Connect with us

Home

Are all-in-one kitchen appliances worth the hype?

Published

7 hours ago

on

All-in-one cooking appliances, like the Thermomix and CompleteChef, expertly combine multiple features such as slow cooking, steaming, simmering, baking, chopping, kneading, slicing, sauteing, and more. There’s seemingly nothing these devices can’t do. However, they can range in price from $500 to over $2,000, making them no small investment.

Despite their many advantages, one of the biggest downsides of all-in-one cooking appliances is that learning to use them can take a fair amount of time, effort, and practice. Therefore, if you don’t have the patience and want to get straight to cooking gourmet meals, this may not be the right tool for you.

However, this type of appliance could be a great fit for people who are just starting out setting up their kitchen and don’t want to invest in multiple countertop appliances. In addition, investing in an all-in-one appliance could be a good option for individuals who want to get rid of the multiple appliances cluttering up their cupboards in favor of just one.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Related Topics:

Home

A credit card doesn’t count as an emergency fund

Published

8 hours ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Financial planners recommend building an emergency fund that can pay for major repairs and also cover necessary bills, such as rent, should you become unemployed or suffer an emergency. A good rule of thumb is to have an emergency fund that covers living expenses for at least six months.

Unfortunately, some folks lack such a fund and instead rely on credit lines. Even if you have the credit lines to pay for six months, relying on them as an emergency fund tempts fate.

For one, credit is not money in hand, and your creditors could reduce how much they’re willing to lend. Soon, that $10,000 credit line might be reduced to, say, $5,000.

Even if you can access the cash, however, you’ll have to pay a lot in interest. Credit cards and personal loans, among other types of credit, typically charge high-interest rates. The average credit card interest rate right now tops 16 percent. And if you’re seen as high risk, rates can quickly surge.


It’s also worth noting that not all businesses accept credit cards, and even if they do, you may have to reach certain spending thresholds. If you try popping into a gas station to pick up a quart of oil, they may reject a credit card payment.

On top of all that, spending on credit now may cause more financial headaches later. If you’re out of a job and living on credit, you’d better find employment quickly. Otherwise, when creditors come knocking, you may find yourself in dire financial straits, perhaps joining the more than half-million people who declare bankruptcy each year.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Home

5 trendy wedding colors for 2022

Published

1 day ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

If you’re planning a wedding but still undecided about what color scheme to use, consider choosing a hue that’s in vogue in 2022. Here are five trending wedding colors.

1. Egg-yolk yellow
This vibrant and energetic shade is perfect for summer weddings. It goes great with white, gray, light pink, and black.

2. Terracotta pink
This vintage shade of pink will add a touch of romance to your big day. It’s a delicate color that can be paired with other pastels like blue, yellow, and pearl gray.

3. Denim blue
Denim is a versatile color that’s suitable for any season. It can be combined with just about any shade.


4. Mint green
Add a fresh twist to your wedding day with mint green. Pair this color with black to create a modern look or pastel pink for a whimsical feel.

5. Black
Black is chic and can be incorporated into your decor as either an accent shade or focal point. It’s both contemporary and timeless and can make bright colors pop. When combined with gold and silver, black adds elegance and refinement.

To make your celebration a success, consider hiring a professional wedding planner.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

4 types of interior doors

Published

3 days ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Interior doors come in a wide variety of styles. Here’s an overview of four types you may want to consider for your home.

1. Panel doors are a classic choice. They’re affordable, durable, and often feature stylish square or oblong panel configurations. They’re most suitable for high-traffic areas such as bathrooms and bedrooms.

2. Bi-fold doors fold outward and tuck in close to the wall to save space. Consequently, they’re a great option for tight areas such as closets, laundry rooms, pantries, and storage rooms.

3. Barn doors are the perfect complement to a home that has a rustic, industrial, or farmhouse design. They hang from a top rail, allowing them to slide over large openings. Consequently, they’re great for dividing spaces like offices and playrooms.


4. French doors instantly add charm and sophistication to your home. They come in a variety of sizes, materials, styles, and glass pane configurations. The double door design is perfect for cordoning off living rooms and formal dining rooms while still allowing in plenty of natural light.

You can also choose between different types of cores for your interior door to increase privacy and effectively block out sound.

For personalized advice about what style of door would best suit your home, reach out to an interior designer or the sales staff at your local stores.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

5 bathroom storage solutions

Published

4 days ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Regardless of how large or small, your bathroom is, organization is the key to creating a functional, clutter-free space. Here are a few storage ideas.

1. Baskets
Place wire, wicker, or canvas baskets beneath a floating vanity to maintain an airy feel while benefiting from additional storage. Baskets can also greatly reduce clutter on open shelves.

2. Countertop tray
Control the chaos on your countertop by arranging toiletries on a tray alongside a potted plant, scented candle, or fake bouquet. Keep small items like cotton swabs and hair clips in glass jars.

3. Bar cart
This is a great alternative to adding shelves or cabinets to a bathroom, especially for renters. Opt for a cart on wheels so it can easily be moved out of the way or closer to the shower as needed.


4. Built-ins
Use the empty space in your walls to add shelving that doesn’t eat into the footprint of the room. You can also create small built-ins on the wall above the bathtub or next to the sink for toiletries.

5. Ladder towel rack
By leaning a wood or metal ladder against the wall, you’ll create ample space to hang towels for the whole family rather than take up wall space with several individual towel racks.

To find these and other items for your bathroom, visit the shops in your area.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Home

How to find the right professional for your renovation work

Published

5 days ago

on

January 3, 2022

By

Do you want to gut your bathroom, renovate your kitchen or knock down a wall? Whether your renovation project is big or small, it’s important to work with a licensed professional you can trust. Here are four tips to help you find the right person for the job.

1. Make sure they have the required licensing
Before hiring a renovation specialist, it’s important to verify if they have the required licensing. You can look up the company on the Contractors State License Board to ensure it has a valid license. You can also verify that the business is legitimate by consulting the Secretary of State website where you live.

2. Ensure there are no complaints filed
For peace of mind, you should hire a renovation specialist with a clean track record. You can conduct a search on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website to find out if any official complaints have been filed against them. Make sure you take any negative comments made online with a grain of salt, as they’re not official.

3. Compare at least three quotes
To make an informed decision, you should meet with at least three professionals and have them each prepare a detailed quote. You can then compare them at your leisure and determine which one suits your needs and budget.


4. Listen to your gut
It’s important to hire someone you trust. Are they respectful? Do they ask relevant questions and provide detailed answers? If the pricing and timeline meet your needs, listen to your instincts when choosing a renovation specialist.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Ice dams can damage walls in the attic and living space in the house

Published

1 week ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

Step outside the day after it snows and see how your roof looks. If you see that snow has melted on one or more parts of the roof, watch out! You could soon be dealing with an ice dam.

It’s a ridge of ice that forms at the edge of the roof and prevents melting snow from draining. The water that backs up behind the dam can leak into a home and damage walls and ceilings.

An ice dam is caused by heat coming from the house. The heat travels through or around insulation and warms part of the roof. Other sources of heat could be fireplaces and wood stoves that are inadequately insulated and which carry heat into the attic space.

Immediate action to take:


* Remove the snow from the roof. A “roof rake” and push broom can be used to remove snow. Try not to damage roofing materials.

* If water is flowing into the house, making channels through the ice dam allows the water behind it to drain off. Hosing with tap water on a warm day will do this. Work upward from the lower edge of the dam.

Long-term solutions include increasing the ceiling/roof insulation to cut down on heat loss. An R-value of 38 above the ceiling is recommended. Make the ceiling airtight so no warm air can flow from the house to the attic.

Caution: Anyone working on the roof during winter or performing work on the roof from below risks damaging the roof and injuring themselves.

It is safer to contact professional roofers to do the work. They have the know-how and the right equipment.

Keep an eye out for big icicles. They are a good indication of an ice dam.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Ole Timers Antiques

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
30°
Sunny
7:31am5:07pm EST
Feels like: 28°F
Wind: 4mph SSW
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 30.56"Hg
UV index: 0
SunMonTue
45/25°F
36/16°F
28/19°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jan
8
Sat
all-day First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
Jan 8 all-day
First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
Come celebrate First Friday! Downtown businesses will be open late, until 8 p.m., on the first Friday and Saturday of each month.
Jan
12
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 12 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
15
Sat
11:00 am Polar Plunge @ Culpeper Lake at the 4H Center
Polar Plunge @ Culpeper Lake at the 4H Center
Jan 15 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Polar Plunge @ Culpeper Lake at the 4H Center
Our “Plungers” will be diving or slowly dipping into the Culpeper Lake at the 4H center, and collecting sponsors for their big Plunge! Plungers are asked to collect a minimum of $50 in sponsorship, but[...]
2:00 pm A Little Slip of Heaven @ Samuels Public Library
A Little Slip of Heaven @ Samuels Public Library
Jan 15 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
A Little Slip of Heaven @ Samuels Public Library
A Little Slip of Heaven: Songs and Stories of the American Irish, from Baby Boom to Baby Bust. Christendom College history professor Christopher Shannon will present a performance that tells the story of the American[...]
Jan
19
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 19 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
20
Thu
7:00 pm FRWRC Woman Gathering @ ONLINE
FRWRC Woman Gathering @ ONLINE
Jan 20 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
FRWRC Woman Gathering @ ONLINE
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center presents: WomanGathering – 7 PM, Virtual via Zoom Webinar with guest Dawn Devine, the Executive Director for the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum. Topic: Why Children are our most valuable resource. Click[...]
Jan
21
Fri
1:00 pm FRWRC Book Circle @ ONLINE
FRWRC Book Circle @ ONLINE
Jan 21 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
FRWRC Book Circle @ ONLINE
January 21 – FRWRC Book Circle – Free Virtual Event – Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson. Questions about FRWRC Online Book Circle, please contact: Lyn Bement at dlbement@comcast.net or (540) 635-3000. In person Book Circle Postponed until[...]
Jan
26
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 26 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
4
Fri
all-day First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
Feb 4 all-day
First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
Come celebrate First Friday! Downtown businesses will be open late, until 8 p.m., on the first Friday and Saturday of each month.