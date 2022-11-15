Are updates to Apple iPhones driving convergence with Android phones?

‘Tis the season for iPhone updates. Back in September, Apple unveiled its latest iPhone models, and units have been shipping for a few weeks now. While new hardware often takes the cake in media attention, new software typically accompanies new phones, which means other iPhone owners may also enjoy updates.

Still, some of the updates coming to iOS have long been available on Android systems.

For example, with Apple Maps, you can now easily plug in multiple stops, a feature Android users have been able to use for years. Apple also added a live caption feature that offers real-time transcriptions for videos, music, and the like. Apple is adding haptic feedback to their iPhones as well. Both of these features have been available on Android for some time.

Of course, Apple offers features that Android lacks. Many iPhone users proclaim that the Apple-hardware-only iMessage platform takes the cake for multi-device text messaging services. Apple’s backup and restore programs, along with voice chatting services, are also known for being more user-friendly.

Further, Android takes cues from Apple. From revamping menus to rounding the corners on widget icons, Android these days now more closely resembles Apple’s iOS than in the past.

The fact is both Google and Apple want to meet and exceed customer expectations. It’s no surprise then that both companies will copy each other’s good ideas. And as both Apple and Android phones improve, customers benefit. Still, while switching between Apple and Android is perhaps easier than ever before, many passionate users will probably stick with one camp or the other.