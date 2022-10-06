Are solar-powered homes cost-effective?

Are you concerned about your carbon footprint and considering solar panels to power your property? Are you wondering if this environmentally friendly solution is cost-effective? Here are some things to consider.

Payback period

In recent years, photovoltaic panels have become increasingly affordable. However, depending on how much you spend upfront, it can take 15, 20, or even 30 years of reduced energy bills to make back your initial investment.

Profitability

The profitability of your solar panel setup depends on several factors, including where they’re installed and how they’re positioned. Solar panels can turn one kilowatt of power into approximately 1,200 kilowatt-hours of electricity in ideal conditions. You can use an online calculator to estimate how long it would take to get your money’s worth.

Additional benefits

On top of saving money over several years, using solar panels helps offset the demand for energy during winter. It also ensures you have power even if there’s an outage.

If you want to find out if solar panels are right for you, contact an engineer or solar energy supplier in your area.