April Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Randy Orton, 41, professional wrestler, Knoxville, TN, 1980.
2 – Camille Paglia, 74, literature professor and literary and cultural critic, Endicott, NY, 1947.
3 – Rachel Bloom, 34, actress (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Los Angeles, CA, 1987.
4 – Jill Scott, 49, actress (No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency), Philadelphia, PA, 1972.
5 – Pharrell Williams, 48, singer, producer, songwriter, Virginia Beach, VA, 1973.
6 – James Watson, 93, discoverer (with Francis Crick) of the structure of DNA, Chicago, IL, 1928.
7 – Jackie Chan, 67, actor, Hong Kong, 1954.
8 – Katee Sackho , 41, actress (Battlestar Galactica), Portland, OR, 1980.
9 – Leighton Meester, 35, actress (Gossip Girl), Marco Island, FL, 1986.
10 – Paul Theroux, 80, author (The Mosquito Coast), Medford, MS, 1941.
11 – Jeremy Clarkson, 61, television personality (Top Gear), Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England, 1960.
12 – Claire Danes, 42, actress (Temple Grandin), New York, NY, 1979.
13 – Paul Sorvino, 82, actor (Law & Order), Brooklyn, NY, 1939.
14 – Abigail Breslin, 25, actress (Little Miss Sunshine), New York, NY, 1996.
15 – Emma Watson, 31, actress (Harry Potter), Paris, France, 1990.
16 – Anya Taylor-Joy, 25, actress, Miami, FL, 1996.
17 – Liz Phair, 54, rock singer/songwriter, New Haven, CT, 1967.
18 – Eric McCormack, 58, actor (Lonesome Dove), Toronto, ON, Canada, 1963.
19 – Tony Plana, 67, actor (Ugly Betty), Havana, Cuba, 1954.
20 – Crispin Glover, 57, actor (Back to the Future), New York, NY, 1964.
21 – James McAvoy, 42, actor (X-Men ), Glasgow, Scotland, 1979.
22 – Kaka, 39, soccer player, born Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, Brasília, Brazil,1982.
23 – Chloe Kim, 21, Olympic gold medal snowboarder, Long Beach, CA, 2000.
24 – Djimon Hounsou, 57, actor (Blood Diamond), Cotonou, Benin, 1964.
25 – Gina Torres, 52, actress (Suits), New York, NY, 1969.
26 – Tom Welling, 44, actor (Smallville), New York, NY, 1977.
27 – Jenna Coleman, 35, actress (Doctor Who), Blackpool, England, 1986.
28 – Jay Leno, 71, comedian, New Rochelle, NY, 1950.
29 – Jerry Seinfeld, 67, comedian, Brooklyn, NY, 1954.
30 – Travis Scott, 29, hip-hop artist, Jacques Webster II, Houston, TX,1992.
Fishing rod buying guide: key factors to consider
Whether you’re buying your first fishing rod or making an upgrade, here are the key factors to consider when shopping for a rod.
Size
Fishing rods come in a variety of sizes. Shorter ones don’t cast as far and are designed to be used with lightweight lures. They have the advantage of giving you greater control when fighting with a fish. In addition, they’re more powerful, which makes them a better option for big-game fishing.
Longer rods cast farther and are needed for fly-fishing or if you want to use heavier lures. In addition, they’re the best option for surfcasting, which is when you fish from the shore rather than a boat or pier.
Material
The most common materials for rods are graphite, fiberglass, and composite, which is a combination of both materials. Graphite rods are lighter, stiffer, and more sensitive than fiberglass rods. As a result, they allow you to detect lighter bites. Fiberglass rods, in turn, are heavier, more flexible, and less sensitive. However, they have the advantage of lasting longer and costing less.
Composite rods offer the best of both worlds. However, they’re also the most expensive option.
Action
Another factor to consider is the ease with which a rod flexes. This is referred to as its action, which can be categorized as light, medium, or heavy. When deciding on a rod, keep in mind the following:
• Light or slow-action rods bend near the butt of the rod. They’re ideal for fishing smaller species.
• Heavy or fast-action rods have a stiffer backbone and bend near the tip. They’re ideal for hunting bass and other large species of fish.
• Medium-action rods represent a middle-of-the-road option and are a good pick if you intend to fish a wide variety of species.
Reel type
There are two types of reels: spinning and casting. Spinning reels are the best option for beginners, as they’re easier to use and control. However, many seasoned anglers prefer casting reels as they allow for more precise casting.
For more personalized advice, talk to a pro at your local tackle shop.
Earth Hour: Join the global movement on March 27
In 2007, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) launched Earth Hour, a global initiative to raise awareness about climate change. It’s since become one of the largest grassroots environmental movements in the world.
Do you want to join the millions of people who participate in Earth Hour every year? If so, simply turn off all your lights on March 27, 2021, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This simple act demonstrates solidarity with global efforts to protect wildlife, forests, rivers, and oceans, all of which are crucial to the health and prosperity of people and the planet.
In addition, participating in Earth Hour can symbolize your commitment to making changes in your daily life that will help safeguard the environment. From recycling and buying locally to avoiding single-use plastics and turning off your computer at the end of the day, there are plenty of easy ways to take action.
For more information, visit worldwildlife.org.
Wild conspiracy theories highlight questions about tech regulation
Recently, a crude video making the rounds on social media claimed that John F. Kennedy, Jr. was alive and flying on Air Force One. The son of President John F. Kennedy died in 1999 at age 38 while piloting a small plane near Martha’s Vineyard.
Has JFK Jr. been hiding out, disguising his identity for more than 20 years? Or is this video a lie?
Near unanimous agreement makes it out to be one of the sillier stories proliferating across social media.
Politicians on both sides of the political divide think something should be done about false or misleading content on social media. One argument is that platforms should do not much about it and remain neutral, allowing users to comment (and mock) as they wish. Another argument is that platforms should police what is true and false and be held responsible for false content, at least to some degree.
Underlying the controversy is a simple statement in the Communications Decency Act, Section 230: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.” That means that social media platforms like Facebook or Twitter cannot be held liable for something one of their users say. Illegal activity is an exception.
President Joe Biden has vowed to act, saying platforms have a responsibility to delete information they know to be false. Former President Donald Trump, whose Twitter account was deleted because of information Twitter deemed false, at one point issued an executive order saying powerful social media platforms showed political bias in what they allowed on their platforms and should be regulated. Both sides have claimed the position that the other limits free speech under the First Amendment.
The power of the tech companies revealed itself in January this year when Apple, Amazon, and Google simultaneously cut off web services to Parler, a platform competing with Twitter, and effectively killed that business. Political speech was at the center of that action.
No one has an answer yet as to how the matter will be resolved. There are many questions, among them: With the billions of posts throughout the internet, is it possible to fairly moderate content? Can private companies decide what content is acceptable on their private platforms?
3 ways the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted agriculture
The disruptive effects of the coronavirus pandemic on global, national, and regional economies have been broad and varied. Here’s a look at some ways COVID-19 has impacted the agricultural system in the United States.
1. It exacerbated existing problems
The economic crisis triggered by the pandemic came after several years of challenging production and market conditions for farmers in the United States. A series of hurricanes in 2017 and 2018 devastated crops, and 2019 saw historically poor planting conditions along with tariffs that limited agricultural exports.
2. It caused a drastic shift in demand
Restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 had severe and unprecedented effects on the demand for agricultural products. For example, the sale of meat, dairy and specialty products to major buyers like restaurants and hotels decreased as the clientele for these industries stayed at home.
3. It reduced potential sources of income
The rate of unemployment in the summer of 2020 was lower in rural areas than in urban centers, and there tended to be fewer jobs lost in counties that depend on agriculture. However, many small-scale farmers rely on off-site jobs and agritourism income to help with things like health coverage and offsetting their operating losses.
While the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and other programs developed by the USDA over the last year have helped farmers and ranchers deal with financial losses, many continue to face significant challenges, and prospects for the agricultural sector remain uncertain.
Brood X comes for a visit this summer
They are visitors who show up uninvited every 17 years to make a lot of noise. But they don’t bite, and they mainly shut up at night. And that will be a relief.
Scientists have named them Brood X (10), one of 15 different broods of 17-year cicadas. Periodical cicadas living in the eastern U.S. will be emerging altogether between April and May. That is unless the ground is too cold (should be about 64 degrees) or there is too much rain — then they will just wait patiently until conditions are right.
They will not go unnoticed. There will be trillions of them spread across 15 states. A half-acre could produce 500 pounds of the critters. Their sudden appearance leads to a feeding frenzy for other animals. Everything starts eating them. Birds, cats, dogs, fish, and rodents will stop what they are doing and eat cicadas.
The lovelorn males will make a lot of noise during the day with their loud buzzing mating calls, so attractive to female cicadas and so annoying to humans. The females lay fertilized eggs in a tree branch by cutting a slit with their sharp wings. In two or three weeks, they either die or go back into the earth. Meanwhile, their young hatch in the tree limb in six to 10 weeks, drop to the ground, and tunnel into the tree roots.
People will notice empty cicada exoskeletons attached to trees, fences, or wires. These are from the juvenile cicadas, who have spent 17 years as nymphs drinking tree sap. When the juveniles emerge with their brethren, they are white nymphs. Their exoskeletons become darker and harden over four to six days. Once hardened, they leave their juvenile exoskeletons, having grown new, clear but colorful noise-making wings, according to Live Science.
The good news is that in cities and sprawling urban areas, cicadas probably won’t be too much of a problem, since they love young trees in the forest. Farmers and gardeners generally do not have to worry about damage to plants. But if you have a lot of young plants, a net might protect the plants from sharp cicada wings.
Biologists think the 17-year cycle prevents the brood from interbreeding with cicadas that appear on cycles of 2-13 years. With the long cycles, the Brood X cicadas can only emerge at the same time as other cicadas every 221 years, keeping their biology pure, according to Nature.
Virginia opossum: more than a mere ‘tick eater’
Did you know the Virginia opossum is the only marsupial that lives in North America? What’s more, these fascinating creatures have been making their way further north in recent years, likely because of climate change. Here’s what you should know if there are opossums living in your area.
Clever opportunist
The Virginia opossum is often touted for its ability to devour several thousand ticks in a single season. However, as an omnivore, it has a varied diet that also includes worms, insects, small mammals, frogs, berries, and plants. If it’s looking for a meal, this solitary, nocturnal animal won’t hesitate to rummage through your garbage, steal your pet’s food or enjoy the offerings of your garden.
While the Virginia opossum is mostly harmless and behaves similarly to skunks and raccoons, it’s still a wild animal. This means it can potentially carry parasites or diseases that are transmittable to humans. Therefore, it’s best to refrain from trying to tame or feed one.
Outstanding imitator
The Virginia opossum is extremely gifted at faking death to protect itself from potential threats. In fact, it can remain motionless for hours and even secrete a foul-smelling liquid to give the impression that it’s in a state of putrefaction. Make sure an opossum is really dead before you decide whether to approach it, as it may suddenly move or even bite you.
To limit the inconvenience caused by this creature’s increased presence in developed areas, equip yourself with a sturdy garbage can or get a device to keep bin lids securely closed. Also, avoid inviting opossums to nest under your balcony by installing a screen.
Pest management companies can capture invasive opossums and safely return them to their natural habitat.
