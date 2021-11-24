Apple Blossom Festival announces selection of Maids

Four young women from the Winchester area have been selected to serve as Maids in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCV during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 28th through May 1st, 2022. The Maids are Elia Maria Norton, Yeakley Eden Pullen, Margaret Wyndham Smith, and Sarah Katherine Smith.

Elia Norton is the granddaughter of B.J Dove of Winchester, VA. She is the great granddaughter of Polly Manuel of Winchester and the late Eddie Manuel. Elia is a sophomore at Lord Fairfax Community College majoring in early childhood education. She is a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she volunteers on many committees. Elia has been an active member in the Girl Scout Organization for 13 years and has now received a lifetime membership. Elia is a 2019 graduate of John Handley High School. She was a member of the Handley Color Guard, participated with Girls on the Run as a Jr. Coach, running buddy, and runner. She also participated in Winchester Public School’s system wide musicals for 7 years. Elia has volunteered with the Kids Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Watts, and the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on the Tent/Event, Bluegrass, and Bloomers committees.

Yeakley Pullen is the daughter of Crystal and Adrian Pullen of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Mary Ann Pullen and Pressley Pullen, Jr., of Winchester, and the late Barbara Zydelis and Robert Zydelis. Yeakley is a junior at The University of Alabama majoring in communicative disorders with a minor in human development. She is a member of Delta Zeta sorority where she served as a Diamond Leader and was appointed as a Sigma Rho Chi through the University of Alabama Panhellenic Association where she guided and counseled potential new members during the largest sorority recruitment in the nation. She is a weekly mentor with Al’s Pals, a mentoring program for at-risk youth in Tuscaloosa, AL, a volunteer with the West Alabama Food Bank, and involved in Campus Outreach. Yeakley is a 2019 graduate of James Wood High School. She was a four year varsity Soccer letter recipient, three year varsity Volleyball letter recipient, where she also served as a captain her senior year, and named First Team All-Area Libero during her junior and senior years. Additionally, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Varsity Club, and Key Club. Yeakley also served as an Apple Pie Ridge Elementary mentor.

Margaret Smith is the daughter of Katherine and Randall Smith of Henrico, VA. She is the granddaughter of Sandra and Frank Armstrong of Winchester, Patricia Smith of Richmond, VA, and the late Steve Smith. Margaret attends John Tyler Community College majoring in early childhood education. Margaret is a 2017 graduate of Douglas Southall Freeman High School. She was a three year varsity Swim letter recipient, member of the National Beta Club, and a seven year member of The Village Dance Studio Performing Company. Margaret has worked in childcare full-time for the past 4 years and enjoys photography as a hobby. Margaret’s mother, Katherine Armstrong Smith, was a Little Maid in the court of Queen Shenandoah XLIV, Miss Juliana Shepard and a Maid of Honor to Queen Shenandoah LVI, Miss Dana Lee Connors. Her maternal grandparents, Sandra and Frank Armstrong, were Festival Presidents from 1981 to 1982 and 1968 to 1969, respectively.

Sarah Smith is the daughter of Katherine and Randall Smith of Henrico. She is the granddaughter of Sandra and Frank Armstrong of Winchester, Patricia Smith of Richmond, and the late Steve Smith. Sarah is a junior at the University of Virginia majoring in kinesiology with a Spanish minor. She is a member of the Virginia Alpine Ski and Snowboard Team. Sarah graduated from Glen Allen High School in 2019. She was a four year varsity Gymnastics letter recipient and a two year varsity Tennis letter recipient. Additionally, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Art Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society. Sarah’s mother, Katherine Armstrong Smith, was a Little Maid in the court of Queen Shenandoah XLIV, Miss Juliana Shepard and a Maid of Honor to Queen Shenandoah LVI, Miss Dana Lee Connors. Her maternal grandparents, Sandra and Frank Armstrong, were Festival Presidents from 1981 to 1982 and 1968 to 1969, respectively.

The Maids will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of Queen Shenandoah XCV at John Handley High School and will ride on the Queen’s float in the Grand Feature Parade.