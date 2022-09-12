Food
Apple and salt pork pie satisfies the sweet tooth
Don’t let the name fool you, this is still dessert.
Richly spiced apple balance with tiny pieces of salt pork for a fall treat that’s just sweet enough. Lightly pre-cooking the apples ensures that the finished pie won’t be soupy or lose too much volume in the oven. Granny Smith apples are easy to find and make excellent baking apples. Don’t worry too much about the exact quantity of apples — the most important thing is filling the dish.
Ingredients
8 to 10 apples (around 2-1/2 pounds)
3 quarts boiling water or cider or a mix of both
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3 tablespoons maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 to 1/2 pound salt pork (or bacon)
1 egg white
Coarse sugar
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 425 Fahrenheit with a baking sheet on the center rack.
Peel and slice apples about a 1/4-inch thick, place in a large heat-proof bowl or pot, and set aside. Slice salt pork into small pieces and fry over medium heat until fat renders (5 to 8 minutes). Remove pork and drain, then set pork and rendered fat aside. Heat water or cider in a large pot over high heat until boiling, then pour boiling liquid over sliced apples. Cover apples and liquid and set aside for ten minutes before draining. While apples sit, assemble all dry ingredients, along with maple syrup, and set aside.
After draining the apples, let them sit in a colander in the sink for ten minutes, tossing occasionally until completely dry before transferring them back to a large bowl.
Add 4 tablespoons of rendered pork fat and stir, then add spice mixture. Toss until apples are evenly coated. To assemble the pie, place the bottom crust in the bottom of a pie pan, then add about half the apples, then a layer of salt pork (how much is up to you).
Follow with another layer of apples and more salt pork. Arrange top crust and brush with egg white, then sprinkle with coarse sugar. Chill for about 20 minutes, then place the pie on a hot baking sheet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the pastry begins to brown. Reduce oven temperature to 375 and bake for 25 to 30 more minutes until the pie is golden and bubbling. Cool for at least two hours before serving.
Agriculture
How to safely handle and cook poultry
National Chicken Month is celebrated every September in the United States. Chicken eggs and meat are packed with tasty, nutritional goodness and are a great addition to your family’s meals. However, you must follow certain safety precautions to prevent food poisoning when handling and preparing chicken. Here’s what you need to know.
How to prevent food poisoning
Salmonella and Campylobacter are leading causes of bacterial foodborne illness, which frequently contaminate raw poultry. Each year, thousands of people suffer food poisoning because of these pathogens. Although most healthy people may only feel mildly unwell for a day or two, children, seniors, and immunocompromised people may experience severe complications from food poisoning.
Here are a few tips to ensure you and your family don’t get sick from eating chicken:
• Buy your chicken near the end of your shopping trip and store it in your fridge or freezer as soon as you get home.
• Avoid buying chicken past its “best if used by” date.
• Don’t buy chicken in ripped or leaking packaging.
• Don’t rinse your chicken before preparing it. This could spread bacteria elsewhere in your kitchen.
• Never eat raw or insufficiently cooked chicken. Make sure a whole bird reaches an internal temperature of 180 F and pieces reach 165 F.
This year, celebrate National Chicken Month by looking for new and delicious ways to prepare poultry.
Food
Barbecue grilled sweet corn
Do you usually boil your corn on the cob and slather it with butter and salt? Dare to think outside the box at your next barbecue with this recipe.
Ingredients
• 6 ears of fresh sweet corn with husks
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 1 clove of garlic, minced
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, for garnish
• 1 teaspoon paprika, for garnish
• 1 bunch of fresh coriander, chopped, for garnish
Directions
1. Preheat the barbecue on high.
2. Soak the cobs for about 10 minutes in a bowl of cold water. Keep the husks on. Drain.
3. Grill the cobs for 12 minutes or until the husks are charred. Peel the cobs and continue cooking until they’re toasted in some places. Turn the cobs often to prevent them from burning. Remove from the grill and allow to cool for a few minutes before serving.
4. In a bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, and garlic. Add salt and pepper. Brush the ears with this mixture. Sprinkle with feta cheese, paprika, and cilantro.
Food
Wine and sauced pasta: a delicious combination
Many chefs say that the secret is in the sauce. That is certainly true when looking for the ideal wine to accompany a pasta dish: let the sauce be the guiding factor in making your choice.
Pasta sauce with a tomato or meat base goes beautifully with a full-bodied and fruity red, such as a Cabernet Sauvignon from California’s Napa Valley or a Cabernet Franc from Ontario’s Niagara Valley. A rosé sauce will also go well with any of those, as it will with a lighter red: try a Pinot Noir from Oregon or a Merlot from the Sonoma region of California. If a savory mushroom sauce is on the menu, try a more woody red, such as a Zinfandel from California or a Syrah from the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia.
Light white wine is the obvious choice for a white pasta sauce, such as alfredo or carbonara, or for a pesto- or spinach-based sauce. Look for a Niagara Chardonnay; these wines are not aged in oak barrels, so they keep a certain crisp and refreshing acidity. If you enjoy pasta accompanied by a cream-based mushroom sauce, a good choice would be a woodier white with more character, such as a Viognier from the Niagara region. If you are serving a sauce made with blue cheese, an Okanagan Valley Riesling or a Californian Chardonnay would be a wonderful complement to that cheese’s pronounced flavor.
Food
Treat yourself!
Whether the sun is shining or the sky is overcast, having a delicious meal cooked for you at a restaurant is always a treat. Trendy, downmarket, exclusive, or popular establishments always present the perfect opportunity to relax, chat, or have a serious discussion.
Choosing a restaurant is always done with good food and fun in mind. Dressing up in your best clothes is a great way of turning an evening into a truly grand occasion. While some may delight in their culinary habits, others will never choose the same destination. Some will take pleasure in choosing the same restaurant, sitting at the same table, and enjoying their favorite dish, while others will love exploring new restaurants every time and always take delight in trying new dishes.
Choose a quiet, romantic atmosphere with soft jazz or love songs playing gently in the background when out as a couple. The meal can be accompanied by good wine, and you’ll be able to slowly savor several different courses.
Or, perhaps you’d rather try a pub where a more festive atmosphere will reign. Here, you can enjoy sharing appetizers accompanied by a refreshing pitcher of beer. The meal, and especially the company of your loved one, will be wonderful.
For an evening with friends, restaurants allow you to share a meal that appeals to everyone’s individual taste without dealing with the cleaning up. If the group is large and you haven’t seen each other for a long time, it’s always a good idea to reserve a separate room where you can make as much noise as you want without disturbing the other customers.
Food
Successful grilling
Did you know that there is a technical difference between grilling and barbecuing? Grilling requires a relatively high temperature, more than 315° C, generated by open flames or embers. This method is often confused with typical barbecue cooking, which, in its traditional form, is very slow, using a low, indirect heat generated by smoldering logs or charcoal. Many hardware stores sell bags of woodchips of various types that can add delicious flavor to your grilled foods.
For cooking good cuts of meat, the technique of using indirect heat is very simple: all you have to do is light the burners on one side of a propane barbecue and place what you want to cook on the other side. This is also a good way to avoid charring the meat, which imparts carcinogenic substances called heterocyclic amines.
Crucial to any kind of grilling is the cleanliness of your barbecue and metal grill. Thoroughly brush and oil the grill before and after each use, and empty and clean out the pan that collects the fat drippings, usually located under the barbecue. Slacking off on basic barbecue maintenance might leave you with doubtful-tasting meats.
Cooking over charcoal can’t be beaten for creating that wonderful smoked flavor associated with barbecues.
Food
Salmon, mango and avocado tartar
Delicate and refined, tartars are a gourmet delight. This fresh and exotic recipe will make you feel like you’re in heaven.
Ingredients
Servings: 4
• 16 ounces salmon (or red tuna), cut into small cubes
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons lime juice
• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
• 1/2 teaspoon sriracha sauce
• 1 French shallot, finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon black sesame seeds
• 1 teaspoon white sesame seeds
• 1 mango, finely diced
• 1 ripe avocado, diced
• 2 cups arugula
• Olive oil, for garnish
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Combine the salmon, olive oil, lime juice, Dijon mustard, sriracha, French shallot, and black and white sesame seeds in a bowl.
2. Place a cookie cutter in the middle of a plate. Arrange a layer of mango, a layer of avocado, and a thin layer of the salmon mixture.
3. Garnish with arugula and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
