni list featuring luminaries like Billy Strings, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Sierra Hull, Mipso, and more. This year, the festival-goers are in for a treat with performances from Virginia’s beloved Carbon Leaf, the vibrant Christian Lopez from West Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley’s Low Water Bridge Band, and the internet’s favorite Old-Time Buck-Dancer, Hillary Klug.
The genesis of this festival has roots deeply embedded in family and tradition. Musician Dan Fedoryka, hailing from Front Royal, VA, was introduced to the world of music through his Juilliard graduate mother. While classical music didn’t resonate with Dan, the world of Celtic music did. By 2002, Dan, along with his brother Alexander and friends Ethan Dean and Johnny Rees, initiated the Celtic Rock/American band Scythian. The inception of the Appaloosa Blue Ridge Arts Foundation by the Fedoryka brothers laid the foundation for the Appaloosa Roots Music Festival in 2015. What began with an audience of 5,000 has now soared to over 10,000 attendees.
This festival is not merely a musical rendezvous. Appaloosa, true to its foundation’s aim, offers free music workshops to engage and inspire the younger generation. On-site camping, cabins, and chalets elevate the experience, making it a perfect family getaway. Kids have their designated zone, while adults can indulge in local food and crafts and sip on Virginia craft beer from Vibrissa or wine from Rappahannock Cellars.
The Appaloosa Festival emerges as a beacon of hope for music lovers, especially when iconic Virginia festivals like Floyd Fest and Watermelon Pickers Fest have been shelved this year. It’s not just about the music; it’s about the community, the discovery of new talent, and celebrating the end of summer amidst the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. With a line-up that promises to be unforgettable, the Appaloosa Festival is indeed the place.
Community Events
Front Royal’s Renowned “All About Trees” Course Returns with a Fresh Twist
Mix of Online & Hands-On Learning Enhances 20-year Legacy.
Nestled within the verdant locales of Front Royal, Warren County, the annual “All About Trees” course by Tree Stewards is all set to sprout new branches of knowledge. Beginning on September 9, 2023, and spanning until October 21, this course, which has been illuminating tree enthusiasts for over two decades, has integrated a few modern touches to its traditionally rich curriculum.
Blending Tradition with the Digital Age
This year’s program is not just another iteration. Taking cues from the post-pandemic shift towards online learning, Tree Stewards have evolved their educational approach. While participants can absorb readings and watch video assignments at their own leisurely pace, in-person classes ensure practical exposure. Slated for Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, these sessions promise hands-on experiences, such as pruning demonstrations by ISA Certified Arborists and enlightening trips to nearby arboretums.
Priced at a nominal fee of $30 for the entire duration, the course ensures comprehensive knowledge doesn’t weigh heavy on the pockets. Additionally, recognizing that financial constraints shouldn’t hinder passionate learners, tuition assistance remains available.
From Learners to Stewards
While the course’s primary focus is educating individuals, it also serves as a gateway for attendees to delve deeper into the community of tree enthusiasts. Upon completion, there’s an opportunity to join the prestigious Tree Stewards, although it’s optional. The seamless journey from registration to certification is facilitated through intuitive online platforms, including PayPal, for payments and digital access to the “Tree Steward Training Manual.”
For those more traditionally inclined, mail-in registration forms remain an option. The course’s content, seamlessly combining theory with practice, promises a holistic learning experience. For instance, the session on September 9 at Warren County Community Center offers a balanced mix of instruction and hands-on pruning demonstration, supplemented with curated video content.
The Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards’ commitment to education is evident in their continuous efforts to revamp and improve the “All About Trees” course. As they sow seeds of knowledge, one can only expect a forest of informed and passionate tree enthusiasts to grow in the community.
For more information and/or to register, visit the Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards.
Community Events
Communities Unite for Overdose Awareness in Northern Shenandoah
A Call to Solidarity: Shedding Light on the Overdose Crisis.
In the wake of rising overdose numbers that have resonated across the country, the Northern Shenandoah Valley is taking a bold step toward awareness, remembrance, and education. On August 31st, the Front Royal Moose Lodge is set to host the Overdose Awareness Day Vigil—a gathering aiming not only to mourn the losses but also to kindle hope and spread knowledge.
The evening will unfold in three phases:
- Resource Fair at 6:30 pm: Delve into insights provided by local organizations from Page, Shenandoah, and Warren counties. Their unified goal? To challenge the opioid epidemic head-on, starting from prevention and culminating in recovery. An added highlight—the Rapid Revive course—is touted to be a game-changer.
- Speakers at 7:00 pm: The event will feature prominent community figures:
- Chief Wayne Sager of Strasburg: A stalwart of the Shenandoah Valley and a dedicated service officer, Chief Sager boasts a significant resume, including leadership roles in combating substance misuse and advocating for the youth. His community-oriented approach underpins his long-standing commitment to a safer society.
- Lisa Cochran from NWCSB: Lisa’s personal story of struggle and redemption speaks volumes. Having braved a tumultuous journey from addiction to recovery and even surviving the heart-wrenching loss of her daughter, Lisa channels her life experiences to uplift and guide others caught in the clutches of substance misuse.
- John Winslow, Founder of International Recovery Day: With a whopping 47 years in recovery, John stands as a beacon of hope and resilience. His endeavors stretch from helming the 23 West Club in Luray, VA, to championing prevention, treatment, and recovery at multiple levels.
- Candlelight Vigil at 7:45 p.m.: This session will be the emotional fulcrum of the evening. Attendees will partake in a solemn remembrance—lighting candles and commemorating every life lost to overdose in the northern Shenandoah Valley from January 2022 to July 31, 2023.
While the event targets residents of Page, Shenandoah, and Warren counties, it sends out an open invitation. Whether you’re a direct victim of the overdose crisis, or someone who wants to extend solidarity, your presence can make a world of difference.
The overarching theme of this gathering? Solidarity. In the words of Celeste Brooks, one of the event’s key contacts, “Those impacted by overdose can feel isolated. This event is a powerful statement—we see you, and you are not alone.”
For additional details or to connect with the event coordinators, interested parties can reach out to Celeste Brooks at 540-667-3367 or through celeste@warrencoalition.org. For global perspectives on the overdose crisis, www.overdoseday.com offers resources and a list of events.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley is taking a stand against the overdose crisis, armed with knowledge, compassion, and a burning desire to bring about change.
Community Events
Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene – August 24 – 27, 2023
Unveiling the Best of Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene One Beat at a Time
The Shenandoah Valley resonates with harmonies, both old and new. From folk tales told with a strumming guitar to the modern beats echoing in lively venues, our town pulses with unmatched musical vigor. Each week, Black Bear Media will spotlight the tunes and tales that make our hearts beat a little faster, guiding locals and visitors alike through the rich tapestry of the Front Royal area soundscape. Whether you’re a seasoned music aficionado or someone just beginning to explore, let us be your compass in the ever-evolving symphony of the Shenandoah Valley. Welcome to “Royal Rhythms,” – where every note tells a story.
Thursday – August 24th
|Barns of Rose Hill
|Appalachian Chamber Music
|7:00 pm
|Front Royal Gazebo
|Vinyl Tracks
|7:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Lisa Fritsch
|7:30 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Victor Torres
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Chicken N Dumplings
|6:00 pm
Friday – August 25th
|Barns of Rose Hill
|Redd Volkaert
|7:00 pm
|Briede Family Vineyards
|David Andrew Smith
|4:30 pm
|Bright Box
|Heelix w/ Dale Richman & Spirit
|7:00 pm
|Box Office
|Shockwave
|7:00 pm
|Dark Horse Tavern
|Joe Martin
|6:00 pm
|Dividing Creek
|Melanie Pearl
|8:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Meisha Herron
|8:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Ricki J & Blue Rhythm
|8:00 pm
|Museum of Shenandoah Valley
|Jake Kohn
|5:00 pm
|On Cue
|Rock Bottom
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Grayson Moon
|7:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Bryan Stutzman
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing
|Curt & Rob
|6:30 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
|Ryan Jewel
|6:00 pm
|Skyland Lodge
|Rich Follett
|7:30 pm
|Strasburg Square
|Juliet Lloyd Trio
|6:00 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Emily Fischer
|6:00 pm
|Vibrissa FR
|Taylor Lafever
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|David Elliott
|6:00 pm
|West Oakes Farm
|Chris Huntt Jr
|5:00 pm
|Robbie Limon Band
|7:00 pm
Saturday – Aug 26th
|Alesatian Live (Romas)
|Robbie Limon
|8:30 pm
|Belle Grove Plantation
|Mojo Mothership
|11:15 am
|Sons of Liberty
|3:00 pm
|Big Meadow Lodge
|Rich Follett
|7:30 pm
|Blue Fox
|Cultus Black w/ Saint Diablo & 12 Sins
|9:00 pm
|Briede Family Vineyard
|Kimberly Burke
|2:30 pm
|Bright Box
|Tony Trishka Earl Jam
|8:00 pm
|Box Office
|Ryan Jewel
|7:00 pm
|Cedar Creek Campground
|Low Water Bridge Band w/ Jake Kohn
|5:00 pm
|Cave Ridge Winery
|Blaire Sherman
|2:00 pm
|Clarke County Farmers Market
|Bryan Shepherd
|8:00 am
|Dark Horse Tavern
|Kyle Cobb
|6:00 pm
|Fox Meadow
|David Elliott
|5:30 pm
|Frederick County Fairgrounds
|Watts Shelter Worship
|3:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Darryl Marini
|8:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|The Curve Crew
|8:00 pm
|James Charles Winery
|Shockwave
|12:00 pm
|Deja Blue
|3:00 pm
|Monument
|Kiss Army
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Chris Darlington Band
|8:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Kellin Little
|7:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Jill Fulton Band
|7:30 pm
|Little Washington Winery
|Robbie Limon
|2:00 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Bryan Stutzman
|3:30 pm
|Vibrissa W
|Virginia Rain Bluegrass
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|River Mason
|6:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Jess Spoon Band
|1:00 pm
Sunday – August 27th
|Box Office
|Open Mic
|6:00 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Paul Moschetto
|2:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Bluegrass Possee
|1:00 pm
|Wolf Gap Vineyard
|Taylor LaFever
|2:00 pm
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of September
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of September 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Monday, September 4
- The library is closed for the Labor Day holiday.
Tuesday, September 5
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is How to Balance. Registration is required
Wednesday, September 6
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Monkey Business! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Monkey Business stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, September 9
10:00 AM – SAMICON. Fun for all ages of comic and tech fans, geeks, gamers, and cosplayers! Come in costume to enjoy magic shows, escape rooms, arcade games, LARP demos and more!
Monday, September 11
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 12
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Worm Observation. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, September 13
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Apple Pie! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Apple Pie stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Monday, September 18
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 19
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Worm Observation. Registration is required
Wednesday, September 20
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Awesome Autumn! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Awesome Autumn stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, September 23
- 3:00 PM – Hard Act to Follow, a special needs theater troupe, will present Sunflowers Grow in the North Pole. For all ages!
Monday, September 25
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 26
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Pulley: Climbing Firefighter. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming Events for September
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed on Monday, September 4th for Labor Day.
General Education Development
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.
Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings
Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information and education, and more. Our services are free & confidential & trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.
Bad Romance
Wednesday, September 6th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can’t get enough puns? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for Bad Romance, where Samuels Public Library will have a themed discussion for the romance genre every month. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover a new treat in this awesome informal discussion! New members are always welcome! This month’s theme is Time Travel. This program is conducted virtually through Zoom. Please register in advance to receive a zoom link close to the event date.
Books & Beyond
Tuesday, September 12th from 6:00 PM to 7:45 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month’s theme is Graphic Novels. Participants are encouraged to read any book that is classified as a graphic novel and come join us to discuss it!
Genealogy Club
Wednesday, September 13th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your findings? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
All About House Plants!
Saturday, September 23rd from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM
In person. Join us for several presentations by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners! Presentations include “Basic House Plant Care” from 10:30am to 11:00am, “All About Orchids” with a local Master Gardener Expert from 12:00pm to 12:30pm, and “House Plant Tips: Pots, Soil, Pests, Tools, Questions” from 1:15pm to 1:45pm. Between presentations patrons will have the opportunity to tour the library’s collection of plants. Patrons are encouraged to bring questions and a picture of a house plant that you are worried about! You can also take home a small plant that you have potted up.
River Photography – Capturing Light, Reflections, and Movement
Saturday, September 30th from 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM
Shenandoah River State Park
Over millions of years, the Shenandoah River and its many tributaries carved out the valley that we love. This session will be dedicated to photographing our beloved river. We will review techniques for capturing light on water, reflections, and movement. Following the review, we will head to the field to practice these techniques. All types of cameras from smart photos to professional cameras and levels of photographers are welcomed. If you have a wide angle or landscape lens – bring it along. Note: State Park parking fee rules apply for attending this program. The Library has a limited number of LVA state park bags with passes. Availability is not guaranteed.
Community Events
This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 24th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, August 24:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”
- “Equalizer 3”
- “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”
- “Expend4bles”
- “The Creator”
Wind: 7mph ESE
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 29.95"Hg
UV index: 3
84/57°F
77/52°F