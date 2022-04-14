Community Events
Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame 2022 inductees named
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® has named the 2022 inductees to the Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame. These four individuals will be recognized for their contribution to sports across the region at 8:00 am during the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletic and Event Center, 1188 Ralph Shockey Drive. General admission tickets are now for $45 and are available at www.thebloom.com.
BOB BROWN
“Horsefeathers!” This word belongs to Bob Brown. He often used it in coaching the many youth who played baseball with him and it is still a favorite word. It’s a good clean expletive that gets his point across as he works with Winchester Baseball’s Bambinos.
The Bambino League is a nonprofit organization under tax classifications of baseball for recreation, sport, leisure, and athletics. The stated goal is described as the teaching of baseball fundamentals, good sportsmanship, and good citizenship. Commonly known as Winchester Baseball, its internet homepage says: “the success of Winchester Baseball can be seen in the induction of its President Bob Brown in 2010; in 2015 Winchester Baseball became only the second league in Babe Ruth Southeast Regional history to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”
Brown, like many of the best athletes of the area, started young, playing on Arlington, VA’s first little league team. He went on to be an All-State athlete in both baseball and basketball in high school. Parade Magazine picked him as an All-American in basketball and an All-Metropolitan second baseman. In 1956 the American Legion team on which he played won the Legion Championship. After high school, Bob went to Wake Forest on a baseball scholarship and participated in major league affiliated summer programs. Catching the eye of major league scouts, he was invited to try out for the Yankees, the Cardinals, the Braves, and signed with the Orioles after graduating. Brown’s background gave him all the fundamentals he needed to lead youngsters into the sport.
But desiring a secure and reliable income, in 1972 Brown came to Winchester becoming the owner of Bauserman Oil Company. He missed daily interaction with baseball. He missed the camaraderie. He missed teaching others what he had learned of the sport. In 1988 he began his tenure with Winchester Baseball as a coach and became its president in 1993. His belief in the game and its positive effects on our youth is such that he continues to be the President of Winchester Baseball. Baseball, says Brown, “teaches baseball fundamentals, good sportsmanship and good citizenship.”
Ivy Brown Tyson, Bob Brown’s sidekick, number one volunteer, and the mother of extraordinary athletic sons herself, described Coach Brown with three words: fierce, competitive, and loving. Ivy said, “He teaches them baseball but he also teaches them to be young men.” Ivy’s accolades of Bob ring true. He managed the first All Star team – Bambino League- in 1991. Following the 1991 World Series Play, Brown’s new aims were to hold district play and regular tournaments in Winchester. To this end, he developed a coach training program. Brown joined with Winchester Parks and Recreation to help develop a plan to make the facilities up-to-date and welcoming to out-of-town teams. With the help of many businesses and generous individuals giving time and materials and money the facilities were soon tournament level.
Brown added to his list of awards both the Washington, D.C. Hall of Fame and the Home Plate Hall of Fame Club in 2007. This extraordinary effort of a state-of-the-art facility, along with his coaching, saw Bob Brown selected to the South East Regional Hall of Fame in 2010 and in 2011 the City of Winchester dedicated the baseball field as the Bob Brown Youth Complex.
In addition, Brown’s teams were consistent winners of district, state, and regional championships. In 2011 Brown was the manager of the very first 10-year-old World Series team. They were second in the country!
Bob Brown had a vision and he made it a reality. Thanks to Bob Brown, a multitude of young boys are now young men.
SONNY CHAPMAN
Charles Cecil Chapman, known as “Sonny,” was a champion in the eye of the community as the voice and chair of the Apple Blossom Sports Breakfast for some 20 years. His leadership in this capacity was a significant influence not only in Winchester and Frederick County but in the surrounding area.
His impact on the culture of sports is evidenced as in his saying that “Apple Blossom is my favorite holiday” and following that, at every department chair meeting, he would announce “there will be a sports breakfast this year.” He would grin and tease the group by giving away no celebrity athlete attendees.
Chapman’s co-chair for a number of years was Jim Gowdy, now an Apple Blossom Vice-President. Gowdy reminisces that Sonny shaped the Sports Breakfast with his organizational skills from securing a venue to preparing the budget. Gowdy said, “Sonny managed people…but his greatest challenge was to keep Russ Potts, co-founder of the event to a timetable.” For Sonny, it was all about sports and the breakfast was his way to show the importance of sports during his favorite holiday.
His wife of 45 years, Carol, shared with pride some of the many civic activities in which Sonny was instrumental. Sonny, she said, was involved in starting the Ken Thomas Golf Tournament, a Child-Parent Center raiser, gave much time and effort to Doo Dah Day (remember the song Camptown Races), a celebration for children and their families with a parade, race, games, and activities. Along with all these responsibilities, he was active with the Red Cross and the First Presbyterian Church in Winchester.
There was a calmness about Sonny Chapman. Past-President Mike Stanfield related that Sonny, as O’Sullivan Transportation Manager and prior manager of Smith’s Transfer Corporation, served his community often through the Exchange Club of Winchester as president and as one of the original founders of the Exchange Club’s Child Parent Center. Chapman also served on the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Board. He patiently got the importance of sports out to the community.
Chapman believed in sports. He saw them as a way to create camaraderie, team and community bonding, good physical fitness, and a sense of celebration. His influence on sports leaves a lasting legacy.
BRENDA NEAL
Brenda K. Neal has dedicated herself to students since 1978 when she graduated from Shepherd College with a degree in health, physical education, and driver’s education. Not stopping there, Brenda earned a Masters of Communication in Education, along with professional endorsements as a secondary principal and administrator. With meticulous planning and a strong belief in the importance of athletics and all types of sports, her curriculum vitae is not only impressive and scholarly but also emphasizes her philosophy that athletics builds social and cognitive skills.
Starting her career in the Winchester Public Schools at Handley High School as a teacher of kinesiology for grades 9-12, she was also the basketball, softball, and volleyball coach. For her ability as a basketball coach, she garnered three Winchester Star Coach of the Year awards and her teams won six Northwestern District titles. That’s just basketball!
Looking at volleyball, Neal coached the teams to six more Northwestern District titles, four Apple Capital Tournament championships. To her went three more Star Coach of the Year awards and the title of Virginia High School League All-Star Coach. Her ability was so recognized that she was named Director of the Virginia High School League’s All-Star Games from 1990-1998 and held a place on the National Federation of High Schools Volleyball Rules Committee.
In 2004 Neal added to her sports responsibilities. After becoming the principal/lead teacher of Winchester Schools’ Alternative Learning Center, she rose to the position of Assistant Principal at John Handley High School where she organized what were known as “Study Circles” for students. These circles focused on diversity and building self-confidence for high achievement. She achieved this model along with all the regular assistant principal responsibilities of schedules and budgets and discipline. Her name was added to the Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame at Handley in 2004.
During her years at Handley High, she left her mark with a variety of training skills to help other teachers and coaches: cognitive coaching, effective decision making, and the most important APL strategies which help teachers with student time-on-task and classroom management. Her excellence was also recognized as Neal is a featured cast member in the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development’s video titled “Catch Them Being Good.”
Leaving her legacy of excellence in Winchester, Brenda became the Director of Access at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in Martinsburg, WV in 2009. Blue Ridge CTC had once been part of Shepard College but had since been accredited as an independent institution. After several years as Director of Access, Neal was named as Associate Dean of Student where for the last nine years she supervised admission counselors, oversaw disability services, testing services, and student affairs. She retired in 2021. However, Blue Ridge still needs her service and expertise, and she is there still on a part time basis. Brenda said, “Oh, I work about 20 hours a week.” Retirement?
Neal is a reader, a hiker, and a golfer and likes warmer climates after 43 plus years of giving herself to education. Why her dedication, particularly to athletics? Brenda answered this by saying that besides the health benefits, “athletics teaches finding a common goal, achieving as a team, and finding that you do not need to be in the spotlight alone. We all achieve best in teams.”
JIMMY WIILKINS, JR.
James R. Wilkins, Jr., athlete, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, is the living example of how many of us would like to be considered in our home towns. A past-president of Apple Blossom, 1977 and 1978, Jimmy continues to sit on the Executive Board. He brings knowledge, savvy business acumen, and Festival history to the table. Always open to a chat about all things Festival, Wilkins gives advice to Festival committees as a guide, mentor, and coach.
An abbreviated overview of Wilkins life is best begun as an eighth grader at John Handley High School in Winchester. The year is 1959 and Coach Jimmy Omps noted there were only three athletic teams for males; football, basketball, and track and field. Coach Omps, himself, was a Handley graduate and knew intimately the grass football field, the “cracker box” basketball gym, and the 440-yard cinder track. Omps recognized in junior varsity Wilkins a competitive spirit and outstanding athletic ability. “Without a doubt,” said Omps, “he is one of the best all-round athletes ….” Omps noted that as a youngster, Jimmy had large hands and is proud that he has used those hands to bestow his financial gifts on his community.
Jimmy, the outstanding athlete, made All-State teams in all three of Handley’s sports, was inducted into Handley’s Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame and received in 1966 the first Handley “Medal of Honor” for service to the school system. Wilkins’ fond memories of Handley High as the quarterback of the 1960s, are reflected in the football field being named the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Stadium in 2009.
Returning home after college (with a cross-country record or two), he worked with his father in real estate and was President of Wilkins ShoeCenter, Inc. founded in 1947. Son, James R. “Ritchie” Wilkins III works with his father in the family businesses. Jimmy is married to Veronica “Roni” Flett.
Wilkins serves on the Shenandoah Battlefield Preservation Foundation, the Bank of Clarke County Foundation, Winchester Equipment Corporation Board and Handley High Centennial Committee. Over the years, Wilkins has received many leadership, community service, retail, and realty awards. He also has fire department awards and forestry/tree farmer awards. He served on Winchester’s Common Council for two terms and served on various bank boards. A public event was dedicated to James R. Wilkins, Jr. by the French & Indian War Foundation. The topic was “Handley High School: The Jeffersonian Soul of Winchester.”
Additionally, Jimmy has been dedicated to Shenandoah University where the Wilkins family has been known and celebrated since his father, James R. Wilkins, Jr., was instrumental in having the college move from Dayton, VA to Winchester. Now, the newest, largest, most impressive sports and event center in the region is opened: James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics and Events Center. The huge 77,000 square foot facility, opened in 2017 will serve the university and the community. Wilkins was awarded the SU President’s Medal for service to the university in 2018.
Marjorie Lewis, Chair of the SU Board of Trustees, told the audience at the naming ceremony for the center that Jimmy’s “got a huge love and commitment to sports.” She added that he was generous and wonderful, but it was not his money but rather his years of “time, dedication, and energy” which earned him the honor. And it is now one of the most used facilities for Festival events.
Tickets for Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Community Events
The Salvation Army of Front Royal to host annual dinner
Doing the Most Good for the Warren, Page, and Rappahannock Counties for 65 Years:
The Salvation Army of Front Royal will host their annual dinner on Thursday, May 12, at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, 134 Golf Club Circle. The evening will highlight the work of The Salvation Army of Front Royal and raise money for their programs that serve neighbors in Warren, Page, and Rappahannock Counties.
“We appreciate the support from our friends, neighbors, and the business community of Front Royal, especially around the Christmas holiday, but we have a real need to assist individuals and families throughout the year,” said Celeste Brooks, Secretary of the Advisory Board. “The impact of COVID-19 on families and individuals in Warren, Page, and Rappahannock Counties continues. People are hurting, and they need a hand 365 days a year.”
This annual event features entertainment provided by Judy and Becky Lee and band members from The Salvation Army. The event begins at 6 PM and guests will be able to bid on silent auction items, play trivia, and win door prizes. Individual tickets are $50 and sponsorships include tables of eight.
“Through donations, sponsorships, and money collected at the event, The Salvation Army will be able to provide life-saving services to hungry, homeless and hopeless families and individuals without discrimination in Warren, Page, and Rappahannock Counties,” said Captain Ann Hawk with The Salvation Army.
For reservations or additional information, contact The Salvation Army of Front Royal, 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, VA 22630 or call (540) 635-4020. All proceeds benefit Salvation Army, Front Royal Corps.
Click here for more information.
Community Events
You’re invited to PETCO Day at the Winchester SPCA
On Wednesday, April 20th, come celebrate PETCO Day at the Winchester SPCA! In celebration of our partnership with Petco Love, Petco, and a grant award, The Winchester SPCA will be offering $20 pet adoptions at the Adoption Center (located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester) between 10AM and 5PM to approved adopters.
Come discover love during PETCO Day at your local SPCA!
Community Events
Upcoming Parks and Recreation programs for Warren County
The County of Warren Parks and Recreation Department announces upcoming programs for Spring and Summer 2022. To see if any of these programs are eligible for online registration, visit their website at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
Karate Program
This program will encompass the usual stances, kicking, punching techniques, stretching, weight lifting (2 to 4 lbs.), and an overall history and review of martial arts. Sensei Drago emphasizes the attitude of working with each other, not at each other.
The program is held on Saturdays, May through August 2022, at the Front Royal Karate Club, 7 Kidd Lane, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. for those ages 5 to 16.
The cost of the program is $120.00 per participant for ten (10) consecutive classes. This program is ongoing and starts the first week you register.
Piano Lessons
A fun and inspiring approach to piano and the basics of music so you can learn to read music, play by ear, and be creative at the keyboard. Playing piano helps develop the life skills of discipline, goal-setting, and independent learning.
These lessons are for children and adults and will be held Monday through Thursday, class time and cost varies.
All classes are held at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
For more information on available classes, fees, or to register, contact Barbara Stepp at barbara@skylinepiano.com or (540) 635-1919.
Mah Jongg “Players Club”
Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents.
This club meets on Tuesdays, May 3, 2022 through May 31, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The cost for the club is $8.00 per month prepaid or $3.00 per day drop-in at the door.
Players must bring their own league card.
For more information about the Mah Jongg “Players Club”, please contact Deb Jones at (540) 252-4252.
SWIMMING LESSONS
Session I
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring Swimming Lessons for those 5 to 15 years of age. Lessons will be Monday through Friday, June 27, 2022 – July 1, 2022, at the Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool, located at 1000 Stadium Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
- Level 1: Intro to Water Skills
9:30 AM – 10:00 AM, 10:15 AM – 10:45 AM, 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM
*Limit 7 participants per time slot
- Level 2: Fundamental Aquatics Skills
9:30 AM – 10:15 AM, 10:30 AM – 11:15 AM
*Limit 5 participants per time slot
- Level 3: Stroke Development
9:30 AM – 10:15 AM, 10:30 AM – 11:15 AM
*Limit 5 participants per time slot
- Level 4: Stroke Improvement
8:30 AM – 9:15 AM & 6:00 PM – 6:45 PM
*Limit 5 participants per time slot
- Level 5: Stroke Refinement
8:30 AM – 9:15 AM & 6:00 PM – 6:45 PM
*Limit 3 participants per time slot
- Level 6: Swimming Skill Proficiency
8:30 AM – 9:15 AM & 6:00 PM – 6:45 PM
*Limit 3 participants per time slot
The cost is $35.00 per participant.
Registration will begin Monday, May 2, 2022 at 8:00 AM and will be taken until class is full or through Friday, June 24, 2022. Registration will only be accepted at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. Online registration is not available.
Optional Swim Level Testing will take place Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool.
NFL Youth Co-Ed Flag Football League
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be accepting registrations for its NFL Youth Co-Ed Flag Football League beginning May 2, 2022 through June 30, 2022. This league is sponsored and governed by the National Football League.
This league is for players who will attain the age of five (5) before August 1, 2022, and who will not attain the age of twelve (12) before August 1, 2022. Age divisions will be 5 – 6 years old, 6 – 8 years old, and 9 – 11 years old, if registration numbers allow.
Proof of age eligibility is required at time of registration; online registration is not available. The cost is $60.00 per child.
Practices will be held weekly through October 2022, and games will be played on Saturdays starting in August (subject to change).
Pick-Up Pickleball
Pickleball was created with one thing in mind: fun! It was designed to be easy to learn and play whether you are five, eighty-five, or somewhere in between. Pickleball is all the fun of tennis with none of the running. Playing on a badminton-sized court makes the game much more strategy based.
This program will be held on Wednesdays, May 4, 2022 through September 28, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Bing Crosby Tennis Courts, located at 50 Stadium Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This program is for those ages 55 years and up and is FREE to all participants.
For more information regarding pick-up pickleball, please email twalker@warrencountyva.net.
Archery
Starting in archery? The best place to learn how to shoot well is our Beginner Archery Class. We will cover the basics of proper archery form in a group setting while having fun.
Classes will be held on Thursdays, May 5, 2022, through May 26, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Track Area, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Classes are open to those 8-12 years old, and the cost for the session is $50.00 per participant.
A minimum of four (4) participants is needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.
Registration deadline is May 3, 2022.
Mom and Me in the Garden
Join Warren County Parks and Recreation and Samuels Public Library in celebration of MOM! Work together to create your very own indoor herb garden. Take a tour of the library garden and learn how to care for different plants. Each registered mom/child couple will get to plant and take home their very own herb garden in a jar.
This program will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Samuels Public Library, located at 330 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This program is FREE, but registration is required to participate. There is a maximum limit of twenty (20) mom/child couples for this event.
The deadline to register for this event is May 3, 2022.
Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals
Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
The bus will depart at 10:15 AM on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from the Warren County Community Center, 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. Game time is 1:05 PM.
The cost is $82.00 per reservation, which includes admission ticket and transportation. Seats are located in Section 115.
Tickets are limited to six (6) tickets per household with only 36 tickets available.
Women’s Awareness and Basic Self Defense
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Defensive Firearms of Virginia, LLC will be holding a Women’s Awareness and Basic Self Defense Class for those interested on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This class is open to anyone 18 years of age or older. This class will teach you how to recognize danger and how to respond to threats with empty hand techniques and improvised weapons.
The cost is $30.00 per participant and is limited to 35 participants; pre-registration is required.
Registration deadline is May 19, 2022. For more information about the course, contact the instructor at DFV357@yahoo.com.
American Red Cross – First Aid & CPR/AED
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be offering an American Red Cross First Aid & CPR/AED class on Sunday, May 22, 2022. This class will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The primary purpose of the American Red Cross First Aid & CPR/AED class is to help participants recognize and respond appropriately to cardiac, breathing, and first aid emergencies. This class will provide participants with the knowledge and skills needed to give immediate care to an injured or ill person and to decide whether advanced medical care is needed. This class offers a choice of First Aid, CPR, and AED courses to meet the various training needs of a diverse audience.
The cost of this class is $90.00 per participant. Minimum of four (4) participants and a maximum of ten (10) participants must be registered prior to registration deadline of May 18, 2022 for class to be held, and pre-registration is required.
This course is for those sixteen (16) years of age or older. This is a community-based course, not a professional rescuer course.
Kings Dominion – Good Any Day Discount Tickets
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is offering “Good Any Day” discount tickets for Paramount’s Kings Dominion. These tickets are valid any 2022 operating day except park rental days.
The cost is $40.00 per ticket for ages 3 and older and can be purchased at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
To see if any of these programs are eligible for online registration, visit us on the web at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Registration information for any of these programs can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary at (540) 635-1021.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution participate in Boy Scout Historical Day Camp
On April 9, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution made presentations at the Shenandoah Boy Scout Council’s Historical Day Camp held at Camp Rock Enon near Gore, Virginia.
The camp was used to emulate a cross between colonial America and the mountain man/fur trade era. Scouts learned about the various skills used during those times. The SAR had displays/presentations on flags, colonial attire, muskets and historical facts. They were shown cartridge construction, musket drills and gun safety.
Scouts from 13 troops participated from throughout the council area. There will be a summer camp which will include a Mountain Man program later this year.
The SAR Color Guard was assisted by several scouts in presenting and raising the colors during the opening ceremony. At the close of day, the SAR provided a closing retreat ceremony to include a formal folding the flag ceremony.
Participating with the Colonel James Wood II chapter were President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Vice President Paul Christensen, David Burks, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Patrick Moore, Michael St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
Community Events
Family Easter Activity Spring Celebration was a success at Living Water Christian Church
On April 9, 2022, the Living Water Christian Church had a Family Easter Spring Activity Celebration. We had fun and spread the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ at the same time. The event was a success – enjoy some photos below! We began with a pancake breakfast, and the Easter Bunny showed up for pictures!
There were coloring contests on “He Lives” placemats. There were prizes, crafts and an Easter Egg Hunt. Most important in the event was the Resurrection Eggs. Inside each egg was a symbol that represents a part of the story of Jesus’s death and resurrection. Our Sunday School teacher opened each egg in sequence, and explained the events they represented in the Bible.
All donations were for our missions. Find out more at lwccsv.org.
You’re invited this Easter Sunday!
We are a non-denominational Bible believing church. Come join us for worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Come join us this Easter Sunday, April 17th! Easter Sunrise Service is at 6:30 a.m. followed by a hearty breakfast downstairs in the fellowship hall.
At 9:00 a.m. there will be games and crafts for the children and an Easter Egg Hunt. At 11 a.m. will be our Easter Worship Service in the Sanctuary.
Mary saw the empty tomb. Christ had been resurrected. A butterfly leaves the cocoon. A baby bird emerges from an egg. A flower blossoms as it slowly burst forth out of its bud. The Holy Spirit burst forth into the world.
Come worship at the Living Water Christian Church; It is a time of celebration!
Blessings,
Pastor James Boyette
Living Water Christian Church
lwccsv.org
72 N Lake Avenue
Front Royal, VA 22630
Community Events
Easter Egg Hunt at 1st Baptist Church in Front Royal – April 16th – 10am to Noon
The First Baptist Church in Front Royal will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt on April 16, 2022, starting at 10 am.
Bring your children for a free community Easter Egg Hunt. All are welcome. Let’s celebrate fresh air and the joy and friendship and fellowship, as we welcome spring together as a community.
Michael Williams joins us in the studio to share this community event.
Wind: 11mph SSW
Humidity: 50%
Pressure: 29.79"Hg
UV index: 3
73/41°F
57/37°F