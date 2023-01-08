Real Estate
Are rising interest rates getting you down? Consult an expert.
Soaring interest rates can radically impact mortgages, home equity loans, student loans, car loans, lines of credit, and more.
If the upsurge in interest has affected your budget or compromised your quality of life, reach out to a financial expert. A professional can help you minimize increased rates’ impact on your finances.
Meet with a mortgage broker, debt consultant, financial adviser, lawyer, or other specialists to analyze your situation. The right professional can help you develop a plan and suggest personalized solutions tailored to your lifestyle and needs.
Don’t let rising interest rates bring you down. Contact a financial expert today!
Real Estate
State of the Market: 2023 Forecasts higher prices, steady sales in Northern Shenandoah Valley
There is a lot of speculation around the real estate market in today’s society. Everyone with access to television or an internet connection is exposed to some kind of information about real estate. It’s all different, some good and some bad, but there is one common theme: regardless of the source or quality of the information, it all gets treated like gospel. Opinions aside, the simplest (and most reliable) way to settle the debate is to look at the numbers.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley comprises five counties and one city: Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and Winchester. All the data in this article is from public records from the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). The MLS is a database that real estate brokerages use to “host” their listings so that everyone can view them from one centralized location. When you look at real estate listings online, for example, you’re most likely viewing data that has been uploaded to the MLS. In order to understand what the future holds, it’s important to look at what’s already happened in the past. For that reason, I went back and looked at all the numbers from our region since 2019. There has undeniably been a rise and fall of total home sales in that time:
|Number of Sales
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Clarke
|207
|269
|283
|205
|Frederick
|1698
|1922
|1888
|1450
|Page
|195
|236
|271
|262
|Shenandoah
|716
|845
|801
|750
|Warren
|764
|890
|919
|688
|Winchester
|332
|400
|403
|299
This can be attributed to a number of factors, including the push for homeownership in the “stay at home” phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and the slowdown from the recent increase in mortgage rates. Throughout this time, however, there has been another constant. Average prices have gone up – year over year – in every locality:
|Avg. Sale Price
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Clarke
|$391,000
|$454,000
|$494,000
|$629,000
|Frederick
|$291,000
|$318,000
|$370,000
|$416,000
|Page
|$203,000
|$236,000
|$268,000
|$295,000
|Shenandoah
|$215,000
|$235,000
|$278,000
|$299,000
|Warren
|$253,000
|$294,000
|$352,000
|$368,000
|Winchester
|$252,000
|$300,000
|$324,000
|$364,000
It’s important to remember that another factor that could explain the lower number of total sales is less inventory on the market. Basically, the demand for housing is eating through all the houses available for sale. Increasing prices have clearly not scared buyers away, as the average Days on the Market has reduced drastically over the last four years:
|Days on Market
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Clarke
|51
|54
|25
|22
|Frederick
|46
|39
|16
|23
|Page
|99
|79
|34
|30
|Shenandoah
|78
|54
|25
|23
|Warren
|56
|39
|24
|27
|Winchester
|49
|41
|18
|20
Simply put, while there may be fewer transactions taking place right now, they’re happening for more money in less time. So, what’s the cause of this stability in our real estate market? The answer is complex as there are several factors at play. The most significant factor is the continued growth of Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia pushing out to the west. Along with that growth comes an increase in many different industries, with government; technology; manufacturing; and logistics being key contributors. As we continue to see the development of industries throughout the region, along with that will come more population growth and, inevitably, more activity in the housing market. According to Old Dominion University’s State of the Commonwealth Report for 2021, the Winchester region was the fastest-growing region in all of Virginia. In 2022, the Winchester region remained insulated from much of the economic woes experienced in other parts of the Commonwealth.
Some financial experts expect mortgage interest rates could continue to drop from the rate hikes we saw in the Fall of 2022. When rates drop, historically speaking, housing prices continue to rise. Spring Market (often the busiest time of year in real estate) is just around the corner, which means buyers will be positioned in the perfect place to achieve their goals in the real estate market – whether that might be to buy their first home, sell their current home to upgrade or downsize, or even take a chance on an investment property. No matter the desired outcome, the time to start preparing to buy is now, because the stars are aligned for another steady year in the real estate market for the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Paul Bernd is a local REALTOR® from ERA Valley Realty in Woodstock, Virginia. If you have any questions about the real estate market, you can find him on social media @paulberndrealtor, call him at (540) 481-4825, or visit his website at www.PaulBernd.com.
Real Estate
Three purchase conditions to consider when buying a home
Buying a home is one of the biggest investments you’ll ever make. Therefore, it’s important to include specific conditions in your purchase offer to protect your interests. Here are three you may want to consider.
1. Appraisal. An appraisal condition protects you from over¬paying for your home. In short, it ensu¬res you don’t lose money if there’s a large discrepancy between what the home is worth and what you agreed to pay for it.
2. Financing. Including a financing condition in your purchase offer gives you adequate time to get approved for a mortgage. It gives you a way out of the contract if you cannot secure financing and prevents you from losing your deposit if your application is denied.
3. Home inspection. This condition allows you to hire a professional to inspect the home for structural, electrical, plumbing, or superficial issues. This enables you to decide whether you want to proceed with the purchase, negotiate a lower price or ask the seller to complete repairs before moving in.
Finally, working closely with a realtor and lawyer when preparing an offer to purchase a property is crucial to ensure you don’t get blindsided by unforeseen circumstances.
Real Estate
What you need to know about buying a repossessed home
If you want to buy a home, you may be wondering if a repossessed property is a good investment. Here’s what you should know.
What’s repossession?
Properties are repossessed when homeowners fail to pay their mort¬gage. If the proprietor doesn’t make payments to the lender in a timely manner, the property may be foreclosed. This gives the lender the right to sell the home to repay the outstanding loan.
When should you buy this type of property?
Repossessed homes have immense potential. However, you must do your due diligence. To ensure you’re getting a deal, you’ll need to calculate the difference between the market value of the property and the outstanding mortgage balance. If the disparity is high, the property could be a good investment.
It’s also essential to consider how much more money you’ll need to pay for the property after purchasing it. Repossessed homes often require extensive repairs. Plus, they frequently come with multiple conditions and a tight procurement deadline. Moreover, these properties must be purchased “as is” without a legal warranty.
Is there a lot of competition?
Investment buyers are often proactive when it comes to purchasing repossessed homes. They know how to get in touch with proprietors directly to make a quick and profitable transaction. For this reason, many of these properties never get listed.
Contact a real estate lawyer in your area to learn more about purchasing a repossessed home.
Real Estate
Virginia’s housing market slowdown likely to continue into 2023
According to the November 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, sales activity continues to slow across the commonwealth. There were 7,681 sales statewide in November, 4,453 fewer sales than last November. This is a 36.7% decrease, outpacing last month as the sharpest decline in more than a decade.
Pending sales (homes that went under contract in the month) can provide a preview of future home sales activity. In November, there were 6,057 pending sales in Virginia, 3,781 fewer than a year ago, representing a 38.4% decrease. Virginia’s pending sales have been slowing down since July 2021.
On average, homes are staying on the market longer. Virginia homes that sold in November were on the market an average of one month (30 days), four days slower than a year ago. As market activity has moderated, it’s taken longer to sell homes, on average, for four consecutive months. This is the first time this has happened since early 2015.
Virginia’s cooldown in sales is predicted to continue into the new year. Fewer buyers are in the market than the same time last year, which is largely a result of reduced purchasing power caused by mortgage rates rising rapidly in 2022 and the upward pressure on home prices.
“In the current economic environment, some buyers and sellers are taking a wait-and-see approach,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2023 President Katrina M. Smith. “However, other buyers are choosing to take advantage of the decline in competition and the slight uptick in inventory occurring in most markets across the state.” In total, 63% of counties and cities across Virginia had more active listings at the end of November compared to a year ago.
“The decreased confidence in the market on both sides of the table will take some time to overcome,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “Consequently, sales activity will likely be sluggish in the coming months. Numerous variables, such as inflation, the health of the job market, interest rate trends, and consumer confidence will determine how the market moves in 2023.”
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full November 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.
Real Estate
Four questions to ask when developing a real estate investment strategy
Do you want to invest in real estate? If so, it’s a good idea to develop a strategy to help you reach your goals. To guide you, here are four questions you should ask yourself.
1. What do you know about real estate?
If there are gaps in what you understand about real estate investing, do your best to learn more. Consider attending a training seminar or getting in touch with an industry expert to gain firsthand advice.
2. Which tasks will you outsource?
It’s important to be aware of your strengths and weaknesses. Knowing what you can effectively handle on your own will help you set limits and decide which tasks to outsource.
3. What factors affect the real estate market?
Common influences on real estate include inflation, rising interest rates, and the impact of globalization. If necessary, take a class better to understand the ins and outs of the economy.
4. How many properties do you want to buy?
The real estate strategy you implement will vary depending on what types of properties you want to buy. For example, do you want to live in your own duplex or manage several buildings with dozens of apartments?
Answering these questions will help you establish a real estate investment strategy that aligns with your needs and goals.
Real Estate
Five ways landlords can simplify moving day
Do you own an apartment building? If so, you probably know that moving tenants in and out of a unit is no small task. This is especially true if occupants need to leave and arrive on the same day. Here are five things that can help.
1. Anticipate expenses
Ensure there’s room in your budget for necessary expenditures. You may have to cover the cost of advertising the suite, making credit inquiries, and paying the electric bill until the new tenants move in. You might also want to consider changing the locks.
2. Schedule inspections
Walk through the rental unit with both your current and incoming tenants. Ensure everything is in proper working order, including the light switches, plumbing, and appliances.
3. Negotiate the move-out date
Talk to your departing tenants about the advantages of leaving before the end of their lease, and confirm their departure date as soon as possible.
4. Determine the move-in date
Reach out to the new tenants and remind them to make plans to move out of their current place if they haven’t already done so. Try to synchronize departures and arrivals if they’ll occur on the same day.
5. Share relevant information
Tell new tenants everything they need to know about the premises. Share the garbage collection schedule, the rules and regulations for the building, and any other important information.
Finally, if possible, be present on moving day to ensure everything goes smoothly.
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 77%
Pressure: 30.38"Hg
UV index: 1
50/32°F
50/37°F