Apple kicks off space race with emergency satellite service

In Spock’s words, Apple’s newest phones make it easier to live long and prosper. That’s because some iPhones can use satellite networks to send emergency messages even if you’re out of the range of cell towers.

The new feature will only work with some recent-generation iPhones but will quite likely save lives in the years ahead. Indeed, Apple products have already saved lives. The Apple Watch, for example, has raised the alarm for people suffering cardiac emergencies, allowing them to seek timely medical treatment.

Apple has been developing out-of-this-world ambitions for some time, having stuck a deal in 2019 with Globalstar to acquire 85 percent of the company’s satellite bandwidth. This way, Apple can block other hardware makers from jumping onto the system. Industry experts argue that Apple now has the satellite market locked up. That said, this space race will likely heat up.

Satellite phones have been around for years and are especially popular for emergency services and people or companies who go far off the beaten track. For example, if you’re a researcher visiting a remote area, you might pack a satellite phone to stay in touch with your organization and for emergency use.

Apple’s new service allows iPhones to function as emergency devices similarly. Could iPhones someday become genuine satellite phones? There’s a good chance, but that’s probably some years away. Sending small bits of text doesn’t require much bandwidth. Actual voice phone calls require sending a lot more data.

Other companies are also exploring satellite phone networks. T-Mobile is working with SpaceX to set up a limited data network that should support text messaging. AST SpaceMobile, meanwhile, is testing 5G satellites, and other companies are also considering a plunge into the final frontier.