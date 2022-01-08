Are all-in-one kitchen appliances worth the hype?

Step outside the day after it snows and see how your roof looks. If you see that snow has melted on one or more parts of the roof, watch out! You could soon be dealing with an ice dam.

It’s a ridge of ice that forms at the edge of the roof and prevents melting snow from draining. The water that backs up behind the dam can leak into a home and damage walls and ceilings.

An ice dam is caused by heat coming from the house. The heat travels through or around insulation and warms part of the roof. Other sources of heat could be fireplaces and wood stoves that are inadequately insulated and which carry heat into the attic space.

Immediate action to take:

* Remove the snow from the roof. A “roof rake” and push broom can be used to remove snow. Try not to damage roofing materials.

* If water is flowing into the house, making channels through the ice dam allows the water behind it to drain off. Hosing with tap water on a warm day will do this. Work upward from the lower edge of the dam.

Long-term solutions include increasing the ceiling/roof insulation to cut down on heat loss. An R-value of 38 above the ceiling is recommended. Make the ceiling airtight so no warm air can flow from the house to the attic.

Caution: Anyone working on the roof during winter or performing work on the roof from below risks damaging the roof and injuring themselves.

It is safer to contact professional roofers to do the work. They have the know-how and the right equipment.

Keep an eye out for big icicles. They are a good indication of an ice dam.