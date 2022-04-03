Seasonal
April is National Cancer Control Month
Why obesity increases your cancer risk
April is National Cancer Control Month, a time to focus on cancer prevention and treatment. One of the best ways to reduce your cancer risk is to maintain healthy body weight. Here’s what you should know.
How obesity puts you at risk
Being overweight can lead to an increase in the production of insulin and insulin growth factor-1, hormones that can help some cancers grow. It can also elevate estrogen levels, a hormone linked to breast cancer. Chronic low-level inflammation may also result, in a condition associated with increased cancer risk. In addition, fat cells affect the way your body deals with growing cancer cells.
Cancers linked to obesity
Medical researchers have found these cancers are more prevalent in over¬weight people:
• Breast
• Uterine
• Prostate
• Pancreatic
• Gallbladder
• Thyroid
• Colorectal
• Head and neck
• Esophageal
What you can do
The good news is that simple lifestyle changes can make a world of difference. Losing just 5 to ten percent of your body weight can reduce your cancer risk. Regular exercise and a healthy diet are key.
However, if you find losing weight difficult, you can seek support. A registered dietitian, fitness trainer, psychologist, or doctor can help. You can also talk to family members and friends about the changes you want to make and ask them for help.
If diet and exercise aren’t working and your obesity is causing other health issues, your doctor may recommend weight loss medications or even surgery.
25 tasks to take care of in spring
When the weather starts to warm up, it’s time to take care of your spring cleaning and yard work. Here’s a list of tasks to complete both inside and outside your home.
Inside
1. Sort through your belongings and throw away, sell and donate what you no longer need.
2. Air out each room.
3. Dust and clean the walls, ceilings, floors, and carpets.
4. Wash the windows, curtains, and blinds, and reinstall your window screens.
5. Clean out the pantry, refrigerator, freezer, cupboards, drawers, and medicine cabinets.
6. Wipe down the inside and outside of your small and large appliances.
7. Disinfect your garbage cans.
8. Dust all fan blades, baseboard heaters, and light fixtures.
9. Vacuum your chair cushions and mattresses and turn them inside out.
10. Check the attic to ensure there’s no water or pest damage.
11. Test your air conditioning unit.
Outside
12. Examine your home’s roof, skylights, and chimney, and schedule any necessary repairs.
13. Inspect your home’s foundation and seal any visible cracks.
14. Clean your gutters and make sure they’re in good condition so water drains away from your home.
15. Check all your door and window seals and make any necessary repairs.
16. Check your home’s siding, faucets, light fixtures, and electrical outlets.
17. Wash your home’s windows and siding.
18. Wash your deck, sand, and paint it if needed.
19. Hook up your water outlets and reinstall your garden hoses.
20. Put away your snow shovels and de-icers.
21. Open up your pool by removing the liner and turning on the water treatment system.
22. Inspect and repair your garden accessories, barbecue, and tools.
23. Trim back any tree branches or shrubs that are too close to your home.
24. Pull weeds, and rake and fertilize your yard.
25. Clean up your flower beds, remove any winter coverings and prune perennials, roses, evergreens, and spring-flowering shrubs.
Don’t delay — it’s time to get to work.
Farming and climate change
March 22 is National Ag Day, an event that raises awareness about agriculture’s role in communities across the country. This year’s theme is Growing a Climate for Tomorrow, which recognizes the effects of climate change on farming while accepting the industry’s responsibility to reduce its impact on the environment.
Climate-smart agriculture
Climate-smart agriculture involves using sustainable farming practices to overcome specific climate-change challenges such as droughts and floods. There are three pillars of climate-smart agriculture:
• Improve farmer productivity and livelihoods
• Make farms more resilient to the impacts of climate change
• Curb greenhouse gas emissions associated with growing food
Implementing climate-smart farming
There are a number of ways farms can apply climate-smart practices:
• Water conservation. Growing food uses up to 70 percent of the world’s freshwater. To avoid water shortages, farming communities need to start conserving water and harvesting rainfall by building retention ponds and salvaging rainwater from rooftops. Farms also need to use more efficient, slow-drip irrigation systems.
• Soil management. Heavy rains and flooding can wash away fertile topsoil. Planting groundcover and trees, adding mulch to soil and building trenches and drainage systems can help keep soil in place.
• Plant trees. Trees have many benefits for crop production. They provide shade during droughts, and their roots prevent soil erosion during floods. Tree fences trap winter snow, which improves soil moisture in spring.
Climate-smart agriculture helps conserve soil and water, but it also improves yields and increases food production, which will be needed to feed a global population expected to increase to 9.8 billion by 2050.
3 tips to help you find the perfect mattress
Experts agree that getting plenty of sleep is one of the best ways to maintain and improve your health. Did you know that March 18, 2022, marks World Sleep Day®? This occasion provides the perfect opportunity to adjust your lifestyle habits and purchase a new mattress that will improve your sleep. Here are a few tips for choosing the right one.
1. Visit a specialized store
The salespeople at mattress stores will ask you specific questions to help you find the perfect mattress. For example, they’ll inquire about your budget and sleeping position and ask if you tend to get too hot or cold while you sleep.
2. Trust your gut
Two people who test the same mattress may have dramatically different opinions about it. For example, some people love soft memory foam mattresses, while others prefer firm springform ones. Therefore, make sure you choose a mattress that you find comfortable.
Does your significant other prefer a different firmness level than you? You can compromise by purchasing adjoining twin beds so you can both sleep on a mattress that works for you.
3. Get a trial period
Although lying on a demo bed for a few minutes can give you a general idea about the mattress, it doesn’t compare to a full night’s sleep. Consequently, make sure you look for a dealer that allows you to test your mattress for several weeks or months before making a final decision.
There are a variety of mattresses you can buy including foam, memory foam, latex, pocket spring, and more. Choosing the right one for you is sure to result in a better night’s rest.
How to toast St. Patrick’s Day the Irish way
On March 17, raise a glass to St. Patrick and remember, if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, you’re lucky enough!
At least, that’s what one traditional toast says.
But there are many fine saying that goes along with a pint ‘o green beer.
To Ireland:
Here’s to the land of the shamrock so green,
Here’s to each lad and his darlin’ colleen,
Here’s to the ones we love dearest and most.
May God bless old Ireland, that’s this Irishman’s toast!
To the pint:
Here’s to a long life and a merry one.
A quick death and an easy one.
A pretty girl and an honest one.
A cold pint — and another one!
To happiness:
May you have warm words on a cold evening,
A full moon on a dark night,
And the road downhill all the way to your door.
And another:
May your heart be light and happy,
May your smile be big and wide,
And may your pockets always have
a coin or two inside!
6 women who made history
Throughout history, countless women authors, scientists, artists, activists, and philosophers have accomplished amazing feats and changed the world for the better. To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, here’s a brief look at six inspiring women.
1. Rosa Parks (1913 – 2005) famously refused to give up her bus seat to a white man in Alabama in 1955. This action triggered a major turning point in the fight against racial segregation.
2. Emmeline Pankhurst (1858 – 1928) was a militant champion of women’s suffrage in Britain and had a huge impact on women gaining the right to vote.
3. Simone de Beauvoir (1908 – 1986) was a French philosopher and writer. Her work has inspired many feminist movements and continues to empower women from all walks of life.
4. Simone Veil (1927 – 2017) was elected as France’s Minister of Health in 1974 and fought hard to pass a law permitting voluntary termination of pregnancies.
5. Wangari Maathai (1940 – 2011) was a political and environmental activist. She was the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for her contributions to democracy, peace, and sustainable development.
6. Malala Yousafzai (1997 – present) is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history and has advocated for girls’ education in Pakistan since she was 11.
This International Women’s Day, take time to learn more about these and other remarkable achievements made by women.
Why gender equality is important
As of 2014, 143 countries guaranteed equality between men and women in their constitutions. However, legalizing gender equality doesn’t necessarily mean that in practice women have the same opportunities as men.
International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 and is the perfect time to highlight how gender equality benefits everybody.
Multiple inequalities
In many places, women have fewer employment opportunities than men and are denied fair access to health care and education. In fact, on average, women still earn 24 percent less than men.
Every day, nearly 37,000 girls under 18 are forced into marriage, jeopardizing their education. In 2020, 32 million girls were unable to attend primary school.
Serious consequences
A lack of education means that young women aren’t equipped with the skills needed to compete on an equal footing with men. However, giving women greater economic empowerment significantly increases economic growth.
An essential balance
Gender equality is a fundamental right. In fact, advancing gender equality is critical to all areas of a healthy society, from reducing poverty to promoting the health, education, protection, and well-being of girls and boys.
According to the United Nations, women have a critical role to play in the organization’s sustainable development goals. Consequently, women’s equality isn’t only a goal, it’s a solution.
Find out how you can make a difference by visiting un.org or investigating initiatives in your community.
