Why obesity increases your cancer risk

April is National Cancer Control Month, a time to focus on cancer prevention and treatment. One of the best ways to reduce your cancer risk is to maintain healthy body weight. Here’s what you should know.

How obesity puts you at risk

Being overweight can lead to an increase in the production of insulin and insulin growth factor-1, hormones that can help some cancers grow. It can also elevate estrogen levels, a hormone linked to breast cancer. Chronic low-level inflammation may also result, in a condition associated with increased cancer risk. In addition, fat cells affect the way your body deals with growing cancer cells.

Cancers linked to obesity

Medical researchers have found these cancers are more prevalent in over¬weight people:

• Breast

• Uterine

• Prostate

• Pancreatic

• Gallbladder

• Thyroid

• Colorectal

• Head and neck

• Esophageal

What you can do

The good news is that simple lifestyle changes can make a world of difference. Losing just 5 to ten percent of your body weight can reduce your cancer risk. Regular exercise and a healthy diet are key.

However, if you find losing weight difficult, you can seek support. A registered dietitian, fitness trainer, psychologist, or doctor can help. You can also talk to family members and friends about the changes you want to make and ask them for help.

If diet and exercise aren’t working and your obesity is causing other health issues, your doctor may recommend weight loss medications or even surgery.